Watermelon Soap Recipe (2024)

This easy watermelon soap recipe is perfect for summer and incorporates not only a fun watermelon color theme, but also shimmering cosmetic glitter!

They’d look great by any sink or you could also craft a smaller version to gift these as DIY summer party favors.

Watermelon Soap Recipe

Ingredients:

12 oz. clear melt and pour glycerin soap base

3 oz. white melt and pour glycerin soap base

pink soap liquid or powder soap colorant, of choice

green soap liquid or powder soap colorant, of choice

extra fine green glitter, to suit

.7 oz. watermelon fragrance oil, of choice

poppy seeds, to suit

Tools & Supplies:

Crafter’s Choice Basic Round Silicone Soap Mold

digital scale

2-cup Pyrex measuring cup

mist spray bottle with isopropyl alcohol

graduated plastic transfer pipettes, optional

Chef’s knife (or utility knife)

utensil (for stirring)

cutting board, optional

microwave

Instructions:

This watermelon soap recipe is made in layers. You’ll begin by making the green layer first.

Start by using your digital scale to weighout 4.5oz. of the clear melt and pour soap base. Using a Chef’s knife or a utility knife, cut the soap into square chunks and place inside your glass Pyrex measuring cup.

Heat the clear melt and pour soap base in the microwave in 20-30 second increments until melted. (Alternately you’re welcome to use a double boiler.)

Now add a very small amount of your green colorant. If using a liquid soap colorant begin by adding one drop of color. Stir, then increase until desired color is reached. if you’re using a green pigment powder, such as chromium green oxide, add a tiny pinch then stir to ensure the color is fully incorporated. Increase as needed.

Now add the fine green glitter to suit.

Follow by weighing out .2 oz. of the watermelon fragrance oil. (You can use the transfer pipettes to avoid spilling the fragrance as you pour and to avoid accidentally adding more than the amount of fragrance needed.)Stir well to incorporate.

Now place the basic round silicone soap mold onto a cutting board for easy transfer.

Evenly pour the green tinted soap into all six of the mold cavities, then spritz the tops of the soap with alcohol to remove any air bubbles.

Transfer the soap into the refrigerator until it has solidified and set up completely.

Once the green layer of soap has set up, remove the soap from the refrigerator and prepare the middle layer of soap.

Weigh out 3 oz. of white melt and pour soap base.Using a Chef’s knife or a utility knife, cut the soap into square chunks and place inside your glass Pyrex measuring cup.

Heat the white melt and pour soap base in the microwave in 20-30 second increments until melted.

Now weigh out .15 oz. of the watermelon fragrance oil and stir into the melted soap base.

Spritz the tops of the green soaps in your mold with alcohol then evenly pour the white soap base into each of the six mold cavities on top of the green soap you prepared earlier.

Spritz the tops of the white soap you just poured with alcohol to remove any air bubbles, then transfer the soap into the refrigerator untilthe new layer of soaphas solidified and set up completely.

Once the white layer of soap has solidified and set up completely, you’re ready to prepare the final, pink layer of soap.

Weigh out the remaining7.5oz. of clearmelt and pour soap base.Using a Chef’s knife or a utility knife, cut the soap into square chunks and place inside your glass Pyrex measuring cup.

Heat the clearmelt and pour soap base in the microwave in 20-30 second increments until melted.

Now add a very small amount of your pinkcolorant. If using a liquid soap colorant begin by adding one drop of color. Stir, then increase until desired color is reached. if you’re using a pinkpigment powder, such as chromium green oxide, add a tiny pinch then stir to ensure the color is fully incorporated. Increase as needed.

Add the poppy seeds to suit and stir into the soap base.

Now weigh out .35 oz. of the watermelon fragrance oil and stir into the melted soap base.

Spritz the white tops of the soapsin your mold with alcohol then evenly pour the pinksoap base into each of the six mold cavities on top of the whitesoap you prepared earlier.

Spritz the tops of the pinksoap base you just poured with alcohol to remove any air bubbles, then transfer the soap into the refrigerator untilyour finallayer of soaphas solidified and set up completely.

Once the final layer of soap has solidified, carefully remove your completed watermelon soaps from the mold cavities. Wrap each of the soapstightly in foodservice film to protect it from moisture. (I specifically use the Bakers & Chefs Foodservice Film as it “sticks” better than regular plastic wrap and works quite well for homemade soaps. It’s typically sold at stores like Sam’s Club and Costco, however you can find it similarly priced online.)

Tip: You never want to freeze your soap. Freezing a clear melt and pour soap base can cause the base to become cloudy. It can also damage your soap mold and shorten it’s lifespan.

Making party or wedding favors?

If you want to make mini 1.5 oz. guest soaps for DIY party favors or wedding favors, you can use the same watermelon soap recipe. However, you will need fourBasic Guest Round Silicone Soap Molds. You will fill all of the mold cavities in three of the molds and two of the mold cavities in the fourth mold for twenty guest watermelon soaps.

For more of myhomemade soap recipes, be sure tovisit and follow myDIY Bath and Body boardand my Simply Soapmaking board on Pinterest. For more wedding favor ideas, follow my DIY Wedding Pinterest board.