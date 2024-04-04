Homemade chilli con carne recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
- Healthy snacks
- Healthy lunches
- Healthy chicken recipes
- Healthy fish recipes
- Healthy vegetarian recipes
- Main Ingredient
- Chicken
- Pasta
- Vegetables
- Fish
- Beef
- Eggs
- View more…
- Special Diets
- Vegan
- Vegetarian ideas
- Gluten-free
- Dairy-free
- Budget recipes
- One-pan recipes
- Meals for one
- Breakfast
- Desserts
- Quick fixes
- View more…
- Baking recipes
- Cakes
- Biscuit recipes
- Gluten-free bakes
- View more…
- Family recipes
- Money saving recipes
- Cooking with kids
- School night suppers
- Batch cooking
- View more…
- Special occasions
- Dinner party recipes
- Sunday roast recipes
- Dinner recipes for two
- View more…
- 5 Ingredients Mediterranean
- ONE
- Jamie’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites
- 7 Ways
- Veg
- View more…
- Nutrition
- What foods are good for gut health?
- Healthy eating tips
- Special diets guidance
- All about sugar
- Learn about portion size
- View more
- Features
- Cheap eats
- Healthy meals
- Air-fryer recipes
- Family cooking
- Quick fixes
- View more
- How to’s
- How to cook with frozen veg
- How to make the most of your oven
- How to make meals veggie or vegan
- View more
- More Jamie Oliver
- YesChef x Jamie Oliver
- Cookbook Club
- Jamie Oliver Group website
- Jamie Oliver Cookery School
- Ministry of Food
- Vegepedia
Chilli con carne with popped kidney beans
Sweet smoky paprika, punchy fresh chilli
- Gluten-freegf
Sweet smoky paprika, punchy fresh chilli
- Gluten-freegf
“A good, slow-cooked chilli always goes down a storm and is great for feeding a crowd. I’ve also included popped kidney beans for fantastic texture. Serve it with whatever you fancy – rice, jacket potatoes, flatbreads, tacos – it’s your call. ”
Makes 10
Cooks In2 hours 25 minutes
DifficultyNot too tricky
Jamie MagazineBeefBonfire night recipesFather's dayMexicanHalloween
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 249 12%
-
Fat 10.1g 14%
-
Saturates 3.5g 18%
-
Sugars 11g 12%
-
Salt 0.6g 10%
-
Protein 27.5g 55%
-
Carbs 20.3g 8%
-
Fibre 3.2g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Recipe From
Jamie Magazine
By Jamie Oliver
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 2 dried chillies , such as chipotle
- 2 red onions
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 1 bunch of fresh coriander (30g)
- 3 fresh red chillies
- olive oil
- 2 carrots
- 1½ tablespoons sweet smoked paprika
- 1 stick of cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
- 500 g higher-welfare minced pork
- 500 g higher-welfare minced beef
- 4 x 400 g tins of plum tomatoes
- 3 mixed-colour peppers
- 2 x 400 g tins of kidney beans
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Recipe From
Jamie Magazine
By Jamie Oliver
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Cover the dried chillies with boiling water and leave to rehydrate.
- Peel and finely chop the onions and garlic, pick the coriander leaves, then finely chop the stalks. Deseed and finely slice the fresh chillies.
- Drizzle 1 tablespoon of oil into a large pan over a medium heat, add the onions, garlic, coriander stalks and most of the fresh chilli, then cook for 10 minutes, or until the onion is soft but not coloured.
- Peel and finely chop the carrots, add to the pan with the paprika, cinnamon and half the cumin seeds, and fry for a further 5 minutes.
- Reserving the soaking water, drain the rehydrated chillies, then finely chop and stir into the pan. Add the mince, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, then cook for 5 minutes, or until all the liquid has evaporated and the meat has browned.
- Add the reserved soaking water followed by the tomatoes, breaking them up with a wooden spoon. Season with sea salt and black pepper, then bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and leave to tick away for 1 to 2 hours, or until thickened.
- Meanwhile, char the peppers by carefully holding them with tongs over a flame or placing under the grill, turning regularly until blackened all over. Place in a bowl, cover and leave to steam for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Discard the blackened skin and seeds from the charred peppers, then slice into strips and add to the chilli.
- With 5 minutes to go, toast the cumin seeds in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat for 2 minutes. Add a good drizzle of oil, drain and add the beans, then fry until crisp and starting to pop, tossing regularly. Season to taste, then tip into a serving bowl.
- Season the chilli to taste, remove the cinnamon stick, then scatter over the reserved fresh chilli, coriander leaves and popped beans. Delicious served with a dollop of yoghurt or soured cream.
Related recipe
Turkey con chilli
Related features
52 Festive alternatives to Turkey
How to make beef tacos
How to make the best beef stew recipe
Recipe From
Jamie Magazine
By Jamie Oliver
Related video
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Cookies
- Jamie Oliver Group
- Contact
- Sitemap
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited