Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (2024)

The Best Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes to impress your family and guests! Most of these are gluten-free and all are oil-free as well! Nobody will miss the turkey! Vegans, non-vegans, everybody loves these recipes.
I hope this Vegan Thanksgiving Meal Plan and dinner menu gives you lots of ideas and helps you all out and can make your Thanksgiving day easier and super DELICIOUS!
Just click on the title/name of each recipe to go to the link and print out the recipes.
VEGAN BREAKFAST RECIPES
VEGAN PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE
No better way to start Thanksgiving morning than with this pumpkin latte. Better than Starbucks, guaranteed.
VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE PUMPKIN WAFFLES
THE BEST VEGAN FLUFFY PANCAKES
GLUTEN-FREE VEGAN BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
If you need gluten-free, make these instead.
VEGAN GINGERBREAD PANCAKES
VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE GINGERBREAD PANCAKES
PECAN PIE CROSTINI
7 INGREDIENT NO BAKE PECAN PIE BARS
NO BAKE CINNAMON ROLL BARS
VEGAN CINNAMON ROLLS
VEGAN PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE
VEGAN APPETIZERS
EASY VEGAN MEXICAN CHEESE DIP
BEST VEGAN QUESO
OIL FREE BBQ HUMMUS
SMOKY JALAPENO BLACK BEAN DIP
VEGAN SIDE DISHES
CHEESY VEGAN SCALLOPED POTATOES
BEST OIL-FREE BRUSSELS SPROUTS
VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE OIL FREE HUSHPUPPIES They are kind of like cornbread, but much softer and more moist.
BEST EVER VEGAN FLUFFY BUTTERMILK MASHED POTATOES
These are one of my most popular recipes and everybody declares them the best mashed potatoes they’ve had, vegan or not!
THYME CABERNET GRAVY
Of course you have to serve those mashed potatoes with the best gravy on the planet.
BEST VEGAN STUFFING
VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE CORNBREAD
VEGAN PUMPKIN CORNBREAD
GARLIC CHIVE DINNER MUFFINS
The most soft, pillowy clouds of heaven. They should be on every single one of your tables!
MAPLE ROASTED CARROTS
VEGAN MAIN DISHES
VEGAN BBQ LENTIL LOAF
One of the most made and loved recipes last year and all through this year.
VEGAN BAKED ZITI
A total crowd-pleasing recipe that any eater will love.
20 MINUTE VEGAN ALFREDO
If you are non-traditional, then keep it simple and make my super popular already alfredo sauce! It really does only take 20 minutes!
SMOKY SWEET POTATO BLACK-EYED PEA SOUP
Make sure to soak those beans overnight for best results.
VEGAN PUMPKIN CHILI
VEGAN THANKSGIVING DESSERTS
The best part of Thanksgiving, right?! Hahaha!
VEGAN APPLE HAND PIES
Wow, so many of you have already made and LOVED these! They are incredibly delicious, hold in your hand and the dough is a dream. Truly better than gluten dough.
BEST EVER VEGAN PUMPKIN PIE
VEGAN CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE This chocolate pie is #1 on google for a reason! It’s a reader favorite and every bit as decadent as the dairy version!
Just read the reviews if you don’t believe me.
BEST VEGAN PUMPKIN BREAD
This is another highly rated recipe by readers declaring it the best pumpkin bread they’ve ever had.
GLUTEN-FREE VEGAN CARAMEL PUMPKIN BREAD
VEGAN PUMPKIN CAKE
VEGAN GINGERBREAD CAKE
VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE APPLE CRISP
Gluten-free, oil-free, butter-free and always 100% devoured by guests.
VEGAN PUMPKIN ICE CREAM
VEGAN CINNAMON ICE CREAM to serve with the apple crisp. Duh.
PUMPKIN PIE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
BEST GLUTEN-FREE VEGAN PUMPKIN MUFFINS
OIL-FREE VEGAN PUMPKIN MUFFINS
GLUTEN-FREE CINNAMON COFFEE CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS
BEST VEGAN FUDGY BROWNIES
VEGAN PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CAKEY BROWNIES
CINNAMON CARAMEL BUNDT CAKE
PUMPKIN SPICE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE CAKE
BEST VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE
Please leave me feedback on my recipes that you make, I’d love to hear! Have a wonderful holiday and I hope you all love these vegan Thanksgiving recipes!
Comments
Thanks for the roundup! It all looks delicious.
Reply
brandi.doming@yahoo.com
You are so welcome and thank you!
Reply
Wow, Brandi! These all look delicious my mouth is watering! Honestly I couldn’t help myself where to start, everything looks so delicious! Now I’m hungry just looking at all these scrumptious dishes!
Reply
brandi.doming@yahoo.com
Thank you so much Florian!!
Reply
I always love these roundups Brandi, it makes me realize just how many totally mouthwatering options you have! And for every meal too, the breakfast section is especially calling to me with all those towering fabulously fluffy pancake stacks. Fall flavors are your jam I’d say. And chocolate of course 😀
Reply
brandi.doming@yahoo.com
Thank you so much Natalie!
Reply
So I’ve booked the first flight out Thursday and will be there bright and early to start on this list! Have my place setting ready!!!
Reply
brandi.doming@yahoo.com
Haha, come on girl, plenty for you!
Reply
Best round up eva!!!!!! Man girl you got my head spinning. I want to make something for my coworkers in December and after I saw you insta post on those Double Chocolate Espresso Almond Cookies I was thinking those would be it. But now I am like ooh oooh cinnamon coffee chocolate chip muffins. Yum. I think those are going to have to be the winner since they are gluten free so therefore I can eat those too. Yum.
Oh and those mashed potatoes look amazing. Before going vegan my mothers mashed potatoes were like my favorite thing ever and although hers were not buttermilk mashed potatoes they were absolutely amazing, so I am definitely wanting to find a vegan yummy and comforting mashed potato recipe and I am sure yours will do that trick.
Thanks so much for this great round up, makes things so much easier when trying to generate ideas for the Holidays.
Your the best.
Reply
DANG, mama!!!!! This is the best round up ever – filled with SOOOOO many delicious recipes. You know what’s kinda cool? I’ve tried more than half of them, so I can totally attest to the deliciousness. I would love to have a seat at your Thanksgiving table <3 I love that you include a breakfast section, too – here I'm so focused on the main event that I completely spaced how to start the day…I could really go for a stack of your pancakes! XO
Reply
Really Great recipe. Simple healthy and delicious.
Reply
Hi Brandi
This is my first «roundup» and i am so grateful to be on your email list. This is an incredible collection of yummy recipes!!!! Thank you so very much. I’ve been whole foods plant-based no oil since 2012 and have been searching for a great pumpkin pie recipe. I shall start there. I love your Vegan8 cookbook, received it as a gift and have given many as gifts. This roundup is the best gift of the season. Thank you for your service.
Reply
Jewel
Only two weeks until Thanksgiving and I’m trying to figure out how to try all of these before then so I can decide which ones to make! They all sound and look delicious! Thanks for the beautiful array.
Reply
brandi.doming@yahoo.com
So kind, thank you Jewel! It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it, haha!
Reply
MJ
It ALL looks delicious!!! cant wait to try the scalloped potatoes, lentil loaf and chocolate cheesecake. yum yum!!
Reply
David o
They all look so good don’t know which one to make for thanksgiving
Reply
Heidi
Can you substitute sunflower butter for the seeds in this recipe? This looks delicious!
Reply
Theresa
Thank you so much for posting these great recipes.
Reply
brandi.doming@yahoo.com
My pleasure!!
Reply
Mary Lee
So many great looking recipes
Reply
brandi.doming@yahoo.com
Thank you Mary!
Reply
Amy (veganmama)
I honestly want to try all of these recipes! Thank you Brandi 🙂
Reply
brandi.doming@yahoo.com
haha awesome Amy!!
Reply
Debra
I feel I won the Lottery for Vegan Thanksgiving recipes! My heart is full, can’t wait to try all of them. It will take me long past Thanksgiving to get through all of them. And I do want to make them ALL. Thank You for Blessing US ALL with “Your Round Up”.
Reply
brandi.doming@yahoo.com
aww so kind, thank you Debra!
Reply
Karrie
Hi Brandi
I have a huge favor to ask a question so I’m trying to find a dessert that, gluten free dairy free soy free and yeah can you help me some dessert that you recommended for me it for thanksgiving dinner. My brother is has Lyme disease
Reply