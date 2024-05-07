Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe - The Best Weight Loss Recipe! (2024)

- View Larger Image
Weight Loss Magic Soup is the secret recipe for anyone looking to shed a few pounds quickly and get back on track. It is also helpful for weight loss surgery patients who have;
- Hit a stall
- Clear liquids during the post-op diet
- Pre-op diet before gastric sleeve or bypass
- Need to reset their pouch
Not only is this soup packed with many vitamins and nutrients, but it really fills up the stomach with very few calories. This low-carb family-favorite recipe tastes great, has high fiber, and is flavorful.
Is the weight loss magic soup all I need to trim down?
Sadly, no. One would still need to consume about 1,000 calories per day to lose weight at a healthy rate. In addition, you should also do the following as well:
- Eat a healthy breakfast in the morning with lean proteins (eggs, chicken, fish, turkey).
- Consume a bowl of weight-loss magic soup for lunch, somewhere in the afternoon, and dinner with whole-grain crackers.
- Remember to drink at least 64 oz. of water daily to stay hydrated.
- Exercise at least 30 minutes a day 3-5 times a week for a healthy body.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
Per Serving (1 cup or 8 oz):
- Calories: 58
- Carbohydrates: 11 g
- Protein:2.7 g
- Total Fat:0.25 g
- Sugar:3.8 g
Weight Gain After Bariatric Surgery
Please keep in mind that this is an extremely strict diet, and we don’t recommend one follow it for more than five to seven days. After a week of this diet, make sure to consume more nutrient-rich foods. If you continue to gain weight after weight loss surgery, read this guide.
Weight Loss Magic Soup Cooking Instructions
The slimming magic soup is approximately 58 calories per servingand can last up to three months in the freezer. One can honestly use any vegetables for the soup.
→ You can download/print the full recipe PDF here
INGREDIENTS
- 32 ounces chicken broth (you may use low-sodium)
- 3 cups V-8 juice *see recipe notes
- 28 ounces Italian diced tomatoes
- 3 medium shallots
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
- 3 carrots peeled and sliced
- 1 zucchini diced
- 2 cups green beans (fresh or frozen)
- 14 ounces kidney beans drained and rinsed (it adds protein)
- 3-4 cups shredded cabbage
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon parsley
- Salt and Pepper to taste
* You can also use low-sodium V-8 juice, tomato juice, vegetable juice, or homemade tomato juice
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine in a large oiled frying pan garlic, onions, carrots, and mushrooms and saute for about 5 minutes.
In a large crockpot, combine the sautéed mixture with the remaining ingredients.
Cook on high for 2-3 hours or until vegetables are fork-tender.
The recipe yields 20 servings. You can have it whole-wheat toast or brown rice.
FREEZING INSTRUCTIONS
As this makes a large batch of soup, freeze portions of it to use later. To optimize quality, undercook the vegetables just a little. Pour the soup into freezer Ziplock bags and let as much air out as you can. Lay the bags flat on a cookie sheet and freeze; this flattening method will ease freezer storage as you can layer them. To thaw, place the bag in the fridge for 24 hours and then reheat.
EQUIPMENT
- Crock-Pot Slow Cooker
For more recipe ideas, check out these bariatric dinner recipes!
Millie November 17, 2020 at 4:46 pm - Reply
•3 cups V-8 juice *see recipe notes – what recipe notes?
MBC Team July 19, 2022 at 9:43 pm - Reply
We apologize. We have added the note to the page: “You can also use low-sodium V-8 juice, tomato juice, vegetable juice, or homemade tomato juice”
Danielle December 28, 2020 at 6:32 am - Reply
How much is a serving?
J Ax March 11, 2021 at 7:13 am - Reply
Would also like to know serving size.
Terri Sage July 27, 2023 at 3:39 pm - Reply
Did anyone every find out how much a serving size is??
MBC Editor July 27, 2023 at 3:56 pm - Reply
Hi Terri! The serving size is one cup or 8 oz.
Kathee February 18, 2021 at 12:01 am - Reply
2020/COVID restrictions have been emotionally exhausting. I’ve always loved cooking and found it a productive way to be productive/creative. With gyms closed/stores restricted getting my exercise in was very difficult. Now thru winter I’m very unhappy with the 10 pounds I’ve gained. I’m 3.5 years post Sleeve surgery and done well avoiding weight gain. Will spend Lent getting back on track!
Milly May 17, 2023 at 10:02 pm - Reply
I made this soup today and it is great. I made it on my stove on high, I didn’t know it was supposed to be on low. Next I make it can I use spicy tomato juice?
MzSmiles December 17, 2023 at 1:54 pm - Reply
I made mine with hot and spicy v-8 juice taste sooooooo good! And i did mine on the stove and didn’t add the squash and zucchini until it was finished cooking kept them from being so mushy!
MBC Editor December 18, 2023 at 4:58 pm - Reply
That sounds delicious!
Rachael Henderson May 25, 2021 at 6:04 pm - Reply
I’m 4 years out from my sleeve surgery, but I still vomit when I mix solids and liquids. I tried the soup and it made me throw up. Would it be as effective if I strained it and just ate the broth? Thank you!
SM June 8, 2021 at 1:46 pm - Reply
After my sleeve surgery I was the same way. So I used an immersion blender and just blended it all up so that I only had one texture. It still tasted really good and didn’t make me sick anymore.
Manie August 20, 2022 at 5:46 pm - Reply
Can we leave out the V-8 juice? I don’t tolerate it.
MBC Contributor August 23, 2022 at 5:36 pm - Reply
Hello Manie, You can also use low-sodium V-8 juice, tomato juice, vegetable juice, or homemade tomato juice.
Christina L W July 25, 2022 at 9:33 pm - Reply
I am 2.5 years post op and I also still vomit if I mix solids and liquids and if I even eat one bite too much. Did yours ever get better? Food just sucks for me and I really hate it so I tend to “forget” to eat sometimes because I dread the after part of meals. I am thinking tomorrow I may start the reset.
Melanie July 1, 2021 at 9:40 am - Reply
Can u use red cabbage
MBC Editor August 27, 2021 at 4:18 pm - Reply
Hi Melanie, You can use red cabbage after the solids phase but it should be cooked soft and it can make you gassy.
Terri Sage July 27, 2023 at 3:40 pm - Reply
How much is a serving size? 1 cup? 0.5 cup?
MBC Editor July 27, 2023 at 3:56 pm - Reply
Hi there! The serving size is one cup or 8 oz.
Leah Hill July 17, 2021 at 12:40 am - Reply
Whats the v8 juice i cant see the notes it refers to?
MBC Team July 19, 2022 at 9:44 pm - Reply
We apologize. We have added the note to the page: “You can also use low-sodium V-8 juice, tomato juice, vegetable juice, or homemade tomato juice”
ANGELA September 2, 2021 at 3:13 pm - Reply
Do you have to use onions?
MBC Editor September 2, 2021 at 6:47 pm - Reply
Hi Angela, you don’t have to
LC November 15, 2021 at 4:56 pm - Reply
What’s serving size or servings per batch?
MBC Contributor October 25, 2022 at 10:54 pm - Reply
Recipe yields 20 servings
Each cup is
57 calories
11 carbs
0 fat
4 protein
225 sodium
Chris September 13, 2021 at 10:11 pm - Reply
I am 18 years post roux and Y. Will this 5 day reset help someone like me? I’ve kept off a most of my weight for all these years, and then the past 4 years I have gained 20+ pounds. I refuse to go any higher.
MBC Team July 19, 2022 at 9:52 pm - Reply
Yes
Mindy J Loftus September 19, 2021 at 2:09 pm - Reply
How much is one serving size?
MBC Contributor January 4, 2023 at 7:07 pm - Reply
1 Cup is a serving
Brenda December 7, 2023 at 8:31 pm - Reply
What if I don’t have a crock pot?
MBC Editor December 8, 2023 at 12:29 am - Reply
Hi Brenda, you can use a large pot and simmer until the vegetables are cooked through.
Jennifer October 31, 2021 at 12:01 am - Reply
Hello, what is a a serving size?
MBC Contributor October 25, 2022 at 10:54 pm - Reply
Recipe yields 20 servings
Each cup is
57 calories
11 carbs
0 fat
4 protein
225 sodium
Ann Golden December 9, 2021 at 7:28 pm - Reply
What is the size of serving for magic soup?
melinda January 10, 2022 at 12:52 am - Reply
I LOVE IT!!!!
Kyra January 10, 2022 at 2:21 pm - Reply
How much is a serving? Looks like the question has been asked several times but never answered???
MBC Contributor October 25, 2022 at 10:54 pm - Reply
Recipe yields 20 servings
Each cup is
57 calories
11 carbs
0 fat
4 protein
225 sodium
Tracye January 17, 2023 at 4:46 pm - Reply
1 cup
zenith coats January 17, 2022 at 1:28 pm - Reply
thank you for the information on restating my pouch and how to make the soup im so excited on getting back on track
Trina February 3, 2022 at 2:36 am - Reply
I’m excited to try the soup I’ve gained 40 lbs since 2018. I’m depressed and definitely ready to rest
N.Garcia February 14, 2022 at 10:01 pm - Reply
On days 2-6 of reset do we just eat broth ? Or do we eat veggies also ?
MBC Team July 19, 2022 at 7:39 pm - Reply
Yes, on days 2-3, you are allowed to eat broth, soup, and thick liquids. On days 4-6, you can eat soft vegetables from the soup.
Bre February 18, 2023 at 3:47 am - Reply
Hi! I’m two years post op gastric sleeve & I’ve put back on 40lbs due to depression, anxiety, stress of mom becoming very ill & infer hospice. I made the soup to get back on track & put it in 2 two gallon zip lock bags & stored them in my freezer a little over a month ago. I’m now ready to get on track & stay on track..Is the soup quality still good after being in my freezer for that amount of time??
MBC Contributor February 28, 2023 at 5:22 pm - Reply
Hi there! The quality of the soup should still be good. It can be frozen and stored for 2-3 months
Danielle May 23, 2023 at 12:15 pm - Reply
Are there any vegetables I should avoid putting into this soup?
MBC Editor May 23, 2023 at 3:32 pm
Hello Danielle,
Hope you are having a great day! Any vegetables will be fine in this soup! :)
TooSassyformyowngood February 16, 2022 at 2:07 pm - Reply
What is the serving size for the listed 57 calories? And how many grams of protein are in one serving?
MBC Contributor October 25, 2022 at 10:54 pm - Reply
Recipe yields 20 servings
Each cup is
57 calories
11 carbs
0 fat
4 protein
225 sodium
STEP February 21, 2022 at 6:28 pm - Reply
CAN I ADD SOME CHICKEN TO IT?
MBC Team July 19, 2022 at 7:20 pm - Reply
Yes
Annette Moore March 1, 2022 at 11:49 am - Reply
Hi made the soup yesterday an i see theres no nutrition info ; cal,carb, fat ect could you please supply it love the soup Thank you Annette
MBC Team July 19, 2022 at 7:04 pm - Reply
Hi Annette, thank you so much for the feedback! We will work with our nutritionist to add that information.
Anna March 17, 2022 at 10:12 pm - Reply
Hallo und Danke für die Information. Bin 4 Jahre nach Magenbypas, habe von 117 kg auf 80 kg runter, aber dann habe Probleme mit meine Schilddrüse bekommen und jetzt bin ich wieder 96 kg. Habe in Klinik angerufen als ich gemerkt habe, das mein Gewicht hoch geht, wurde aber gesagt, sie können mir nicht mehr helfen, das es an meinen Stoffwechsel liegt. Jetzt bin hier auf die Reset Diet gekommen und werde es umgehend ausprobieren! N die letzte Zeit habe ich auch keinen Sättigungsgefühl und merke das ich immer mehr esse. Danke für die Information! L.G. und Erfolg für alle!
Pina April 25, 2022 at 9:13 pm - Reply
did anyone ever get an answer on the serving size?
MBC Contributor October 25, 2022 at 10:54 pm - Reply
Recipe yields 20 servings
Each cup is
57 calories
11 carbs
0 fat
4 protein
225 sodium
Christy December 18, 2022 at 3:20 am - Reply
1 cup is 8 oz
Dianna May 2, 2022 at 11:08 pm - Reply
Will this work if I had my surgery in 2008. Since then I have gained 50 lbs.
MBC Editor May 6, 2022 at 4:24 pm - Reply
Yes, this in combination with a 5 to 10 day pouch reset diet can help reset your stomach back to eating normal-sized portions. > https://mexicobariatriccenter.com/5-day-pouch-reset/
Debb July 12, 2022 at 6:23 am - Reply
I am make this soup. I had gastric bypass 22 years ago.
Hubby passed a year ago I have put on a few pounds up to 145. Time get this under control.
Carol August 27, 2023 at 4:04 pm - Reply
Hi Debb. I had my surgery in 1993. I lost from 210 pounds down to 137. I now weigh 164. From a size 8 to a size 14. I’m going to try the soup and hope to lose 10 pounds.
Good luck to you.
MBC Editor August 29, 2023 at 11:15 pm - Reply
Hi Carol, It’s so great to hear from you! Congrats on your weight loss :) If you’d like to share more of your journey with us please fill this out: https://mexicobariatriccenter.com/submit-success-story/
Tina Fleisher July 28, 2022 at 5:07 pm - Reply
I’m allergic to Mushrooms can they be omitted or is there a substitute?
MBC Team July 28, 2022 at 5:56 pm - Reply
You can leave out the mushrooms and add another non-starchy vegetable if you like.
Jennifer October 12, 2022 at 4:47 pm - Reply
Is there any nutrition information for this soup? My Dr said not to eat it unless I know it
MBC Contributor October 25, 2022 at 10:55 pm - Reply
Recipe yields 20 servings
Each cup is
57 calories
11 carbs
0 fat
4 protein
225 sodium
Rosie December 27, 2022 at 11:43 pm - Reply
Can I do the soup for breakfast and lunch then eat a normal dinner?
MBC Contributor January 4, 2023 at 6:57 pm - Reply
Yes, you can have soup for breakfast and lunch, then eat a normal dinner
Sonia O January 6, 2023 at 1:06 pm - Reply
Unfortunately, I do not have a slow cooker. How long can I cook on the stove top? Thank you!
MBC Contributor January 6, 2023 at 5:29 pm - Reply
Hello Sonia, cook the soup on low for 2 hours on the stovetop.
Sonia Ortiz October 26, 2023 at 2:12 pm - Reply
Thank you
Heather Artus January 24, 2023 at 1:20 pm - Reply
2 and 1/2 years post op from gastric sleeve. I stalled at 20lbs from my goal. Hubby and I make this soup every couple of months. He loses about 10lbs and I lose 5-7. The soup is AMAZING! At the end of the diet, I add some chicken meatballs just for the meat satisfaction. So, so yummy! I’ve made it both in a slow cooker and on the stove and perfect each time. Caution though, you need a REALLY big pot. Enjoy!
MBC Contributor February 2, 2023 at 10:40 pm - Reply
That’s a great way to add some protein to the soup!
Jessica April 20, 2023 at 8:15 pm - Reply
Hi I can’t eat cabbage with what can I substitute it. Thanks
MBC Team April 20, 2023 at 9:41 pm - Reply
Hi Jessica, you can use kale, brussels sprouts, celery, or any other kind of vegetable instead of cabbage.
Robin April 25, 2023 at 6:25 pm - Reply
It says saute the onion – but onion isn’t listed in the ingredients list. Is the shallot considered the onion?
Thank you
MBC Editor April 25, 2023 at 8:30 pm - Reply
Hi Robin,
Yes the shallot is considered the onion
Ruth April 29, 2023 at 5:57 am - Reply
Can this be made in the instant pot?
MBC Editor May 1, 2023 at 3:20 pm - Reply
Hello Ruth,
Yes, the magic soup can be made in an instant pot!
Kelli May 10, 2023 at 3:59 pm - Reply
Can anything be substituted for the mushrooms and zucchini? Call me picky lol, but I just don’t care for those two.
MBC Editor May 10, 2023 at 8:09 pm - Reply
Hi Kelli!
Eggplant or tofu can be added instead of mushrooms. Eggplant can also be a substitute for zucchini or both can also be left out and other vegetables can be added in.
Milly May 17, 2023 at 10:15 pm - Reply
I made this soup today and it was great. I made it on the stove and put it on high and it dried up a little. What can I add to make it more soupy?
MBC Editor May 17, 2023 at 11:50 pm - Reply
Hi Milly, I would add in more low-sodium chicken broth and V8 sauce until desired consistency!
Lynn June 22, 2023 at 6:43 pm - Reply
I am almost two years post op. I have been struggling, so I am doing the pouch reset. I made this without cabbage and it is absolutely delicious! So thankful for this recipe!
MBC Editor June 22, 2023 at 6:46 pm - Reply
Thank for your feedback Lynn! We have a ton of other bariatric recipes on our blog or pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mexicobariatriccenter/
Lisa August 14, 2023 at 2:29 pm - Reply
This is going to be an odd question. 2 or 3 part.
How much weight does one lose after 10 days of this “magic soup”.
I do know I have seen somewhere (Instagram, utube ) if you blend a lot of these vegetables you can come up with a creamy base without milk with the same nutritional value.
I was in the hospital 🏥 for a blood transfusion and was put on a liquid diet. I v. And then due to testing I had to drink the stuff to clean out your colon. Can that much fluids stretch your stomach. Bc since I been home my stomach hasn’t been full
MBC Editor August 14, 2023 at 5:42 pm - Reply
Hi Lisa!
We don’t have an average weight loss for the magic soup. Yes, blending the soup will give you a creamier consistency without the use of milk or cream. Fluids do not stretch your stomach and can be consumed until you are full. If you don’t have a full feeling doing one of our resets can help you feel restriction again.
Susan September 13, 2023 at 2:09 am - Reply
I really don’t like Kidney Beans. What can I use in place of them? Thank you!
MBC Editor September 13, 2023 at 5:03 pm - Reply
Hi Susan! You can use any other variety of beans or you can leave them out.
Elaine September 23, 2023 at 5:43 pm - Reply
Is there a print option for this recipe. I would like to print it off for future reference.
MBC Editor September 25, 2023 at 6:34 pm - Reply
Hi Eliane, you can use this link to print the recipe Weight Loss Magic Soup
Jody November 8, 2023 at 9:06 pm - Reply
Why does the recipe call for tomato juice yet the picture clearly has none in it? It also calls for cabbage yet the picture clearly shows spinach and not cabbage. What gives?
MBC Editor November 10, 2023 at 10:36 pm - Reply
Hi Jody, the recipe can be modified to included various vegetables depending on your preferences. You can also leave out the tomato juice if you are someone who suffers from acid reflux. This can result in the soup looking different based on what you prefer.
R.Silva December 19, 2023 at 6:50 am - Reply
Has anyone tried the reset diet yet? Has it work for anyone.
I’m 2 years post op. I went from 350 pounds down to 195 I recently gained 30 pounds. I have one more shot left in me if this works.
MBC Editor December 20, 2023 at 4:14 pm - Reply
Hi R.Silva, you should try out the reset diet, it has worked for some patients :) Here is a link to the 5-day pouch reset: https://mexicobariatriccenter.com/5-day-pouch-reset/
ortega January 21, 2024 at 5:59 pm - Reply
When you are completing the ten-day reset, is it recommended to eat with {You can have it whole-wheat toast or brown rice.} because I did not see this in the plan? And if so how much? I like to follow it as it should be. Thank you !
MBC Editor January 22, 2024 at 6:04 pm - Reply
Hi there, you can not have whole wheat toast or brown rice on the pouch reset. You can have 5 whole grain crackers with 1 cheese stick on days 6-10 as a replacement for a protein shake.
Karla Robinson January 30, 2024 at 10:23 pm - Reply
Can u add broccoli and cauliflower to the soup as well ?
MBC Editor January 30, 2024 at 11:40 pm - Reply
Hi Karla, yes you can!
Sheila February 12, 2024 at 11:05 am - Reply
What are some nonstarchy veg to use for the soup, also y should u not drink with your meal, I have to to rinse down the food I’m 19 yrs out rny and have regained 70, need a reset and pouch reset
MBC Editor February 12, 2024 at 8:07 pm - Reply
Hi Sheila, some great non-starchy veggies to use are carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, and cabbage. Our pre-op diet also has a great list of more non-starchy vegetables https://mexicobariatriccenter.com/bariatric-surgery-pre-op-diet-guide/