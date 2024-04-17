Weight Loss That Works: 30 Days of 21 Day Fix Recipes We Love (2024)

Looking to lose weight this new year? If you haven’t heard of the 21 day fix diet, you’re in for a treat! One of the best ways to slim down is combining daily exercise with a solid diet plan, and that’s exactly what you get with the 21 day fix. From 21 day fix lunches and snacks, to 21 day fix dinners and desserts, you’re going to love these 21 day fix recipes as much as we do!

What is the 21 Day Fix Diet?

The 21 day fix diet got its name from the idea that it takes 21 days to create a habit. The diet focuses on short-term dramatic weight loss, rather than long-term lifestyle changes, promoting weight loss in just three weeks.

With the 21 day fix diet, you use colour-coded containers to measure your portions. You get one 8 ounce green container for veggies, an 8 ounce purple container for fruits, a 6 ounce red container for proteins, a 5.3 ounce yellow container for carbs, two 2.7 ounce orange containers for seeds and dressings, and a Shakeology cup for shakes.

How Does the 21 Day Fix Diet Help with Weight Loss?

Through physical activity and portion-control containers, the 21 day fix diet boosts weight loss and improves the quality of the food you eat.

It allows you come up with a healthy eating and weight loss plan by helping you figure out how many calories you should consume daily by giving you a daily container allowance. To find your calorie intake, multiply your current weight by 11 and add 400 (this covers the calories you burn during your daily workout).

This number is the daily calorie intake you need to consume to maintain your weight. Subtract 750 if you want to know the number of calories you need to eat to lose weight!

3 Tips to Help You Get Started on the 21 Day Fix Diet

1. Create a Meal Plan For Yourself

Diets are much easier when you create a meal plan for yourself. Make a meal plan each week (with the help of the 21 day fix containers) and do a big grocery shop at the start of each week to ensure you have the proper food for the week ahead.

2. Follow a 21 Day Fix Food List

Just like any diet, there are foods you should and shouldn’t eat on the 21 day fix diet meal plan. Follow a 21 day fix food list like this one to stay on track!

3. Make Prep Your Best Friend

Another great way to be successful on a diet is to prep your food for the week ahead. Hard boil eggs, pre-cut veggies, stock up on berries and fruits that don’t need to be cut, and cook make-ahead meals on Sundays!

30 Days of 21 Day Fix Recipes We Love

21 Day Fix Breakfast Recipes

1.Apple Cinnamon Yogurt Bowl | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

2. Lemon Ricotta Pancakes | Carrie Elle

3. Egg, Bacon and Cheese Cups | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

4. Mediterranean Egg Cups | The Foodie and the Fix

5. Sweet Potato Hash | My Crazy Good Life

6. Chocolate Crepes | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

7. Cheddar and Chive Waffles | The Foodie and The Fix

8. French Toast | My Crazy Good Life

9. Sweet Potato Toast with Avocado and Eggs | Carrie Elle

10. Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins | Lisahov’s Health and Fitness

11. Mushroom and Goat Cheese Omelet | Beach Ready Now

12. Sausage and Egg Breakfast Casserole | The Foodie and the Fix

13. Breakfast Banana Split | Art From My Table

14. Spaghetti Squash Breakfast Quiche | Green Palete Life

15. Cinnamon Rolls | Adventures of a Shrinking Princess

16. Strawberry Cream Steel Cut Overnight Oats | Fit Momma 2 Five

17. Buttermilk Pancakes | Bewtichin’ Kitchen

18. Clementine and Cocoa Overnight Oats | The Foodie and the Fix

19. Oatmeal Chia Pudding | Beach Ready Now

20. Fruit Topped French Toast | Fit For Life Mom

21. Breakfast Pizza | Foodie Made Simple

22. Pumpkin Pancakes | Fit Fun Tina

23. Peanut Butter Jam Bars | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

24. Cloud Eggs with Asiago and Chives | Carrie Elle

25. Healthy Granola Bars | My Crazy Good Life

26. Garden Vegetable Frittata | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

27. Breakfast Sausage Taquitos | Christine Pechulis

28. Two Ingredient Banana Pancakes | My Crazy Good Life

29. Instant Pot Eggs Benedict | The Foodie and the Fix

30. Fajita Omelet | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

21 Day Fix Lunch Recipes

1. Spicy Shrimp and Avocado Lettuce Wraps | The Garlic Diaries

2. Cheesy Potato Soup | Stephanie and Brian Brijbag

3. Fish Tacos | Easy Living Today

4. Deli Sandwich Chicken Wrap | Fits Simple

5. Greek Lettuce Wraps | The Melrose Family

6. Sweet Ranch Chicken and Veggies | Simply Anchored

7. Pasta Pesto Salad | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

8. Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes | Easy Living Today

9. Butternut Squash Soup | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

10. Pasta fa*gioli | The Foodie and the Fix

11. Chicken Chilli | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

12. Chicken Avocado Salad | The Fitness Focus

13. Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese | Beachbody on Demand

14. Chicken Parmesan Wrap | Jess Dukes

15. Chicken Tenders Salad | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

16. Avocado Egg Salad Toast | Lead Happiness

17. Clean Turkey Gyro | Fit Fun Tina

18. Hamburger Soup | Bewtichin’ Kitchen

19. Easy Chicken Fajitas | Spend with Pennies

20. Ground Beef Taco Skillet | Fit Mom Angela D

21. Paleo Winter Bowl | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

22. Vegetable Soup | Spend with Pennies

23. Chicken and Broccoli Mac and Cheese | The Colbert Clan

24. Lemon Garlic Chicken Pasta | Simply Anchored

25. Creamy Egg Salad | Pureatz

26. Chicken and Spinach Wrap | Beachbody on Demand

27. Moroccan Carrot Salad | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

28. Chicken Noodle Soup | Erin Young Fitness

29. Philly Cheese Steak Stuffed Peppers | Simply Anchored

30. Stuffed Pepper Soup | My Crazy Good Life

21 Day Fix Dinner Recipes

1 Guacamole Turkey Burgers | The Garlic Diaries

2. Spaghetti Squash Lasagna | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

3. Cauliflower Crust Pizza | My Crazy Good Life

4. Garlic Parmesan Turkey Meatballs | Carrie Elle

5. Indian Pork Chops | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

6. BBQ Turkey Joes | The Foodie and the Fix

7. Italian Bean Burgers | Beachbody on Demand

8. Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad | Eating Well

9. Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo | Mommysavers

10. Pasta with Broccoli and Chicken Sausage | Carrie Elle

11. Chicken Pad Thai with Zoodles | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

12. Arctic Char with Bacon-Leek Chard | Eating Well

13. Steak Bowls | Beach Ready Now

14. Flatbread Pizzas | Mommy Savers

15. Vegan Pizza | Clean Eating Fix

16. Black Bean & Quinoa Bowl | Eating Well

17. Shrimp Scampi with Spaghetti Squash | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

18. Mushroom Barley Burgers with Sage | Beachbody on Demand

19. Healthy Pot Roast | My Crazy Good Life

20. Vegetable & Tofu Fried Rice | Eating Well

21. Cheeseburger Turkey Meatloaf | Mommysavers

22. Crack Chicken Casserole | My Crazy Good Life

23. Shepard’s Pie | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

24. Hawaiian Salmon | Beachbody on Demand

25. Herbed Mustard Sirloin Steak | Carrie Elle

26. Southwest Chicken Skewers | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

27. Vegetarian Paella | Beachbody on Demand

28. Shrimp, Corn and Pea Pasta | Eating Well

29. Beef Gyros | My Crazy Good Life

30. Zucchini Lasagna | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

21 Day Fix Snack Recipes

1. Roasted Brussels Sprouts | Mommysavers

2. Avocado Ranch Dip | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

3. Baked Tortilla Chips | Simply Anchored

4. Cookie Dough Energy Balls | Beach Body on Demand

5. Baked Coconut Shrimp | The Garlic Diaries

6. Grape Walnut Salad | Carrie Elle

7. Parmesan Fries | Confessions of a Shrinking Princess

8. Spinach and Artichoke Dip | The Foodie and the Fix

9. Garlic, Rosemary and Parmesan Popcorn | The Garlic Diaries

10. Frozen Blueberry Bites | Pam Barefoot

11. Pumpkin Pie Energy Bites | Burn This Mama Down

12. Roasted Cauliflower Dip | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

13. Peanut Butter Oatmeal Balls | Mine is a Sitcom

14. Baked Chickpeas | Lisahov’s Health and Fitness

15. Salsa Boats | Belinda Besinaiz

16. Yogurt Smoothies | Days to Fitness

17. Cloud Bread | My Crazy Good Life

18. Baked Zucchini Chips | Oh Snap Let’s Eat

19. Mini Bell Pepper Nachos | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

20. Pesto Greek Dip | Bewtichin’ Kitchen

21. Peanut Butter Apple Nachos | Made to Be a Momma

22. Ranch Dip | The Foodie and the Fix

23. Sausage and Pineapple Bites | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

24. Crispy Garlic Bread Chickpeas | The Garlic Diaries

25. Queso Dip and Homemade Chips | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

26. Sriracha Devilled Eggs | Bewitchin’ Kitchen

27. Avocado, Arugula and Tomato Toasts | The Garlic Diaries

28. Baba Ghanoush | Burn This Mama Down

29. Turkey Meatloaf Muffins | Melanie Mitro

30. Chocolate Shakeology Bars |Bewitchin’ Kitchen

21 Day Fix Dessert Recipes

1.Chocolate Macaroons | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

2. Peanut Butter Blondies | The Wholesome Foodie

3. Raspberry Filled Chocolates | The Foodie and the Fix

4. Cheesecake | Sarah Ann Pierce

5. Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake | Carrie Elle

6. Snickerdoodle Bars | Adventures of a Shrinking Princess

7. Cookie Dough Greek Yogurt | Hustle and Heart Fitness

8. Reese’s Cup Oatmeal | The Garlic Diaries

9. Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Frosting | Simply Clean and Fit

10. Apple Crisp | My Coach Ashley

11. Raspberry Crepes | Sublime Reflection

12. Peanut Butter Bark | The Healthy Empowered Mama

13. Apple Cider Donuts | Easy Living Today

14. Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies | Confessions of a Shrinking Princess

15. Almond Espresso Balls | Beach Body on Demand

16. Coconut Brownies | My Crazy Good Life

17. Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp | Confessions of a Fit Foodie

18. Apple Blackberry Cheesecake Tart | The Foodie and the Fix

19. Cookie Dough Greek Yogurt | Sara Stakeley

20. Instant Pot Cupcakes | My Crazy Good Life

21. Protein Fudge Bites | Lisahov’s Health and Fitness

22. Strawberry Frozen Yogurt Bites | Beach Body on Demand

23. Whole Wheat Banana Muffins | Honeybee Homemaker

24. Pumpkin Pie Cannoli | Fit Fun Tina

25. Peach Crumble | Fit to Excel

26. Peanut Butter Cups | Days to Fitness

27. Pineapple Coconut Popsicles | Autumn Calabrese

28. Instant Pot Cheesecake | My Crazy Good Life

29. Apple Turnover | Lisahov’s Health and Fitness

30. Unicorn Bark | Beach Body on Demand

Losing weight can be easy if you follow the 21 day diet! Use these tips and recipes to slim down this year!

