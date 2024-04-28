VMI Sports K-XR Pre-Workout Review (2019 Update) Read This BEFORE Buying (2024)

[vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” top_padding=”10″ overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column centered_text=”true” column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_raw_html]JTNDYSUyMGhyZWYlM0QlMjJodHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmZpdG5lc3NpbmZvcm1hbnQuY29tJTJGcmVjb21tZW5kcyUyRnZtaS1zcG9ydHMtay14ci1zdXBweiUyRiUyMiUyMHJlbCUzRCUyMm5vZm9sbG93JTIyJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJteUJ1dHRvbiUyMiUzRUNMSUNLJTIwSEVSRSUwQSUyMEZPUiUyMExPV0VTVCUyMFBSSUNFJTIwJTNFJTNFJTNDJTJGYSUzRQ==[/vc_raw_html][vc_custom_heading text=”See Our Retailer Price Comparison Table” font_container=”tag:p|font_size:22px|text_align:center|color:%23f96566″ google_fonts=”font_family:Lato%3A100%2C100italic%2C300%2C300italic%2Cregular%2Citalic%2C700%2C700italic%2C900%2C900italic|font_style:900%20bold%20regular%3A900%3Anormal” link=”url:%23table|||”][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_custom_heading text=”Overview of VMI Sports K-XR” google_fonts=”font_family:Lato%3A100%2C100italic%2C300%2C300italic%2Cregular%2Citalic%2C700%2C700italic%2C900%2C900italic|font_style:900%20bold%20regular%3A900%3Anormal”][vc_column_text]VMI Sports was a brand formed in 2012 with sports nutrition experts with a commitment to creating products that really work. They have a wide variety of products that cover the sports nutrition world ranging from pre-workouts to pump to proteins.

K-XR was the first product we’ve ever tried from VMI Sports. K-XR is the follow-up pre-workout from Krush from VMI Sports. Several other reviews online will indicate that this product is much like Krush, but we’ve never had Krush so we can only rate it on what this product is.

K-XR pre-workout is a great stimulant based pre-workout. It’s ingredient profile contains many of the common ingredients found in pre-workouts that you need, the effectiveness of the product is almost instant, the flavor is amazing, it mixes very easy and it comes at a great value. We strongly recommend K-XR.

[/fancy-ul][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_custom_heading text=”Testing Results and Ratings” google_fonts=”font_family:Lato%3A100%2C100italic%2C300%2C300italic%2Cregular%2Citalic%2C700%2C700italic%2C900%2C900italic|font_style:700%20bold%20regular%3A700%3Anormal”][vc_column_text]We reviewed VMI Sports K-XR on five categories. We first start by looking at it’s ingredient profile. This portion of the review looks at the different ingredients used in the pre-workout, what their intention is and how effectively dosed are each ingredient.

We then look at effectiveness. An effective pre-workout will use high quality, proven ingredients, at clinically backed dosages. This is generally an extension of the profile section. The higher quality ingredients used at proper dosages, the more effective that product will be.

Then we move into the taste of the different flavors we’ve tried. We grade each flavor separately and average the scores for their overall taste rating. We were able to test out the following flavors: Miami Vice, Blue Raspberry and Cherry Lime Italian Ice.

Mixability refers to how well the powder mixes in 12oz of water. We use the shaker bottle test. This would be your typical Blender Bottle with the spiral chrome ball.

Finally, we talk about value. Value is the combination of profile, effectiveness, taste and mixability in relation to cost. Another part of value are the competitors in the industry and other versions of pre-workout products on the market.[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][divider line_type=”Full Width Line” line_thickness=”1″ divider_color=”default”][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” equal_height=”yes” content_placement=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/2″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column_text]

Ingredients Profile

(7.5/10)[/vc_column_text][divider line_type=”No Line” custom_height=”20″][vc_column_text]K-XR pre-workout has a solid ingredient list that you should expect from every pre-workout. It contains three main components: a pump blend, energy blend and a concentration (cognitive) blend. The only drawback is that this is in the forms of blends and not itemized out by ingredient.

The pump blend is 3,300mg of Beta-Alanine (CarnoSyn), L-Taurine and Theobromine. The combination of these three ingredients allows an increase blood flow into your muscles by the widening of your blood vessels (Theobromine), carrying in essential nutrients (Taurine) and increasing muscle carnosine concentrations (Beta-Alanine) allowing you to have the endurance you need while lifting…the pump.

The energy blend is 632.5mg of what VMI Sports calls a “triple stage caffeine” mix which is KAFF Caffeine Citrate, Caffeine Anhydrous and Di-Caffeine Malate. The one issue I have here is we do not know how much of each caffeine source is in this mixture. Caffeine Anhydrous is ​the most popular choice on pre-workouts so it would be nice to know that and have a transparent label, but it is a very solid energy blend.

​The cognitive blend is essentially Chlorine Bitartrate which studies have shown increases mental performance. There is 503mg of this blend packed in this pre-workout. I believe every pre-workout should put an emphasis on the cognitive functionality of the human body, K-RX does that.​[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/2″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][image_with_animation image_url=”3645″ alignment=”center” animation=”Fade In” border_radius=”none” box_shadow=”none” max_width=”100%”][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][divider line_type=”Full Width Line” line_thickness=”1″ divider_color=”default”][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column_text]

Effectiveness

(7.8/10)[/vc_column_text][divider line_type=”No Line” custom_height=”20″][vc_column_text]You can feel the effectiveness of K-XR within 15 minutes of consumptions. It has been awhile since I have had a pre-workout where I would get that “jumpy” feeling after taking it if I did not do some physical activity quickly. It is not that itchy feeling you get from Beta-Alanine but that surge of energy where you just want to get to the gym and lift something heavy. I can compare the energy rush to that of the original Jack3d, it was THAT good.

The pump by itself could be better but this is where you can includeAgmapurefrom VMI Sports as an additional pump product. When taken by itself the K-XR pump was mediocre but I am someone that does not get the vascularity that many people get from pump blends and products.

You are very focused in on the task at-hand, which is the lift heavy weights for as long as you can. K-XR is very effective at getting you in “the zone” and accomplishing your goals in the gym that day.

You do not experience a crash post-workout with this product either. It is very effective with its profile working for you.[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][divider line_type=”Full Width Line” line_thickness=”1″ divider_color=”default”][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column_text]

Taste

Miami Vice: (10/10)Blue Raspberry: (10/10)Cherry Lime Italian Ice: (10/10)[/vc_column_text][divider line_type=”No Line” custom_height=”20″][vc_column_text]VMI Sports K-XR is the best tasting pre-workout supplement I have ever had. Miami Vice and Cherry Lime Italian Ice are TOP NOTCH. Blue Raspberry is great too, but a very common flavor. Cherry Lime and Miami Vice are so refreshing that you almost want to drink it on a hot day just because![/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][divider line_type=”Full Width Line” line_thickness=”1″ divider_color=”default”][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column_text]

Mixability

(9/10)[/vc_column_text][divider line_type=”No Line” custom_height=”20″][vc_column_text]The powder of K-XR is so fine that it would mix with a spoon. This is a huge benefit of K-XR. It literally looks like powdered sugar in the consistency which again makes it very easy to mix with a shaker cup with or without a blender ball.[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][divider line_type=”Full Width Line” line_thickness=”1″ divider_color=”default”][/vc_column][/vc_row][vc_row type=”in_container” full_screen_row_position=”middle” scene_position=”center” text_color=”dark” text_align=”left” overlay_strength=”0.3″ shape_divider_position=”bottom” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column column_padding=”no-extra-padding” column_padding_position=”all” background_color_opacity=”1″ background_hover_color_opacity=”1″ column_link_target=”_self” column_shadow=”none” column_border_radius=”none” width=”1/1″ tablet_width_inherit=”default” tablet_text_alignment=”default” phone_text_alignment=”default” column_border_width=”none” column_border_style=”solid” bg_image_animation=”none”][vc_column_text]

Value

(8.5/10)[/vc_column_text][divider line_type=”No Line” custom_height=”20″][vc_column_text]The price tag on K-XR is in the mid $30 range for 30-servings. If you are very reactive to stimulant based pre-workouts you can extend the servings on this container to 45 or more if you’d like which makes the value even better. A 30-serving container in this category is going to cost you around $30 now so with a price tag just above this but with the effectiveness that K-XR gives you the value is there.

