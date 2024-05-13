Traditional Lemonade Scones – Recipe For Your Thermomix (2024)

Cornelia
Love that theses recipes are all traditional and handed down from family. Great to be able to make them in the thermy.
Elke
Highly recommend this fabulous cookbook. The recipes are easy to replicate, the depth of flavours (raspberry vinaigrette & balsamic reduction recipes are superb). The salad bowl reference guide is very helpful.
Jayne Martin
Beautiful book with easy to follow recipes
Tina Johnson
What a Beautiful Book! Thick glossy pages full of really useful everyday options. I’ll enjoy nourishing my family with these simple ideas.
Kate Win
super quick with the E-book and great communication all the way through. Love the recipes. Thank you
Helen Koulinos
Love the great dressings which are made from scratch and the wonderful salad and main meal recipes you have included along with your hints and tips
Kevin Crabtree
What an amazing book, the recipes are amazing and so easy, Chrystalla is a fantastic business women who is available to help out with help you need or questioned about any of her amazing recipes from all of the cookbooks available. Highly recommend
Violet B
Easy to order. Love the hard cover, photos of recipes are great quality, and amazing recipes
Merilyn
Absolutely thrilled with my purchase. The books are well set out with great glossaries. Cannot wait to make my own Tahini and Greek yoghurt.
Judith Gordon
Love the book and made my first Greek salad from it with the Greek dressing..loved it.
Sylvia
Very excited to receive these cookbooks, making it easy, even for people with food intolerances while also honouring the Greek culture. This set is a treasure chest of beautiful recipes, made easier with the thermomix.
Leonie Hamilton
It’s fabulous. Just fabulous.
Karin
Love your books, can’t wait for the next one. I made some of the christmas collection for some Greek clients and got a great review. Thanks again for all the time and effort you put into your recipes. Looking forward to trying out the salads.
Stamatina Tabone
Loveeeee this cookbook there BetterBusiness be another Greek one coming soon because I’ve already cooked a few things already
Sylvia
I love the detailed instructions and tips as well as the beautiful photographs. Beautifully put together. I also love that the recipes are clearly marked in relation to food intolerances and substitutions are offered where appropriate.
Freya Hogg
Great range of salads and so easy
Jan Stern
Nice clear instructions for a beginner
Joanne
I have now made miso salmon, ginger,garlic chilli chicken and pumpkin brocolini and partner has loved them both tonight I am doing tamari coleslaw and green beans with balsamic reduction which I made 2 days ago, also I have the raspberry vinegarette fermenting will finish it tomorrow to do sweet green salad thanks for the fabulous recipes
Anastasia
Have all the eBooks now and absolutely love all of them. They have me feeling like a master in the kitchen. Hubby also has whipped up on many occasion Baklava and the Rizogalo.
Only regret was not getting the hard copies.
Patsy Durack
It’s given me the inspiration to try some different salads instead of turning out the same old ones. Thank you.
Ryan El-Fadle
Love The posts on Facebook and the books from FAYI. Simple to make and taste great. I have the Salad book and the Mezi. Awesome recipes. Keep up the good work.
Steven Gavriel
The recipes from the Ebook Salads,Greek Meze,Xmas, cooking the help and praise you get from the girls is absolutely amazing thank you very much so polite fantastic thanks again
Margie
A great resource for both salads and dressings, beautifully presented.
Lucy Mathieson from Bake Play Smile
Mezze is a beautiful cookbook filled with absolutely delicious recipes. Each and every recipe is designed to be shared and enjoyed with family and friends... which is of course, the best way to eat! This is definitely my favourite cookbook for entertaining!
Robyn Wellfare
Truely a stunning book with the most beautiful recipes and charming family stories that shows the love that these generous women have for their family & culture.
I feel honoured to be an early owner of their first foray into cookbook publishing “Mezze” and I feel (certainly hope) it won’t be their last. And an added bonus is that these beautiful recipes are written in an easy to follow format. Love your work Ladies
Keren Nicholaou
An absolutely stunning collection of traditional recipes. Beautifully presented with precise attention to detail. All recipes are easy to follow even for beginners and taste amazing… A definite must buy…
Felicity
Delicious authentic Greek food, that tastes great and is easy to make with the help of Thermie. Amazing photos of what the food looks like and the recipes are easy to follow. Highly recommend buying, a definite must for your library.
Kylie B
Love love love this book. Have been using my bellini intelli and have made 4 recipes from it so far and they have all been amazing. Beautifully presented with wonderful helpful info and photos to help master the recipes. If you havent purchased it yet I would highly recommend you do.
Emma
So overjoyed to have such beautiful recipes made easier to make using the thermomix! So gorgeously presented, you can feel the love of family oozing from between it’s pages, bringing a sense of home to each amazing recipe. Cannot recommend this book enough, a must have for anyone who loves Greek cuisine!!!
Angie Lin
This brings back some wonderful childhood memories of family dinners and the mouth watering smells wafting through the house. Thank you for “Thermomixing” the recipes to make it easier to recreate them for my family. Well done girls!!!
Sarah
I have made two items so far from the cook book. The traditional greek yogurt, so yummy and so easy. I was happy I could make it thicker than I usually buy it. I also made the rice pudding which was amazing and also very easy. I normally don’t like rice pudding so was very happy with the recipe. I’m looking forward to cooking all the other yummy recipes especially the cheeses and the souvlaki.
Bec & Joe The 4 Blades
Amazingly, the girls were able to cater for us (with theweird and wonderful selection of foods that don’t work for us!) We felt like we had won the food lottery!
Marianne Baker
I am so so excited to see a Greek cookbook coming out for the thermomix!!! Hoping I can wow my big Greek family with some of the recipes!!
Tess Hackett
Your new book sounds AMAZING! Love that there's so much vegetarian!
Madeleine Lee
Made the Halva Fourno recipe last night for the first time - delicious. Thank you so much!
Kerensa
I'm so excited to be making Greek food from scratch! My first bosses were Greek, nearly 20 years ago, I still remember the flavours, scents and brilliance of their food as they cooked for the family.
