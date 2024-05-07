Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe - The Best Weight Loss Recipe! (2024)

Weight Loss Magic Soup is the secret recipe for anyone looking to shed a few pounds quickly and get back on track. It is also helpful for weight loss surgery patients who have;

Hit a stall Clear liquids during the post-op diet Pre-op diet before gastric sleeve or bypass Need to reset their pouch

Not only is this soup packed with many vitamins and nutrients, but it really fills up the stomach with very few calories. This low-carb family-favorite recipe tastes great, has high fiber, and is flavorful.

Is the weight loss magic soup all I need to trim down?

Sadly, no. One would still need to consume about 1,000 calories per day to lose weight at a healthy rate. In addition, you should also do the following as well:

Eat a healthy breakfast in the morning with lean proteins (eggs, chicken, fish, turkey). Consume a bowl of weight-loss magic soup for lunch, somewhere in the afternoon, and dinner with whole-grain crackers. Remember to drink at least 64 oz. of water daily to stay hydrated. Exercise at least 30 minutes a day 3-5 times a week for a healthy body.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

Per Serving (1 cup or 8 oz):

Calories: 58

58 Carbohydrates: 11 g

11 g Protein: 2.7 g

2.7 g Total Fat: 0.25 g

0.25 g Sugar:3.8 g

Weight Gain After Bariatric Surgery

Please keep in mind that this is an extremely strict diet, and we don’t recommend one follow it for more than five to seven days. After a week of this diet, make sure to consume more nutrient-rich foods. If you continue to gain weight after weight loss surgery, read this guide.

Weight Loss Magic Soup Cooking Instructions

The slimming magic soup is approximately 58 calories per servingand can last up to three months in the freezer. One can honestly use any vegetables for the soup.

→ You can download/print the full recipe PDF here

INGREDIENTS

32 ounces chicken broth (you may use low-sodium)

3 cups V-8 juice *see recipe notes

28 ounces Italian diced tomatoes

3 medium shallots

2 cloves minced garlic

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

3 carrots peeled and sliced

1 zucchini diced

2 cups green beans (fresh or frozen)

14 ounces kidney beans drained and rinsed (it adds protein)

3-4 cups shredded cabbage

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon parsley

Salt and Pepper to taste

* You can also use low-sodium V-8 juice, tomato juice, vegetable juice, or homemade tomato juice

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine in a large oiled frying pan garlic, onions, carrots, and mushrooms and saute for about 5 minutes.

In a large crockpot, combine the sautéed mixture with the remaining ingredients.

Cook on high for 2-3 hours or until vegetables are fork-tender.

The recipe yields 20 servings. You can have it whole-wheat toast or brown rice.

FREEZING INSTRUCTIONS

As this makes a large batch of soup, freeze portions of it to use later. To optimize quality, undercook the vegetables just a little. Pour the soup into freezer Ziplock bags and let as much air out as you can. Lay the bags flat on a cookie sheet and freeze; this flattening method will ease freezer storage as you can layer them. To thaw, place the bag in the fridge for 24 hours and then reheat.

EQUIPMENT

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker

