10 Amazing Air Fryer Vegetables Recipes (2024)

Tired of the same old boring and bland veggies? These 10 Amazing Air Fryer Vegetable Recipes are exactly what you’ve been looking for! With the air fryer, all it takes is just a few minutes and a tiny bit of oil to serve up totally crave-worthy veggies that are tender in the middle and delightfully crunchy on the outside. Post includes recipes suitable for Gluten Free, Low Carb and Vegan Diets. Weight Watchers Points also included.

Does the phrase don’t forget to eat your vegetableselicit moans and groans at your house? We heard it when we were kids. And as parents, we now find ourselves saying it.

We all know that eating vegetables is good for us. And that we could all stand to eat even more of them. So how to cook up healthy veggies that aren’t boring and bland?

Thankfully, the air fryer makes it quick, easy and (dare I say it) fun to cook up all sorts of healthy vegetables.

The beauty of the air fryer is that in just a few minutes and with the teeeeeniest bit of oil you can have totally crave-worthy veggies that are tender in the middle and delightfully crunchy on the outside.

Vegetables that taste good and are good for you? Yes please!

Why Cook With The Air Fryer?

Now let’s talk about fried vegetables. Usually,when we hear the word “fried” we’re immediately turned off. Who can eat “fried” food all the time? Folks, good news!! You can cook up yourvegetables in the air fryer for some guilt-free eating.

#perfectright.

The Air Fryer Uses Little (or no) oil.

The key thing is not touse more than 2 tbsp in your air fryer when “frying” anything,which is great for your waistline.

The air fryer uses a tiny bit of oil along with a hot power fan to move air throughout while cooking your food. Basically, the air fryer can give us delicious comfort foods we normally steer clear of because of its high-calorie content.

The Air Fryer Saves Time When Cooking.

The air fryer is also generally quicker than the convection oven and will crisp your food faster and better than the oven. What’s not to love?

Chef’s Tip: It’s important to note that air fryer temperatures can vary depending on the make and model. I recommend starting with less cook time, checking your foodfor doneness, then adding moretime as needed.

Air Fryer Accessories Top Pick

Season Your Air Fryer Vegetables

Use seasonings to effortlessly add flavor to your crisp, crunchy vegges. You can use store bought seasoning but you can also make you own easy homemade ones like

The Best Dang Creole Seasoning .

. Super Easy Greek Seasonin g.

g. Best Dang Greek Seasoning .

. Poultry seasoning .

. Homemade Fajita Seasoning .

Download The Free Printables

Ready to do even more with your air fryer? Sign up for my newsletter to receive every one of my latest Air Fryer recipes, and get instant access todownload these free handy air fryer printables I created:

Grocery Shopping List

Weekly Meal Planner

Air Fryer Meal Plan Calendar

All of my free printables are housed together in my subscriber library. To gain instant access and to get your free Air Fryer meal plan printables, click below to sign up for my newsletter and receive your password.

Healthy Air Fryer Vegetables Recipes

Since these recipes cater to a wide range of dietary considerations (including Vegan, Paleo, Keto, Low-carb and Weight Watchers) there really is something for everyone.

Air Fryer Vegetables Recipes Tools

Air Fryer Vegetables Recipes

Mexican Air Fryer Corn On The Cob . {Vegan, Gluten Free, Low Carb}.

Air Fryer Green Beans . {Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Whole 30}.

Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower Wings . {Keto, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Vegan}.

Crispy Air Fryer Brussel Sprouts + Video Tutorial. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Whole 30}.

Super Crispy Air Fryer Baked Potato . {Gluten-Free, Vegan}.

Crispy Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries . {Gluten-Free, Paleo, Whole 30, Vegan}.

Air Fryer Tater Tots . {Vegan, Gluten-Free}.

Air Fryer Plantains . {Paleo, Whole 30, Vegan, Gluten-Free}.

Crunchy Air Fryer Chickpeas . {Gluten-Free, Vegan}.

Air Fryer Apple Chips . {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Paleo, Whole 30, Vegan}.

Even More Healthy Air Fryer Recipes

Looking for even more great tasting healthy air fryer recipes?

This collection of Easy Healthy Air Fryer Recipes includes tasty breakfasts, main dishes, and desserts that are full of fantastic flavour.

And the best part? All but 2 of these recipes are under 350 kcal per serving.

Air Fryer Tips

15 Air Fryer Tips Everyone Should Know.

Must-Have Air Fryer Accessories

Whether you are new to the air fryer or a long-time user, you will definitely want to check out these must-have Air Fryer accessories, helpful and informative cookbooks, and other fun air fryer gift ideas. Just click below for the complete list.

Thank you for reading my Air Fryer Vegetables Recipes post.And please come visit again as Icontinue dreaming up recipes, traditionalAfrican recipes, African fusion recipes, Sierra Leone recipes, travel plans and much more for you.Thanks for supporting Recipes from a Pantry, UK food blog.