Vegan Spinach Pie with Ricotta (Easy Recipe) - Carlo Cao (2024)

Published by Carlo on (last updated: ).
This post is also available in: Deutsch
Jump to recipe Comments Print
This vegan spinach pie is a delicious version of an Italian recipe called "torta pasqualina". Torta Pasqualina is a savory pie traditionally baked for Easter, that is made of layers of spinach, ricotta, and egg. This recipe is very similar to the Greek spanakopita. The two main differences are that Torta Pasqualina uses shortcrust pastry and not filo pastry and that the filling is made with ricotta cheese and not feta.
This spinach pie is easy to make and packed with nutrients. It's a good source of vitamins C and A, calcium, as well as fiber. Since it is a rather heavy dish, it is good to serve it paired with salad.
Before you jump into the kitchen to make this pie, I recommend you read the blog post carefully. The recipe is simple, but there are a few steps to follow.
Jump to:
- Ingredients
- Instructions
- Substitutions
- Variations
- Equipment
- Make ahead option
- How to serve
- Storage
- FAQ
- More recipes that you may like
- 📖 Recipe
- 💬 Reviews
Ingredients
To make this recipe you'll need the following ingredients:
- vegan ricotta
- spinach leaves (fresh or frozen)
- onion
- garlic
- breadcrumbs
- plant-based cream
- puff pastry
- nutmeg
- salt & pepper
See the recipe card at the bottom of this blog-post for the quantities.
Instructions
This vegan spinach pie comes together in just a few steps. Here's a visual of how it's done:
First, caramelise the onions. Heat some vegan butter over medium-high heat, add in the finely sliced onions and sauté them until they are golden brown. The onions are ready when they are nice and soft and have a caramel-like color.
Next, add the spinach leaves and cook until they are wilted. Stir in the vegan cream, season with salt, pepper and nutmeg and give it a good stir.
Remove the pan from the heat and let the spinach cool briefly.
Next, heat the rest of the vegan butter in a pan, add in the breadcrumbs and sauté until golden brown. Add a pinch of salt if necessary and set aside.
To assemble the pie, line the bottom and sides of a 21 cm (8 inch) baking pan with parchment paper. Roll out the puff pastry and place it in the mold so that it covers the bottom and sides of it.
Add the breadcrumbs and make an even layer. Then add the spinach and do the same and then top the spinach with the ricotta.
Take the second puff pastry's sheet, roll it out and cover the ricotta layer with it. Cut off the excess dough and press the edges together.
Next brush the pie with the vegan cream, sprinkle it with a pinch of salt flakes and some fresh thyme and bake it for 35 minutes in the middle of the oven.
Substitutions
If you need to substitute ingredients below I explain which ones you can substitute and how to do it.
- Spinach - instead of spinach, you can use kale. You can also use frozen spinach, let them thaw in the fridge overnight and drain them before using.
- Ricotta - you can use any kind of plant-based ricotta. Cashew- and soy-ricotta are the best ones in my opinion. People have made this recipe using dairy-free cream-cheese and vegan feta cheese and were happy about the result.
- Puff-pastry - can be replaced with vegan short-crust pastry or phyllo pastry (in this case brush each layer of pastry with olive oil)
- Vegan butter - use olive oil instead.
Variations
If you want to try a new variation of this recipe below are some ideas:
- Fresh Herbs - a variation I do a lot in Summer when I have lots of herbs in my garden is adding a handful of fresh herbs such as dill, thyme, mint, parsley and oregano to the spinach mixture.
- Lemony ricotta - another option to add a kick of flavor is adding a teaspoon of lemon zest and lemon juice to the ricotta.
- Spicy - add chopped red chilli and a generous pinch of black pepper to the spinach mixture to make the pie a little spicy.
- Extra Protein - You can add extra protein by adding 150 g of shredded tofu to the spinach.
- Gluten-free - use gluten-free puff-pastry and breadcrumbs.
Equipment
All you need to make this recipe are a pie form (Ø 21 cm, 8'') and two pans. If your pie form is bigger just make double the amount of spinach, ricotta and bread crumbs.
Make ahead option
This pie can be made 1 day ahead without any problems. Once the pie is assembled, cover it with plastic wrap and keep it in the refrigerator. When you want to bake it, preheat the oven, brush the surface of the puff pastry with vegan cream and bake it as explained in the recipe card at the end of this blog-post.
How to serve
Since it is a carbohydrate-rich dish, I recommend serving this savory pie with some salad. This way the freshness of the salad will balance out the spinach pie.
Storage
If you have leftovers put them in an airtight container in the refrigerator and reheat them in the oven at 180 degrees (360 F) for 20 minutes before serving.
I do not recommend freezing this pie because the puff pastry tends to become soggy.
FAQ
Is spinach pie healthy for you?
Yes if eaten in moderation and paired with a salad. This spinach pie is high in fiber and therefore satiates for a long time, but at the same time it is also a high-fat dish.
More recipes that you may like
- Vegan Beetroot Cake
- Vegan Tiramisu
- Vegan Curried Chickpeas (Punjabi Cholay Masala)
- Spinach with Lentils (Dal Palak)
📖 Recipe
Vegan Spinach Pie with Ricotta
Carlo Cao
This spinach pie is quick to make, super delicious and can be served as both lunch or dinner.
5 from 46 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 25 minutes mins
Cook Time 35 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr
Course Main Course
Cuisine Italian
Servings 6
Ingredients
Pie
- 80 g vegan butter or olive oil ((3½ oz))
- 2 onions thinly sliced
- 2 cloves of garlic chopped
- 800 g spinach leaves ((28 oz))
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 100 ml vegan cream ((⅖ cup))
- 100 g breadcrumbs ((3½ oz))
- 350 g vegan ricotta ((12½ oz))
- 2 vegan puff pastry sheets rolled out and round 33cm (13'')
Topping
- 1 tablespoon vegan cream
- 2 teaspoon fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon salt flakes optional
Instructions
Preheat oven to 190 °C (370 °F).
Heat 50 g (1¾ oz) butter in a large pan. Add onion and garlic and sauté until caramelized (5-10 minutes). Then stir in spinach, season with salt, pepper and nutmeg and cook until the spinach is wilted. Turn off the heat and set aside.
Heat the remaining butter in another pan. Add the breadcrumbs and sauté until golden brown. Season with a pinch of salt if necessary. Set aside.
Cover the bottom and sides of a pie form (Ø 21 cm, 8'') with baking paper. Roll out a sheet of puff pastry and place it in the form so that it covers the bottom and sides of it.
Add in the breadcrumbs and make an even layer. Top it with the spinach and finally with a layer of ricotta. Cover the ricotta layer with the second sheet of puff pastry, cut off the excess dough and press the edges together.
Brush the pie with cream and top with salt flakes and fresh thyme. Bake for 35 minutes at 190 °C (370 °F).
Nutrition
Calories: 724kcalCarbohydrates: 52gProtein: 19gFat: 50gSaturated Fat: 18gPolyunsaturated Fat: 7gMonounsaturated Fat: 22gTrans Fat: 0.1gSodium: 924mgPotassium: 678mgFiber: 6gSugar: 5gVitamin A: 16847IUVitamin C: 11mgCalcium: 354mgIron: 5mg
Keyword ricotta, spinach pie, Torta Pasqualina
Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Megan Harrell says
Absolutely worth making! It was flavorful and rich tasting without being heavy. I have also made my own pastry for it (with real butter) and it was off the charts! This is perfect for your vegan guests or even as a dish for a holiday!
Reply
Hanneke says
Is this spinach pie recipe freezable??
Reply
Sheri says
Delicious!!!! OMG 🥰😋
Reply
Maria Salerno NY says
Incredible recipe…coming from an Italian!
Reply