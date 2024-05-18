Savory Oatmeal Patties (Another Kirkwood Family Secret Recipe) (2024)

You are probably wondering what the heck I am talking about…savory oatmeal patties, huh! Honestly, when I found out what these were, I was too. Because growing up, even though I think I heard my mom call them “Oatmeal Patties,” I don’t think it ever occurred to me that these really were made mostly of just…oatmeal. They were always those mystery patties that were warm and creamy and strangely comforting.

So the last few weeks in January we were having to stretch our budget immensely. Things were really tight. I found some oatmeal in the pantry, and called up my mamma because I was remembering something about these yummy oatmeal patties. She told me the ingredients, and I realized I had everything I needed! They are all common ingredients that honestly probably EVERYONE has in their house at any time. So if YOU are on a tight budget this month, you may want to check these guys out!!

One of my favorite thing about these is howsneaky they are!! They are satisfying, they look like a beef patty, and they have flavors of meat…oh, and there is protein from the eggs too! So it really seriously feels like you are eating meat…but you aren’t!! Now you all know me, I am ALL about eating meat, but it is often what quickly wracks up the grocery bill. I asked my husband to guess what he was eating, and some of his answers were things like “sausage” and “stuffing.” (Kudos to him for recognizing that I use the same seasoning in these patties as I do in my Buttermilk Cornbread Stuffing!! His palate is so refined. ;)) That was encouraging to me, because those are two very wonderful, comforting, satisfying things. So if he thought he was eating sausage or stuffing, I must be doing pretty good. Little did he know (until I told him of course) that he was eating oatmeal! Muahahahaaaa.

So, are you curious?? Let me enlighten you to the mysteries of the universe…… Or, at least the mysteries of my mother’s cooking, haha!

So, here’s what you need:

2 C Oats, Old Fashioned or Quick!

2 Med Onions, Minced

2-3Tbsp Butter or Coconut Oil, divided

1 Can Cream of Mushroom Soup, Divided(Or an equivalent alternative! I can’t wait to experiment with canning my own! On the list!)

1 tsp Poultry Seasoning (Or sage if you don’t have it)

1 tsp Amino Acids or Soy Sauce

2 Eggs

Milk, 5-6 oz

And here’s how you do it!!

Preheat oven to 350* Saute onions in butter or coconut oil until tender. Mix a few Tablespoons of the cream of mushroom soup with the rest of the ingredients (a little less than half the can.) The idea here is to get JUST enough of the soup to hold everything together. Too much makes it fall apart (I learned that the hard way!). Heat butter or coconut oil in the bottom of a pan. Drop mixture by rounded spoonfuls into the butter, and gently squish down into a patty shape (using a spatula or your fingers!). Saute until beginning to get beautifully golden brown, just about 2 minutes. Gently flip and repeat on opposite side. Transfer patties to baking dish. Dilute remaining cream of mushroom soup with an equal amount of milk. Whisk together till smooth. Smother patties with soup mixture and bake for about 30 minutes until hot and cooked down.

Now, to show you. I wish these things turned out more pretty, but they have never been a pretty plate. I mean…you have oatmeal and cream of mushroom soup, haha. But they taste so amazing. I know I have said it before, but the best way to describe these is “comforting.” So take a chance! And let me know how you like them. 🙂

Ingredients gathered!!

Saute your onions until tender. I wanted mine almost caramelized so I kept cooking them until they just started to get golden edges.

See Also Healthy Crockpot Recipes – GoGirlDiet Blog

Mix a couple Tablespoons of soup with the rest of the ingredients; just enough to bind everything.

Melt butter into pan. Drop mixture by rounded spoonfuls into butter and gently press down into an even patty with your fingers (carefully!) or a spatula.

Saute a couple minutes until starting to get a lovely golden color, then carefully flip and repeat with opposite side.

Transfer patties toa 9X13 baking dish.

Dilute remaining soup with an equal amount of milk. Whisk together until smooth.

Dump over patties and bake about 30 minutes, until heated through and soup has cooked down. Yummmmy.

Enjoy! And see if anyone in your family can guess what they are eating!!