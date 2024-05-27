Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (2024)

Weight loss soup is the perfect recipe for a healthier you in 2024! If you are looking to drop a few pounds this low-calorie, nutrient-rich, high-fiber soup is healthy, flavorful, and fills you up!

Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (1)
Weight loss soup is a combination of a couple of weight loss soup recipes that have been around for years – Weight Watchers Garden Vegetable Soup and the Cabbage Soup Diet Recipe. We added kidney beans for protein to help you feel fuller for a longer period of time. Feel free to add or subtract vegetables to your taste. The benefit of this soup is that it tastes great and it does help you lose weight.

We call this soup “magic” because we have all incorporated it into our diets at one point in another with terrific results! It’s so much more than a bland cabbage soup or vegetable soup. It is a low-carb, hearty soup that is full of flavor and keeps you satisfied and on track with healthy eating.

Ingredients for Weight Loss Soup Recipe

This weight-loss soup recipe is just what you need to start the year off right! It is full of nutrients, low-calorie, and healthy ingredients to make this a filling soup. This weight-loss soup is one you need to have!

  • Chicken broth – Low-sodium chicken broth gives a flavorful base for the soup. It adds liquid and moisture to the soup.
  • V-8 juice – This is a flavor enhancement filled with all the nutrients from eight ingredients everyone loves.
  • Diced tomatoes – Italian diced tomatoes from a can are poured into the soup. Tomatoes have a rich flavor with a great source of vitamins.
  • Onion – Slice and chop the onion into small pieces.
  • Garlic – Minced garlic cloves have their own health benefits.
  • Mushrooms – Slice the mushrooms into thin slices.
  • Vegetables – Carrots, zucchini, and squash are peeled and sliced in uniform sizes to help them cook and soften at the same time.
  • Green beans – Fresh or frozen green beans work well.
  • Kidney beans – Drained and rinsed thoroughly in a strainer. Add more types of lentils for more protein.
  • Cabbage – Shredded cabbage softens and adds flavor to the base of the soup.
  • Italian seasoning – Adds flavor and seasoning to the weight-loss soup.

How to Eat Weight Loss Soup

You still need to get a healthy amount of calories (about 1,200 a day) to lose weight at a healthy rate. For best results follow this diet plan we have found to work!

  1. Breakfast – Eat a healthy breakfast in the morning, focusing on lean proteins.
  2. Lunch – Eat a bowl of Weight Loss Magic Soup for lunch.
  3. Snack – Have another bowl of the delicious vegetable soup for an afternoon snack.
  4. Dinner – Then, at dinnertime, eat a bowl of the weight loss soup along with a serving of lean protein and a serving of whole grain, for example, a 4-ounce chicken breast and ½ cup of brown rice.
  5. Water – Drink plenty of water during the day to stay hydrated.
  6. Work out – Exercise at least 30 minutes 5 or more days a week for maximum results.
Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (2)

Will I Gain All My Weight Back Afterwards?

It’s important to note that we don’t recommend following this strict diet for more than seven days. After a week, be sure to maintain a healthy diet, having this soup intermittently until you reach your desired weight. Think of this as a positive kick-off to your diet, a way to shed pounds and gain some confidence as you continue your lifestyle change.

A great way to help with portion control is to eat a bowl of soup before you eat your regular meal. The soup will fill your stomach with healthy vegetables, and you will feel less hungry during your meal.

Nutrition Information Per Cup

  • 57 calories
  • 11 carbs
  • 0 fat
  • 4 protein
  • 225 sodium
Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (3)

Substitutions for Weight Loss Soup

  • Vegetables – You can substitute any vegetable. Just try to avoid starch ones like potatoes, peas, or corn if you can. Kale, spinach, and celery are delicious and filling substitutions.
  • Chicken broth – Beef broth or vegetable broth can be used instead of chicken broth. Feel free to use low-sodium broth or make your own.
  • Protein – We use kidney beans in our recipe to add some protein to this soup. White beans, pinto beans, black beans, or red beans can also be used and the calorie count will stay the same. You can also use lean ground beef or ground turkey, but keep in mind that the calorie count will go up.

Instant Pot Weight Loss Soup

We received a comment from Samantha, who made this soup in her Instant Pot. Thank you for sharing this, Samantha! Read her review on how she made the weight-loss soup in the instant pot!

“I did it in the instant pot! I sauteed the onions, garlic, carrots, green beans, and mushrooms in olive oil. Then, I added broth and gave it a good stir to scrape up bits. I added Kale instead of cabbage and cooked it for 5 minutes. Quick release, add zucchini and stir. Add tomatoes last and don’t stir. Cook another 5 minutes and quickly release. I didn’t add beans or tomato juice. I sprinkled it with parmesan and it was wonderful!”

Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (4)

Spices and Herbs to Use for Seasoning

In addition to the onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, and the seasonings in the diced tomatoes and V-8 juice, you can add any of the following additional seasonings!

  • Basil
  • Oregano
  • Thyme
  • Parsley
  • Sage
  • Red Pepper Flakes
  • Tony Chachere’s Cajun Seasoning

“Wow!! Just made this! I’ve never made soup before and it tastes AMAZING!! Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe!”

-Kristen

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does weight loss soup last?

This weight-loss soup recipe makes about 20 cups of soup, so you will have plenty to eat all week long. It stays fresh in the refrigerator for up to seven days and freezes beautifully. Make a double or triple batch and store it in the freezer for up to three months.

How many calories are in weight-loss soup?

Each cup of weight-loss souphas only 57 calories! It is such a satisfying way to get your vegetables in for the day. If you are worried about sodium content, feel free to use low-sodium V8 or even tomato juice (homemade or store-bought). You can also use fresh veggies instead of canned or low-sodium broths to reduce sodium as well.

Do you use the bathroom often because of all the veggies?

If this is something you’re worried about, or if you find yourself hitting up the bathroom too much for your liking, eat the soup along with some whole-wheat toast, brown rice, or even a banana. That should help!

Can I eat weight-loss soup for every meal?

It is always good to have a variety of meals each day. This is a great way to start a healthy new year and diet but is also good to have variations of meals for more nutritional values.

How much weight can I expect to lose with weight-loss soup?

The amount of weight loss varies for each person. There are several variables to consider when using this weight-loss soup. Some examples are exercise, hydration, and body structure or type.

How to Make Weight Loss Soup

Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (13)

Weight Loss Soup

5 from 243 votes

Weight Loss Soup is the perfect recipe to a healthier you in 2023! If you are looking to drop a few pounds this low-calorie, high-fiber soup is healthy, flavorful, and really fills you up!

Prep Time 20 minutes mins

Cook Time 2 hours hrs 30 minutes mins

Total Time 2 hours hrs 50 minutes mins

Course Soup

Cuisine American

Servings 20 cups

Video

Equipment

  • Crock Pot (Slow Cooker)

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a large frying pan sprayed with cooking spray, saute garlic, onions, carrots, and mushrooms for about 5 minutes.

    Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (14)

  • In a large crockpot, combine sauteed garlic and vegetables with the remaining ingredients.

    Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (15)

  • Cook on high for 2-3 hours, or until vegetables are fork-tender.

    Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (16)

  • FREEZING INSTRUCTIONS

    This makes a large batch of soup. If you would like to freeze portions of it to use later, undercook the vegetables just a little. Pour the soup into freezer Ziplock bags and let as much air out as you can. Lay the bags flat on a cookie sheet and freeze. Once the soup is frozen flat, it is easy to layer in your freezer and won't take up much room. To thaw, place the bag in the fridge for 24 hours and then reheat.

    Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (17)

Notes

*You can also use low-sodium V-8 juice, tomato juice, vegetable juice, or homemade tomato juice. Try our Homemade Canned Tomato Juice.

Nutrition Information

Serving: 1cupCalories: 57kcalCarbohydrates: 11gProtein: 4gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 225mgPotassium: 424mgFiber: 3gSugar: 4gVitamin A: 1855IUVitamin C: 22.9mgCalcium: 39mgIron: 1.5mg

Love this recipe?

We want to hear from you! Please leave a review.

Rate and Review

Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (2024)

FAQs

How much weight can you lose on a 7 day soup diet? ›

The Cabbage Soup Diet is referred to as a rapid weight loss diet. Proponents' anecdotal claims include following the diet for 7 days can lead to weight loss of up to 10 pounds (4.5 kg), which they believe can jump-start a longer-term diet plan. The diet involves eating homemade cabbage soup for every meal for 1 week.

Does the fat burning soup diet work? ›

Like many other fad diets, the cabbage soup diet is not a realistic long-term weight loss plan. Eating so few calories will likely not provide enough nutrition for the body to function properly, which may lead to loss of muscle mass, reduced cognitive function, and feelings of illness or exhaustion.

What is the 1 week soup only diet? ›

One of the most popular soup diets, the cabbage soup diet is a 7-day eating plan that involves eating a chicken- or vegetable-broth-based soup that contains cabbage and other low carb vegetables. In addition to cabbage soup, you can also have one or two other low calorie foods, such as skim milk or leafy greens.

What is the 3 day soup diet? ›

It's just three days, enough time to feel a difference. Each day, you'll have a healthy breakfast, then soup for lunch, and a different one for dinner. If you're hungry between meals, choose one of the snacks. To add even more nutrition and interest, add a Souper Topper.

What is the Dolly Parton diet? ›

You may have heard of something called the Dolly Parton Diet — which consists of eating cabbage soup (yes, cabbage soup!) as your main meals along with fruit and vegetables. It's also known as the TWA Stewardess Diet and, well, the Cabbage Soup Diet.

How to lose 10 pounds in a week? ›

To lose 10 pounds in one week, you'll need to burn between 3,500 and 5,000 calories more than you consume each day by restricting your diet to small portions of nutritious yet low-calorie foods, and significantly increasing your aerobic exercise with interval training, sports, and other vigorous activities.

What actually burns belly fat? ›

Physical activity helps burn abdominal fat. “One of the biggest benefits of exercise is that you get a lot of bang for your buck on body composition,” Stewart says.

Why am I not losing weight on the cabbage soup diet? ›

The cabbage soup diet has been used as a rapid weight-loss plan for decades. And while following it will likely result in weight loss, the results may be fleeting, and participants may not experience a significant reduction in fat mass and body fat percentage like they might with a gradual weight-loss program.

Why does cabbage soup make you lose weight? ›

The cabbage soup diet stimulates the body's metabolism and fat mobilization. This diet limits your calorie intake and causes your body to burn fat for energy. Low sodium, low calories, and high fiber allow you to lose weight faster if you followed a reasonable long-term dietary plan.

What is souping to lose weight after 50? ›

The diet calls for having soup three to five meals a day and adding vegetables to help cleanse and detox your system. The weight loss occurs by cutting calories from fat and likely from carbohydrates.

How much weight can you lose on a 2 weeks Cabbage Soup Diet? ›

Fans claim you can drop 10 pounds or more in a week. Some people use it to kick-start their weight loss plan, or to trim a few pounds for a special event. But before you stock up on cabbage, know that this crash diet won't help you in the long run, and it doesn't give your body the nutrients it needs to stay healthy.

How much weight will I lose if I only eat soup for 2 weeks? ›

Although research seems to indicate that soup can be an effective part of a weight loss plan, there is no research that conclusively demonstrates how much weight you can lose if you only eat soup for two weeks. Most likely, your results will depend on how much soup you eat and how calorie-rich it is.

Is soup good for losing belly fat? ›

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

This particular homemade recipe can aid in your belly fat loss goals because it keeps the calories low while still providing protein from the chicken and fiber from the vegetables. If you use whole wheat pasta instead of white, you can crank up your fiber count even more.

When should I eat soup to lose weight? ›

A study published in the journal Appetite found that when people ate a low-calorie soup (about 130 calories for women and 170 for men) before lunch, they naturally consumed about 20% fewer calories overall—but didn't feel less full. And no, not just any appetizer will do.

41 Must-Try Keto Fat Bomb Recipes - Green and Keto
12 Days of Christmas Recipes
