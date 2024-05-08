Vegan Chocolate Cake - Eat Well Recipe - NZ Herald (2024)

Heat oven to 180C. Line the base and sides of a 23cm ring tin or 20cm round tin. This makes quite a tall cake - use a larger tin if you like.

Sift the flour, cocoa, cinnamon, ginger and salt into a bowl big enough to mix the cake in. Thoroughly mix through the sugar, and form a well in the centre. Put the baking soda in the well.

Combine all liquid ingredients in a jug. Pour liquids into the well, so the baking soda fizzes up and dissolves. Mix with a whisk until combined with no lumps but do not over mix.

Pour the mixture into the prepared tin. Bake for 35-45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. It pays to turn the cake once during cooking. If you are not baking the cake for someone with egg/dairy intolerance, you can stud the top with about 25g of chocolate pieces before baking.