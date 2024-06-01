Vava 4K laser projector review (2024)

TechRadar Verdict

The Vava 4K projector proves to be one of the best projectors on the market today, with a bright projection and the beginnings of HDR capability. A messy app store and lack of either Netflix or Hulu is hard to swallow, and 8-bit HDR isn't as advanced as we'd hope, but make no mistake – the Vava 4K projector is a great choice nonetheless.

Pros

  • +

    Effortless style

  • +

    Max 150-inch projection

  • +

    4K HDR

Cons

  • -

    Old Android TV OS

  • -

    Poor app layout

  • -

    Only 8-bit HDR

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

One minute review

The Vava 4K projector has a lot going for it, which is all the more surprising for its humble beginnings, having been crowdfunded during development. It's now proving to be one of the best projectors on the market today.

As an ultra-short throw laser projector, you’re getting a massive picture (up to 150 inches) while only having to place it a few inches away from a wall or screen. As a 4K HDR projector, too, you’re getting highly detailed images and a rich color spectrum – beautifully powered by a 2,500 lumens peak brightness lens, ensuring pixels pop and shine with color. (You are settling for 8-bit HDR, rather than 10-bit, though.)

The smart platform is somewhat secondary here, with an old iteration of Android TV and a couple of big-name apps (Netflix, Hulu) nowhere to be seen. But with Vava’s mix of bright 4K images, impactful color, and ultra short-throw picture – all packaged in a gorgeously sleek design – it's a brilliant choice for a new home projector. And it won’t cost you the earth, either.

UPDATE: The Vava 4K laser projector is now available in an additional black coloring, alongside the original white model – meaning it should be easier for you to pick a model that matches your decor.

Price and availability

This Vava UST projector retails at $2,799 in the US. If you do manage to ship it elsewhere, you may need to supplement its smart OS with a localized streaming stick, given its US-centric operating system.

It’s a good sight cheaper than our best projector pick, the $6,000 LG HU85LA CineBeam, though a touch more expensive than its runner up, the HU80KSW. You’re probably paying a similar amount, or not too much less, for an equivalently performing television with 60W audio – and all in all you’re getting a level of performance worth the asking price.

Vava 4K laser projector review (1)

Design and features

  • Very stylish
  • Soft fabric mesh
  • Poor app layout

The Vava 4K projector certainly has a winning appearance. With soft edges, an inoffensive white/gray (or black/gray) coloring, and a soft fabric mesh covering the front and sides, it’s one projector that should fit in easily with the decor. (Dimensions are 533 x 368 x 107mm, if you need to measure it up with your counter, too.)

Most of the blemishes on the casing – say, for the vents at the projector’s sides – are out of view and kept away from the front of the model. As with most projectors, ports are hidden at the back, facing the wall, which is great for a clean appearance, though any jutting cables or streaming sticks can prevent the projector getting more than around 5 inches from the wall, though you shouldn’t need to get any closer.

Vava tells us a distance of 7.2 inches results in a 100-inch image, with a total range of 80-150 inches, depending how close you place the projector to the wall. It should go without saying that, if you don’t have an 80-inch patch of wall to spare in your home, this projector isn’t right for you.

A motion detection system also ensures that, if you peer over the top of the projector (as we did during testing), the picture will cut out and be replaced by a warning sign, asking you not to look directly into the lens (you know, like you’re not meant to stare right at the sun?).

Vava 4K laser projector review (2)

The ports at the rear include three HDMI 2.0 ports, with one support eARC for connecting an external soundbar (if you wish to). There are also audio input and output ports, for connecting to a wider audio setup or using the Vava projector as a speaker from another device source. There’s an Ethernet port, too, for connecting to the internet, S/PDIF, and a single USB port.

The remote is also sleek, with an identical two-tone color scheme and a minimal button layout, including volume, home, back, menu, power, mute, and navigation buttons. The Vava logo is inscribed at the bottom end of the remote, and identical upside down, which is a pleasing touch. It requires two AAA batteries (included, as is a cleaning cloth for the projector lens).

You’ll find a relatively basic Android 7.1 operating system, despite there being an Android 10 OS for smart TVs these days. It’s mostly simple to use, though, with a home menu that lists HDMI inputs (very handy) as well as the App Store, File Manager, and Multi-Screen (for casting). There is a huge amount of app support, including (but not limited to) Disney Plus, Now TV, YouTube TV, JustWatch, Syfy, Amazon Prime Video, AMC, Showtime, BBC News, ESPN, iflix, Deezer, DC Universe, HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max.

The main issue here is that more commonly used apps aren’t listed first, making it difficult to comb through the hundreds of options to find what you’re after. You can organize via name, date added, star rating, or number of downloads, but a little more curation would have been helpful here. Note that you won’t find Netflix or Hulu on here either, though.

Vava 4K laser projector review (3)

Picture quality

  • 4K projection
  • 2.500 lumens brightness
  • Limited HDR

The Vava 4K projector boasts a peak brightness of 2,500 lumens, which is what we’d expect for this price point (the ‘peak’ being the brightest that individual sections of the projection can go).

While some truly high-end models, like the Epson LS100, offer up to 4,000 nits, the Vava projector is certainly capable of bright and vivid images. (The specs for the projector cite 6,000 lumens for the light source, but what’s important is the brightness of the image on the wall or screen itself.)

As ever with a projector of this brightness, it can struggle to show shadow detail when playing in light environments – especially in summer, and in rooms with a lot of outside light leakage. When viewing dark scenes, a dark environment is pretty necessary, but mostly the Vava projector manages admirably to offer an impactful picture.

HD images look rich and detailed, even on the larger end of the Vava projector’s 80-150-inch picture. Upscaling an HD/SDR stream of Black Panther feels seamless, with smooth motion on both opening shots on a basketball court and an aerial assault on a convoy of trucks. Colors are distinct, and clearly benefit from the brightness of the projection, too, especially with the purple and blue skies of the ‘spirit plane’.

To test out 4K/HDR we turned to The Shape of Water on 4K Blu-ray, and found the level of detail still up to scratch, befitting the Ultra HD resolution of the source. For a movie so subsumed in deep, verdant greens, these colors didn’t come across quite as forcefully as those closer to blue, which appear to be more prominent.

You won’t find a proper wide color gamut here – just Rec.709, which means you only get 8-bit color depth, rather than the 10-bit color depth that HDR10 is capable of. The colors are still noticeably improved over SDR, but it’s disappointing to see HDR hardware restricted on this basic metric.

We recommend setting Brightness to High rather than Standard to up the impact of color, though you will make the fans work a bit harder in the process.

Vava 4K laser projector review (4)

Audio performance

  • 60W speakers from Harman Kardon
  • Detailed sound
  • No Dolby Atmos

The Vava projector doesn’t slump in the sound department, either. With an integrated 60W soundbar, courtesy of audio specialists Harman Kardon, you’re getting some decent heft and detail for a projector.

The soundbar consists of only two 30W drivers, so you’re not getting a hugely varied separation of channels, but the sound is still rich and detailed. In the opening scenes of The Incredibles, the lively score rushes to the forefront, and then subtly rumbles underneath the action as the blare of police sirens and revving engines emerge. The smashed glass of a window, the distant tick of an explosive off camera; all these minute details come across clearly. Not with the depth of a proper 5.1 speaker setup, but certainly with adequate impact for a movie night in. An additional subwoofer might be a good investment, though, to get more of lower frequencies across.

You won’t get Dolby Atmos here, but it does support Dolby Audio and dts-HD formats, which are a start.

There’s also Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can use these 60W speakers to play music from other source devices like a smartphone. Keep in mind that a regular Bluetooth speaker won’t have to compete with the noise of a projector fan, though.

Should I buy the Vava 4K projector?

Vava 4K laser projector review (5)

Buy it if...

You want a massive projection. With a maximum image size of 150 inches, your films and sports matches can truly go super-size, all while retaining a quality picture.

You want quality audio thrown in. The Vava 4K projector comes with 60W audio from Harman Kardon, ensuring you’re not skimping on sound to get a large picture.

You don’t want a TV taking up space. The Vava projector isn’t overly small, but its demure design means it won’t dominate the living room, and it certainly doesn’t take up as much wall space as a television when not in use.

Don't buy it if...

You have a lot of light leakage. If your living room struggles to keep out light sources, you may struggle to see a huge amount of detail in the picture – even if this Vava 4K projector does better than most on that front.

You’re on a tight budget. The Vava projector’s $2,799 retail price will seem pretty steep to some, and you’ll be able to get a decently specced television for about half the price – even if that means missing out on the projection size, high brightness, and 60W soundbar included here.

You’re a keen gamer. Projectors famously struggle with input lag, and you won’t have a competitive advantage here. (We're told by Vava that input lag is between 70-120ms.)

Vava 4K laser projector review (6)

Henry St Leger

Henry is a freelance technology journalist, and former News & Features Editor for TechRadar, where he specialized in home entertainment gadgets such as TVs, projectors, soundbars, and smart speakers. Other bylines include Edge, T3, iMore, GamesRadar, NBC News, Healthline, and The Times.

More about projectors

FAQs

Vava 4K laser projector review? ›

Owned for 1.5 years when reviewed. Very good projector. Video quality is the best. The sound is amazing.

Is VAVA a good brand projector? ›

Owned for 1.5 years when reviewed. Very good projector. Video quality is the best. The sound is amazing.

Are laser projectors worth it? ›

A Laser Projector For Your Home Is Worthwhile

As compared to lamp-based projectors, a laser projector offers brightness that lasts longer, truer colors, improved contrast, almost zero maintenance, and no generation of heat.

Does the VAVA projector support 3D? ›

You can select 3D switching before or afterward, there is no harm in doing it either way. I personally do it after the movie begins so that my display isn't so strange looking before I put on my glasses. Team VAVA, Your team is amazing, a great resource.

Who makes VAVA projectors? ›

VAVA is one of several electronics brands used by Sunvalleytek International Inc., which is based out of Silicon Valley.

What is best projector for home use? ›

The Epson Home Cinema 5050UB is the best all-around home projector we've reviewed. Take an excellent contrast ratio, paired with impressive brightness and accurate color, all with better detail than what's possible with a 1080p native resolution projector, and you've got all the pieces for a fantastic image.

Is VAVA an American company? ›

VAVA is located in Fremont, California, United States . Who are VAVA 's competitors? Alternatives and possible competitors to VAVA may include Mcdodo , Athom, creators of Homey , and Foxconn .

What is the life expectancy of a laser projector? ›

A laser projector has the potential to last between 20 000 - 30 000 hours if it's well taken care of. That's approximately 12 years if you use it for 8 hours a day, five days a week. Without the proper care, you'll need to replace the laser projector before the end of its estimated lifespan.

What is the lifespan of a laser projector? ›

Laser projectors, characterized by their utilization of laser light sources, stand out as the longevity champions in the projector world. These projectors are renowned for their ability to endure rigorous and continuous use, often boasting laser projector lifespan that extends from 20,000 to 30,000 hours or even more.

What happens to a laser projector after 20,000 hours? ›

Sony's VPL-FHZ120 example:

Sony VPL-FHZ120, 12,000-lumen installation laser light source projector after 20,000 hours of use would typically average 8,400lm of brightness (30% reduction) under normal working conditions.

How to watch 3D movies on VAVA projector? ›

When you start the movie using your media player you then tap the menu button on the VAVA remote (the button bottom right of the remote with 3 lines on it just above the volume up and down button). The 3rd item down in the menu is a 3D Switching menu. Selection options are: Off.

What is vava chroma? ›

Introducing the VAVA Chroma, an ultra short throw projector boasting triple laser technology, ALPD® 4.0, Alexa voice control, and smart Android TV system.

Can I watch any movie in 3D on projector? ›

Can I watch 3D movies on a projector? The simple answer to this question is yes, there are many projectors on the market that support 3D viewing. The question then becomes how to identify which projectors support 3D viewing.

How much does VAVA cost? ›

No tuition is required for students to attend Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA). As an online public school, VAVA is a tuition-free alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar public schools.

What is better than a projector? ›

OLED TVs offer far better image quality than any projector, and can be had in fairly large sizes. That's not the whole story, however. Though the price of big TVs has fallen sharply, and their performance has increased significantly, most people can't afford a 100-plus-inch screen unless it's from a projector.

Can VAVA projector be ceiling mounted? ›

Any universal ceiling mount with adjustable arms that can support at least 33lbs will work with our projector. Use M5x10 screws. Ceiling mount still allows a display size between 80" -150". You will need to make sure that the added length of the projector mount will not take up to much of the space.

What company makes the best projectors? ›

The Best Projector Deals This Week*
  • Epson EF-100 Smart Streaming Laser Projector — $799.99 (List Price $999.99)
  • Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser 1080p Wi-Fi Mini Projector — $679.99 (List Price $799.99)
  • Optoma UHD38x 4000-Lumens True 4K UHD Gaming Projector — $999.00 (List Price $1,449)

What is the number 1 portable projector? ›

The Nebula Mars 3 Air offers everything we like to see in a portable mini projector. This full-HD LED projector delivers solid picture and sound quality, has streaming apps built in, and can run off an internal battery for true portability. It's fairly compact, and it includes a convenient carrying handle.

How do I know if my projector is good quality? ›

Projectors with 1,000 ANSI Lumens or greater have adequate brightness for home theatre use. Display Resolution is a very important aspect. Both DLP and LCD projectors come with a fixed number of pixels. If most of the thing you will view from a projector is HD, then try to buy a projector with high pixels.

