10 Vegan Recipes For A More Plant-Based You (2024)

I’m a huge fan of chana masala, a spicy Indian chickpea dish, but I always thought that it would be too time-consuming to make at home due to the long list of spices the recipe requires. Once I purchased a few spices to add to my collection, there was no excuse not to make this easy, budget-friendly dish, and as it turns out, throwing them into a skillet really isn’t very time-consuming after all! You’ll be wondering why you didn’t make it sooner. To streamline this recipe, be sure to prep all the ingredients before starting; the cooking process for this dish moves quickly and it helps to have everything ready to go.

gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, sugar-free, grain-free option

PREP TIME: 15 to 20 minutes

COOK TIME: 20 minutes

SERVINGS: 5

1 Tbsp (15 mL) coconut oil or olive oil

1½ tsp (7 mL) cumin seeds

1 yellow onion, diced

1 Tbsp (15 mL) minced fresh garlic

1 Tbsp (15 mL) minced peeled fresh ginger

1 green serrano chile pepper, seeded, if preferred, and minced

1½ tsp (7 mL) garam masala

1½ tsp (7 mL) ground coriander

½ tsp (2 mL) ground turmeric

¾ tsp (4 mL) fine-grain sea salt, plus more as needed

¼ tsp (1 mL) cayenne pepper (optional)

1 can whole peeled or diced tomatoes (28 oz/ 793 g), with their juices

1 can chickpeas(28 oz/ 793 g), or 3 c (750 mL) cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 c (250 mL) dry/uncooked basmati rice, for serving

Fresh lemon juice, for serving

Fresh cilantro, chopped, for serving

1. HEAToil over medium heat in a large wok or saucepan. When a drop of water sizzles upon hitting the pan, reduce heat to medium-low and add cumin seeds. Stir and toast seeds for a minute or two until golden and fragrant, watching carefully to avoid burning.

2. RAISEheat to medium and stir in the onion, garlic, ginger, and serrano. Cook for a few minutes or so, then stir in garam masala, coriander, turmeric, salt, and cayenne (if using), and cook for 2 minutes more.

3. ADDtomatoes and break apart with a wooden spoon (skip if using diced tomatoes). You can leave some chunks of tomato for texture.

4. RAISEheat to medium-high and add chickpeas. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes or longer to allow the flavors to develop.

5. SERVE over cooked basmati rice, if desired, and garnish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and some chopped cilantro just before serving.

Tips: To thicken the tomato gravy, add a ladle of the curry into a mini processor and process until almost smooth. Stir this back into the curry to thicken. For a grain-free option, serve the chana masala atop a baked potato.

NUTRITION(per serving) 365 cal, 11 g pro, 75 g carb, 12 g fiber, 8 g sugars, 4 g fat, 2.5 g sat fat, 947 mg sodium

Reprinted by arrangement with AVERY, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © GLO BAKERY CORPORATION, 2014.