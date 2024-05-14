10 Crohn's Disease Recipes (2024)

Published: Jan 22, 2019 · by Laurel Perry · About 3 minutes to read this article. · This post may contain affiliate links

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

TheseCrohn's Disease Recipes are all soothing on the gut and easy to digest. Perfect for anyone feeling like their digestion needs a reset.

When I had active Crohn's Disease, I didn't have a clue what to eat. It seemed like anything and everything that passed my lips would result in me curled up in the fetal position nursing a stomach ache for the rest of the day. As much as I wanted to write off food completely, I knew my body really needed high quality plant based nutrients in order to heal.

So I took to the internet. You can find everything on there, right?

Wrong. I was bombarded by hundreds of articles, none with any actual recipes to get me started. So, I experimented myself until I found what worked. These 10 Crohn's Disease Recipes made up the bulk of my diet for months until my body started to heal and I was able to introduce more foods.

All of these Crohn's Disease recipes are easy on digestion while being packed with the vital nutrients your body needs. They are easy to prepare and most importantly have tons of flavor.

If you don't have Crohn's Disease don't write these recipes off! Now that I am symptom free, I still turn to these Crohn's Disease recipes whenever I feel like my body needs a reset. If my digestive system feels sluggish or I feel a cold coming on, I immediately retreat to these recipes to fuel my body with nutrients without asking it to spend energy digesting complex foods. These recipes really work wonders in getting you back to feeling your best!

Print

Baked Sweet Potatoes with Broccoli & Avocado 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 StarNo reviews Author: Laurel

Prep Time: 5

Cook Time: 70

Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Category: Entree Print Recipe Description Sweet potatoes get baked until they are sticky sweet and really easy to digest. Then they get stuffed with steamed broccoli and buttery avocado. A sprinkle of salt and pepper brings this simple dish to life! Ingredients Scale 1 sweet potato

sweet potato 1 cup broccoli floretts

broccoli floretts ½ avocado

avocado Salt and pepper Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Wrap your sweet potato in foil and place it on a baking tray. Bake until the sweet potato is soft to the touch. This could take 45 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes depending on the size of your sweet potato. Once the potato is cooked, add the broccoli to a steamer basket and steam until tender, about 7 minutes. Cut a slit in the sweet potato and stuff the steamed broccoli inside. Top with avocado and salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!

Print

Anti-Inflammatory Tea 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 StarNo reviews Author: Laurel

Prep Time: 5

Cook Time: 20

Total Time: 25 minutes

Category: Drinks Print Recipe Description This tea is loaded with herbs and spices that have potent anti-inflammatory, gut soothing, and healing properties. The taste is something you might have to get used to, but just remember all the good this cup of tea is doing your body! Add honey to taste for extra sweetness and even more benefits. Ingredients See Also 15 Healthy Buddha Bowl RecipesCorn Soufflé Recipe (Easy Corn Casserole) - the hungry bluebirdCurry Beef Pie Made With Cambodian Saraman Curry RecipeHomemade Vegan Pop Tarts Recipe Scale 2 tablespoons fennel seeds

fennel seeds 2 tablespoons coriander seeds

coriander seeds 2 tablespoons fenugreek seeds

fenugreek seeds 1 tablespoon dried ginger pieces

dried ginger pieces 1 tablespoon cumin seeds Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions To make the tea mix: Add all the spices to a jar and shake well to combine. To brew the tea: Add 4 cups of water to a pot and bring it to a simmer. Add in 4 teaspoons of the tea mix and simmer the mixture for 15 minutes to extract all the beneficial properties from the seeds. Remove from the heat and strain out the seeds. Sweeten with honey to taste and drink throughout the day. Notes I buy all these spices in the bulk section of my natural foods store. Make sure all the spices are whole, not ground into powders.

10 Minute Immune Boosting Broth

Sip the quick and easy broth throughout the day for a boost of health. Full of probiotics from miso and anti-inflammatory herbs and spices like ginger, garlic, and turmeric.

Get the Recipe Here

Print

Immune Boosting Broth Noodle Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 StarNo reviews Author: Laurel

Prep Time: 10

Cook Time: 20

Total Time: 30 minutes

Category: Entree Print Recipe Description This soup is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric, ginger, and shiitake mushrooms. Plus, it will keep you full with easy to digest rice noodles and tofu. Ingredients UnitsScale 1 recipe 10 Minute Immune Boosting Broth

recipe 8 oz shiitake mushrooms, sliced

shiitake mushrooms, sliced 1 block extra firm tofu, drained and cubed

block extra firm tofu, drained and cubed 10 oz white rice noodles

white rice noodles Scallions Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Bring the 10 Minute Immune Boosting broth to a simmer in a large pot. Add in the shiitake mushrooms, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Add in the tofu and rice noodles. Cover and simmer until the noodles are tender and the tofu is warmed through, about 7 minutes. Ladle into bowls, top with scallions, and serve.

Breakfast Quinoa Rice Pudding

This creamy and filling rice quinoa and rice pudding is sweetened with bananas and packed with whole rain nutrition. The grains become easier to digest thanks to the long cooking time. Great for any meal of the day.

Get the Recipe Here

Print

Root Vegetable Mash 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 StarNo reviews See Also "Fried" Air Fryer Eggplant Recipe - The Anthony Kitchen Author: Laurel

Prep Time: 10

Cook Time: 25

Total Time: 35 minutes

Category: Side Print Recipe Description This simple recipe couldn't be easier! I like to switch up the root vegetable in this mash each time in order to get in a wider variety of nutrients! Root vegetables contain prebiotic fiber that help feed our gut bacteria for a healthy digestive system. Ingredients Scale 4 cups cubed root vegetables (all 1 root veggie or a mix of 2)

cubed root vegetables (all root veggie or a mix of 2) A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil Salt and pepper to taste Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Add the cubed veggies into a steamer basket and steam until very tender, about 20-25 minutes. Place in a bowl and mash well. Top with oil, salt and pepper. Notes I like to use squash, celery root, sweet potatoes, purple potatoes (may be a trigger for some people with Crohn's), carrots, parsnips, or turnips in this recipe. There are so many amazing root vegetables out there. Experiment and find what you like best!

Detox Broccoli Cheese Soup

Packed with health-promoting sulforaphane from broccoli! This silky smooth soup is easy to digest since it is both cooked until tender and then pureed. Omit the cheese toasts as they are much harder to digest.

Get the Recipe Here

Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie

A nutrient-packed low sugar smoothie that can be made in 10 minutes. Plus, it tastes like a slice of pie. Omit the granola to make it easier to digest.

Get the Recipe Here

Homemade Vegan Greek Yogurt

This easy homemade dairy free yogurt is packed with probiotics, free of gums and other artificial ingredients, and is so much more cost effective. I try to get in a daily serving of fermented foods (like this yogurt) to keep my gut bacteria (and therefore myself) thriving.

Get the Recipe Here

Golden Beet Cauliflower Soup

This Golden Beet Cauliflower Soup recipe is a fast and easy 3 step dinner that is full of flavor and veggies! The pureed consistancy makes it easy to digest and absorb all the nutrients from this superfood soup!

Get the Recipe Here