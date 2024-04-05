Easy Homemade Sauerkraut Recipe {even kids can do it!} | Whole New Mom (2024)

Jump to Recipe Save

Fermented foods are one of the best ways to get powerful probiotics into your diet, and this Easy Homemade Sauerkraut Recipe is likely the most frugal and the simplest way to do it. Follow the step-by-step instructions in the post and start your gut healing today!

Sometimes there are things that I want to do, that I know are good for me, and yet it can seem like such an overwhelming step to actually do it.

I wanted to make sourdough for years, and it was only when I was walked step by step (online) through it that I was able to actually do it, and it was easier than I thought.

Lactofermenting vegetables are like that. If you haven’t done it, it can seem overwhelming.

Questions About Fermenting Vegetables

There can be many questions:

Is it safe?

How do I know if it’s gone bad?

What should it look like?

Smell like?

What will taste good?

What recipe should I start with?

It’s hard to get started making fermented foods when you have all of these questions, so I’ll do my best to address them.

How Long Does Homemade Sauerkraut Last?

Once cabbage has been fermented, the combination of salinity, acidity, and preserving bacteria prevent spoilage. It can keep almost indefinitely, although cooler temperatures are better.

After the initial stage, warm temperatures cause the cabbage to become soft and more sour.

The History of Sauerkraut

Cabbage has been fermented into sauerkraut for at least 2,000 years, brought over to Europe from China. Both the Tatar and Roman soldiers considered it valuable enough bring it when traveling (maybe it was part of their secret?).

Sailors also took it with them to prevent scurvy, a lack of vitamin C.

And, crazy enough, fermenting the cabbage actually increases the amount of vitamin C and K. Yes, the same amount of sauerkraut contains more vitamin C and K than the same amount of cabbage.

Sauerkraut is also full of probiotics; bacteria that are vital to health. These beneficial bacteria heal and strengthen the health of the gut, which in turn impacts everything from immunity to food allergies to mental health.

There are too many benefits of probiotics to list here, but I’ve written A Scientific Look at the Benefits of Probiotics, which is full of references to a slew of studies.

Basically, probiotics are absolutely necessary for good health, and fermented foods are the cheapest and freshest way to consume them.

I call this lazy sauerkraut because I let the cabbage sit with salt a while before massaging it and the salt brings out the water on its own.

All you need is cabbage and salt–other spices and vegetables are optional.

For salt, make sure there are no anti-caking additives or iodine added. This means that your regular table salt is not the best. Unrefined sea salt is the best, but there are other (cheaper) salts available. I use a rough sea salt from an Asian food store.

As well, make sure all vegetable matter is under liquid, or it will mold.

It is useful to have a fermentation weight to ensure the cabbage stays down.

You can lay a cabbage leaf over top and weigh it down with a small jar filled with water, a clean rock, or purchase pottery weights which are basically disks with a hole.

There is some debate over whether ferments should be in special airlock jars. My own opinion is that if you are just starting out, do not let that be a deterrent to beginning to ferment vegetables; the benefits of fermented veggies far outweigh the harm of delaying making them, or not getting around to it at all.

Start out with mason jars, and as you delve into the world of fermenting you can do more research.

If you are looking for more super easy ways to ferment vegetables, a delicious one is cauliflower, one of our favourites. Just break up florets, pour over salt water, and wait. Another super simple one is fermented red onions, which can be done just with onions and salt.

I don’t like raw onions, but I am continually impressed with fermented ones. They are so versatile, and I can throw them in a salad, spread, or sandwich to add a dash of probiotic goodness. Mixed with other foods, you can’t taste any sourness – in fact, the onions turn almost sweet.

If you are afraid you won’t like the sourness of sauerkraut, try a fermented fruit recipe like spiced apple chutney. It’s so good, I’ve eaten a whole quart on my own at one sitting. In the name of health, of course.

Kimchi, originally from Korea, is another great ferment of napa cabbage.

White kimchi is a version that doesn’t have any hot pepper in it, and I can barely keep up with our family’s consumption. Thered onions are also a good choice for a non-sour ferment.

What You Will Need

Knife, Mandoline Slicer, or Food Processor with Slicing Attachment

Salt

Cabbage

Large Bowl or Sauerkraut Crock and/or Large Jar

Fermentation Weights (optional but very helpful)

Bay Leaves (optional)

Caraway Seeds (optional)

Special Diet Notes

THM: This is a fuel pull for those on the Trim Healthy Mama plan.

Keto / Low Carb: Homemade Sauerkraut is naturally low-carb and works for the keto diet as well.

Aerobic vs Anaerobic Fermentation

There are several schools of thought about fermenting.

Some say that easy aerobic fermentation is fine, which is the technique used in this post. Others say that anaerobic fermentation is the way to go.

The method used in this post is basically super easy wild fermentation.

If you would prefer to go the anaerobic way, this fermentation kit is a great option. Here is another great option.

A Great Book About Making and Using Fermented Foods

Want to learn to make even more fermented foods? This book by my friend, Hayley Ryczek, is a great resource. Not only does it help you make ferments, but it shows you how to use them while retaining their benefits.

Easy Homemade Sauerkraut Probiotics are Great for Digestive Health, but they can be pricey. Here is an Easy Homemade Sauerkraut Recipe so you can make your own probiotics at home! 5 from 2 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Dressings, Seasonings, etc. Cuisine: AIP, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, Keto, Low-Carb, Paleo, THM:S, Vegan, whole30 Keyword: easy homemade sauerkraut, homemade sauerkraut Equipment Mandoline Slicer

Food Processor

Sauerkraut Crock (optional) Ingredients cabbage

salt 20 grams for every kilogram of cabbage / 9 grams (about 1/3 ounce / {2 teaspoon}) for every pound.

bay leaves (optional)

caraway seeds (optional) Instructions Slice cabbage thinly. This can be done with a knife, a mandolin slicer, or the slicing attachment on a food processor.

Add salt and mix.

Toss cabbage and salt with your hands so it is well distributed. Let rest about one hour.

Knead / massage the cabbage with your hands to encourage more juice to come out.

Add optional bay leaves (about 1 per lb) and/or caraway seeds (about 1 teaspoon per pound).

Pack tightly into a jar. I usually grab a handful, drop it into the jar, and then use my fist to push it down well. You can also use a pounder, or something like a thick stick.

Once all the cabbage is in, make sure there is enough liquid (from kneading) to cover the cabbage by about an inch. Weigh the cabbage down, as discussed above.

Put a lid on the jar. Be aware that you will need to occasionally let the C02 out that will accumulate.

Set it out of direct sunlight and let sit for at least 4-6 weeks. 4 weeks is the minimum required for the full cycle of probiotics to develop. Exact fermenting times will depend on ambient temperature and your tastes. The sauerkraut pictured has sat for a month, and it could use a little more time.

Put in the fridge to slow fermentation. Enjoy probiotic goodness! Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy and is merely an approximation. Optional ingredients are not included and when there is an alternative, the primary ingredient is typically used. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information given for any recipe on this site. Erythritol carbs are not included in carb counts since they have been shown not to impact blood sugar. Net carbs are the total carbs minus fiber.

Have you ever made sauerkraut?

Got any tips to share?

