Cut Out Sugar Cookie Recipe (2024)

This is the BEST Cut Out Sugar Cookie Recipe you will ever try! These cookies are easy to make, delicious, and turn out incredibly soft every single time.

*Post & pictures updated December 2020*

Several years ago I shared this delicious cut out sugar cookie recipe and it’s become a huge hit with so many of you during the holidays! I decided it was time to finally update this recipe with more step pictures and tips to ensure that these cookies turn out perfect for you every time you make them.

One of the things that I love about this cookie dough is that it’s incredibly easy to throw together. I can usually mix up the dough in about 10 minutes. These cookies bake up perfect every single time, they don’t spread, and hold their shape.

If you’ve ever felt intimated when it comes to creating beautiful cookies, I guarantee this easy cut out sugar cookie recipe will change your mind!

Recipe Ingredients

First things first, let’s discuss the ingredients that you will need to make this soft cut out sugar cookie recipe:

All-Purpose Flour: This provides the structure for your cookies so that they hold their shape. It’s crucial to measuring your flour correctly with the spoon and level method . Too much flour can lead to a crumbly cookie dough that won’t roll out properly.

Baking Powder & Salt: The baking powder provides a little lift and the salt enhances all of the flavors.

The baking powder provides a little lift and the salt enhances all of the flavors. Shortening: If you want a cookie that will hold it’s shape without any dough chilling, then shortening is the way to go! I prefer to use Crisco All-Vegetable Shortening because it has a neutral flavor. Feel free to use their butter flavored version if you prefer though. Make sure your shortening is at room temperature too.

Granulated Sugar: While I love adding brown sugar whenever possible to my cookies, we're sticking with just granulated sugar here.

While I love adding brown sugar whenever possible to my cookies, we’re sticking with just granulated sugar here. Vanilla Extract & Egg: The vanilla flavors the dough and the egg helps bind everything together. Make sure to use a room temperature egg so that it disperses evenly throughout the cookie dough.

Milk:This is a thick cookie dough, so there's some milk to add moisture and help it come together. I typically use whole milk, but feel free to use whatever you have on hand – 2%, 1%, skim, or even almond milk will work here!





How To Make Cut Out Sugar Cookies

Whisk together dry ingredients: I prefer to mix up the dry ingredients first and whisk them together until well combined. This will ensure that your baking powder and salt are evenly distributed throughout the cookie dough.

I prefer to mix up the dry ingredients first and whisk them together until well combined. This will ensure that your baking powder and salt are evenly distributed throughout the cookie dough. Cream the shortening and sugar together: You only need to mix them together until they’re well combined, which should take 1 to 2 minutes.

You only need to mix them together until they’re well combined, which should take 1 to 2 minutes. Mix in the egg, vanilla, and milk:The mixture will be nice and creamy like the picture above on the right. Feel free to stop and scrape down the sides of your bowl as needed.