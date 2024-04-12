10-Minute Egg Drop Soup Recipe on Food52 (2024)

My maternal grandmother and her friends developed this recipe after migrating to America with the intention of reproducing Eastern flavors with Western ingredients. Since then, it has been passed on to my mother and now to me. A variation on the traditional egg drop soup you’ll find at most Chinese restaurants, this recipe incorporates heartier ingredients such as cream of chicken (in place of cornstarch) and canned corn to create a creamier, richer flavor. The best part: It goes from stove to bowl in about 10 minutes.

I like to top it with green onions or cilantro for a fresh garnish, and will sometimes add chili pepper and/or sesame oil for an extra kick. No matter which direction you take it, this soup is perfect for the winter months or for helping a friend who’s feeling under the weather. —Yih-Jen Ku