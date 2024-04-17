Gordon Ramsay's Eggs Benedict Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Written By Vasu Kohli/ Published on August 2, 2021 / Last updated on February 5, 2024

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Gordon Ramsay eggs benedict is one of the best recipes by Gordon Ramsay. We all know that this creative genius is famous for bringing more perfection and sophistication to classic recipes. You only need a handful of ingredients to make special occasion dishes by Gordon Ramsay. Stick with this article to know the recipe of Gordon Ramsay eggs benedict.

I’ve been watching his videos and eggs benedict is my favorite. It has a layer of dense-protein hollandaise sauce stacked on soft poached eggs. Sprinkling herbs and spices add a touch of color with a contrast of freshness to the benedict. You can easily make this recipe at home. So, let us hop right on to the recipe and enjoy this amazing breakfast.

To make Gordon Ramsay eggs benedict, prepare the hollandaise by whisking eggs with slight vinegar in them. Gently poach the eggs. Cook ham for about 5-6 minutes on medium heat and place them over halved slices of muffins. Place poached eggs and hollandaise on top. Sprinkle some salt and pepper.

Below are the step-by-step instructions to make Gordon Ramsay eggs benedict. Have a look at the video provided below. Also, don’t forget to rate the recipe and share it with your friends and family. You can also save for later or some special occasion breakfasts. But before you jump to the recipe card, check out some other Gordon Ramsay recipes.

What's In The Post Other Gordon Ramsay Recipes That You Can Try

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict?

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict?

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict? For Hollandaise Sauce For Poaching Eggs For Benedict

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict 1. Hollandaise In Making 2. Toast And Roast 2. Boil The Eggs

Nutritional Information

How Will Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict Look And Taste Like?

Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict Recipe Equipment Ingredients1x2x3x Instructions Video Notes Nutrition

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the difference between eggs Benedict and eggs royale? What is hollandaise good on? What is the sauce made of in Eggs Benedict? Who invented eggs royale?



Other Gordon Ramsay Recipes That You Can Try

Gordon Ramsay Turkey

Gordon Ramsay Belly of Pork

Gordon Ramsay Broccoli Soup

Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding

Gordon Ramsay Steak Marinade

Gordon Ramsay Duck Al’ Orange

Gordon Ramsay Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Gordon Ramsay Beef Short Ribs

Gordon Ramsay Turkey And Ham Pie

Gordon Ramsay Cauliflower Cheese

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict?

Glass Bowl – Take a glass bowl for preparing hollandaise sauce using the bain-marie method.

Take a glass bowl for preparing hollandaise sauce using the bain-marie method. Saucepan – Saucepan will be used to boil the eggs and to make hollandaise sauce.

Saucepan will be used to boil the eggs and to make hollandaise sauce. Knife – Slice the English muffins with a helo of a knife.

Slice the English muffins with a helo of a knife. spoon – Pour the hollandaise sauce on the eggs benedict with a spoon.

Pour the hollandaise sauce on the eggs benedict with a spoon. Whisk – Keep stirring the hollandaise sauce with a whisk. Stirring it constantly will bring out the creamy and smooth texture of the sauce.

– Keep stirring the hollandaise sauce with a whisk. Stirring it constantly will bring out the creamy and smooth texture of the sauce. Skillet – Toast the muffins and roast the ham in a skillet.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 5 Minutes 20 Minutes 25 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict?

For Hollandaise Sauce

Egg Yolk – Take egg yolks to prepare the hollandaise sauce.

Take egg yolks to prepare the hollandaise sauce. Butter – Melted butter will bring out the soft and smooth texture of the sauce.

Melted butter will bring out the soft and smooth texture of the sauce. Vinegar – Add a splash of vinegar for tartness to the sauce.

Add a splash of vinegar for tartness to the sauce. Salt – Put salt to your taste.

Put salt to your taste. Black Pepper – Season the sauce with a pinch of black pepper.

For Poaching Eggs

Eggs – Take eggs as per the serving for preparing poached eggs.

Take eggs as per the serving for preparing poached eggs. Vinegar – Adding vinegar to the saucepan will help to keep the eggs in shape.

Adding vinegar to the saucepan will help to keep the eggs in shape. Salt – Put a pinch of salt while poaching the eggs.

For Benedict

Ham – Take the slices of fresh ham and sear them to perfection.

Take the slices of fresh ham and sear them to perfection. English Muffins – Club the eggs benedict using English muffins.

Club the eggs benedict using English muffins. Butter – Toast the buns and ham with a teaspoon of butter.

Toast the buns and ham with a teaspoon of butter. Black Pepper – Season the ham with a pinch of black pepper.

Season the ham with a pinch of black pepper. Salt – Add a pinch of salt to the ham as per your taste.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict

1. Hollandaise In Making

Prepare the hollandaise sauce by merging all the elements. Use the bain-marie method to prepare this sauce. Place a glass bowl on top of the saucepan filled with warm water. Add butter, three egg yolks, and a teaspoon of vinegar. Mix it well until combined well. Whisk Constantly and add butter again. Finally, a teaspoon of orange juice for extra flavors.

2. Toast And Roast

Take parma ham and roast it to perfection until it is crispy. Then, toast the English muffins in the same pan. Place the roasted ham on both sides bun of the muffin.

2. Boil The Eggs

Break the eggs into a cup and drop them directly into the saucepan filled with warm water, salt, pepper, and a teaspoon of vinegar. The secret is to boil the egg nicely not to explode. When you see the bubbles on the top, remove the egg and place it over the ham. The exact egg benedict like Gordon Ramsay will be ready in no time.

Nutritional Information

Calories 580 kcal Carbohydrates 16 g Fat 47 g Protein 10 g Sodium 187 mg Cholesterol 324 mg Dietary Fiber 4 g

How Will Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict Look And Taste Like?

Gordon Ramsay’s egg benedict looks appetizing and tastes delectable. It is loaded with crispy ham, hollandaise sauce, and poached egg. It serves the purpose of an easy and quick breakfast. The flavors will satiate your taste buds and fills up your stomach.

Recipe Card

Gordon Ramsay Eggs Benedict Recipe Gordon Ramsay egg benedict is a popular breakfast dish by Gordon Ramsay. You'll love the golden hollandaise seasoned with herbs, salt, and pepper. You can pair this dish with breakfast potatoes, simple salads or wilted greens. 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Chef’s Delight Cuisine American Servings 2 Calories 580 kcal Equipment Glass Bowl

Saucepan See Also Weight Loss That Works: 30 Days of 21 Day Fix Recipes We Love

Knife

Spoon

Whisk

Skillet Ingredients For Poaching Eggs 2 Egg Yolk

2 tablespoons Butter

1 teaspoon Vinegar

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper For Poaching Eggs 4 Cold Eggs (large)

2 teaspoons White wine vinegar

Pinch of Kosher salt For Benedict 4 Slices Ham (thick-cut)

2 English muffins (halved)

3-4 tablespoon Butter (unsalted)

Flaky Sea salt

Black pepper (freshly cracked) Instructions Put a large stainless or heatproof bowl over the pan then add the egg yolks to the bowl.

Add vinegar and whisk briskly and then add melted butter to attain golden airy foam.

In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ham for about 5-6 minutes until the edges start to crisp.

While the ham is cooking, use a toaster or oven to toast muffins until golden brown. Butter each half while the muffin is soft.

Add vinegar (2 teaspoons), salt, and water to a medium pot.

Heat over low setting until it simmers. Gently crack the first egg into a sauce cup. Using the handle of the spoon, gently stir the water in one direction in the pot. Create a whirlpool in the pot and gently slip the egg from the sauce cup into the swirl.

Let the egg poach without disturbing it for about 4-5 minutes until the whites are set but the yolk is runny.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the poached egg from the water and let it drain on the kitchen towel.

Repeat this with the remaining egg and set the eggs aside.

Place two buttered muffin halves onto two plates and top each one with the slice of ham and one poached egg.

Spoon the hollandaise over the top of the eggs and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Serve warm and enjoy! Video Notes You can poach 2-4 eggs in one pot.

You can also sprinkle some herbs along with salt and pepper on the Benedict.

When you add vinegar to poaching water, the egg whites firm even faster and prevent from dispersing in water. However, you can poach eggs without vinegar or substitute it with lemon juice or apple cider vinegar.

You can store the hollandaise sauce air-tight in the refrigerator overnight and add to fresh hollandaise the next day by whisking it with fresh warm hollandaise sauce.

Prefer unsalted, grass-fed butter.

Crack eggs into a ramekin or sauce cup before slipping them into water.

Prefer using cold eggs before cooking.

If hollandaise sauce is too thick, slowly add (1/2-1 teaspoon) water and whisk until desired consistency is reached.

Make sure that hollandaise sauce is not kept out for more than 1 hour.

Make sure the whites set while poaching the eggs. Nutrition Calories: 580kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 47g | Cholesterol: 324mg | Sodium: 187mg | Fiber: 4g Keyword American, Eggs Benedict, Gordon Ramsay Egg Benedict Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was! See Also Ricotta Pancakes Recipe - You'll love how easy they are!28 Holiday Breakfast RecipesEasy Frittata Recipe10 Traditional Swedish Breakfast Recipes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between eggs Benedict and eggs royale? Egg benedict is made with English muffins, cut in half, toasted, and topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and classic French Hollandaise sauce. Whereas, the egg royale is made with English muffins, ham (or bacon), poached egg, and Hollandaise sauce What is hollandaise good on? Hollandaise is a sauce that is well paired with eggs. This indulgent sauce is also served with a great variety of other dishes. What is the sauce made of in Eggs Benedict? Eggs benedict has hollandaise sauce The elements for making Hollandaise sauce arebutter, egg yolks, lime juice, heavy cream, and salt and pepper. Who invented eggs royale? Chef Charles Ranhofer invented eggs royale.

Prepare this chef delight’s egg benedict at home with us. Refer to the above article and let us know how it goes in the comment section below.