Best USB-C headphone adapters (2024)

Bluetooth LDAC may be the king of wireless connectivity, but USB-C is becoming the norm for wired options. Even Apple is moving to the standard after being forced by the EU to drop the lightning port in favor of USB-C connectivity. At the same time, most current smartphones have dropped the headphone jack. What should you do if you want to plug in your analog headphones with their 3.5mm jack? Get a USB-C headphone adapter, of course! Here’s a list of our recommendations, including some 2-in-1 models that let you charge your device while jamming to your favorite tunes.

The Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter is best for iPhone users

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) now with USB-C cable.

Price: $8.48 Why it’s great: Apple’s adapter is reliable for iPhone users. It’s simple and effective, and you know it’ll work seamlessly with your Apple devices.

Anker USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter

Price: $14.99 Why it’s great: Anker is a trusted brand, and this adapter is no exception. This adapter is made with durable nylon and is compatible with a wide range of USB-C devices.

SheraF USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone and Charger Adapter (2-pack)

Price: $7.98 Why it’s great: This 2-in-1 adapter lets you charge your device while listening to music. It supports PD 60W fast charging and is compatible with all the latest Android devices.

Subynanal USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone and Charger Adapter

Price: $9.49 Why it’s great: Another 2-in-1 option that supports PD 3.0 fast charging (0V/3A). It’s compatible with Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices and supports music playback and calling.

ZOOAUX USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone and Charger Adapter

Price: $13.99 Why it’s great: This adapter supports DAC with 16bit/192Khz or 24bit/96KHz, ADC with 16bit/48Khz, and is compatible with various devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

What you should know about USB-C headphone adapters

The Logitech G333 includes a 3.5mm USB-C connector, making it easy to use with modern smartphones so long as you don't forget the dongle.

Compatibility is Key Not all USB-C ports are created equal. Some may only support charging, while others handle data transfer and audio output. Always check your device’s specs to ensure it supports audio over USB-C. Sound Quality Matters USB-C adapters can affect sound quality. Opt for adapters with a built-in DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) for superior audio performance. Durability These adapters are tiny but take a lot of wear and tear. Look for ones made of robust materials like braided nylon or aluminum. 2-in-1 Features If you’re eyeing a 2-in-1 adapter, ensure it supports fast charging. You don’t want to compromise on charging speed for audio connectivity.

How we choose the best USB-C headphone adapters

You'll likely need a dongle to hook up your IE 200 to your phone.

Customer Reviews and In-House Testing We don’t just rely on Amazon reviews; we’ve done extensive testing on various headphone products and devices. Combining honest user feedback with our hands-on experience, we offer trustworthy recommendations. Brand Reputation We consider trusted brands that are known for quality and customer service. No fly-by-night operations here. Price vs. Performance We weigh the cost against the features offered. Sometimes, spending a few extra bucks is worth it for better durability or audio quality. Versatility We look for adapters that are compatible with a wide range of devices. The more versatile, the better.

Frequently asked questions

Yes, USB-C headphone adapters effectively convert the USB-C port to a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing you to use traditional headphones with devices that lack a built-in headphone jack.

The sound quality largely depends on the adapter’s built-in DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter). High-quality adapters usually offer superior audio performance.

Based on our research and testing, the Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter is a top pick for its reliability, compatibility, and sound quality.

Yes, there are various adapters that convert USB-C to a 3.5mm audio jack. We’ve listed some of the best options in this article.

Absolutely. USB-C ports on most modern smartphones and laptops support audio output, allowing you to listen to music or take calls via a USB-C headset adapter.