Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (2024)

July 8, 2012//American Chinese, Recipes//109 Comments »


Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (1)
Crab Rangoon, aka, Crab Ragu, Cheese wonton or Chinese cheese puff, is a famous American Chinese appetizer where golden crispy outer wonton shell meets the addictive creamy cheese filling.

I first learned about crab rangoon when I was at a local Chinese takeout restaurant, where I worked as a part-time helper on Fridaysduring myhigh school. Growing up in China, prior to working at this restaurant, I had very limited knowledge in American Chinese food because Chinese takeout was rarely on my family’s dining table.

So after I fried a dozen orders of crab rangoons on my first day at job, I was so curious that I had to try one of these cheese-filled wontons. I was instantly hooked and couldn’t stop eating it from the deep fryer basket until the owner started to stare at me…

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (2)

Although I still haven’t be able to fully appreciate American Chinese dishes, I have remained a fan of thisyummy wontonappetizer.

They are a must try for me whenever I get Chinese takeout oreat at aChinese buffet restaurant (which doesn’t happen too often).

On a side note, if you enjoy crab rangoon a lot, you’ll probably also like this coconut shrimp dish and walnut shrimp whichareboth Chinese buffet favorites of mine.

On the other hand, if you want to learn more about traditional wonton dishes, here is a Cantonese style shrimp wonton recipe for you to check out.

Authentic Chinese food or not, these delicious cheese wontons are a great finger food for parties and they are very easy to make. You can find wonton wrappers in most of your local supermarkets nowadays. For the filling, you need cream cheese, scallions, and crab meat or imitation crab meat stick (what most of the restaurants use).

To start, cut the imitation crab sticks in halves. Separate the sticks into fine threads.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (3)

In a large mixing bowl, combine the imitation crab sticks with other cheese filling ingredients.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (4)

Mix into a lumpy paste.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (5)

Place teaspoonful of cream cheese filling in middle of a wonton skin. Wet the edges of the wonton wrapper with water.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (6)

Fold the wrapper in half to form a triangle. Press all edges to seal.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (7)

Optionally, brush some water on the left and right angles of the triangle and fold these two corners inward for better presentation.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (8)

Alternatively, fold the two opposing corners without sealing the edges.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (9)

Bring the other two corners to the center and seal all edges.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (10)

Over medium heat, deep fry the wontons for 1 – 2 minutes on each side or until golden crispy. Drain the excess oil on a paper towel and serve the wontons warm.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (11)

At restaurants, crab rangoon is served often with sweet plum sauce, duck sauce, and sweet and sour sauce. Feel free to serve it with your other favorite sauces or you can just serve it straight up.

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (12)

Print

Crab Rangoon (Cheese Wonton)

Rating: 5

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 6 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 20 - 25 Golden Cripsy Crab Rangoons

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg. wonton wrapper
  • water

    • For Cheese Filling

  • ½ lb imitation crab sticks or lump crab meat
  • 1 (8 oz.) pkgs. cream cheese, softened in room temperature
  • 3 stalk scallions, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp Worchester sauce
  • 1 tsp soy sauce or ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp. sugar

Instructions

  1. Cut the imitation crab sticks in halves. Separate the sticks into fine threads In a large mixing bowl, combine the imitation crab sticks with other cheese filling ingredients. Mix into a lumpy paste.
  2. Place teaspoonful of cream cheese filling in middle of a wonton skin. Wet the edges of the wonton wrapper with water. Fold the wrapper in half to form a triangle.
  3. Press all edges to seal. Optionally, brush some water on the left and right angles of the triangle and fold these two corners inward for better presentation.
  4. Alternatively, fold the two opposing corners without sealing the edges. Bring the other two corners to the center and seal all edges.
  5. Over medium heat, deep fry the wontons for 1 – 2 minutes on each side or until golden crispy. Drain the excess oil on a paper towel and serve the wontons warm.
  6. At restaurants, crab rangoon is served often with sweet plum sauce, duck sauce, and sweet and sour sauce. Feel free to serve it with your favorite sauce or you can just serve it straight up.

Enjoy!

Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角 (13)

posted by Yi//American Chinese, Recipes

109 Comments »

