Two Ingredient Naan Bread - Easy Homemade Recipe! (2024)

Quick, delicious, and versatile, this Easy Naan Bread recipe is made with only two ingredients and will surely be your new favorite pita bread! Made with just self-rising flour and sour cream, its rich flavor and chewy texture make it a wonderful addition to just about any meal. Serve naan with this Instant Pot Butter Chicken – it’s a perfect Indian-inspired dinner.

Easiest Homemade Naan Recipe

If you’re a fan of Indian cuisine, just like I am, you know that enjoying Naan is an essential part of the experience. This chewy flatbread isn’t just incredibly tasty, but it’s also the perfect companion for a hearty dish of curry, kebabs, soups, etc. What makes my recipe a winner is its simplicity and the fact that you can easily whip it up at home! With just two ingredients, you’ll create a naan with a rich flavor and that beloved pita texture, making it a perfect addition to virtually any meal.

What is Naan?

Naan is a simple flatbread, similar to pita bread or even tortillas. It’s part of traditional Indian cuisine and is usually made in a clay oven called a tandoor. The dough is kneaded, then shaped, and finally slapped onto the sides of the hot tandoor. They bake up crunchy on the bottom and bubbly on top. They are lightly browned, slightly charred, and utterly delicious!

What is the Difference Between Naan and Pita Bread?

Pita bread is usually a very basic recipe using just flour, water, yeast, oil, and salt. But Naan bread is enriched with yogurt and sometimes butter and eggs. The result is flavorful and chewy, perfect for eating plain or with an entree.

Ingredients For Naan Bread

Flour: To make this dish a two-ingredient dish, I use self-rising flour . It already has leaveners (like baking powder) mixed in using the correct ratio, so you can just measure it into your recipe and go.

To make this dish a two-ingredient dish, I use . It already has leaveners (like baking powder) mixed in using the correct ratio, so you can just measure it into your recipe and go. Sour Cream : You’ll need 1 cup of sour cream.

: You’ll need 1 cup of sour cream. Olive Oil: For brushing.

For brushing. Chopped Fresh Parsley : For garnish.

How to Make Naan

Mix the flour and sour cream in your mixer’s bowl at medium-low speed. Once combined, increase the speed to medium and continue to mix for 2 minutes or until a smooth ball forms. Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead it a few times. Shape the dough into a ball, and then cut the dough ball into 8 pieces. Shape the naan by grabbing a piece of dough, lightly flour it on all sides, and roll it out into a circular shape. If it’s sticky, sprinkle the dough with flour to keep it from sticking to the rolling pin. Brush the tops of the rolled-out dough with olive oil. Set a 10-inch skillet over medium heat, and when the pan is hot, pick up a naan and place it in the hot pan, oil side down. Cook for 2 minutes or until the top is bubbly and the bottom is lightly browned. While cooking, brush the opposite side with olive oil. Flip it over, and continue to cook for 2 more minutes, or until the bottom is browned. Remove and set aside on a plate, and keep covered with a kitchen towel while the remaining pieces are cooking.

Tips for Success

Self-Rising Flour is flour with baking powder and some salt already added in. To use All-Purpose Flour instead of Self-Rising Flour for this recipe, add 2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/3 teaspoon of salt to 1-1/3 cup all-purpose flour – whisk to combine it all together.

is flour with baking powder and some salt already added in. for this recipe, add 2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/3 teaspoon of salt to 1-1/3 cup all-purpose flour – whisk to combine it all together. Sour Cream Substitute: You can use plain yogurt instead of sour cream. It has a great flavor and sturdy thickness, perfect for making these delicious flatbreads.

You can use plain yogurt instead of sour cream. It has a great flavor and sturdy thickness, perfect for making these delicious flatbreads. Mix-Ins: You can add almost anything to tasty naan, from roasted garlic to shredded cheese and fresh chives.

You can add almost anything to tasty naan, from roasted garlic to shredded cheese and fresh chives. Cast Iron Skillet: While you can make naan in just about any pan, a cast-iron skillet does a particularly good job! The heavy bottom and great heat conduction do a lot to crisp up the naan. Make sure your skillet is well-seasoned, and get it good and hot.

Serving Suggestions

Although naan are good with just about anything, from soups to hummus to salads, I like to serve mine with this Mulligatawny Stew or with this Sheet Pan Tandoori Chicken. My Chicken Rogan Josh is amazing, as is this Easy Chicken Tikka Masala. These delicious Yogurt Marinated Chicken Thighs are fantastic!

How to Store Naan

Store naan in airtight containers or food storage bags at room temperature for 2 to 3 days. I don’t recommend refrigerating quick breads like this one since the refrigerator tends to have a drying effect on homemade bread.

or food storage bags at room temperature for 2 to 3 days. I don’t recommend refrigerating quick breads like this one since the refrigerator tends to have a drying effect on homemade bread. To freeze, let the Naan cool completely. Then, store them in a zip-top bag, pressing out as much air as possible before freezing for up to 2 months.

Two Ingredient Naan Bread
Servings: 8
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Ingredients
▢ 1⅓ cups self-rising flour, plus more for dusting

▢ 1 cup sour cream

▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil, for brushing

▢ chopped fresh parsley, for garnish Instructions Place the flour and sour cream in your mixer’s bowl. Attach dough hook to your mixer. Set mixer to medium-low speed and mix until combined. You might have to scrape down the flour a couple times. Once combined, increase speed to medium and continue to mix for 2 to 3 minutes, or until a smooth ball forms.

Transfer the dough to a floured-surface; knead the dough a few times with your hands, and then shape it into a ball.

Using a sharp knife, cut the dough ball into 8 pieces. Grab a piece of dough; lightly flour it on all sides and, using a rolling pin, roll it out into a circular shape. If it’s sticky, add a sprinkle of flour on the dough and the rolling pin.

Once rolled out, brush the top of the rolled out dough with olive oil. Set a 10-inch skillet over medium heat and heat it up. When the pan is hot, pick up the rolled out dough and place it in the hot pan, oil side down. Cook for 2 minutes, or until the top is bubbly and the bottom is lightly browned. While cooking, brush the opposite side with olive oil.

Flip over the flatbread and continue to cook for 2 more minutes, or until bottom is browned. Remove from pan and set on a plate; keep covered with a kitchen towel. Repeat the process with the rest of the dough. Serve right away or store for later. Equipment Measuring Cups and Spoons

Mixing Bowls

Rolling Pin

Cast Iron Skillet Notes All-purpose flour can easily replace self-rising flour by mixing 2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/3 teaspoon of salt into 1-1/3 cups of all-purpose flour.

by mixing 2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/3 teaspoon of salt into 1-1/3 cups of all-purpose flour. Use plain yogurt if you’re out of sour cream; its rich flavor and thickness make it an excellent substitute for creating scrumptious flatbreads.

if you’re out of sour cream; its rich flavor and thickness make it an excellent substitute for creating scrumptious flatbreads. Enhance your naan by incorporating various ingredients, from roasted garlic to cheese and fresh herbs.

Nutrition
Serving: 1 piece | Calories: 157 kcal | Carbohydrates: 15 g | Protein: 3 g | Fat: 9 g | Saturated Fat: 4 g | Cholesterol: 15 mg | Sodium: 23 mg | Potassium: 60 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 1 g | Vitamin A: 180 IU | Vitamin C: 1 mg | Calcium: 35 mg | Iron: 1 mg
Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Indian
Keyword: easy naan recipe, homemade naan, naan bread