Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (Gluten-free Options!) (2024)

The Best Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes to impress your family and guests! Most of these are gluten-free and all are oil-free as well! Nobody will miss the turkey! Vegans, non-vegans, everybody loves these recipes.

I hope this Vegan Thanksgiving Meal Plan and dinner menu gives you lots of ideas and helps you all out and can make your Thanksgiving day easier and super DELICIOUS!

Just click on the title/name of each recipe to go to the link and print out the recipes.

VEGAN BREAKFAST RECIPES

VEGAN PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

No better way to start Thanksgiving morning than with this pumpkin latte. Better than Starbucks, guaranteed.

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE PUMPKIN WAFFLES

THE BEST VEGAN FLUFFY PANCAKES

GLUTEN-FREE VEGAN BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

If you need gluten-free, make these instead.

VEGAN GINGERBREAD PANCAKES

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE GINGERBREAD PANCAKES

PECAN PIE CROSTINI

7 INGREDIENT NO BAKE PECAN PIE BARS

NO BAKE CINNAMON ROLL BARS

VEGAN CINNAMON ROLLS

VEGAN PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE

VEGAN APPETIZERS

EASY VEGAN MEXICAN CHEESE DIP

BEST VEGAN QUESO

OIL FREE BBQ HUMMUS

SMOKY JALAPENO BLACK BEAN DIP

VEGAN SIDE DISHES

CHEESY VEGAN SCALLOPED POTATOES

BEST OIL-FREE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE OIL FREE HUSHPUPPIES They are kind of like cornbread, but much softer and more moist.

BEST EVER VEGAN FLUFFY BUTTERMILK MASHED POTATOES

These are one of my most popular recipes and everybody declares them the best mashed potatoes they’ve had, vegan or not!

THYME CABERNET GRAVY

Of course you have to serve those mashed potatoes with the best gravy on the planet.

BEST VEGAN STUFFING

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE CORNBREAD

VEGAN PUMPKIN CORNBREAD

GARLIC CHIVE DINNER MUFFINS

The most soft, pillowy clouds of heaven. They should be on every single one of your tables!

MAPLE ROASTED CARROTS

VEGAN MAIN DISHES

VEGAN BBQ LENTIL LOAF

One of the most made and loved recipes last year and all through this year.

VEGAN BAKED ZITI

A total crowd-pleasing recipe that any eater will love.

20 MINUTE VEGAN ALFREDO

If you are non-traditional, then keep it simple and make my super popular already alfredo sauce! It really does only take 20 minutes!

SMOKY SWEET POTATO BLACK-EYED PEA SOUP

Make sure to soak those beans overnight for best results.

VEGAN PUMPKIN CHILI

VEGAN THANKSGIVING DESSERTS

The best part of Thanksgiving, right?! Hahaha!

VEGAN APPLE HAND PIES

Wow, so many of you have already made and LOVED these! They are incredibly delicious, hold in your hand and the dough is a dream. Truly better than gluten dough.

BEST EVER VEGAN PUMPKIN PIE

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE This chocolate pie is #1 on google for a reason! It’s a reader favorite and every bit as decadent as the dairy version!

Just read the reviews if you don’t believe me.

BEST VEGAN PUMPKIN BREAD

This is another highly rated recipe by readers declaring it the best pumpkin bread they’ve ever had.

GLUTEN-FREE VEGAN CARAMEL PUMPKIN BREAD

VEGAN PUMPKIN CAKE

VEGAN GINGERBREAD CAKE

VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE APPLE CRISP

Gluten-free, oil-free, butter-free and always 100% devoured by guests.

VEGAN PUMPKIN ICE CREAM

VEGAN CINNAMON ICE CREAM to serve with the apple crisp. Duh.

PUMPKIN PIE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

BEST GLUTEN-FREE VEGAN PUMPKIN MUFFINS

OIL-FREE VEGAN PUMPKIN MUFFINS

GLUTEN-FREE CINNAMON COFFEE CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS

BEST VEGAN FUDGY BROWNIES

VEGAN PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CAKEY BROWNIES

CINNAMON CARAMEL BUNDT CAKE

PUMPKIN SPICE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE CAKE

BEST VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

Please leave me feedback on my recipes that you make, I’d love to hear! Have a wonderful holiday and I hope you all love these vegan Thanksgiving recipes!