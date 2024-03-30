How to set up a VPN for Apple TV (2024)

Contents Download NordVPN for Apple TV

Other ways of using NordVPN on Apple TV Install NordVPN on your router Share a VPN connection with your Apple TV Set up a VPN using SmartDNS

Why you need a VPN for Apple TV

NordVPN: one of the best VPNs for Apple TV

Download NordVPN for Apple TV

The quickest and easiest way to get a VPN for Apple TV is to simply download a VPN app and use it directly on your tvOS device. You can go to the NordVPN website and find the link to the NordVPN app there. Or you can go straight to the App Store and get the app.

Then follow the on-screen instructions to download and install NordVPN. If you already have the NordVPN app, simply log in:

Open the App Store on your Apple TV. Search for “NordVPN” and select it. Click the “Log in” button. You will receive a privacy notification. Click “Agree and continue.” Scan the QR code with your phone. Verify it’s you by entering the code you see on your TV screen. Click the “Quick Connect” button.

That’s it — you’ve just been connected to the closest and fastest VPN server!

If you are new to NordVPN, follow the same steps as provided above, but click the “Create account” button instead of “Log in.” Then scan the QR code with your phone and verify it’s you by entering the code you see on your TV screen. In the NordVPN app, click on the “Get subscription” button and subscribe to NordVPN to safeguard your Apple TV.

Then all you have to do is find the “Quick Connect” button in your NordVPN app and click on it. Congratulations! You’ve just made your Apple TV traffic private.

Other ways of using NordVPN

Using NordVPN directly on your Apple TV is the easiest way to secure your TV with a VPN connection, but there are several other ways of securing it — they just take a few extra steps. This is how you can set up a VPN for your Apple TV:

Set up the VPN on your Wi-Fi router.

Share the VPN connection with your Apple TV.

Set up SmartDNS on Apple TV.

One of the most common ways to set up a VPN on your Apple TV is to use your router with NordVPN. Installing a VPN on your router protects your Apple TV as well as all other devices connected to the network without the need to install VPN software on each device.

Install NordVPN on your router

The process of installing a VPN on your router depends on its firmware. However, most installations will require these three steps:

Find your router’s IP address . Log in to your router. Configure your router for a VPN connection.

If you are looking for a reliable VPN router, check out our list of the best routers that support NordVPN software. We have also published a blog post with a step-by-step guide on how to set up a VPN directly on a router.

Running NordVPN on your router comes with pros and cons.

Pros:

It secures your Apple TV and all other connected devices. Your VPN router will cover other IoT devices you have at home, like security cameras or even smart toasters.

You’re always secured. As long as your router is on, so is your VPN. You’ll never forget to turn it on to secure your traffic.

Covers everyone. Any device connected to your router will be secured. That includes those of guests or children and any new devices connecting to your network.

Expands device coverage. Ordinarily, NordVPN provides coverage for up to six devices. That’s already a lot, but putting NordVPN on your router will let you push that limit further. No matter how many devices connect to your VPN-enabled router, it still counts as one connected device! Be sure not to abuse this feature, however, because your connection speed and stability may suffer.

Cons:

See Also How to Install a VPN on Apple TV: The Best Method for 2024 Inconvenient to set up. Setting up a VPN on your router isn’t nearly as easy as downloading the VPN app. You’ll have to log in to your router every time to adjust the country and server you want to connect to.

Variable encryption power. Not all routers support all of the powerful encryption options that NordVPN offers. For low-power consumer routers, this may limit you to selecting less-powerful encryption or tunneling protocols that won’t give you the best security available. And using both the NordVPN app and NordVPN on your router together is not advised.

Blocks incoming access. If you have devices that you can connect to from outside of your Wi-Fi network, they won’t work when your router runs a VPN. Fortunately, this won’t be an issue for your Apple TV, because you’ll only need it to form outgoing connections when watching at home.

Devices remain unsecured between you and the router. Since the encryption happens on the router, your traffic will remain unencrypted until it reaches your router. Fortunately, this isn’t much of a problem if you have a secure home network. It’s a much bigger problem if your home Wi-Fi isn’t password protected so that anyone can connect to it.

VPN: pros and cons Secures your apple TV No risk of forgetting to turn on your VPN Multiple VPN users with one NordVPN account Protects all devices connected to the router Not easy to set up Variable encryption power Blocks incoming access Devices remain unsecured between you and the router

If you have problems connecting the VPN to the router, contact our customer support.

You can also turn on NordVPN on your laptop and then use that laptop as a router. If your Apple TV is connected to the laptop router, you’ll have effectively set up a VPN for your Apple TV.

This approach has a couple of issues. First, Mac laptops currently don’t support this function. They can share their internet connections easily, but devices that connect to them won’t receive VPN coverage, so your Apple TV will not be connected to a VPN either. You can set up a connection on a Windows computer, but the setup process is relatively advanced.

You can share the virtual private network connection on your computer in two main ways:

Share a VPN connection via mobile hotspot. Share it via wireless connection.

To turn your Windows laptop into a VPN router, check out our detailed tutorial.

Set up a VPN using SmartDNS

SmartDNS has its benefits, like access to legitimate subscriptions from your home country when you’re away. SmartDNS has a smaller impact on your internet speed and adds a layer of security by preventing DNS leaks during your VPN connection, but it doesn’t protect your device or encrypt your traffic the way a VPN does.

All the best VPN services support the SmartDNS feature, including NordVPN. The NordVPN native applications automatically use NordVPN’s SmartDNS servers when connected to your VPN. Here’s how to set up SmartDNS on NordVPN for Apple TV step by step:

First, allowlist your IP address . You can do this by logging in to your NordVPN account and enabling the SmartDNS feature. Then, on your Apple TV, go to “General” > “Network.” Click on “Wi-Fi” at the top and select the same network as the IP address you allowlisted. Select “Configure DNS” > “Manual.” Enter the SmartDNS server address provided by your VPN service. For NordVPN, set the Primary DNS: 103.86.99.103. Then set the Secondary DNS (if available): 103.86.96.103.

Why you need a VPN for Apple TV

Your Apple TV needs a VPN because using a VPN helps you access your home content while abroad, avoid buffering while streaming, shield your online habits from snoopers, and keep your IP address private.

If you’re not sure which VPN to choose for your Apple TV, here are the reasons why you should specifically choose NordVPN:

Now available directly on tvOS . You can now download and use the NordVPN app on your Apple TV like you would any other app. It’s quick and easy.

. You can now download and use the NordVPN app on your Apple TV like you would any other app. It’s quick and easy. Compatible with any Apple TV . NordVPN works with all generations of Apple TV, so you can secure them all: Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV 3rd Gen., Apple TV 2nd Gen., and Apple TV 1st Gen. If you don’t know the generation of your Apple TV, find out by going to “Settings” > “General” > “About.”

. NordVPN works with all generations of Apple TV, so you can secure them all: Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV 3rd Gen., Apple TV 2nd Gen., and Apple TV 1st Gen. If you don’t know the generation of your Apple TV, find out by going to “Settings” > “General” > “About.” Huge number of VPN servers . NordVPN offers one of the widest server coverages across the globe, with over 2,500 VPN servers in Europe , 480+ in Canada , and 130+ in Japan . With 5,900+ servers in over 60 countries, you can choose a specific VPN server without worrying about overcrowding.

. NordVPN offers one of the widest server coverages across the globe, with over 2,500 , 480+ in , and 130+ in . With 5,900+ servers in over 60 countries, you can choose a specific VPN server without worrying about overcrowding. Lightning-fast connection . The lightweight NordLynx protocol ensures maximum speed and minimal VPN data usage .

. The lightweight NordLynx protocol ensures maximum speed and minimal . Security on any device . Secure all your devices by enabling the Threat Protection feature. It scans your files for malware before you download them, blocks malicious websites, ads, and tracking cookies, and even trims your URL to get rid of any trace you leave behind while browsing the internet.

. Secure all your devices by enabling the Threat Protection feature. It scans your files for malware before you download them, blocks malicious websites, ads, and tracking cookies, and even trims your URL to get rid of any trace you leave behind while browsing the internet. 30-day money-back guarantee. Being a NordVPN user doesn’t have to be a long-term commitment. If you don’t enjoy our service, you can get your money back within 30 days, no questions asked. So go ahead and try a VPN yourself!

NordVPN: one of the best VPNs for Apple TV

If you’re looking for a top-quality VPN to connect your Apple TV to, look no further. With over 5,900 servers worldwide, a lightning-fast connection, and protection for any Apple TV device, NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for Apple TV users.

Of course, as any NordVPN review will tell you, NordVPN offers plenty of benefits that aren’t limited to Apple TV. From securing your internet traffic to offering a dedicated IP address, you’ll be getting much more than just uninterrupted entertainment.