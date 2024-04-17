10 Traditional Swedish Breakfast Recipes (2024)

While this list of Swedish breakfast recipes has a few unusual, lesser-known dishes on it, you should recognize most of what’s here.

That’s the great thing about breakfast; wherever you go in the world, there will always be a few items on the breakfast menu that are familiar.

Even so, Swedish chefs like to add a bit of flair into the dishes, something that makes them definitively Swedish.

For example, Swedish pancakes are thinner and more crepe-like than American pancakes.

Their waffles are also thinner and crispier than traditional American waffles.

Some things, though, like boiled eggs and coffee, are pretty much going to taste the same no matter where you eat (or drink) them.

That doesn’t mean they’re any less delicious!

For this list, I’ve tried to showcase what a Swedish breakfast might look like on any typical morning. I hope you enjoy it.

Swedish pancakes are very crepe-like in appearance, but the taste and texture are pretty different from crepes.

For example, the pancakes are much fluffier, but they’re not as fluffy as American pancakes.

They’re also lighter, airier, and have a delightful buttery taste.

It takes about 15 minutes to make a dozen of these thin, tasty treats, and the ingredients are simple, everyday staples.

You’ll want to make the buttermilk syrup that goes along with them, though. One taste of it, and you’ll understand why.

Fair warning: Once you try it, maple syrup may never suffice again.

Swedish waffles are thin, crispy, and beautifully golden brown. They’re also incredibly easy to make.

All you’ll need is butter, flour, baking powder, salt, milk, and eggs – and a waffle iron, of course.

They’re denser and less airy than American waffles, but they taste fantastic, especially once you add whipped cream and Felix Lingonberry jam, the traditional Swedish waffle toppings.

If you like to start your morning off with something sweet, you’ll appreciate this recipe for Swedish cardamom buns.

They’re similar to cinnamon rolls, but there’s also a hint of pull-apart monkey bread in both their flavor and texture.

Plus, they’re lovely with the intricate braiding and twists on the top.

However, they take a little time to make, so you can’t roll out of bed and expect to enjoy them in 15 minutes or so.

The crispy but tender dough and decadent butter, cinnamon, and cardamom filling are well worth the time you’ll spend making them, though.

Whether you call it Swiss oatmeal or muesli, this dish is a rich, hearty breakfast that’ll fill you up and keep you going for hours.

It’s also incredibly convenient because you make the oats the night before, and the following day, all you have to do is add your chosen toppings.

It takes practically no time and is ideal for those busy mornings when you barely have time to breathe, much less cook breakfast.

It’s thick, filling, and easily customizable. If you want a sweeter breakfast, add fruits, berries, and a dash of cinnamon and sugar.

If you want something more savory, use nuts, seeds, and maybe a handful of raisins or a dash of salt.

This dense, dark bread has a perfectly crispy outer crust but is soft, tender, and flavorful on the inside.

Like most bread, it takes some time to make, but it has a phenomenal taste that you won’t be able to resist.

The molasses, brown sugar, milk, and shortening combine to create a rich, slightly sweet taste that makes this bread ideal for eating with sandwiches, soups, or with a simple pat of melted butter on top.

It’s also a great morning bread. Smear some peanut butter or jam across it and enjoy it with a mug of hot coffee or a tall glass of milk.

If you love seasoned, herby crackers and have never had Swedish crispbread, you’re about to be one happy chef.

These crunchy, seed-covered crackers are so tasty and flavorful that you can enjoy them with or without toppings.

If you’re on the hunt for rye flour recipes to impress, try this one!

Between the rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, salt, and flaxseed, each bite of these crispbread squares is more herby and delicious than the last.

I like to eat them with garlic and herb cream cheese, but they taste nearly as good when eaten by themselves.

These pancakes are very similar to those listed above; they’re just as thin, light, and delectable.

The only difference is that you’ll flavor these with a bit of lemon zest and lemon curd.

As a result, they’re zestier and just a bit tart. You’ll top them with raspberries and powdered sugar, which helps soften the tangy edge.

The recipe also suggests adding sweetened sour cream to the top, but I usually leave that off.

If I want something creamy, I’ll go with the more traditional whipped cream instead.

This Swedish cardamom bread isn’t as sweet as the cardamom buns listed above, but it’s every bit as incredible.

First of all, it’s gorgeous. People in Sweden often make it during the holidays as a special, lovely treat. Some even give it as a holiday gift.

Whether you’re making it for yourself, to bring to a gathering, or to give to a friend, you won’t be disappointed.

The lovely golden braid looks marvelous, and it has a slightly sweet, pine-like flavor that’s hard to beat.

Chances are, you already know how to make boiled eggs, but they’re a staple of Swedish breakfasts, so I couldn’t leave them off the list.

I like this recipe for them because it shows you how to make hard-boiled eggs and soft-boiled eggs to suit your tastes.

Again, coffee is one of those things most Americans already know how to make, but the Swedes love coffee just as much as the rest of us, and no Swedish breakfast is complete without it.

This recipe gives you two options for making the perfect cup of black coffee. You can, of course, add sugar and cream to your heart’s content.

