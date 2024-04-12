10-Minute Egg Drop Soup Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Weeknight Cooking

by: Yih-Jen Ku

February4,2019

4.3

19 Ratings

  • Prep time 3 minutes
  • Cook time 10 minutes
  • Serves 4

Author Notes

My maternal grandmother and her friends developed this recipe after migrating to America with the intention of reproducing Eastern flavors with Western ingredients. Since then, it has been passed on to my mother and now to me. A variation on the traditional egg drop soup you’ll find at most Chinese restaurants, this recipe incorporates heartier ingredients such as cream of chicken (in place of cornstarch) and canned corn to create a creamier, richer flavor. The best part: It goes from stove to bowl in about 10 minutes.

I like to top it with green onions or cilantro for a fresh garnish, and will sometimes add chili pepper and/or sesame oil for an extra kick. No matter which direction you take it, this soup is perfect for the winter months or for helping a friend who’s feeling under the weather. —Yih-Jen Ku

Test Kitchen Notes

Featured in: A 10-Minute Egg Drop Soup to Get You Over That Midweek Hump. —The Editors

  • Test Kitchen-Approved

What You'll Need

Ingredients
  • 12 ouncescream of chicken
  • 12 ounceschicken broth
  • 1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 dashsalt, to taste
  • Scallions, finely chopped (for garnish)
Directions
  1. In a medium-sized pot, mix together the cream of chicken, chicken broth, and 12 ounces of water (you can use the cream of chicken can as a measuring cup). Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
  2. Once the soup has come to a boil, add the can of corn, including the juice. Bring the soup back to a boil over medium-high heat.
  3. While the soup comes back up to a boil, whisk the eggs plus 5 teaspoons of very cold water in a small separate bowl. Chop the scallions and set aside.
  4. Bring the pot down to a simmer. While stirring the soup, slowly pour in the whisked eggs (continue stirring as you mix in the eggs; this is important). Stir until the eggs begin to flower. Add salt, to taste.
  5. Serve warm in individual bowls and garnish with scallions.

Tags:

  • Soup
  • Chinese
  • Corn
  • Green Onion/Scallion
  • Egg
  • Weeknight Cooking
  • Entertaining
  • Potluck
  • Fall
  • Winter
  • On the Cheap
  • Lunch

  • trysteroo

  • Elizabeth Detrich

  • DJM

  • Jill Benando Schaible

  • Bella Pascal Zionts

27 Reviews

trysteroo December 9, 2022

I had an upset stomach and wasn't in the mood to eat anything. I made this exactly as stated in the recipe, plus a little ginger and red pepper flakes and it was simple, delicious, satisfying, and made me feel better! It's also really budget-friendly! Will be making this a lot in the future.

Peggy S. October 13, 2022

Any substitutions for the Cream of Chicken? I'd like to keep it vegetarian.

Megan C. October 24, 2022

You could try cream of mushroom. Just check that it's not made with chicken stock as well.

sassygirl711 December 30, 2022

cream of celery??
hope it works out!

Cpprbull October 2, 2022

I'm just one person and would love to try. Does it reheat well?

Elizabeth D. October 4, 2022

This froze well. Or you could adjust the recipe to make half?

Elizabeth D. June 24, 2022

I made this soup and it was delicious, creamy and very satisfying. And super quick to make! Perfect for when we're all running late.
The second time, I added a splash of soy sauce, shredded chicken breast, and a touch of ginger. It's a definite hit and we'll be making this again!

Linda D. April 13, 2019

What a delightful soup! The scallions and red pepper were a pleasings and savory addition. Thank you!

Ana C. February 12, 2019

So 12 oz. of water and the juice from the can of corn in addition to the ingredients listed?

Erin A. February 13, 2019

Exactly!

Donna W. October 18, 2019

Water? There is no water listed in the ingredients. I think Ana C. meant 12 oz.broth.

DJM February 12, 2019

With the addition of a good amount of freshly ground white pepper it a great soup. And in addition I discovered the Pacific organic condensed cream of chicken soup.

Robbie February 11, 2019

Easy and delicious! Great soup on a snowy night with fresh bread and lists of butter! Thanks!

Robbie February 11, 2019

Sorry..it supposed to be lots of butter....lots and lots of butter....😁

JP February 7, 2019

When you list "12 ounces cream of Chicken," I assume you mean a can of condensed cream of chicken soup? And the only cans of cream of chicken soup I can find are 10.5 ounces.

Erin A. February 7, 2019

Exactly! The condensed soup. I personally like the 12-ounce Pacific Foods version, but I've also used the 10.5-ounce Campbell's version and adjusted the broth and water measurements to match.

JP February 7, 2019

Thanks Erin for the fast reply. This looks like a fun recipe for those under the weather days when you need a quick and easy feel good soup. We will let you know what we think after we try it.

Erin A. February 8, 2019

No problem, JP! And you're totally right—this recipe is perfect for that. Can't wait to hear how it goes!

weshook February 7, 2019

My dad used to make an egg drop soup with cream corn! No cream of chicken though.

Yonna L. November 11, 2019

Did you then double the chicken broth instead, to replace Cream of Chicken?

Jill B. February 6, 2019

Why can I not print when I press the print button. Just goes to the recipe. Frustrating.

Catherine J. February 18, 2019

When you hit "print button" the computer produces a printable version then you must use your computer's print command to actually print it out. For example I have an Apple MacBook and I have to hit "command P" to print. I hope this helps.

Sharon A. August 15, 2020

And for Windows you have to hit "Ctrl P" to print. Hope this helps, too.

KS February 6, 2019

What does it look like when the eggs “flower”? Any characteristics or a timeframe to watch for? Looking forward to trying this!

JP February 7, 2019

When the ribbons of egg turn opaque in the swirling broth

Bella P. February 4, 2019

So easy and delicious!! I was nervous to stir the eggs in but it turned out great.

