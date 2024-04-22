Homemade Oreos Recipe | sugar free, gluten free, dairy free, vegan Oreos (2024)

Nov 16, 2016

These Healthy Homemade Oreos will fulfill your wildest dreams! They’re chocolatey and sweet and 100% delicious and addicting, they’re serious rivals to the storebought variety. But, there’s something very different about this DIY version… these aresugar free, gluten free, dairy free, and vegan!

I remember a time when I was young, still living in Canada at the time, so maybe5 or 6 years old, when I used to eat Oreos for breakfast. One specific memory I have is when my mother walked into the kitchen to find me eatingthat deplorable, sugary breakfast. She stared at the three rows of chocolate sandwich cookies in the classic bright blue package. Well, by the time she walked in there were only two rows left…

Sheglancedat the plastic wrapperthat I had torn open like some savage, starving animal. With chocolate cookie crumbs coating my chubby cheeks and little fingers, I looked at her as I grabbed another Oreo. I shoved a cookie in my face and asked my mother if she wanted some too. Shelookedat me in disbelief.

“Sugar? For breakfast?! You know, when you get older you’re going to get stomachaches if you keep eating likethat.”

I thought,“Oh, really?Then I should get my fill of Oreo breakfasts before I grow up!”

So, mom, I’m older. I’m twenty-four now and guess what? I’m still waiting for that day to come… the day my mother warned me about where I can’t eat anything and everything tooth-achingly sweet for breakfast. I could eat frosting out of a tub for breakfast. My body can tolerate an insane amount of sweetness at any hour of day.

Dessert for breakfast?

Dessert for lunch?

Dessert at 3am?

NO PROBLEM.

I can and willeat cookies, brownies, cake with frosting, etc. as my morning meal. The only difference between now and then is that I eat the good kind of sweets. I eat sweets to my heart’s content if they are good for me,like these Healthy Homemade Oreos.

These Healthy Homemade Oreos aren’t unhealthy like thestorebought cookie sandwiches. These are all natural, sugar free, dairy free, gluten free, and whole grain!

Yup, that means no artificial flavorings, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no refined whiteflour!

And BEE TEE DUBZ… these are totallydunkable too. So grab a glass of milk or almond milk or soy milk orcashew milk or whatever milk you like, and dunk dunk dunk, then bite bite bite.

Healthy Homemade Oreos Servings: 30 Oreos Prep Time: 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 15 minutes mins Total Time: 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins These Healthy Homemade Oreos will fulfill your wildest dreams! They're chocolatey and sweet and 100% delicious. Unlike the storebought variety, these aresugar free, gluten free, dairy free, and vegan! Ingredients Wafers: 160g (1⅓ cups) Oat Flour

96g (½ cup) Granulated Erythritol

40g (½ cup) Unsweetened Dutch Processed Cocoa Powder

1 tsp Double-Acting Baking Powder

½ tsp Salt

112g (½ cup) Coconut Oil (melted)

¼ cup Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk (room temperature)

4 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 tsp Liquid Stevia Extract Filling: 210g (1½ cups) Powdered Erythritol

3 tbs Water

1 tsp Vanilla Paste Instructions For the Wafers: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a small bowl, whisk together the oat flour, erythritol, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.

In a stand mixer bowl with beater attachment, add the coconut oil, almond milk, vanilla extract, and stevia extract. Mix on low speed until completely mixed.

Dump the dry ingredients into the stand mixer and mix until completely mixed. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Roll ⅓ of the dough in between two silicone baking sheets until ~⅛" thick. Use a 2" circle cookie cutter to punch circles into the dough. Peel away the dough surrounding the circle shapes, putting the dough back into the stand mixer bowl, and transfer the silicone sheet with the circles onto a cookie tray.

Bake for 12 minutes. Carefully transfer the silicone sheet onto your counter or a wire cooling rack to cool completely. Keep re-rolling the dough and baking until all the dough is used up. For the Filling: In a large bowl, whisk together the erythritol, water, and vanilla paste, until you get a frosting-like texture.

Scoop the frosting onto half of the wafer cookies, thengently press the remaining wafer cookies on top to make sandwich cookies. Serve and enjoy! Recipe Notes **Only frost and sandwich the cookies the day you serve them. While they last about a week in the fridge,the filling softens the cookies over time. Nutrition Facts Healthy Homemade Oreos Amount Per Serving (2 Oreos) Calories 120Calories from Fat 77 % Daily Value* Fat 8.5g13% Saturated Fat 7g44% Sodium 110mg5% Carbohydrates 10g3% Fiber 2g8% Protein 2g4% Calcium 40mg4% Iron 1.1mg6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Course: Dessert, Snacks Cuisine: Cookies & Crackers Keyword: Dairy Free, DIY, Eggless, Gluten Free, Sugar Free, Vegan

Can you believe it?? Compared to the storebought version, for the SAME AMOUNT OF COOKIES, my healthy homemade version has 40less calories and 15g less carbs withzeroadded sugar. While my version may be lower in calories, which is cool and all, that doesn’t automatically mean it’s healthy. It really comes down to the quality ofingredients. The first two ingredients in the Oreos ingredient list are “enriched” (aka highly refined) flour and white sugar(**rolls eyes**). Then, high fructose corn syrup makes its debut not far after. Ugh, and they’re alsomade with vanillin — a FAKE vanilla flavoring. Tsk tsk tsk *crosses arms*

Let’s skip the yucky stuff and make Oreos at home using wholesome whole grains, natural sweeteners, and healthier, happier ingredients.

These are SO. GOOD.

I wish I ate these as a child rather than the pre-packaged, sugary storebought stuff.

Enjoy!

. –Jess . PS: Can you tell me if you make this recipe? I’d like to come over and eat half of them with you 😉

