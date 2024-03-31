10 Vegan Recipes For A More Plant-Based You (2024)

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
I eat, therefore I glow
Ever been toohsheglows.com? You have if you're vegan: It'sAngela Liddon's immensely popular destination for vibrant vegan recipes.She let us excerpt 10 fresh creations from her brand-newThe Oh She Glows Cookbook: Over 100 Vegan Recipes to Glow from the Inside Out. Each is more scrumptious than the last—enjoy!
Quick & Easy Chana Masala
I’m a huge fan of chana masala, a spicy Indian chickpea dish, but I always thought that it would be too time-consuming to make at home due to the long list of spices the recipe requires. Once I purchased a few spices to add to my collection, there was no excuse not to make this easy, budget-friendly dish, and as it turns out, throwing them into a skillet really isn’t very time-consuming after all! You’ll be wondering why you didn’t make it sooner. To streamline this recipe, be sure to prep all the ingredients before starting; the cooking process for this dish moves quickly and it helps to have everything ready to go.
gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, sugar-free, grain-free option
PREP TIME: 15 to 20 minutes
COOK TIME: 20 minutes
SERVINGS: 5
1 Tbsp (15 mL) coconut oil or olive oil
1½ tsp (7 mL) cumin seeds
1 yellow onion, diced
1 Tbsp (15 mL) minced fresh garlic
1 Tbsp (15 mL) minced peeled fresh ginger
1 green serrano chile pepper, seeded, if preferred, and minced
1½ tsp (7 mL) garam masala
1½ tsp (7 mL) ground coriander
½ tsp (2 mL) ground turmeric
¾ tsp (4 mL) fine-grain sea salt, plus more as needed
¼ tsp (1 mL) cayenne pepper (optional)
1 can whole peeled or diced tomatoes (28 oz/ 793 g), with their juices
1 can chickpeas(28 oz/ 793 g), or 3 c (750 mL) cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 c (250 mL) dry/uncooked basmati rice, for serving
Fresh lemon juice, for serving
Fresh cilantro, chopped, for serving
1. HEAToil over medium heat in a large wok or saucepan. When a drop of water sizzles upon hitting the pan, reduce heat to medium-low and add cumin seeds. Stir and toast seeds for a minute or two until golden and fragrant, watching carefully to avoid burning.
2. RAISEheat to medium and stir in the onion, garlic, ginger, and serrano. Cook for a few minutes or so, then stir in garam masala, coriander, turmeric, salt, and cayenne (if using), and cook for 2 minutes more.
3. ADDtomatoes and break apart with a wooden spoon (skip if using diced tomatoes). You can leave some chunks of tomato for texture.
4. RAISEheat to medium-high and add chickpeas. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes or longer to allow the flavors to develop.
5. SERVE over cooked basmati rice, if desired, and garnish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and some chopped cilantro just before serving.
Tips: To thicken the tomato gravy, add a ladle of the curry into a mini processor and process until almost smooth. Stir this back into the curry to thicken. For a grain-free option, serve the chana masala atop a baked potato.
NUTRITION(per serving) 365 cal, 11 g pro, 75 g carb, 12 g fiber, 8 g sugars, 4 g fat, 2.5 g sat fat, 947 mg sodium
Reprinted by arrangement with AVERY, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © GLO BAKERY CORPORATION, 2014.
Walnut, Avocado & Pear Salad with Marinated Portobello Caps & Red Onion
This salad was inspired by a dish at a local restaurant where my girlfriends and I meet for lunch once a month. With buttery pear slices, grilled marinated red onion, and portobello mushrooms, toasted walnuts, and creamy avocado, it’s a delicious mix of my favorite flavors and textures, and it’s filling, too. Each portobello mushroom packs in around 6 to 8 grams protein, so add one or two and you have yourself a protein-packed salad that'll go the distance.
gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar–free, grain-free
PREP TIME: 15 to 20 minutes
COOK TIME: 8 to 10 minutes
SERVINGS: 2
2 lg portobello mushrooms
½ red onion, thinly sliced
1 recipe Effortless Anytime Balsamic Vinaigrette (see next slide)
1 box(5 oz/ 142 g)mixed greens
2 ripe pears, peeled, cored, and chopped
1 avocado, pitted and chopped
⅓c (75 mL) walnuts, toasted
1. RUB the outside of the mushrooms gently with a damp towel to remove any debris. Remove stems by twisting stem until it pops off; discard it or freeze for another use. With a small spoon, scrape out and discard the black gills.
2. COMBINEmushroom caps, onion, and half of the balsamic vinaigrette in a large bowl and toss until fully coated. Marinate mushrooms and onion for 20 to 30 minutes, tossing every 5 to 10 minutes.
3. HEAT a grill pan over medium-high heat. Place the mushroom caps and onion on the pan and grill for 3 to 5 minutes per side, until grill marks appear and the vegetables are tender. Reduce heat if necessary. Remove pan from heat and set aside until mushroom caps are cool enough to handle, then slice mushroom caps into long strips.
4. PLACE a few handfuls of mixed greens in a large bowl and top each salad with half of the chopped pear, avocado, walnuts, and grilled mushrooms and onion. Drizzle with some of the remaining balsamic vinaigrette and enjoy!
NUTRITION (per serving) 693 cal, 9 g pro, 65 g carb, 17 g fiber, 33 g sugars, 48.5 g fat, 5.5 g sat fat, 326 mg sodium
Effortless Anytime Balsamic Vinaigrette
Salad dressing doesn’t get much quicker than this! This dressing keeps well in the fridge, and it's a great alternative to the store-bought kind. I just toss everything into a mason jar, screw on the lid, and shake it up! My favorite way to enjoy it is mixed with zucchini pasta; I’ve been known to spiralize an entire zucchini, cover it with this dressing, and devour it in minutes. It’s also fantastic in my Walnut, Avocado, and Pear Salad (see previous slide).
gluten-free, nut-free, raw/no bake, soy-free, refined sugar–free, grain-free
PREP TIME: 5 minutes
SERVINGS: Makes ¾ c (175 mL)
¼ c (60 mL) apple cider vinegar
3 Tbsp (45 mL) flaxseed oil or extra-virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp (30 mL) balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsp (30 mL) unsweetened applesauce
1 Tbsp (15 mL) pure maple syrup
1½ tsp (7 mL) Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ tsp (1 mL) fine-grain sea salt, or to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
WHISK togetherall ingredients in a small bowl or simply combine in a jar, screw on the lid, and shake. This dressing will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for at least 2 weeks.
Tip: Feel free to adjust this dressing to suit your own taste preferences. I tend to like an acidic bite to my salad dressing, but if you prefer less acidity, simply decrease the vinegar or increase the sweetener. Play around with the amounts and have fun!
NUTRITION(per 2 Tbsp serving) 83 cal, 0 g pro, 6 g carb, 0 g fiber, 4 g sugars, 7 g fat, 1 g sat fat, 97 mg sodium
Empowered Noodle Bowl, Two Ways: Thai Peanut & Orange-Maple Miso
Choosing between my Thai peanut and miso ginger sauces felt like choosing a favorite child, so of course I had to include both in the book. It’s always fun to have options, don’t you think? The miso dressing is a great option if you’re looking for a nut-free noodle dressing, and the Thai peanut dressing is perfect if you're a big fan of creamy peanut or almond butter.
gluten-free, nut-free option (Orange-Maple Miso Dressing), soy-free option
PREP TIME: 25 minutes
COOK TIME: 5 to 9 minutes
SERVINGS: 4
For the Thai peanut sauce:
1 lg clove garlic
2 Tbsp (30 mL) toasted sesame oil
3 Tbsp (45 mL) natural smooth peanut butter or almond butter
2 tsp (10 mL) grated fresh ginger (optional)
3 Tbsp (45 mL) fresh lime juice, plus more as needed
2 Tbsp plus 1 tsp (37 mL) low-sodium tamari
1 to 2 tsp (5 to 10 mL) granulated sugar
For the orange-maple miso dressing:
3 Tbsp (45 mL) light miso
2 Tbsp (30 mL) rice vinegar
1 Tbsp (15 mL) toasted sesame oil
1 Tbsp (15 mL) tahini
¼ c (60 mL) fresh orange juice
1 tsp (5 mL) maple syrup
For the salad:
4 oz (115 g) gluten-free soba (buckwheat) noodles
Extra-virgin olive oil, for the noodles
1 bag(16 oz/ 454 g)frozen shelled edamame, thawed
1 red bell pepper, diced
½ seedless (English) cucumber, diced
1 carrot, julienned
4 green onions, chopped, plus more for serving
¼ c (60 mL) fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
Sesame seeds, for serving
To make the Thai peanut sauce:
COMBINEthe garlic, sesame oil, peanut butter, ginger (if using), lime juice, tamari, sugar (if using), and 2 to 3 Tbsp (30–45 mL) water in a mini or regular food processor. Process until combined.
To make the orange-maple miso dressing:
COMBINEmiso, vinegar, sesame oil, tahini, orange juice, water, and maple syrup in a mini or regular food processor, and process until well combined.
To make the salad:
1. COOKsoba noodles according to the instructions on the package. Be sure not to overcook—they should only take 5 to 9 minutes, depending on the brand. Drain noodles and rinse them under cold water. Transfer to a large bowl and toss with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil (this prevents the noodles from sticking together).
2. ADDedamame, bell pepper, cucumber, carrot, green onions, and cilantro to the bowl with the noodles and toss until well combined.
3. POURyour desired amount of the dressing over the salad and toss to coat. (Any leftover dressing will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.)
4. PORTIONthe salad into 4 bowls and garnish each with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and some green onions. Serve any leftover dressing on the side.
Tips: For a soy-free Thai peanut sauce, replace the tamari with coconut aminos. To make this dish completely soy-free, omit the edamame as well. If you need a soy-free and gluten-free miso, look for chickpea miso. My go-to brand is South River Miso and it’s absolutely lovely in this sauce. For a raw version, serve this noodle bowl with spiralized or julienned zucchini instead of the soba noodles.
NUTRITION(per serving, with Thai peanut sauce)427 cal, 20 g pro, 45 g carb, 10 g fiber, 7 g sugars, 18 g fat, 2 g sat fat, 516 mg sodium
NUTRITION(per serving, with orange-maple miso sauce)373 cal, 18 g pro, 49 g carb, 10 g fiber, 11 g sugars, 11 g fat, 1 g sat fat, 665 mg sodium
Chakra Caesar Salad with Nutty Herb Croutons
As a child, I grew up helping my dad prepare his “famous” Caesar salad during every holiday. He’d wash multiple heads of romaine lettuce over the sink while my sister and I lined up at the drying station, meticulously dabbing each leaf with heaps of paper towel. You see, someone who makes a famous Caesar salad like my dad is suspicious of salad spinners and insists that the lettuce must be hand-dried to ensure that every last drop of water is soaked up. Even though I detested this long drying process, I knew I’d be enjoying his salad soon enough. I guess it comes as no surprise that I wanted to create my own version of Caesar salad for this book, one that would stand up to his version. Sorry, Dad, but I think this salad is even better, and you don’t need the raw eggs! In my version, soaked raw almonds create the creamy, healthy base in place of raw eggs or mayonnaise. Roasted garlic makes the dressing creamier and a little more mellow. Oh, and don’t worry: I highly recommend using a salad spinner if you have one. Let’s be real.
gluten-free, soy-free, sugar-free, grain-free
PREP TIME: 20 minutes
COOK TIME: 35 to 40 minutes
SERVINGS: 5 (makes ¾ c, or 175 mL, of dressing)
For the dressing:
½ c (125 mL) whole raw almonds
1 whole head garlic, for roasting, plus ½ clove garlic, minced (optional)
¼ c (60 mL) extra-virgin olive oil
4 tsp (20 mL) fresh lemon juice
1 tsp (5 mL) Dijon mustard
¼ to ½tsp (1 to 2 mL) fine-grain sea salt, to taste
¼ tsp (1 mL) dry mustard
½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped, or a mix of romaine and destemmed torn kale leaves (about 10 cups/2.5 L)
Nutty Herb Croutons (see next slide for recipe)
1. TO MAKETHE DRESSING: Place almonds in a bowl and add enough water to cover. Soak for at least 12 hours, or overnight. Drain and rinse almonds. Pop off the skins by pressing the base of each almond between your thumb and forefinger. (Removing the skins yields a smoother dressing, but it’s not absolutely essential.)
2. PREHEAToven to 425°F (220°C).
3. CUToff the top of the garlic head so all of the raw cloves are exposed. Remove any loose skin. Wrap the head in foil and place it on a baking sheet. Roast garlic for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the cloves are soft and golden. Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes, until cool enough to handle. Remove foil and squeeze the garlic cloves out of their skins and into a food processor.
4. ADDsoaked almonds, oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, dry mustard, pepper, and ¼ cup (60 mL) water to the food processor, and process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the bowl as needed. Taste and add more salt and pepper as needed. Add the minced raw garlic if you’d like the dressing to have a more intense garlic flavor—otherwise, leave it out.
5. PLACElettuce in a large salad bowl and pour your desired amount of dressing on top. Toss until fully coated. Sprinkle the Nutty Herb Croutons over the salad just before serving.
NUTRITION(per serving)405 cal, 11 g pro, 15 g carb, 8 g fiber, 3 g sugars, 36 g fat, 4 g sat fat, 269 mg sodium
Nutty Herb Croutons
I promise you will never look at croutons the same way again after trying these nutty, crunchy, flour-free delights. If you are anything like us, you won’t be able to stop eating the croutons straight from the pan! Try them with my Chakra Caesar Salad (previous slide) or any salad you wish.
soy-free, sugar-free, grain-free, gluten-free
PREP TIME: 15 minutes
COOK TIME: 30 to 35 minutes
SERVINGS: 8
1 Tbsp (15 mL) ground flaxseed
1 Tbsp (15 mL) extra-virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic
1 c (250 mL) raw almonds
2 Tbsp (30 mL) chopped sweet onion
2 Tbsp (30 mL) packed fresh parsley, or 1 tsp (5 mL) dried parsley
2 Tbsp (30 mL) packed fresh basil, or 1 tsp (5 mL) dried basil
1 Tbsp (15 mL) fresh thyme, or ½tsp (2 mL) dried thyme
1 Tbsp (15 mL) fresh rosemary, or ½tsp (2 mL) dried rosemary
½ tsp (2 mL) dried oregano
¼ tsp (1 mL) fine-grain sea salt, or to taste
Herbamare, for sprinkling on top
1. PREHEAToven to 300°F (150°C). Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. COMBINEflaxseed, oil, and 2 Tbsp (30 mL) water in a small bowl and stir. Set aside for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mixture has thickened.
3. PULSEgarlic in a food processor to mince. Add almonds and process until finely chopped. Add onion, parsley, basil, thyme, rosemary, oregano, salt, and flaxseed mixture, and process until a sticky ball of dough forms.
4. SPRINKLE, with your fingers, small portions of the crouton dough onto the prepared baking sheet, using roughly ½ tsp (2 mL) of dough per crouton. Place croutons 1 inch (2.5 cm) apart on the baking sheet and sprinkle with Herbamare.
5. BAKE for 20 minutes, then gently flip croutons and bake for 10 to 15 minutes more, until golden. Watch croutons closely near the end of the baking time to make sure they don’t burn.
6. LETcroutons cool on pan for 10 minutes. They will firm up while cooling. Cool croutons completely and store in an airtight glass jar for 2 to 4 weeks.
NUTRITION(per serving)126 cal, 4 g pro, 5 g carb, 3 g fiber, 1 g sugars, 11 g fat, 1 g sat fat, 50 mg sodium
15-Minute Creamy Avocado Pasta
Praised for how easy it is to prepare and for its dairy-free avocado cream sauce, this recipe is one of the most beloved on my website. Heart-healthy avocados are processed with garlic, a touch of olive oil, fresh basil, lemon juice, and sea salt to create one amazing creamy pasta sauce you won’t soon forget.
gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, sugar-free, grain-free option
PREP TIME: 5 to 10 minutes
COOK TIME: 8 to 10 minutes
SERVINGS: 3
9 oz (255 g) uncooked pasta (use gluten-free, if desired)
1 to 2 cloves garlic, to taste
¼c (60 mL) fresh basil leaves, plus more for serving
4 to 6 tsp (20 to 30 mL) fresh lemon juice, to taste
1 Tbsp (15 mL) extra-virgin olive oil
1 ripe med avocado, pitted
¼ to ½ tsp (1 to 2 mL) fine-grain sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Lemon zest, for serving
1. BRINGa large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta according to the instructions on the package.
2. MAKE the sauce while pasta cooks: In a food processor, combine garlic and basil and pulse to mince.
3. ADDlemon juice, oil, avocado flesh, and 1 Tbsp (15 mL) water, and process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the bowl as needed. If sauce is too thick, add another 1 Tbsp (15 mL) water. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
4. DRAINpasta and place it back in the pot. Add the avocado sauce and stir until combined. You can gently rewarm the pasta if it has cooled slightly, or simply serve at room temperature.
5. TOPwith lemon zest, pepper, and fresh basil leaves, if desired.
Tips: Because avocados oxidize quickly after you slice them, this sauce is best served immediately. If you do have leftover sauce, transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 day. For a grain-free version, serve this avocado sauce with spiralized or julienned zucchini or on a bed of spaghetti squash.
NUTRITION(per serving)472 cal, 13 g pro, 71 g carb, 7 g fiber, 3 g sugars, 16 g fat, 2.5 g sat fat, 273 mg sodium
Eat Your Greens Detox Soup
Calling all vegetable lovers! This soup is great if you want to cleanse and detoxify your body, especially before or after an indulgent holiday. It’s packed with immunity-boosting ingredients like broccoli, ginger, mushrooms, kale, nori, and garlic, and will get your healthy eating right back on track.
gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, sugar-free, grain-free
PREP TIME: 25 minutes
COOK TIME: 20 minutes
SERVINGS: 3
1½ tsp (7 mL) coconut oil or olive oil
1 sweet onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 c (750 mL) sliced cremini or white button mushrooms (about 8 oz)
1 c (250 mL) chopped carrots
2 c (500 mL) chopped broccoli florets
Fine-grain sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1½ to 3 tsp (7 to 15 mL) grated peeled fresh ginger
½ tsp (2 mL) ground turmeric
2 tsp (10 mL) ground cumin
⅛ tsp (0.5 mL) ground cinnamon
5 c (1.25 L) low-sodium vegetable broth
2 lg nori seaweed sheets, cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) strips (optional)
2 c (500 mL) torn kale leaves
Fresh lemon juice, for serving (optional)
1. HEAToil over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for about 5 minutes, until the onion is soft and translucent.
2. ADDmushrooms, carrots, and broccoli, and stir to combine. Season generously with salt and pepper and sauté for 5 minutes more.
3. STIRin ginger, turmeric, cumin, and cinnamon, and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant.
4. ADDbroth and stir to combine. Bring mixture to a boil, and then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until vegetables are tender, 10 to 20 minutes.
5. STIR in nori (if using) and kale justbefore serving, and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, if desired.
NUTRITION(per serving)142 cal, 6 g pro, 24 g carb, 7 g fiber, 9 g sugars, 3.5 g fat, 2 g sat fat, 303 mg sodium
Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Bites
When I was growing up, my best friend, Allison, and I used to split an entire package of store-bought cookie dough for a snack. Yes, as a snack! We’d slice the plastic cookie dough package down the middle, grab two spoons, and go to town eating the raw dough. Oh, to be kids again! I’m happy to say that my love for cookie dough has never dwindled, but I now make my own using all-natural ingredients. My health, arteries, and waistline thank me. Best of all, these cookie dough bites are still very much kid-approved.
gluten-free, raw/no bake, soy-free option, nut-free option, refined sugar–free
PREP TIME: 15 minutes
CHILL TIME: 10 minutes
SERVINGS: 14 small bites
1½ c (375 mL) gluten-free rolled oats
2 Tbsp (30 mL) coconut oil
2 Tbsp (30 mL) smooth peanut butter, almond butter, or sunflower seed butter
¼ c (60 mL) pure maple syrup or other liquid sweetener
1 tsp (5 mL) pure vanilla extract
½ c (125 mL) almond flour or almond meal
¼ tsp (1 mL) fine-grain sea salt
2 Tbsp (30 mL) mini dark chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate
1. BLENDoats ina high-speed blender until a fine flour forms. Set aside.
2. COMBINEoil, peanut butter, maple syrup, and vanilla in a large bowl, and beat with a hand mixer until smooth. Add almond flour, oat flour, and salt, and beat again until combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
3. ROLLdough into small balls (about 1 Tbsp/15 mL of dough each). If chocolate chips fall to the bottom of the bowl, press them back into the dough when rolling. Place the finished bites on a plate lined with parchment paper.
4. FREEZEbites for 5 to 10 minutes, or until firm. Store the bites in the freezer in a freezer bag for quick and easy snacks.
Tips: For a nut-free version, simply swap sunflower seed butter for the peanut butter and more oat flour for the almond flour (add a splash of nondairy milk if the dough is a bit dry). Both versions work just fine. For a soy-free option, use soy-free chocolate chips (such as Enjoy Life brand).
NUTRITION(per bite) 117 cal, 3 g pro, 13 g carb, 2 g fiber, 5 g sugars, 6 g fat, 2.5 g sat fat, 41 mg sodium
Chilled Chocolate-Espresso Torte w/ Toasted Hazelnut Crust
This is a crowd-pleasing chocolate dessert that will win over any chocolate fan. Reminiscent of Nutella, my toasted hazelnut crust is the perfect nutty complement to the rich and creamy chocolate filling. No one will believe this torte is dairy-free and many will go back for seconds despite their best intentions. If you want a showstopping dessert that will wow a crowd, this is your recipe. Be sure to soak the cashews overnight, or for at least 3 to 4 hours, so they’re ready when you need them.
gluten-free
PREP TIME: 30 to 35 minutes
FREEZE TIME: 4 to 6 hours minimum, but preferably overnight
SERVINGS: 8-14, makes 1 9-inch/23-cm torte
For the toasted hazelnut crust:
¾ c (175 mL) hazelnuts
¼ c (60 mL) coconut oil
3 Tbsp (45 mL) maple syrup
¼ tsp (1 mL) fine-grain sea salt
½ c (125 mL) gluten-free oat flour
1 c (250 mL) gluten-free rolled oats
For the chocolate filling:
1½ c (375 mL) cashews, soaked
⅔ c (150 mL) agave nectar, or ¾ c (175 mL) pure maple syrup
½ c (125 mL) coconut oil
⅓ c (75 mL) cocoa powder
⅓ c (75 mL) dark chocolate chips, melted
2 tsp (10 mL) pure vanilla extract
½tsp (2 mL) fine-grain sea salt
½ tsp (2 mL) espresso powder (optional)
Shaved chocolate (optional)
Coconut flakes (optional)
1. PREHEAToven to 350°F (180°C). Lightly grease a 9-inch (23-cm) pie dish with coconut oil.
2. PROCESShazelnuts in a food processor into a fine crumb the texture of sand. Add the coconut oil, maple syrup, salt, and oat flour, and process again until the dough comes together. Finally, add rolled oats and pulse until the oats are chopped but still have some texture to them. The dough should stick together slightly when pressed between your fingers, but it shouldn’t be super sticky either. If it’s too dry, try adding 1 tsp (5 mL) water or processing a bit longer.
3. CRUMBLEdough evenly with your fingers over the base of the pie dish. Starting from the middle, press the mixture firmly and evenly into the dish, moving outward and upward along the side of the pie dish. The harder you press the crumbs into the dish, the better the crust will hold together. Poke a few fork holes into the bottom to let steam escape.
4. BAKEcrust, uncovered, for 10 to 13 minutes, until lightly golden. Remove from oven and set aside to cool on a rack for 15 to 20 minutes.
5. TO MAKE THE FILLING: Drain and rinse cashews. In a high-speed blender, combine cashews, agave, oil, cocoa powder, melted chocolate, vanilla, salt, and espresso powder (if using), and blend on high until the filling is completely smooth. It can take a few minutes of blending to get it smooth, depending on your blender. If the blender needs more liquid to get it going, add 1 Tbsp (15 mL) of almond milk (or a bit more) to help it along.
6. POURfilling into the prepared crust, scooping every last bit out of the blender. Smooth the top evenly. Garnish with shaved chocolate and/or coconut flakes, if desired.
7. PLACEpie dish on an even surface in the freezer, uncovered. Freeze for a couple of hours, and then cover dish with foil and freeze overnight, or for a minimum of 4 to 6 hours, until the pie sets.
8. REMOVEpie from the freezer and let it sit on the counter for 10 minutes before slicing. This pie is meant to be served frozen. Serve with whipped coconut cream and finely chopped hazelnuts, if desired, but it’s fantastic all on its own, too. Wrap leftover slices individually in foil and store in an airtight container in the freezer for 1 to 1½ weeks.
Tip: Not in the mood to make a crust? Turn this dessert into freezer fudge by preparing only the chocolate filling. Pour the filling into an 8-inch (20-cm) square pan lined with plastic wrap; top with ½ cup (125 mL) toasted hazelnuts or walnuts, and freeze until solid (about 2 hours). Slice into squares and enjoy straight from the freezer.
NUTRITION(per serving)384 cal, 6 g pro, 35 g carb, 3 g fiber, 22 g sugars, 27 g fat, 14.5 g sat fat, 102 mg sodium
