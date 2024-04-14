Super Moist Gingerbread Cake Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Gingerbread cake is a moist spiced cake. This particular recipe is soft, tender and full of spice aroma of Christmas. This healthy gingerbread can be baked for Christmas.

Pin

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1.About Gingerbread Recipe 2.Watch Gingerbread Video 3.Gingerbread Ingredients 4.How to Make Gingerbread (Stepwise Pictures) 6.Frequently Asked Questions 7.📖 Recipe Card

Gingerbread

I have been eyeing on this cake for quite sometime ever since i came across in nigella christmas cookbook. I wanted to try it so badly finally i made in couple days back. don't know about you, but I have an addiction towards spiced cakes. Spices works beautiful in baked goodies specially in cakes. And this is the answer for that.

About Gingerbread Recipe

Ginger bread is simply ‘Preserved Ginger’ referred to a confection made with honey and spices. There are Mixed stories of where it is originated and have different name in German, French and Latin languages. In United states they make lot of ginger bread cake during christmas and it is seasonal food in United states and European

countries.

Making gingerbread house is a famous Christmas tradition in many countries.

The cake is just perfect, you can never get better recipe than this. The cake is so moist, light and mildly spiced and delicious. It is a healthy version. It tasted wonderful warm, enjoy it with some whipped cream or just a dusting of some icing sugar. So good for this time of the year.

Watch Gingerbread Video

Similar Recipes,

Eggless Chocolate Cake

Devils Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Chip Pound Cake

Rum Chocolate Cake

Pin

Gingerbread Ingredients

Pin

All Purpose Flour: gives softer cake when using plain flour. Wheat flour can be used but texture may be little dense.

Raising Agent: baking soda and baking powder should be fresh if it is old it won’t make good cake .

Spices : The most important ingredient in your gingerbread cake is ground ginger. Ginger powder adds intense ginger flavour than freshly grated ginger. Along with ginger, cinnamon and cloves is added.

Brown Sugar – reason for moistness of the cake is using dark brown sugar.

Eggs - helps make soft cake and results in better textured cake.

Honey - traditionally molasses is used, but i like to use honey for the sticky caramelized texture.

Gingerbread cake is served with Vanilla or whipping cream topping.

Pin

How to Make Gingerbread Cake Recipe

Wet Ingredients

In a sauce pan, take ½ cup of water and bring it to a boil. Take it off the heat and add in honey and mix well. Now add in baking soda and mix well. Now add in ¼ cup of water and mix well. Set aside so it gets cold.

Dry Ingredients

Now In another bowl, add flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and mix well. Set aside.

Gingerbread Batter

In another bowl, take oil, jaggery or brown sugar and mix well. Add in egg and whisk well. Combine everything to a batter.

Baking Gingerbread

The batter will be very runny. Pour this batter in the cake pan and bake this for 40 to 45 mins till a tooth pick inserted comes out clean. Now remove it from oven and cool it down completely. Slice into squares and enjoy.

Pin

How to Make Gingerbread (Stepwise Pictures)

1)Line a square baking pan with parchment paper and grease it with oil.

Pin

Make Gingerbread Syrup

2)Now take ½ cup of water in a sauce pan. Bring it to a boil and remove it from heat

Pin

3)add in honey and mix well.

Pin

4)Add in baking soda and mix well.

Pin

5)Now add in ¼ cup of cold water and mix well

Pin

6)Set aside till use.

Pin

Mix Dry Ingredients

7)Take plain flour in a bowl.

Pin

8)Add in spice powders. I am using 1tspGround Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves and salt.

Pin

9)Add in baking soda and baking powder.

Pin

10)Mix well and set aside.

Pin

Make Gingerbread Batter

11)Take oil in a bowl.

Pin

12)Add in brown sugar.

Pin

13)Mix well till creamy.

Pin

14)Add in beaten egg and whisk till combined.

Pin

15)Now the mixture is frothy and light.

Pin

16)Add in ⅓rd of the dry ingredients.

Pin

17)Fold gently.

Pin

18)Add in the honey liquid.

Pin

19)Mix well till combined.

Pin

20)Add in the final ⅓rd of the flour mix.

Pin

21)Fold gently till batter is done.

Pin

22)The batter is done. The batter will look liquidy and thin.

Pin

Gingerbread Cake Baked

23)Pour the batter in the parchment lined baking tray. Bake till done.

Pin

24)Bake till done.

Pin

25)Slice into pieces and serve.

Pin

26)Enjoy.

Pin

Tips & Tricks

The Batter for gingerbread has to be runny. Runny batter will make the cake so moist and soft.

The spices which i used is purely optional. you can add more or less as per your preference.

Oil can be used for melted butter.

Never over mix your batter, else cake may turn dense.

Brown sugar can be substituted for jaggery.

Honey can be substituted for treacle, golden syrup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between gingerbread and ginger cake?

The difference between old fashioned gingerbread recipe and ginger cake is the ingredients. Gingerbread Cake is flavored with warm spices such as ginger, cinnamon and cloves as well as molasses. Ginger Cake main ingredient is the ginger spice. The ginger cake usually doesn't have molasses in it.

What is gingerbread cake made of?

Gingerbread cake is made with basic ingredients like flour, brown sugar, honey, spices and oil.

📖 Recipe Card

Pin Gingerbread Cake | Gingerbread Cake Recipe Gingerbread cake is a moist spiced cake. This particular recipe is soft, tender and full of spice aroma of christmas. This healthy gingerbread can be baked for christmas. 4.13 from 171 votes Print Pin Rate Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes minutes Total Time: 50 minutes minutes Servings: 12 servings Calories: 215kcal Ingredients ▢ 1¼ cup All Purpose Flour (150 grams)

▢ 1½ tsp Baking Powder

▢ ½ tsp Baking Soda

▢ 1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

▢ 1 tsp Ground Ginger

▢ ⅛ tsp Ground Cloves

▢ ¼ tsp Salt

▢ ½ cup Honey (120 ml)

▢ ½ cup Oil (120 ml)

▢ 1 large Egg

▢ ½ cup Brown Sugar (100 grams packed, I used powdered jaggery)

▢ ½+¼ Water (180 ml) Instructions ▢ Preheat oven to 160 degree C. Line a 20 cm square baking pan with parchment paper and grease it well with oil. Set aside.

▢ In a sauce pan, take ½ cup of water and bring it to a boil. Take it off the heat and add in honey and mix well. Now add in baking soda and mix well. Now add in ¼ cup of water and mix well. Set aside so it gets cold.

▢ Now In another bowl, add flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and mix well. Set aside.

▢ In another bowl, take oil, jaggery or brown sugar and mix well. Add in egg and whisk well.

▢ Now add in half of the flour mix in and fold gently. Now add in all the honey mix and mix well.Add in the remaining flour and mix well.

▢ The batter will be very runny. Pour this batter in the cake pan and bake this for 40 to 45 mins till a tooth pick inserted comes out clean.

▢ Now remove it from oven and cool it down completely.

▢ Now unmould it and peel off the parchment paper.

▢ Slice into squares and enjoy.. Video Notes The Batter for gingerbread has to be runny. Runny batter will make the cake so moist and soft.

The spices which i used is purely optional. you can add more or less as per your preference.

Oil can be used for melted butter.

Never over mix your batter, else cake may turn dense.

Brown sugar can be substituted for jaggery.

Honey can be substituted for treacle, golden syrup. Nutrition Serving: 1servings | Calories: 215kcal | Carbohydrates: 31g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 0.04g | Cholesterol: 16mg | Sodium: 157mg | Potassium: 42mg | Fiber: 0.5g | Sugar: 21g | Vitamin A: 23IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 44mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this recipe?Mention @yummytummyaarthi or tag #yummytummyaarthi! Join us on FacebookFollow us on Facebook

If you have any questions not covered in this post and if you need help, leave me a comment or mail me @[emailprotected] and I’ll help as soon as I can.

Follow me onInstagram,Facebook,Pinterest ,Youtube andTwitter for more Yummy Tummy inspiration.

IF YOU MAKE THIS RECIPE OR ANYTHING FROM YUMMY TUMMY, MAKE SURE TO POST IT AND TAG ME SO I CAN SEE ALL OF YOUR CREATIONS!! #YUMMYTUMMYAARTHI AND @YUMMYTUMMYAARTHI ON INSTAGRAM!

Related Recipes