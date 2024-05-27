Weight Loss Magic Soup Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy.
Weight loss soup is the perfect recipe for a healthier you in 2024! If you are looking to drop a few pounds this low-calorie, nutrient-rich, high-fiber soup is healthy, flavorful, and fills you up!
Featured with this recipe
- Ingredients for Weight Loss Soup Recipe
- How to Eat Weight Loss Soup
- Will I Gain All My Weight Back Afterwards?
- Nutrition Information Per Cup
- Substitutions for Weight Loss Soup
- Instant Pot Weight Loss Soup
- Spices and Herbs to Use for Seasoning
- Frequently Asked Questions
- More Healthy Soup Recipes
- More Healthy Recipes to Kick Off the New Year
- How to Make Weight Loss Soup
- Weight Loss Soup Recipe
Weight loss soup is a combination of a couple of weight loss soup recipes that have been around for years – Weight Watchers Garden Vegetable Soup and the Cabbage Soup Diet Recipe. We added kidney beans for protein to help you feel fuller for a longer period of time. Feel free to add or subtract vegetables to your taste. The benefit of this soup is that it tastes great and it does help you lose weight.
We call this soup “magic” because we have all incorporated it into our diets at one point in another with terrific results! It’s so much more than a bland cabbage soup or vegetable soup. It is a low-carb, hearty soup that is full of flavor and keeps you satisfied and on track with healthy eating.
Ingredients for Weight Loss Soup Recipe
This weight-loss soup recipe is just what you need to start the year off right! It is full of nutrients, low-calorie, and healthy ingredients to make this a filling soup. This weight-loss soup is one you need to have!
- Chicken broth – Low-sodium chicken broth gives a flavorful base for the soup. It adds liquid and moisture to the soup.
- V-8 juice – This is a flavor enhancement filled with all the nutrients from eight ingredients everyone loves.
- Diced tomatoes – Italian diced tomatoes from a can are poured into the soup. Tomatoes have a rich flavor with a great source of vitamins.
- Onion – Slice and chop the onion into small pieces.
- Garlic – Minced garlic cloves have their own health benefits.
- Mushrooms – Slice the mushrooms into thin slices.
- Vegetables – Carrots, zucchini, and squash are peeled and sliced in uniform sizes to help them cook and soften at the same time.
- Green beans – Fresh or frozen green beans work well.
- Kidney beans – Drained and rinsed thoroughly in a strainer. Add more types of lentils for more protein.
- Cabbage – Shredded cabbage softens and adds flavor to the base of the soup.
- Italian seasoning – Adds flavor and seasoning to the weight-loss soup.
How to Eat Weight Loss Soup
You still need to get a healthy amount of calories (about 1,200 a day) to lose weight at a healthy rate. For best results follow this diet plan we have found to work!
- Breakfast – Eat a healthy breakfast in the morning, focusing on lean proteins.
- Lunch – Eat a bowl of Weight Loss Magic Soup for lunch.
- Snack – Have another bowl of the delicious vegetable soup for an afternoon snack.
- Dinner – Then, at dinnertime, eat a bowl of the weight loss soup along with a serving of lean protein and a serving of whole grain, for example, a 4-ounce chicken breast and ½ cup of brown rice.
- Water – Drink plenty of water during the day to stay hydrated.
- Work out – Exercise at least 30 minutes 5 or more days a week for maximum results.
Will I Gain All My Weight Back Afterwards?
It’s important to note that we don’t recommend following this strict diet for more than seven days. After a week, be sure to maintain a healthy diet, having this soup intermittently until you reach your desired weight. Think of this as a positive kick-off to your diet, a way to shed pounds and gain some confidence as you continue your lifestyle change.
A great way to help with portion control is to eat a bowl of soup before you eat your regular meal. The soup will fill your stomach with healthy vegetables, and you will feel less hungry during your meal.
Nutrition Information Per Cup
- 57 calories
- 11 carbs
- 0 fat
- 4 protein
- 225 sodium
Substitutions for Weight Loss Soup
- Vegetables – You can substitute any vegetable. Just try to avoid starch ones like potatoes, peas, or corn if you can. Kale, spinach, and celery are delicious and filling substitutions.
- Chicken broth – Beef broth or vegetable broth can be used instead of chicken broth. Feel free to use low-sodium broth or make your own.
- Protein – We use kidney beans in our recipe to add some protein to this soup. White beans, pinto beans, black beans, or red beans can also be used and the calorie count will stay the same. You can also use lean ground beef or ground turkey, but keep in mind that the calorie count will go up.
Instant Pot Weight Loss Soup
We received a comment from Samantha, who made this soup in her Instant Pot. Thank you for sharing this, Samantha! Read her review on how she made the weight-loss soup in the instant pot!
“I did it in the instant pot! I sauteed the onions, garlic, carrots, green beans, and mushrooms in olive oil. Then, I added broth and gave it a good stir to scrape up bits. I added Kale instead of cabbage and cooked it for 5 minutes. Quick release, add zucchini and stir. Add tomatoes last and don’t stir. Cook another 5 minutes and quickly release. I didn’t add beans or tomato juice. I sprinkled it with parmesan and it was wonderful!”
Spices and Herbs to Use for Seasoning
In addition to the onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, and the seasonings in the diced tomatoes and V-8 juice, you can add any of the following additional seasonings!
- Basil
- Oregano
- Thyme
- Parsley
- Sage
- Red Pepper Flakes
- Tony Chachere’s Cajun Seasoning
“Wow!! Just made this! I’ve never made soup before and it tastes AMAZING!! Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe!”-Kristen
Frequently Asked Questions
How long does weight loss soup last?
This weight-loss soup recipe makes about 20 cups of soup, so you will have plenty to eat all week long. It stays fresh in the refrigerator for up to seven days and freezes beautifully. Make a double or triple batch and store it in the freezer for up to three months.
How many calories are in weight-loss soup?
Each cup of weight-loss souphas only 57 calories! It is such a satisfying way to get your vegetables in for the day. If you are worried about sodium content, feel free to use low-sodium V8 or even tomato juice (homemade or store-bought). You can also use fresh veggies instead of canned or low-sodium broths to reduce sodium as well.
Do you use the bathroom often because of all the veggies?
If this is something you’re worried about, or if you find yourself hitting up the bathroom too much for your liking, eat the soup along with some whole-wheat toast, brown rice, or even a banana. That should help!
Can I eat weight-loss soup for every meal?
It is always good to have a variety of meals each day. This is a great way to start a healthy new year and diet but is also good to have variations of meals for more nutritional values.
How much weight can I expect to lose with weight-loss soup?
The amount of weight loss varies for each person. There are several variables to consider when using this weight-loss soup. Some examples are exercise, hydration, and body structure or type.
More Healthy Soup Recipes
Soups
Chicken and Rice Soup
Soups
Black Bean Soup
Soups
Vegetable Beef Soup
Soups
Chicken Tortilla Soup
More Healthy Recipes to Kick Off the New Year
Start your New Year off on the right foot with a few of these deliciously healthy recipes. Happy New Year!
Drinks
Golden Detox Smoothie
Side Dishes
Oven Roasted Vegetables
Snacks
Fiber Crunchies
Dinner
Lettuce Wraps
How to Make Weight Loss Soup
Weight Loss Soup
5 from 243 votes
Weight Loss Soup is the perfect recipe to a healthier you in 2023! If you are looking to drop a few pounds this low-calorie, high-fiber soup is healthy, flavorful, and really fills you up!
PrintPinRate
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 2 hours hrs 30 minutes mins
Total Time 2 hours hrs 50 minutes mins
Course Soup
Cuisine American
Servings 20 cups
Video
Equipment
Crock Pot (Slow Cooker)
Ingredients
- 32 ounces chicken broth you may use low-sodium
- 3 cups V-8 juice *see recipe notes
- 28 ounces Italian diced tomatoes
- 1 small onion
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
- 3 carrots peeled and sliced
- 1 zucchini diced
- 1 yellow squash diced
- 2 cups green beans fresh or frozen
- 14 ounces kidney beans drained and rinsed
- 3 to 4 cups shredded cabbage
- 1 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- salt and pepper
Instructions
In a large frying pan sprayed with cooking spray, saute garlic, onions, carrots, and mushrooms for about 5 minutes.
In a large crockpot, combine sauteed garlic and vegetables with the remaining ingredients.
Cook on high for 2-3 hours, or until vegetables are fork-tender.
FREEZING INSTRUCTIONS
This makes a large batch of soup. If you would like to freeze portions of it to use later, undercook the vegetables just a little. Pour the soup into freezer Ziplock bags and let as much air out as you can. Lay the bags flat on a cookie sheet and freeze. Once the soup is frozen flat, it is easy to layer in your freezer and won't take up much room. To thaw, place the bag in the fridge for 24 hours and then reheat.
Notes
*You can also use low-sodium V-8 juice, tomato juice, vegetable juice, or homemade tomato juice. Try our Homemade Canned Tomato Juice.
Nutrition Information
Serving: 1cupCalories: 57kcalCarbohydrates: 11gProtein: 4gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 225mgPotassium: 424mgFiber: 3gSugar: 4gVitamin A: 1855IUVitamin C: 22.9mgCalcium: 39mgIron: 1.5mg
Love this recipe?
We want to hear from you! Please leave a review.
Rate and Review