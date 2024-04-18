Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (2024)

The Best Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes to impress your family and guests! Most of these are gluten-free and all are oil-free as well! Nobody will miss the turkey! Vegans, non-vegans, everybody loves these recipes.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (1)

I hope this Vegan Thanksgiving Meal Plan and dinner menu gives you lots of ideas and helps you all out and can make your Thanksgiving day easier and super DELICIOUS!

Just click on the title/name of each recipe to go to the link and print out the recipes.

VEGAN BREAKFAST RECIPES

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (2)

VEGAN PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

No better way to start Thanksgiving morning than with this pumpkin latte. Better than Starbucks, guaranteed.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (3)

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE PUMPKIN WAFFLES

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (4)

THE BEST VEGAN FLUFFY PANCAKES

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (5)

GLUTEN-FREE VEGAN BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

If you need gluten-free, make these instead.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (6)

VEGAN GINGERBREAD PANCAKES

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (7)

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE GINGERBREAD PANCAKES

PECAN PIE CROSTINI

7 INGREDIENT NO BAKE PECAN PIE BARS

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (10)

NO BAKE CINNAMON ROLL BARS

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (11)

VEGAN CINNAMON ROLLS

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (12)

VEGAN PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE

VEGAN APPETIZERS

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (13)

EASY VEGAN MEXICAN CHEESE DIP

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (14)

BEST VEGAN QUESO

OIL FREE BBQ HUMMUS

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (16)

SMOKY JALAPENO BLACK BEAN DIP

VEGAN SIDE DISHES

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (17)

CHEESY VEGAN SCALLOPED POTATOES

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (18)

BEST OIL-FREE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (19)

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE OIL FREE HUSHPUPPIES They are kind of like cornbread, but much softer and more moist.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (20)

BEST EVER VEGAN FLUFFY BUTTERMILK MASHED POTATOES

These are one of my most popular recipes and everybody declares them the best mashed potatoes they’ve had, vegan or not!

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (21)

THYME CABERNET GRAVY

Of course you have to serve those mashed potatoes with the best gravy on the planet.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (22)

BEST VEGAN STUFFING

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (23)

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE CORNBREAD

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (24)

VEGAN PUMPKIN CORNBREAD

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (25)

GARLIC CHIVE DINNER MUFFINS

The most soft, pillowy clouds of heaven. They should be on every single one of your tables!

MAPLE ROASTED CARROTS

VEGAN MAIN DISHES

VEGAN BBQ LENTIL LOAF

One of the most made and loved recipes last year and all through this year.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (28)

VEGAN BAKED ZITI

A total crowd-pleasing recipe that any eater will love.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (29)

20 MINUTE VEGAN ALFREDO

If you are non-traditional, then keep it simple and make my super popular already alfredo sauce! It really does only take 20 minutes!

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (30)

SMOKY SWEET POTATO BLACK-EYED PEA SOUP

Make sure to soak those beans overnight for best results.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (31)

VEGAN PUMPKIN CHILI

VEGAN THANKSGIVING DESSERTS

The best part of Thanksgiving, right?! Hahaha!

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (32)

VEGAN APPLE HAND PIES

Wow, so many of you have already made and LOVED these! They are incredibly delicious, hold in your hand and the dough is a dream. Truly better than gluten dough.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (33)

BEST EVER VEGAN PUMPKIN PIE

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (34)

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE This chocolate pie is #1 on google for a reason! It’s a reader favorite and every bit as decadent as the dairy version!

Just read the reviews if you don’t believe me.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (35)

BEST VEGAN PUMPKIN BREAD

This is another highly rated recipe by readers declaring it the best pumpkin bread they’ve ever had.

GLUTEN-FREE VEGAN CARAMEL PUMPKIN BREAD

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (37)

VEGAN PUMPKIN CAKE

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (38)

VEGAN GINGERBREAD CAKE

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (39)

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE APPLE CRISP

Gluten-free, oil-free, butter-free and always 100% devoured by guests.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (40)

VEGAN PUMPKIN ICE CREAM

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (41)

VEGAN CINNAMON ICE CREAM to serve with the apple crisp. Duh.

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (42)

PUMPKIN PIE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (43)

BEST GLUTEN-FREE VEGAN PUMPKIN MUFFINS

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (44)

OIL-FREE VEGAN PUMPKIN MUFFINS

GLUTEN-FREE CINNAMON COFFEE CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (45)

BEST VEGAN FUDGY BROWNIES

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (46)

VEGAN PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CAKEY BROWNIES

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (47)

CINNAMON CARAMEL BUNDT CAKE

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (48)

PUMPKIN SPICE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE CAKE

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (49)

BEST VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

Please leave me feedback on my recipes that you make, I’d love to hear! Have a wonderful holiday and I hope you all love these vegan Thanksgiving recipes!

