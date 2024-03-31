Crustless Broccoli Quiche - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

Home » Keto Side Dishes » Crustless Broccoli Quiche
Last updated: · Recipes developed by Vered DeLeeuw and nutritionally reviewed by Rachel Benight MS, RD · This website generates income via ads and uses cookies.
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
This crustless broccoli quiche is perfect for a quick meatless dinner or lunch. It's delicious, filling, low-carb, and gluten-free.
The leftovers are so good that I often make two to ensure yummy leftovers for the week!
Crustless quiches are awesome. They are low-carb and easy to make, and their leftovers are excellent. I often make crustless quiche Lorraine, crustless spinach quiche, and crustless vegetable quiche.
I especially like this crustless broccoli quiche. It's perfect for weeknight dinners. It's one of my favorite options for meatless dinners, and it's also great as a filling lunch. The leftovers make an excellent breakfast!
Jump to:
- Ingredients
- Variations
- Crustless Broccoli Quiche Instructions
- Expert Tip
- Recipe FAQs
- Storing Leftovers
- More Crustless Quiche Recipes
- Foodie Newsletter
- Recipe Card
- Let's Connect
Ingredients
The list of ingredients for making this quiche is short, and it's entirely possible that you have them on hand! The exact measurements are listed in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of the ingredients:
- Broccoli: I often use frozen chopped broccoli for convenience. But as you can see in the photo above, fresh broccoli works just as well.
- Eggs: I use large eggs in most of my recipes, this one included.
- Sour cream: Plain full-fat Greek yogurt is an acceptable alternative, but sour cream tastes better.
- To season: Kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. You can replace the garlic powder with two teaspoons of fresh minced garlic.
- Scallions: You can use the green and white parts in this recipe.
- Shredded cheddar: Other melty cheeses, such as provolone, also work in this recipe.
Variations
- Use different veggies. I like to use broccoli in this recipe because it's one of my favorite vegetables. But chopped cauliflower works just as well. You can also use chopped asparagus.
- I use frozen chopped broccoli in this recipe because it's so convenient. But you can use fresh broccoli and chop it yourself after cooking it.
- Add a handful of extra veggies, such as grated carrots or chopped spinach leaves.
- Vary the cheese you use. I'm loyal to cheddar, but I tested this recipe with shredded Gruyere, shredded gouda, and crumbled feta. All of these options were excellent.
- If you don't need this quiche to be meatless, you can add a cup of cooked meat, such as shredded cooked chicken or diced ham. ¼ cup of crumbled bacon is another lovely addition.
Crustless Broccoli Quiche Instructions
This is one of my easiest recipes, which is why I make it so often. The detailed instructions for making it are listed in the recipe card below. Here are the basic steps:
You start by defrosting the broccoli in the microwave. Drain it well.
If using fresh broccoli florets, chop them into small pieces like this:
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, sour cream, Kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder.
Stir in the chopped broccoli, scallions, and cheese.
Transfer the mixture to a greased pie plate. Bake the quiche until it's golden brown, and a knife inserted in its center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.
Allow the quiche to cool and set in the pan on a wire rack for about 15 minutes, then slice it into 8 triangles and serve.
Expert Tip
Since we never have any leftovers when I make this quiche, I often bake two quiches to ensure I have leftovers the next day for lunch!
You can also double the recipe, bake it in a 9 X 13-inch baking dish, and cut the quiche into squares.
Recipe FAQs
Is a frittata the same as a crustless quiche?
They're very similar, but a frittata is egg-based, while a quiche usually has more dairy (milk, cream, sour cream, or yogurt).
How do you keep a crustless quiche from sticking?
As long as you use a glass or ceramic pie plate and grease it well, sticking should not be an issue.
Butter works best for greasing a pie plate. I prefer it to a cooking spray or brushing the pan with oil.
Can you freeze this quiche?
Yes. It freezes well. It's best to slice it first, then freeze the slices.
I either place them in individual freezer bags or wrap each in cling wrap, then place all of them in a large freezer bag. You can reheat them in the microwave directly from their frozen state.
Storing Leftovers
To ensure the leftovers keep well and do not become soggy, let the quiche cool and slice it. Let the slices cool for 30 more minutes on a cooling rack.
Store the leftovers on a layer of paper towels in an airtight container in the fridge and replace the paper towels daily.
Stored this way, the leftovers keep for about 4 days. Once completely cool, you can also freeze individual slices in freezer bags.
More Crustless Quiche Recipes
- Crustless Spinach Quiche
- Crustless Vegetable Quiche
- Crustless Quiche Lorraine
Foodie Newsletter
I send out a weekly newsletter with a recipe and tips. Want these recipes in your inbox?Subscribetoday! You can unsubscribe at any time.
Recipe Card
4.97 from 1828 votes
Pin Recipe Print Recipe
Crustless Broccoli Quiche
This crustless broccoli quiche makes a quick meatless dinner and is also perfect for lunch. It's tasty, filling, low-carb, and gluten-free!
Prep Time10 minutes mins
Cook Time30 minutes mins
Rest time15 minutes mins
Total Time55 minutes mins
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: French
Diet: Gluten Free
Servings: 8 slices
Calories: 196kcal
Author: Vered DeLeeuw
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon butter for the pan
- 16 ounces frozen chopped broccoli (or fresh broccoli cut into florets)
- 8 large eggs
- ½ cup sour cream (or full-fat Greek yogurt)
- 1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt (or ½ teaspoon of any other salt)
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ cup scallions chopped, white and green parts
- 1 cup cheddar cheese sharp, shredded (4 ounces)
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 400°F. Generously butter a 9-inch glass or ceramic pie dish.
Frozen broccoli: Place the chopped broccoli in a large microwave-safe bowl. Add ¼ cup of water. Cover and microwave on high for 6 minutes, stirring after the first 3 minutes. Drain well.
Fresh broccoli: Place the broccoli florets in a large microwave-safe bowl. Add ¼ cup of water. Cover and microwave on high for 3 minutes. Drain well, then chop the florets into small pieces.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, sour cream, kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder.
Stir in the broccoli, scallions, and cheese.
Transfer the mixture to the prepared pie dish. Bake the quiche until it's golden brown, and a knife inserted in its center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.
Allow the quiche to cool and set in the pan on a wire rack for about 15 minutes, then slice it into 8 triangles and serve.
Video
Notes
- You can double the recipe, bake it in a 9 X 13-inch baking dish, and cut the quiche into squares.
- Butter works best for greasing a pie plate. I prefer it to a cooking spray or brushing the pan with oil.
- To ensure the leftovers keep well and do not get soggy, let the quiche cool and slice it. Then, let the slices cool for 30 more minutes on a cooling rack. Store the leftovers on a layer of paper towels in an airtight container in the fridge and replace the paper towels daily. Stored this way, the leftovers keep for about 4 days. Once completely cool, you can also freeze individual slices in freezer bags.
Add Your Own Notes
Click here to add your own private notes. They're only visible to you. If you clear your browser's cache, they'll be lost.
Nutrition per Serving
Serving: 1slice | Calories: 196kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Sodium: 317mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g
Subscribe
I send out a weekly newsletter with a recipe and tips. Want these recipes in your inbox? Subscribe today! You can unsubscribe at any time.
Disclaimers
Cup measurements refer to the standard American cup, which is 240 milliliters. Most of my recipes are low-carb (or keto) and gluten-free, but some are not. Please verify that a recipe fits your needs before using it. Recommended and linked products are not guaranteed to be gluten-free. Nutrition info is approximate, and the carb count excludes non-nutritive sweeteners. Nutrition info may contain errors, so please verify it independently. Recipes may contain errors, so please use your common sense when following them. Please read these Terms of Use carefully before using any of my recipes.
More Keto Side Dishes
- Caramelized Onions
- Hearts of Palm Pasta
- Perfect Latkes
- Sweet Potato Patties
About the Author
Vered DeLeeuw, LL.M., CNC, has been following a low-carb real-food diet and blogging about it since 2011. She's a Certified Nutrition Coach (NASM-CNC), has taken courses at the Harvard School of Public Health, and has earned a Nutrition and Healthy Living Certificate from Cornell University. Her work has appeared in several major media outlets, including Healthline, HuffPost, Today, Women's Health, Shape, and Country Living. Click to learn more about Vered.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Cecilia
I made this yesterday and the whole family raved about it. It is definitely going to be a new staple dish in our menu. I used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, cut down the eggs to 6 and added fried brown mushrooms and onions.
You were right, there were NO leftovers! I'm making me another quiche today!
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
Yay! I'm so glad this quiche was such a huge success, Cecilia! Adding fried mushrooms and onions sounds YUM. Thanks for the comment!
Reply
Annabelle
Amazing recipe thank you for sharing!!!
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
Glad you enjoyed it, Annabelle!
Reply
jessy
Hello 🙂
Can I make the mix the night before and cook it in the morning?
Do I put the frozen broccoli in or do I have to cook them before?
Let’s say I wanna add spinach and mushrooms, do I have to cook them before?
Sorry for all the questions. I have made a quiche before and with all the work I put in, it went soggy and undercooked 🙁
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
Hi Jessy,
If you're concerned about sogginess, it's best to mix the quiche and bake it right away. It reheats well in the oven (covered at 350°F for 15 minutes or until it reaches 165°F; place the pan in the oven as it heats so as not to shock it with a hot oven). You can also slice it and reheat the slices in the microwave, about 10 seconds per slice.
If adding mushrooms, they should be cooked first until they have released their water and the water evaporates, as I do in this mushroom casserole.
If adding more than 1/2 cup of spinach (I assume you mean fresh spinach leaves), it's best to cook the spinach in a skillet until it releases its water, and then lift it out of the skillet with a slotted spoon and place it on paper towels. See this sauteed spinach recipe for reference.
My advice? Keep it simple. Make this quiche exactly as written the first time. After that (hopefully successful) experience, you can start experimenting.
Reply
Leave a Comment
« Older Comments