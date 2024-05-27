Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy.

Weight loss soup is the perfect recipe for a healthier you in 2024! If you are looking to drop a few pounds this low-calorie, nutrient-rich, high-fiber soup is healthy, flavorful, and fills you up!

Weight loss soup is a combination of a couple of weight loss soup recipes that have been around for years – Weight Watchers Garden Vegetable Soup and the Cabbage Soup Diet Recipe. We added kidney beans for protein to help you feel fuller for a longer period of time. Feel free to add or subtract vegetables to your taste. The benefit of this soup is that it tastes great and it does help you lose weight. We call this soup “magic” because we have all incorporated it into our diets at one point in another with terrific results! It’s so much more than a bland cabbage soup or vegetable soup. It is a low-carb, hearty soup that is full of flavor and keeps you satisfied and on track with healthy eating.

Ingredients for Weight Loss Soup Recipe

This weight-loss soup recipe is just what you need to start the year off right! It is full of nutrients, low-calorie, and healthy ingredients to make this a filling soup. This weight-loss soup is one you need to have!

Chicken broth – Low-sodium chicken broth gives a flavorful base for the soup. It adds liquid and moisture to the soup.

Low-sodium chicken broth gives a flavorful base for the soup. It adds liquid and moisture to the soup. V-8 juice – This is a flavor enhancement filled with all the nutrients from eight ingredients everyone loves.

Diced tomatoes – Italian diced tomatoes from a can are poured into the soup. Tomatoes have a rich flavor with a great source of vitamins.

Italian diced tomatoes from a can are poured into the soup. Tomatoes have a rich flavor with a great source of vitamins. Onion – Slice and chop the onion into small pieces.

Garlic – Minced garlic cloves have their own health benefits.

Minced garlic cloves have their own health benefits. Mushrooms – Slice the mushrooms into thin slices.

Vegetables – Carrots, zucchini, and squash are peeled and sliced in uniform sizes to help them cook and soften at the same time.

Carrots, zucchini, and squash are peeled and sliced in uniform sizes to help them cook and soften at the same time. Green beans – Fresh or frozen green beans work well.

Kidney beans – Drained and rinsed thoroughly in a strainer. Add more types of lentils for more protein.

Drained and rinsed thoroughly in a strainer. Add more types of lentils for more protein. Cabbage – Shredded cabbage softens and adds flavor to the base of the soup.

Italian seasoning – Adds flavor and seasoning to the weight-loss soup.

How to Eat Weight Loss Soup

You still need to get a healthy amount of calories (about 1,200 a day) to lose weight at a healthy rate. For best results follow this diet plan we have found to work!

Breakfast – Eat a healthy breakfast in the morning, focusing on lean proteins. Lunch – Eat a bowl of Weight Loss Magic Soup for lunch. Snack – Have another bowl of the delicious vegetable soup for an afternoon snack. Dinner – Then, at dinnertime, eat a bowl of the weight loss soup along with a serving of lean protein and a serving of whole grain, for example, a 4-ounce chicken breast and ½ cup of brown rice. Water – Drink plenty of water during the day to stay hydrated. Work out – Exercise at least 30 minutes 5 or more days a week for maximum results.

Will I Gain All My Weight Back Afterwards?

It’s important to note that we don’t recommend following this strict diet for more than seven days. After a week, be sure to maintain a healthy diet, having this soup intermittently until you reach your desired weight. Think of this as a positive kick-off to your diet, a way to shed pounds and gain some confidence as you continue your lifestyle change. A great way to help with portion control is to eat a bowl of soup before you eat your regular meal. The soup will fill your stomach with healthy vegetables, and you will feel less hungry during your meal.

Nutrition Information Per Cup

57 calories

11 carbs

0 fat

4 protein

225 sodium

Substitutions for Weight Loss Soup

Vegetables – You can substitute any vegetable. Just try to avoid starch ones like potatoes, peas, or corn if you can. Kale, spinach, and celery are delicious and filling substitutions.

You can substitute any vegetable. Just try to avoid starch ones like potatoes, peas, or corn if you can. Kale, spinach, and celery are delicious and filling substitutions. Chicken broth – Beef broth or vegetable broth can be used instead of chicken broth. Feel free to use low-sodium broth or make your own.

Beef broth or vegetable broth can be used instead of chicken broth. Feel free to use low-sodium broth or make your own. Protein – We use kidney beans in our recipe to add some protein to this soup. White beans, pinto beans, black beans, or red beans can also be used and the calorie count will stay the same. You can also use lean ground beef or ground turkey, but keep in mind that the calorie count will go up.

Instant Pot Weight Loss Soup

We received a comment from Samantha, who made this soup in her Instant Pot. Thank you for sharing this, Samantha! Read her review on how she made the weight-loss soup in the instant pot! “I did it in the instant pot! I sauteed the onions, garlic, carrots, green beans, and mushrooms in olive oil. Then, I added broth and gave it a good stir to scrape up bits. I added Kale instead of cabbage and cooked it for 5 minutes. Quick release, add zucchini and stir. Add tomatoes last and don’t stir. Cook another 5 minutes and quickly release. I didn’t add beans or tomato juice. I sprinkled it with parmesan and it was wonderful!”

Spices and Herbs to Use for Seasoning

In addition to the onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, and the seasonings in the diced tomatoes and V-8 juice, you can add any of the following additional seasonings!

Basil

Oregano

Thyme

Parsley

Sage

Red Pepper Flakes

Tony Chachere’s Cajun Seasoning

“Wow!! Just made this! I’ve never made soup before and it tastes AMAZING!! Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe!” -Kristen

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does weight loss soup last? This weight-loss soup recipe makes about 20 cups of soup, so you will have plenty to eat all week long. It stays fresh in the refrigerator for up to seven days and freezes beautifully. Make a double or triple batch and store it in the freezer for up to three months. How many calories are in weight-loss soup? Each cup of weight-loss souphas only 57 calories! It is such a satisfying way to get your vegetables in for the day. If you are worried about sodium content, feel free to use low-sodium V8 or even tomato juice (homemade or store-bought). You can also use fresh veggies instead of canned or low-sodium broths to reduce sodium as well. Do you use the bathroom often because of all the veggies? See Also 19-Day Keto Diet Plan For Beginners With Recipes & Meal Plan20 BEST Weight Watchers Soup Recipes with Smartpoints - Easy WW Freestyle!5 Prolon-Inspired Soup Recipes for a Modified Fast - Empowered Beyond Weight LossWeight Watchers Burrito Bowls Low Smart Points - Recipe Diaries If this is something you’re worried about, or if you find yourself hitting up the bathroom too much for your liking, eat the soup along with some whole-wheat toast, brown rice, or even a banana. That should help! Can I eat weight-loss soup for every meal? It is always good to have a variety of meals each day. This is a great way to start a healthy new year and diet but is also good to have variations of meals for more nutritional values. How much weight can I expect to lose with weight-loss soup? The amount of weight loss varies for each person. There are several variables to consider when using this weight-loss soup. Some examples are exercise, hydration, and body structure or type.

How to Make Weight Loss Soup