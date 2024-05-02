WireGuard Protocol: A secure communication protocol | VPN Lumos posted on the topic | LinkedIn (2024)

WireGuard ProtocolWireGuard is an open-source communication protocol for setting up secure Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Originally it was built in the Linux kernel in 2020 by researcher Jason Donenfeld and now is freely available for a wide range of operating systems.Advantages:✅ High-performance✅ Easy to set up✅ Security - the use of cryptographic key routing✅ Codebase - only 4000 lines of code✅ Accessibility - it’s not locked exclusively to any platformDisadvantages:❌ Development stage❌ Privacy concerns in terms of data packets❌ Used port❌ Stability issues due to the recent rollout

WireGuard Protocol: A secure communication protocol | VPN Lumos posted on the topic | LinkedIn (2024)
