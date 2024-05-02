WireGuard Protocol: A secure communication protocol | VPN Lumos posted on the topic | LinkedIn (2024)

Join us this Thursday as Casey Erdmann fills us in on the art of C2s!"This is a learning session for those new to the idea of how attackers leverage command execution to control hosts they compromise. It will cover the network protocols attackers commonly use, how those communications work, and some challenges that may arise when dealing with a vulnerable target. Participants will need a copy of Kali Linux with ngrok and Docker installed, or any host OS of their choice as long as they install Burp Suite, Docker, Wireshark, and ngrok."RSVP: https://lnkd.in/eKM9hqe5