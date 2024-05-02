WireGuard Protocol: A secure communication protocol | VPN Lumos posted on the topic | LinkedIn (2024)

VPN Lumos
WireGuard ProtocolWireGuard is an open-source communication protocol for setting up secure Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Originally it was built in the Linux kernel in 2020 by researcher Jason Donenfeld and now is freely available for a wide range of operating systems.Advantages:✅ High-performance✅ Easy to set up✅ Security - the use of cryptographic key routing✅ Codebase - only 4000 lines of code✅ Accessibility - it’s not locked exclusively to any platformDisadvantages:❌ Development stage❌ Privacy concerns in terms of data packets❌ Used port❌ Stability issues due to the recent rollout
Have you heard about eBPF ?- eBPF (enhanced Berkeley Packet Filter) serves as a powerful and stable method for observing the Linux kernel. - Think of it as a virtual machine embedded within the kernel, running hooks (programs) to filter data such as network events, system calls, and packets. - With eBPF, we gain unparalleled insights into the inner workings of the kernel without compromising stability or introducing risks. 🚀💡 Usecases: - Enhancing Performance, - Observability, and - Security
Network protocol analyzers, like tcpdump, are common tools that can be used to monitor network traffic patterns and investigate suspicious activity. tcpdump is a command-line network protocol analyzer that is compatible with Linux/Unix and macOS®. When you run a tcpdump command, the tool will output packet routing information, like the timestamp, source IP address and port number, and the destination IP address and port number. Unfortunately, attackers can also use network protocol analyzers to capture data packets that contain sensitive information, such as account usernames and passwords.
Join us this Thursday as Casey Erdmann fills us in on the art of C2s!"This is a learning session for those new to the idea of how attackers leverage command execution to control hosts they compromise. It will cover the network protocols attackers commonly use, how those communications work, and some challenges that may arise when dealing with a vulnerable target. Participants will need a copy of Kali Linux with ngrok and Docker installed, or any host OS of their choice as long as they install Burp Suite, Docker, Wireshark, and ngrok."
Technical Advisory: Sonos Era 100 Secure Boot Bypass Through Unchecked setenv() callSonos Era 100 is a smart speaker released in 2023. A vulnerability exists in the U-Boot component of the firmware which would allow for persistent arbitrary code execution with Linux kernel privileges. This vulnerability could be exploited either by an attacker with physical access to the device, or by obtaining write access to the flash memory through a separate runtime vulnerability.Sonos state an update was released on 2023-11-15 which remediated the issue.
NGL it's cool to see companies sharing that they run on FreeBSD to boost customer confidence in light of the xz backdoor impacting Linux. (Notice from FreeBSD Security Officer: https://lnkd.in/e6EeGGpf)But the big picture here is not which OS is more secure - that only leads to bikeshedding. No, a key takeaway is that any monoculture is a systemic risk. Diversity in digital infrastructure is a matter of security. I hope my friends in big tech grok this and invest accordingly.
The Center for Threat-Informed Defense is building an OceanLotus Adversary Emulation Plan! The focus of this plan is to highlight ATT&CK techniques on macOS & Linux systems. We need your help. If you have RE analysis, files of listed samples, hands on keyboard logs, or other technical information that would help us make a realistic OceanLotus scenario, please go to our Contributing wiki https://hubs.ly/Q01TDbw70 to create a GitHub Issue. If you don't want public attribution, you can email us at CTID@mitre-engenuity.org. Thanks in advance for you participation!
During this class,we learned about virtualization and its concepts, and I was able to to install other system like Kali Linux through the use of Virtual box. And we also saw how attacks are been carried out.
