10 Best Headphone Jack Adapters [2023] (2024)

These are our top ten picks for headphone jack adapters that feature excellent compatibility, good design, and more.

Name Compatibility Durability Sound Quality Price JSAUX USB Type C to 3.5mm Female Headphone Jack Adapter Best Overall USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female 15000+ bending tests

Shielded enamel wire

Aluminum casing

Braided nylon cable jacket Conexant Smart DAC chip

16Bit/48Khz audio sampling rate

24K Gold Plated Connector

Enameled copper wire

Braided nylon cable jacket Smart DAC Chip

Phoie USB C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter Budget Pick USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female 25000+ bending tests

Braided nylon cable jacket

Metal-coated connectors

DAC Noise Reduction Chip

Maximum audio sampling rate of 384KHz/32Bit

NANYI 1/4'' Male to 1/8'' Female Stereo Headphone Adapter Best for Musicians 1/4'' (6.35mm) Male to 1/8'' (3.5mm) Female Pure copper connectors and wire

UWECAN 3-in-1 Lightning to Dual 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter Best for Sharing Audio Lightning Male to dual 3.5mm Female 20000+ bending tests

Silicone and plastic

100% copper core

Built-in DAC

24-bit / 96 kHz audio output

Posdou Dual 3.5mm Male to 3.5mm Female Airplane Headphone Adapter Best for Frequent Flyers Dual-prong airline jack to 3.5mm Female Gold-plated connectors

ZOOAUX USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter Best for USB-C Headphones USB-C Male to 3.5mm Male 40000+ bending tests

Nylon Braided cable

Aluminum casing

Built-in DAC

24bit/96kHz sound quality

Anker USB-C 6-in-1 Hub for iPad Best for iPad Users USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female Plastic

Metal connectors

Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter Best for Apple Devices Lightning Male to 3.5mm Female Plastic and silicone

Metal connectors

Built-in DAC

CableCreation USB C to 3.5mm Headphone and Charger Adapter Best Compact Design USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female and USB-C Female Plastic

Metal connectors

DAC Hi-Res Audio

44.1/48/96 Sample Rate

Built-in smart chipset to Support volume control

How to Choose the Best Headphone Jack Adapter

More and more gadgets have eliminated headphone jack ports. This makes headphone jack adapters a convenient solution if you want to keep using wired headphones over wireless options.

However, the wide variety of adapters on the market can make the selection process overwhelming. It’s even more confusing if you’re unsure what to look for when browsing product descriptions.

Still, you can make an informed decision by taking into account factors like compatibility and build quality. We listed everything you need to consider below. We also include recommendations for the best headphone jack adapters available. Let’s dive in!

What are its connectivity and compatibility options? The headphone jack adapter acts as an intermediary between your device and the headphones, translating the audio signal. On that note, it’s essential to make sure that the adapter will work with the specific device you have in mind before reaching for your credit card. While most inexpensive adapters work with smartphones, tablets, or laptops without a headphone jack, you might need a specialized one to connect your wired headphones to an airplane entertainment system, musical instrument, or studio equipment. There are several factors to consider when it comes to compatibility: Connector type Headphone jack adapters typically have a male and a female connector. The male connector plugs into your device’s port and has pins or plugs that transmit the audio signal from the device to the adapter. Meanwhile, the female connector usually supports the standard 3.5mm headphone plug commonly used for wired headphones. You can connect your headphones to a smartphone or laptop with a typical adapter. However, depending on your device, you might need a male-to-male version for audio equipment or one with a dual male connector for airplane entertainment systems. We have a detailed article on how headphone jack adapters work if you want to learn more about the topic. Connectivity options While there are different connectivity combinations available in headphone jack adapters, most typically connect a female 3.5mm connector to a male USB-C (used by many Android devices) or Lightning (used by Apple devices) connector. That said, some adapters support multiple connections (2-in-1, 6-in-1, and so on). These can be handy for connecting two or more headphones to the same device for a shared audio experience. Additional ports Similarly, some adapters have additional ports, like a fast charge port, HDMI, or an SD card slot. You can think of them more as connectivity hubs rather than basic headphone adapters since they offer additional functions. A fast charge port can be especially helpful. It enables you to charge your phone while listening to music, which you can’t do if the adapter is plugged into the USB-C or Lightning port. What are its connectivity and compatibility options? Is the headphone jack adapter durable? Another factor to look out for when picking a headphone jack adapter is durability. The adapter will likely be subjected to wear and tear. Consequently, we recommend that you pick one made from quality materials and rigorously tested. That way, it will stand the test of time. To assess durability, pay attention to these terms when browsing headphone jack adapters: See Also USB C To Headphone Jack Audio Quality: Advantages, Disadvantages And Impact On Sound | SoundScapeHQ5 Types of Headphone Jacks - Explaining Headphone Jacks & PlugsUSB-C To Headphone Jack Adapters: Top Picks for Quality Sound.Best USB-C headphone adapters Cord bending tests : When an adapter is advertised as having undergone a significant number of cord bending tests, the manufacturer subjected the cord to repeated flexing to determine durability. Generally speaking, the higher the number, the better the cord can withstand bending and twisting without damage.

: When an adapter is advertised as having undergone a significant number of cord bending tests, the manufacturer subjected the cord to to determine durability. Generally speaking, the higher the number, the better the cord can withstand bending and twisting without damage. Connector materials : Connectors made from low-quality materials will deteriorate faster than those made from sturdy metals. Aluminum, copper, or gold are more corrosion-resistant. The connectors should also be good conductors to prevent audio interference. Gold-plated and copper conductors work well, for example, while iron conductors aren’t as effective.

: Connectors made from low-quality materials will deteriorate faster than those made from sturdy metals. are more corrosion-resistant. Wire/cable materials : Ideally, the cable should be made from robust materials like copper, well-insulated, and tangle-resistant . For reference, braided nylon is a durable choice as it’s less prone to breakage. Braided cables have additional insulation, both for the inside wires and the outside layer.

: Ideally, the cable should be made from robust materials like copper, well-insulated, and . For reference, is a durable choice as it’s less prone to breakage. Warranty: An extended warranty can indicate the manufacturer’s confidence in the adapter’s durability and offer you an extra layer of protection. A 12 to 24-month warranty is preferable. If you’re interested in durable audio gear, we also have a round-up of the most durable headphones on the market. Is the headphone jack adapter durable? What sound quality specs does it have? Audio quality is another thing to pay attention to when purchasing a headphone jack adapter. If you want to use the adapter mainly for music listening, consider getting one with a built-in DAC (digital-to-analog converter) chip. A DAC transforms digital audio signals into analog signals compatible with headphones or speakers. In short, it ensures accurate and high-quality audio conversion, so everything sounds just as it would if you plugged your headphones directly into your device. Moreover, you should also pay attention to the listed sample rates. The term refers to the number of samples taken per second to capture audio data. Higher sample rates generally result in a more accurate representation of the original sound, hence better audio quality. For optimal audio reproduction, look for adapters that support higher sample rates (48 kHz-96 kHz). The audio quality of a headphone jack adapter can also be influenced by your device’s specs. If your device outputs lower-quality audio, the adapter alone can’t improve it. What sound quality specs does it have?

JSAUX USB Type C to 3.5mm Female Headphone Jack Adapter

Best Overall

Key features

Type: USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female

USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female Compatibility: Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, HUAWEI, Sony, Nokia, One Plus, iPad Pro, iPad mini 6, Macbook, Macbook Air + more

Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, HUAWEI, Sony, Nokia, One Plus, iPad Pro, iPad mini 6, Macbook, Macbook Air + more Durability: 15000+ bending tests, Shielded enamel wire, Aluminum casing, Braided nylon cable jacket

15000+ bending tests, Shielded enamel wire, Aluminum casing, Braided nylon cable jacket Sound Quality: Conexant smart DAC chip,16-bit/48 kHz audio output

Conexant smart DAC chip,16-bit/48 kHz audio output Warranty: 18 months

18 months Additional features: N/A

The JSAUX USB Type C to 3.5mm Female Headphone Jack Adapter is our best overall pick due to its solid construction, sleek look, and great audio quality.

The adapter is compatible with a wide range of USB-C devices, including popular Samsung, Pixel, and Huawei smartphones, as well as some Macbooks and iPads.

Additionally, the adapter offers top-notch audio quality thanks to its built-in DAC chip, which supports up to a 16-bit/48 kHz sample rate, ensuring an accurate reproduction of the original sound. Moreover, it supports calls for most of the compatible models.

As for the build, the adapter boasts metal-coated connectors and a shielded enamel wire. So, it should last a long time, even if you connect it to your headphones and use it while walking or working out, or any activity that tends to put more pressure on the cable.

Speaking of the cable, it’s fairly short, and the adapter is not bulky, meaning that it won’t add too much length to your headphones. It also comes in a selection of bright colors, making it both practical and eye-catching.

As a possible downside, some users report an occasional noise sound when the audio is off. That said, the sound is generally crystal clear, even for calls.

The adapter doesn’t support calling or music control for iPad Pro 2018. It also doesn’t support calling for devices with a 3.5mm audio port.

JXMOX USB Type C to 3.5mm Female Headphone Jack Adapter

Strong Runner-up

Key features

Type : USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female

: USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female Compatibility : Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, HUAWEI, Sony, Nokia, One Plus, iPad Pro, Macbook, Macbook Air + more

: Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, HUAWEI, Sony, Nokia, One Plus, iPad Pro, Macbook, Macbook Air + more Durability : 12000+ bending tests, 24K Gold Plated Connector, Enameled copper wire, Braided nylon cable jacket

: 12000+ bending tests, 24K Gold Plated Connector, Enameled copper wire, Braided nylon cable jacket Sound Quality : Smart DAC Chip

: Smart DAC Chip Warranty : 18 months

: 18 months Additional features: N/A

This JXMOX USB Type C to 3.5mm Female Headphone Jack Adapter is a close runner-up in this list of the best headphone jack adapters, with features almost identical to our best pick.

One of the differences is that this one is advertised to withstand 12000+ bending tests, which can make it appear less durable in comparison to our best overall pick. However, the adapter features a braided nylon cable jacket and 24K gold-plated connectors, so it’s made of reliable materials that guarantee longevity.

The audio quality is also excellent thanks to the integrated DAC Smart Chip, which reduces noise and accurately reproduces audio. Additionally, the copper wire cable is a great conductor. The result? No funky beats will get lost along the way.

On the compatibility front, you can use it for music and calls with various gadgets, including Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. The adapter is also compatible with iPad Pro, MacBook, and MacBook Air. However, please note that the calling function won’t work for phones with a 3.5mm jack.

The only downside is that the USB-C connector can be a bit unstable when used with certain older phone or tablet models. At times, it randomly disconnects from the device, or causes audio stutters. On the other hand, such performance discrepancies don’t occur on newer devices.

Phoie USB C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Budget Pick

Key features

Type: USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female

USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female Compatibility: Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Huawei, iPad, MacBook + more

Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Huawei, iPad, MacBook + more Durability : 25000+ bending tests, Braided nylon cable jacket, Metal-coated connectors

: 25000+ bending tests, Braided nylon cable jacket, Metal-coated connectors Sound Quality: DAC Noise Reduction Chip, 32-bit/384 kHz audio output

DAC Noise Reduction Chip, 32-bit/384 kHz audio output Warranty : N/A

: N/A Additional features: N/A

If you’re looking for a good deal, the Phoie USB C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter is the cheapest option on this list. Don’t let the price fool you, though – the manufacturer doesn’t skimp on durability or sound quality.

The adapter can withstand 25000+ bending tests and features a braided nylon cable jacket and metal-coated connectors.

Consequently, you don’t have to worry about it breaking in a couple of weeks, regardless of how careless you are when you throw it in your bag. It’s fairly short, too, so you don’t risk the extra cable getting in your way or becoming a hassle to manage.

You can also expect accurate sound quality thanks to the integrated DAC Noise Reduction Chip, which supports a maximum audio sampling rate of 32-bit/384 kHz. That translates to powerful noise reduction and high-fidelity sound.

On that note, you can use the adapter for both music and calls. It’s compatible with Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Google phones, among other USB-C gadgets. Additionally, it works with a variety of iPad and MacBook models.

While the build isn’t cheap, the design feels basic, and you can only purchase the adapter in black. Still, if you’re solely interested in functionality, it does the job.

While the audio input from this adapter is good, the same cannot be said for mic audio input. The mic gain sounds much lower on headsets when connected to a smartphone via the adapter, so you’ll need to either tweak your sound settings or use a mic volume booster app.

NANYI 1/4” Male to 1/8” Female Stereo Headphone Adapter

Best for Musicians

Key features

Type : 1/4” (6.35mm) Male to 1/8” (3.5mm) Female

: 1/4” (6.35mm) Male to 1/8” (3.5mm) Female Compatibility : Headphones, musical instruments, amplifiers

: Headphones, musical instruments, amplifiers Durability : Made of solid brass copper

: Made of solid brass copper Sound Quality : Pure copper connectors

: Pure copper connectors Warranty : 18 months

: 18 months Additional features: N/A

The NANYI 1/4” Male to 1/8” Female Stereo Headphone Adapter is a fantastic choice for musicians looking to connect their headphones to musical instruments or equipment, like electric pianos, mixing consoles, guitar amps, and even karaoke systems.

It’s especially helpful if you want to practice a musical instrument at home without disturbing your neighbors. Simply plug it into your instrument, connect it to your wired headphones, and you no longer have to worry about noise complaints.

The small, portable adapter has a sleek design and is made of solid brass copper to stand the test of time. Users can also expect good sound quality. The adapter features pure copper connectors that resist corrosion and prevent signal loss.

That said, using a straight headphone plug might be cumbersome due to the added length, so you might prefer an L-shaped one instead.

The 3.5mm connector is tight, so you’ll need to use a bit of force when plugging in the headphones. If that doesn’t bother you, the adapter performs as well as expected.

UWECAN 3-in-1 Lightning to Dual 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Best for Sharing Audio

Key features

Type : Lightning Male to dual 3.5mm Female

: Lightning Male to dual 3.5mm Female Compatibility : iOS devices

: iOS devices Durability : 20000+ bending tests, 100% copper core

: 20000+ bending tests, 100% copper core Sound Quality : Built-in DAC; 24-bit/96 kHz audio output

: Built-in DAC; 24-bit/96 kHz audio output Warranty : 12 months

: 12 months Additional features: 2 headphone jacks and a fast-charging port

If you’re looking for a versatile dongle that lets you charge your iOS device as you listen to your tunes, you’re in the right place. Not only that, but the UWECAN 3-in-1 Lightning to Dual 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter features two headphone jacks, making it perfect for audio sharing.

Able to withhold 20000+ bending tests, the adapter is made of silicone and plastic but features a copper core. That translates to better connectivity and longer life.

The audio quality is high thanks to the integrated DAC chip that supports up to 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate, so you can expect it to deliver lossless sound even if you’re using two headphones at once.

Additionally, the fast-charging port is practical without making the adapter too bulky. In fact, it’s small, portable, and elegant. You can use it with a wide variety of iPhones and iPads running iOS 9.2 or above.

As a drawback, the adapter doesn’t support calling. If you mainly plan to use it to watch movies or listen to music with your loved ones, however, it’s a worthy investment.

Posdou Dual 3.5mm Male to 3.5mm Female Airplane Headphone Adapter

Best for Frequent Flyers

Key features

Type : Dual-prong airline jack to 3.5mm Female

: Dual-prong airline jack to 3.5mm Female Compatibility : Older aircraft sound systems

: Older aircraft sound systems Durability : Gold-plated connectors

: Gold-plated connectors Sound Quality : N/A

: N/A Warranty : N/A

: N/A Additional features: N/A

The Posdou Dual 3.5mm Male to 3.5mm Female Airplane Headphone Adapter is an excellent choice for frequent flyers looking to connect their wired headphones to the airplane’s sound system. As a bonus, you get two adapters in one pack, making the product great value.

The airplane adapter converts a dual-prong airline jack to a standard headphone plug. In other words, you can use your headphones on flights to boost comfort.

Gold-plated connectors offer great signal transfer, maintaining audio quality. Moreover, the adapter has a sturdy, compact build and doesn’t take up too much space in your carry-on.

This adapter connects regular 3.5mm headphones to the dual-mono jacks found on older planes. Newer planes usually have standard 3.5mm stereo audio jacks. We recommend checking with the airline beforehand to see if an adapter is necessary.

ZOOAUX USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter

Best for USB-C Headphones

Key features

Type : USB-C Male to 3.5mm Male

: USB-C Male to 3.5mm Male Compatibility : Most USB-C devices

: Most USB-C devices Durability : 40000+ bending tests, Nylon braided cable, Aluminum casing

: 40000+ bending tests, Nylon braided cable, Aluminum casing Sound Quality : Built-in DAC, 24-bit/96 kHz audio output

: Built-in DAC, 24-bit/96 kHz audio output Warranty : 18 months

: 18 months Additional features: 4-feet cable

The ZOOAUX USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter connects your USB-C gadgets to headphones, stereo systems, speakers, or any device with a standard 3.5mm audio jack or aux-in port.

The adapter can withstand 40000+ bending tests and boasts aluminum alloy shell connectors and a nylon-braided cable. The cable is 4 feet long for greater flexibility and freedom of movement.

As for audio quality, the adapter includes a built-in DAC, which supports a sampling rate of 24-bit/96 kHz, ensuring a stable and accurate sound transmission. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work for calls, so you will have to use your device’s microphone.

The adapter is compatible with virtually any Android phone or tablet. The length of the cable is especially useful if you want to connect your phone to car stereo systems without Bluetooth.

As a downside, you might notice the audio quality deteriorating after a few months. If that happens, the manufacturer replaces the cable promptly, which is always a plus.

Anker USB-C 6-in-1 Hub for iPad

Best for iPad Users

Key features

Type : USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female

: USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female Compatibility : USB-C iPad models running iPadOS 14 or later

: USB-C iPad models running iPadOS 14 or later Durability : Plastic with metal connectors

: Plastic with metal connectors Sound Quality : N/A

: N/A Warranty : 18 months

: 18 months Additional features: HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD, and microSD slots

Made for USB-C iPads, the Anker USB-C 6-in-1 Hub for iPad is a godsend for users who want to take maximum advantage of the device’s USB-C port.

You can use the dongle to charge your iPad, transfer files at up to 5 Gbps, or connect the iPad to a bigger screen. Besides the 3.5 mm audio jack, the dongle incorporates HDMI (up to 4K@60Hz), USB-C (60W Input, 5 Gbps ), USB-A 3.0 (5 Gbps), and SD/ microSD slots (UHS-I, 104 MB/s).

The adapter has a high-quality, sleek design that matches the aesthetic of the iPad. However, you might encounter difficulties using it with a thick glass screen protector or a case covering the iPad’s edges.

Additionally, you must be careful when handling it, as it does protrude quite a bit. Accidentally hitting the adapter while it’s plugged into your iPad might damage the device’s USB-C port.

The adapter isn’t compatible with iPads featuring a Lightning port.

Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Best for Apple Devices

Key features

Type : Lightning Male to 3.5mm Female

: Lightning Male to 3.5mm Female Compatibility : iOS 10 or later

: iOS 10 or later Durability : Metal connectors

: Metal connectors Sound Quality : Built-in DAC

: Built-in DAC Warranty : 12 months

: 12 months Additional features: N/A

Owners of iOS devices are probably already familiar with the Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter. The adapter is compatible with devices that have a Lightning connector and run iOS 10 or later – like iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

On the design front, it’s minimalistic, staying true to the brand. In other words, it will match all the other Apple cables you own. It also has a built-in DAC for accurate sound reproduction and excellent audio quality.

The adapter is made from plastic and silicone, so it’s not the best option for durability. Apple’s limited warranty for accessories only provides coverage for a year, so you will need to be careful when handling the cable. Luckily, it’s short, so the risk of it getting caught on objects or tangled is minimal.

Even so, using official Lightning accessories is key to preventing your iOS devices from becoming damaged. A counterfeit or uncertified product could also get hot, not fit properly into your device, or prove incompatible.

CableCreation USB C to 3.5mm Headphone and Charger Adapter

Best Compact Design

Key features

Type : USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female and USB-C Female

: USB-C Male to 3.5mm Female and USB-C Female Compatibility : Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, HUAWEI, One Plus, iPad Pro, iPad mini + more

: Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, HUAWEI, One Plus, iPad Pro, iPad mini + more Durability : Metal connectors

: Metal connectors Sound Quality : Built-in DAC

: Built-in DAC Warranty : 24 months

: 24 months Additional features: Charging port

The CableCreation USB C to 3.5mm Headphone and Charger Adapter made our list due to its compact design. Besides, it comes with an extended 24-month warranty, proving the manufacturer’s confidence in its ability to perform well for longer.

The adapter has a slim, unintrusive build with no wires to worry about. It features a charging port as well, so you can listen to music and charge your device simultaneously.

The charging and audio ports are also positioned on each side of the adapter, which helps keep your cables out of the way and safe from unnecessary bending. It’s especially helpful when you have your device mounted on a stand.

Audio quality is great thanks to the built-in DAC, with the adapter also boasting a smart chipset to support volume control and answer calls on compatible devices.

Speaking of compatibility, you can use the adapter with basically any USB-C device, including iPad mini and iPad Pro. However, it doesn’t support calling for these two devices.

Unfortunately, the adapter may not fit into the device’s port if your phone has a case thicker than 2.88mm.

