10 Best Wireless Earbuds for Android Devices [2023] (2024)

An in-depth guide to the best wireless earbuds for Android that will truly elevate your listening experience.

Name Battery Life Active Noise Cancellation Companion App Price Galaxy Buds Pro Best Overall 8 hours Yes Galaxy Wearable BUY Jabra Elite 85t Strong Runner-Up 5.5 hours Yes Jabra Sound+ BUY Tozo T10 Best Budget 6 hours No N/A BUY Best Premium 4 hours Yes B&W App BUY SENNHEISER Momentum True Wireless 2 Best Sound Quality 7 hours Yes Sennheiser Smart Control BUY Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Best Noise Cancellation 6 hours Yes Bose Music BUY Back Bay Duet 50 Pro Best Battery LIfe 8 hours No N/A BUY Amazfit PowerBuds Best with Heart Rate Monitoring 8 hours No Zepp (formerly AmazFit) BUY Sony WF-1000XM3 Most Customizable 8 hours Yes Sony Headphones Connect BUY 1More Comfobuds Most Comfortable 6 hours Yes 1More Music App BUY

How to Choose the Best Wireless Earbuds for Android Devices

About 1.6 billion mobile users in the world are Android users. And, unlike Apple users who have the AirPods, Android users do not really have a standard go-to product in the category of wireless earbuds. That’s why a good portion of this population, you included, is probably looking for the best wireless earbuds they can buy right now.

Android traces its roots from Android Inc., a company that Google acquired back in 2005. According to Statista, Android’s share of mobile OS worldwide is at 71.93% as of May 2021.

Looking for a pair of wireless earbuds has never been easier, especially now in the age of eCommerce. However, looking for the best one is a different story.

It’s so easy to search for wireless earbuds on Amazon, but are you seeing the best ones for you? Probably not. This is mostly because everything is relative.

The best wireless earbuds for someone may not be best for another person. Everyone has different needs and wants from the comfort or fit, sound quality, size/weight, among many others.

With that, today, we will be talking about what makes a great pair of wireless earbuds and what specific models you should be looking at. Let’s get started!

Wireless vs. True Wireless Earbuds If you’ve tried looking for wireless earbuds already, you’ve probably encountered the term “true wireless earbuds” or TWS. Although this is a common term nowadays, most people do not know that this pertains to a different product from those simply labeled as “wireless earbuds.” Both wireless and true wireless earbuds don’t need to be connected to your device via cable. However, the true wireless earbuds have everything from the mic, controls, and the battery built into the housing of the earbuds. Wireless Earbuds, on the other hand, has the housing of its earbuds connected by a cable. The in-line controls, which have several buttons for volume, pause/play, etc, are along the said cable. The common thread between wireless and true wireless earbuds is that they usually both use Bluetooth technology. Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 are the common versions of Bluetooth you’ll see in headphones today. However, Bluetooth 5.1 and 5.2 are also starting to establish themselves in the market. Choosing between wireless and true wireless earbuds depends highly on your preferences. Some may like having that wire connecting both earbuds so that they could hang it around their neck when not in use. Meanwhile, others may prefer having the portability of TWS and having the controls on their ears directly. Wireless vs. True Wireless Comfort & Fit One of the major factors that affect your listening experience is comfort. For example, watching a movie on your Android tablet or phone with a pair of uncomfortable earbuds would prompt you to remove them from time to time, making you miss out on some important dialogues. Wearing uncomfortable earbuds for long periods may also cause pain and ear fatigue. Moreover, if your earbuds are not snug enough, they could fall off and sustain damage. This is especially important for athletes, regular joggers, or even those who simply move around a lot. Unfortunately, of all headphone types, in-ear monitors or IEMs are considered the most uncomfortable ones. This is because their design includes tips that go into the ear canal, prompting potential in-ear irritation, soreness, or even ear infections. With that said, here are some factors you need to consider for the comfort or fit of the earbuds: Ear tip size options: Most earbuds come with three different tip size options (S, M, L), but some can come with more. This allows users to choose a size that fits them the best. Try out all sizes at least once. If you’ll be using your earbuds during workouts, be sure to try out a different ear tip every session. This allows you to feel the tips better and see how they feel during rigorous activities. Ear tip materials: Usually, wireless earbuds come with silicone tips, but for better comfort, you can upgrade to foam ear tips .

Usually, wireless earbuds come with silicone tips, but for better comfort, you can . Bulkiness of earbuds: Some people like their earbuds a little bulky and a little heavy, but most people really prefer light and sleek ones. Bulky earbuds may cause pain, especially for people with small ears. Plus, earbuds with protrusions can also limit your activity and movement. The bulkiness of the earbuds may also be related to their size. Bigger earbuds will allow those with big fingertips to touch and control their devices better. Comfort & Fit Sound Quality Just like comfort, sound quality is also a subjective buying consideration. Android wireless earbuds may have all sorts of unique features but, at the end of the day, what matters is how good it sounds to you. Sound quality shouldn’t be just about your music only because even your calls should sound equally good. If you compare wired earbuds to wireless earbuds, most audiophiles will say that wired headphones undeniably have better sound quality. Wired earbuds use analog signals, which can handle more data than Bluetooth, which uses digital signals. But this doesn’t mean that you have to settle for less. For those buying at the mall, you can simply try out the earbuds and choose which one you like the most. However, for those buying online, there are some key factors you can consider regarding sound quality instead: Driver Because of their size, most earbuds use Balanced Armature (BA) drivers. However, these are usually limited when it comes to producing wide frequencies. That’s why some manufacturers use multiple drivers or hybrid drivers. As the name suggests, hybrid drivers combine more than one type of driver to improve overall sound quality. Different drivers have different frequencies so combining two drivers results in a wider range. More drivers does not necessarily mean better sound quality, though. At the end of the day, it all boils down to the quality of the earbuds’ manufacturing and how well the drivers were tuned. Sound Signature The sound signature pertains to the general character or blends of highs and lows the earbuds have. For this, having a more neutral sound will give you something more accurate and closer to the original quality of what you’re listening to. But, if you’re into higher bass and treble, then you should get a pair of earbuds with a V-Shaped sound signature. See Also Best wireless earbuds for AndroidThe best wireless earbuds for AndroidThe 6 Best Earbuds For Phone Calls - Spring 2024: ReviewsThe 6 Best Wireless Earbuds For Android - Spring 2024: Reviews User reviews These allow you to know the experiences of people with the product. Before hitting that checkout button on Amazon or anywhere else, be sure to read the reviews about the product to spot key comments about it. Watching YouTube reviews and reading online reviews such as this will also help you. Sound Quality Connection Stability If your connection is strong and stable, you won’t have to worry about losing your music when you do rapid or sudden movements. Apple made headlines back in 2016 when they eliminated the headphone jack of the iPhone 7. Three years later, Samsung also removed the headphone jack for their Note series. This triggered the rise of wireless earbuds. Bluetooth is perhaps the most commonly used connection by the industry today, but it isn’t the only type of wireless connection available. Radio Frequency and Infrared are also used by wireless headphones these days. When it comes to connection stability, here are the factors you should look for: Bluetooth versions: Bluetooth is an ever-evolving type of wireless connection. The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) constantly develops this and releases a new version almost annually. This doesn’t mean that you should automatically go for headphones with the latest Bluetooth version, though. Remember that your headphones’ and audio source’s Bluetooth versions should match, or else they will simply revert to whichever is the lower version. Range: The range pertains to how far your wireless earbuds can be from your Android device before disconnecting. Bluetooth 5 has the farthest range among all versions, with 800 feet or 240 meters. This allows users to wander around without their audio source without worrying about disconnecting.

The range pertains to how far your wireless earbuds can be from your Android device before disconnecting. Bluetooth 5 has the farthest range among all versions, with 800 feet or 240 meters. This allows users to wander around without their audio source without worrying about disconnecting. Bluetooth codec: Bluetooth codecs are used to transmit audio signals from your device to your wireless earbuds. AptX HD and AptX LL are regarded as the best codecs today. As a rule of thumb, be sure that your earbuds support the same codec that your device uses. If not, it will default to using SBC — the codec with the lowest sound quality. Connection Stability Build Quality The build quality is a defining factor for the earbuds’ durability. If a pair of earbuds were built well, they would relatively last longer and resist vital damages. One facet of build quality is the materials used. Much like with any other items like bags and cars, high-quality materials make up high-quality products. Generally, you should stay away from headphones that are made from low quality and cheaper versions of rubber, leather, and foam. Also, while the price is not an exact indicator of build quality, more expensive headphones tend to last longer and offer better warranty than their cheaper alternatives. Another good indication of build quality is the tone of user reviews for the earbuds. Simply put, you can never go wrong with user experience. If the product feels good and lasted long for many, then you’re more likely to experience that too. Water and dust protection are indications of build quality as well, and this is indicated by the IP ratings. IP ratings are composed of two numbers. The first number indicates the device’s resistance to dust or dirt, and the second number is for water resistance. The numbers correspond to a particular level of tolerance. The IP ratings should depend on what you’re going to use the product for. For reference, someone who will be using the earbuds for outdoor physical activities should look for IPX5 or higher. Swimming requires at least an IPX8, while indoor workouts, only need IPX4. Build Quality Battery Life A good battery ensures that your listening experience lasts long, uninterrupted. For commuters and others who are always on the go, having earbuds that can last throughout the day is crucial. On average, wireless earbuds can last around 6-7 hours without a charging case. With the charging case, though, they can last for almost 24 hours. Having that quick charging feature can also make a big difference as it allows users to get hours of playback time with just around 10-15 minutes of charging. In hindsight, quick charging or fast charging is done by increasing the number of watts delivered to a battery. Manufacturers do this by providing high-wattage power bricks and developing batteries that can receive high charges without overloading. Some wireless earbuds have also been integrated with Qi-charging or wireless charging. If you have a phone that charges wirelessly, having Qi-charging earbuds makes buying a wireless charger much more worthwhile. Not to mention, revolutionary charging technologies like Samsung’s PowerShare can also allow you to charge your earbuds using your phone. Battery Life Additional Features For wireless earbud manufacturers, adding more features to their products means being able to justify their prices and stand above the competition. Through the years, several features have been tried and tested already, thus making them a prerequisite for modern wireless earbuds. Here are some of those features: Companion app Companion apps allow you to do a plethora of things, but it’s important to note that the features of a companion app differ from one to another. In general, some of the common things you can do are EQ adjustments, software updates, and location tracking. There are different types of companion apps as well. Some companion apps were developed by the earbud manufacturers themselves, while some are third-party apps like fitness apps made by fitness or athletic brands. Active Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is a revolutionary technology that has gained traction over the past few years. ANC allows users to eliminate external noise by emitting sound waves that negate the incoming sounds. This helps users totally block out their surroundings to hear better. One relevant feature of ANC headphones is ambient mode. Ambient mode, or transparency mode in some cases, allow users to hear their surroundings more by turning down ANC and letting in external sound. This adds versatility to the headphones and is especially useful for commuters or joggers who need to hear their surroundings outside. Voice assistant integration With wireless earbuds becoming one of the tools for hands-free operation, it was only a matter of time before it was integrated with voice assistants. To name a few, Alexa from Amazon, Siri from Apple, and the newest name in the block, Bixby from Samsung, have all been nothing short of helpful. Voice assistant integration allows users to speak commands and operate their phones just by touching the earbuds. With virtual assistants growing smarter and smarter with every update, it is good to start integrating yourself with using them already. Are you interested in upping your productivity levels while working from home? Get started by checking out our top ten earbud recommendations for remote workers. Additional Features

Galaxy Buds Pro

Best Overall

See Also Best Samsung earbuds 2024

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), SBC, and AAC

Scalable (Samsung proprietary), SBC, and AAC Battery Life: 8 hrs (28 hrs total with charging case) and 1.5 hours playtime for a 10-minute charge

8 hrs (28 hrs total with charging case) and 1.5 hours playtime for a 10-minute charge Companion App: Galaxy Wearable

Galaxy Wearable Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Other Features: Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, Wireless Charging, IPX7 Rating

The Galaxy Buds Pro was only released in January 2021, but it has already positioned itself as the earbuds to beat for Android devices. It offers great battery life, a complete set of features, and it rivals the Apple AirPods Pro.

The Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds feature an 8-hour battery life that can be extended to 28 hours with the charging case. They are Qi-certified and can be used for up to 1.5 hours on a 10-minute charge.

The Galaxy Buds Pro has three codecs: SBC, AAC, and Samsung’s Scalable. The Scalable codec was developed to process audio signals faster at 512kbps. This codec also supports Ultra High Quality (UHQ) audio technology, making your audio as close to the original material.

Other features include Active Noise Cancellations and Ambient Sound Mode and customization using Samsung Galaxy Wearable app.

These true wireless earbuds are coming off the hugely successful Galaxy Buds Live from the perennial Android brand, Samsung.

Compared to Live, Pro has an additional half-hour of playback time per full charge and has a higher IP rating of IPX7 compared to Live’s IPX2. The Galaxy Buds Pro is also equipped with two-way speakers — 11mm for the bass and 6.5mm for the treble, instead of just the 12mm speakers of Galaxy Buds Live. These speakers are made to provide deeper bass and more detailed treble.

Not just that, Buds Pro is also upgraded with 360 Audio with headtracking for Samsung users. These upgrades make the Galaxy Buds Pro superior in terms of sound quality compared to its predecessors.

However, the Galaxy Buds Pro is not yet perfect. The touch controls are a little sensitive, and some features like the 360 audio are limited to Samsung Galaxy devices. Despite that, the Galaxy Buds Pro managed to meet all of the expectations put upon it.

Jabra Elite 85t

Strong Runner-Up

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.1

5.1 Codec: SBC and AAC

SBC and AAC Battery Life: 5.5 hrs (25 hrs total with charging case) and 1-hour playtime for a 15-minute charge

5.5 hrs (25 hrs total with charging case) and 1-hour playtime for a 15-minute charge Companion App: Jabra Sound+

Jabra Sound+ Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Other Features: Semi-open design, pressure-relief vents, Jabra Advanced ANC, Ambient Sound Mode (HearThrough), IPX4

The Jabra Elite 85t is another great option for wireless earbuds. It boasts an all-around set of features highlighted by Bluetooth 5.1 technology and a powerful companion app. The 85t also comes with Jabra’s Advanced ANC and an ambient sound mode called HearThrough.

These are the best semi-open TWS earbuds on this list, making it a great option for those looking for that balance between an open and a closed soundstage. On top of that, the 85t earbuds feature pressure-relief vents for better comfort.

The earbuds could run for 5.5 hours that could be extended to 25 hours with the charging case. They are Qi-certified, and they also charge pretty fast, with a 15-minute charge enough for an hour of playback time.

Its companion app, Jabra Sound+, has three notable features: MySound, MyFit, and MyControls. Each of these features will allow you to customize a different facet of the earbuds for a better listening experience, depending on your lifestyle.

Jabra Elite 85t is the successor of the Jabra Elite 75t. Both are great earbuds, but the 85t is simply upgraded with more advanced tech like wireless charging and the bigger driver size for better bass response. Jabra Elite 75t has a better IP rating of IP55 compared to 85t’s IPX4, though.

But, perhaps the biggest upgrade is the Hybrid ANC, compared to 75t’s software-enabled ANC. The 75t’s ANC came from a firmware update and uses the same mics as those you use for calls. On the other hand, 85t is actually built with 3 mics per earbud: two for ANC and one for calls. So while 75t may be good with canceling low-frequencies like engine noises, 85t can cancel even higher frequencies like background chatter.

However, these earbuds are only compatible with two codecs — SBC and AAC. Plus, the low IP rating of IPX4 has also pushed people to get the Galaxy Buds instead.

Tozo T10

Best Budget

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Codec: SBC

SBC Battery Life: 6 hrs (30 hrs total with charging case) and 1-hour charging time

6 hrs (30 hrs total with charging case) and 1-hour charging time Companion App: N/A

N/A Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Other Features: One-step pairing, IPX8, Touch Controls

For Android users on a budget, the Tozo T10 are your best bet. These True Wireless earbuds boast a complete set of features and Bluetooth 5.0 technology all for less than $30.

These earbuds can last for 6 hours, which is pretty much the average for the earbuds on our list. They can also last 30 hours with the charging case and can fast-charge to reach full battery in just an hour. These earbuds are also QR certified so you can use it with your average wireless charger.

Other than that, the one-step pairing also works great and conveniently. Also, still in the topic of convenience, the touch controls offer a lot of commands so you wouldn’t have to touch your phone as much anymore. These headphones are also rated IPX8 which is the highest rating one can get for water-resistance — making them virtually waterproof.

Before the T10, TOZO had the T6, which feature a larger and bulkier charging case. However, only the T10 feature volume controls and are able to utilize your phone’s voice assistant. T6 also only have three ear tip options compared to the T10’s five.

However, sound quality and accessibility aren’t these earbuds’ greatest assets. They only support SBC codec and they do not have a companion app. The earbuds can also lose synchronization from time to time resulting in echo. Connectivity is also an issue with sounds occasionally cutting especially when you’re on the move.

Bowers & Wilkins PI7

Best Premium

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Codec: aptX-HD,aptX-LL,SBC,AAC

aptX-HD,aptX-LL,SBC,AAC Battery Life: 4 hrs (20 hrs total with charging case) and 1-hour charging time

4 hrs (20 hrs total with charging case) and 1-hour charging time Companion App: B&W App

B&W App Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Other Features: Three levels of Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, Ear detection, Multifunction button

For Android users who have a little bit more to splurge, you should consider getting the Bowers & Wilkins PI7. These are the best premium earbuds on this list and for good reason.

First up, these headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and are compatible with four different codecs — including aptX-HD and aptX-LL. To add to that, they have an audio retransmission smartcase that allows you to use aptX-LL no matter what source device you use.

Premium earbuds call for premium features so the B&W PI7 features Active Noise Cancellation. Not only that, they have three levels of ANC and also ambient sound mode if you want to hear your surroundings better.

For accessibility, these earbuds aren’t bad at all with ear detection and a touch-sensitive multifunction button on both earbuds. You’ll be able to easily play or pause music, pick up calls, skip songs forward or backward, and enable voice assistant. You also have the B&W companion app to help you with the actions.

Their battery can use a lot of improvement. Aside from the limited playtime (4 hours), they also have uneven power distribution which can lead to one of the earbuds dying faster than the other.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2

Best Sound Quality

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.1

5.1 Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX

SBC, AAC, aptX Battery Life: 7 hrs (28 hrs total with charging case) and fully charged in 1.5 hours

7 hrs (28 hrs total with charging case) and fully charged in 1.5 hours Companion App: Sennheiser Smart Control

Sennheiser Smart Control Qi-Certified: No

No Other Features: Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent hearing, 4 different ear tip sizes, IPX4, wearing detection

When it comes to sound quality, you can always count on Sennheiser to deliver. The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 has been on top of its competition for various reasons. It has a good natural sound with customizable EQ that you can tweak to your liking. It also supports the aptX codec that ensures the best audio for Android devices.

Released in 2020, they are among the latest earbuds from Sennheiser. These Bluetooth 5.1 earbuds are the successors of the MOMENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, and the upgrade seems to be worth it.

Compared to its predecessor, the True Wireless 2 has more features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparent Hearing — Sennheiser’s version of the ambient sound mode. You can also do more on the Sennheiser Smart Control App with the True Wireless 2 such as button mapping and picking equalizer presets, giving you more control over what you hear and how you want to hear them.

The True Wireless 2 has a 7-hour battery that can be charged thrice by its charging case. Charging is quite fast, and you can reach 100% within an hour and a half, though it does not support wireless charging.

Unfortunately, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 needs to improve its call quality. Calls won’t be as clear as you thought they would be, and you might experience occasional audio cuts or distortions. Still, the earbuds have proven to be one of the best-sounding options for your Android device.

Apart from these headphones, the Master & Dynamic MW08 are also superior-sounding headphones you can get. Compared to the Sennheiser TW 2, the MW08 takes the crown for Bluetooth and battery with their 5.2 version running for 42 hours. The MW08 also have one more ear tip option and 2 ANC modes more than the TW 2. However, unlike the Sennheiser TW 2, there’s no Equalizer on MW08’s app. The Sennheiser TW 2 also have better call quality and all-around features fit for your Android devices.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Best Noise Cancellation

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.1

5.1 Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX

SBC, AAC, aptX Battery Life: 6 hrs (18 hrs total with charging case) and fully charged in 2 hours

6 hrs (18 hrs total with charging case) and fully charged in 2 hours Companion App: Bose Music

Bose Music Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Other Features: Active Noise Cancellations (ANC), TransparencyMode, IPX4, Volume-optimized Active EQ, StayHear Max ear tips

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the best choice for Android users who want to shut off the outside world. And with 10 ANC levels to choose from on top of passive noise cancellation, it’s hard to dispute why.

Bose is a brand that is known for its noise cancellation, and it has developed some of the best ANC headphones, namely the Bose 700 and the QuietComfort 35 II. The Quiet Comfort Earbuds are said to be on par with Bose 700’s ANC, but it would be wise to temper your expectations on this.

Other than ANC, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are also lined with other useful features.

It has TransparencyMode where ANC is shut off, and the mics are used to help you hear your surroundings. The QuietComfort Earbuds also have the Volume-optimized Active EQ technology that automatically boosts the lows and highs to keep sounds balanced at all times, no matter how loud you set them up to be.

These Bluetooth 5.1 earphones support three codes — SBC, AAC, and aptX. They are compatible with the Bose Music App and come with three sizes of StayHear Max ear tips for better comfort and fit.

With an IPX4 rating, these earbuds aren’t exactly the best for sports or outdoor use. They have wireless charging, but the 6-hour battery is less than what we would like it to be. They shine best when used as ASMR earbuds, office earbuds, or sleep earbuds because of their superior noise-cancelling.

Back Bay Duet 50 Pro

Best Battery Life

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX

SBC, AAC, aptX Battery Life: 8 hrs (130 hrs total with charging case) and fully charged in 2.5 hours

8 hrs (130 hrs total with charging case) and fully charged in 2.5 hours Companion App: N/A

N/A Qi-Certified: No

No Other Features: IPX5, Portable power bank charging case

If there’s one thing that the Back Bay Duet 50 pro knows, it’s the battery. With a massive battery life behind them, these earbuds work well with those who are always outside and on the go.

The Back Bay Duet 50 Pro can run for 8 hours which is already impressive by itself. However, with the charging case, these earbuds can last for an astounding 130 hours. The secret behind that is a 2600mAh battery inside the charging case that can also double as a power bank for your other devices.

These are Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds that support SBC, AAC, and aptX codecs. The Back Bay Duet 50 Pro was released in April 2020 to serve as the upgraded version of the Back Bay Duet 50 released in 2019.

Both are IPX5-rated earbuds, and other features are identical except for their battery. The Duet 50 Pro’s 130-hour life is a total monster compared to the Duet 50’s 40-hour battery. The power bank charging case is also something unique to the Duet 50 Pro only.

The absence of a companion app and wireless charging seems to be the two things that really hurt the Duet 50 Pro’s overall appeal. However, if you can live without these two features in return for extra juice for your earbuds and other devices, then there’s no reason for you not to get this.

Amazfit PowerBuds

Best with Heart Rate Monitoring

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Codec: SBC and AAC

SBC and AAC Battery Life: 8 hrs (24 hrs total with charging case) and you get 3 hours of playtime for from a 15-minute charge

8 hrs (24 hrs total with charging case) and you get 3 hours of playtime for from a 15-minute charge Companion App: Zepp

Zepp Qi-Certified: No

No Other Features: IP55, Magnetic sport ear hooks, Motion Beat Mode, Thru Mode, Wearing detection, Dual-Microphone Noise Reduction

For athletes and those who live an active lifestyle, heart rate monitoring is a feature of earbuds nowadays that has really been nothing short of helpful. And, when it comes to heart rate monitoring headphones, the Amazfit PowerBuds are the best ones you can buy today.

These heart rate sensors are connected to the Zepp app (formerly known as the AmazFit app). This app allows you to customize heart rate alerts and other exercise warnings to guide you through your activities.

The Amazfit PowerBuds also has two outstanding features that make these IP55 earbuds the perfect workout partner. The first feature, Motion Beat Mode, automatically increases the bass during workouts to help you stay on pace. The other feature is called Thru Mode which is Amazfit’s version of the ambient sound mode.

The Amazfit PowerBuds can last up to 8 hours without the charging case and 24 hours in total with it. It also has quick charging that lets you get 3 hours of playback time from a 15-minute charge. It would have been nice to get wireless charging here but Amazfit has omitted that for the PowerBuds.

Other features of these earbuds include optional magnetic sport ear hooks and the Dual-Microphone Noise Reduction for clearer calls. As great as these heart rate earbuds are, they do not feature the best of audios with only two compatible codecs under them — SBC and AAC.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Most Customizable

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Codec: SBC and AAC

SBC and AAC Battery Life: 8 hrs (24 hrs total with charging case) and you get 1.5 hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge

8 hrs (24 hrs total with charging case) and you get 1.5 hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge Companion App: Sony | Headphones Connect

Sony | Headphones Connect Qi-Certified: No

No Other Features: Digital Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Attention Mode

Having the ability to customize certain earbuds features ensures that your listening experience fits your needs and preferences. This tailor-fit experience is what you will get from the Sony WF-1000XM3.

Sony, with the Headphones Connect app, never shied away from customizable features. With this app, you would be able to adjust virtually every setting, especially the EQ. You can adjust the bass level, use sound stage presets, and remap controls among many others.

Apart from that, the Sony WF-1000XM3 also has the full package of Sony features. This includes Digital Noise Cancellation and Quick Attention Mode for seamless calls. Also, it has Ambient Sound Mode and Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control for better communication awareness.

The WF-1000XM3 have an 8-hour battery that can be extended to 24 hours with its charging case. It has fast charging that lets you get 1.5 hours of life from a 10-minute charge as well.

Compared to the WF-SP800N, the WF-1000XM3 is equipped with Sony’s DSEE HX, which upscales compressed/lossy audio formats to higher resolutions. This enables you to hear your audio closer to the original sound recording. The WF-SP800N also has an IP55 rating while the WF-1000XM3 is not water-resistant, though.

Sadly, its call quality and mics may need some improvement. Also, they do not work that well with PCs compared to mobile devices. Nonetheless, these are Sony earbuds and quality is something you really can’t deny from it.

1More Comfobuds

Most Comfortable

Key features

Type: True Wireless In-ear

True Wireless In-ear Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Codec: SBC and AAC

SBC and AAC Battery Life: 6 hrs (20 hrs total with charging case) and Charge 15 minutes for 2 hours playtime

6 hrs (20 hrs total with charging case) and Charge 15 minutes for 2 hours playtime Companion App: 1More App

1More App Qi-Certified: No

No Other Features: QuietMax Active Noise Cancellation, 5 ANC Modes, IPX4, 13.4mm drivers, 3 options for tapered silicone tips,

If you’re looking for something that will make you feel like you have clouds on your ears, you can start by checking out the 1More Comfobuds. These True Wireless earbuds feature tapered silicone ear tips. Plus, you get three pairs of those to ensure you find the comfortable size.

Apart from comfort, the 1More Comfobuds also offer high quality features. They have QuietMax Active Noise Cancellation and 5 ANC modes that will let you hear what you want to hear only. You can easily change this through the 1More App. They also have massive 13.4mm drivers for better sound range.

As an added bonus, these earbuds are also rated IPX4 which makes them immune to splashes of water. If you’re thinking of using these during your morning runs, there won’t be a problem.

The Comfobuds can run for 6 hours and 20 hours in total with the charging case. To add to that, for a quick 15-minute charge you could get around 2 hours of playtime.

The Comforbuds are often compared to the 1More Colorbuds but these two have stark differences. Out of the gate, the Comfobuds have a stem added to their design while the Colordbuds are purely earbuds. The Colorbuds also feature a slightly better charging case with a 22-hour battery. However, unlike the Comfobuds, the Colorbuds do not have ANC nor ambient mode.

Controlling the Comforbuds can be a problem at times because of the limited options. Aside from the fact that you cannot skip songs, tapping the stem to control the Comfobuds can loosen and display the earbuds.

The ear detection can also be unreliable at times and even pause the music even if you have the earbuds on.

For more info, check out our full review of the 1More Comfobuds.

