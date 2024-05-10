100 Super Easy Christmas Cookie Ideas and Recipes (2024)

The Ultimate List of the Best Christmas Cookie Recipes

Super easy, delicious Christmas cookie recipes are a must-have around the holidays! Let’s be serious, if you had to choose just ONE Christmas tradition – it would be the cookies – right? Of course, it would. They’re delicious and they bring families {and friends} together. I have some of the best memories baking with my great-grandmother in the kitchen every Christmas. Do you know what I love even more than just cookies? Getting to try tons of new kinds at a Christmas Cookie Exchange!!

Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. To learn more about ’em, click here .

The Divas have worked hard and pulled together our absolute FAVORITE Christmas cookie recipes so that you’ll be ready for traditions with your family, gifts for teachers AND the next Christmas cookie exchange! The best part about these recipes is that tonsof them are tried and true, Diva-approved. Look for the recipes that the Divas have personally tried – we’ve got some great bonus tips for you! We only selected our favorite recipes (or recipes from our favorite places, that we justknoware gonna be good) – so gather your supplies and scroll on to find the absolute BEST Christmascookies…

Classic Christmas Cookies

Last Minute Christmas Cookies

Christmas Drop Cookies

Filled and Stuffed Christmas Cookies

Frosted and Iced Christmas Cookies

Slice and Bake Christmas Cookies

Unique, Non-Cookie Alternatives

Traditional Christmas Cookie Recipes

If you’re into the classics, these are the tried and true recipes for you!

1.Chocolate Crinkle Cookies–Diva MeganApproved– My mom always made these, so seeing them brings back years of Christmas memories! Get a flat baking sheet so the cookies slide right off!

2.Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Copycat Cookies–Diva SarinaApproved – I am obsessed with Chick-Fil-A’s chocolate chip cookie. I found this copycat recipe and it is pretty close. It is my go-to chocolate chip cookie! (The original idea we had here, which you can see in the photo collage, no longer exists — so we found another option for you!)

3.Soft Gingerbread Cookies –Diva BeccaApproved– Gotta have gingerbread cookies at Christmas!! And this one is nice and soft instead of the usual hard gingerbread cookies. {Yum right?!? PLUS these cooling racks are an awesome tool to have as well!!}

4.Peanut Butter Blossoms–Diva MeganApproved– A Christmas tradition! Peanut butter and chocolate is the PERFECT combo!

5.Snickerdoodles–Diva BeccaApproved– My very favorite snickerdoodle cookie recipe! So so yummy!

6. Macadamia White Chocolate Chunk Cookies– Diva BeccaApproved– If you’re a macadamia nutfan, you’ll go CRAZY over these!

7.Sugar Cookies–Diva CatharineApproved– I AM A SUGAR COOKIE SNOB. This is, hands down, the best recipe I’ve tried.

8.SnowballCookies–The perfect winter cookie in taste and in name. Use baking mats for superb cookies with easier clean-up!

9.Crisco Chocolate Chip Cookies–Diva ShanelleApproved– I always use this cookie recipe! I mix it up and use different flavored chocolate chipsand mix-ins. We like to add in mint and peppermint around Christmas.

10.Mrs. Fields Cookies–Diva KariApproved– These are my Dad’s favorite! I used to make them for him every Sunday… or when I was in really big trouble. Haha! I always add in 1 bag of chocolate chips and 1 bag of butterscotch chips. You can also split the dough in half and do half oatmeal raisin and the other half chocolate/butterscotch chip. They freeze really well, too.

11.Candy Cane Cookies–Well, if candy canes don’t scream Christmas, then I don’t know what will. I always thought these were so fancy when I was a kid.

12.Molasses Crinkle Cookies–My mom loves molasses cookies because they’re a family tradition. Maybe this year I’ll surprise her with this new version!

13.Thumbprint Cookies– One of the best cookiesif you want a lot of bang for your buck. These simple cookies look just about as stunningas they taste.

14.Giant Oatmeal Chocolate ChipCookies–Diva CatharineApproved– My go-to cookie….every. Time. Always good, never fails, and I always make new friends because of them. {And is milk in these adorable glass bottles just not the cutest way to serve these delicious cookies!?!}

15.Gingerbread SugarCookies– Whenever I make gingerbread cookies, they seem dry and crumbly but these are rolled in sugar and look so moist!

Last Minute Cookie Recipes

So, you waited until the last possible second? You’re busy. We get it. We’ve got you covered. Try one of these quick and easy recipes that are still sure to impress!

16.Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies – Diva KariApproved– These are SUPER addictive and are my ‘go-to’ cookie because they are easy to make. Side note: whenever I make cookies that require flour, I always use bread flour, it makes them cook up nicely. And I only ever use real butter, never margarine.

17.Pretzel Cookies –The perfect combination of salty and sweet.

18.Almond Sugar Cookies –Add a little extra flavor to the classic sugar cookie and everyone will be impressed.

19.Cake Batter Chocolate Chip Cookies – Diva HeatherApproved– I made these and they are so yummy!! I mean, they are from a cake mix – how easy is that?!

20.Pumpkin Cookies – These are TOO easy! Just two ingredients for delicious cookies! {Taking these to a neighbor? Bakers twine is our FAVORITE way to top off a treat and make it look absolutely adorable!}

21.Candy Cane Oreos–A lesser-know fact, I hate Oreos. I know, don’t hate me! But seriously, how much easier can these get? And most people would be drooling over these.

22.Peanut Butter Creme Cookie Cups – Diva MeganApproved– These are my go-to when I really don’t have time but want it to look like I worked hard. It’s just making refrigerated cookie dough, fancier – but no one will know the difference!

23.Brownie Cookies –Diva MeganApproved– Two of my absolute favorite desserts in one. Just use your favorite boxed brownie mix and they’ll be ready in no time. P.S. I absolutely always use Ghiradelli Dark Chocolate, I feel like it’s just not right to use anything but the best!

24.Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookies –The classic oatmeal cookie made even more delicious with an added hint of cinnamon.

25.Rocky Road Cookies –Cookies and ice cream are a total hit, so why not combine ice cream flavors into cookie form?

Filled and Stuffed Christmas Cookie Recipes

If you love cookies with a surprise filling, then look no further!

26.Red Velvet Cheesecake Cookies–Diva MeganApproved– My husband is a huge red velvet fan. I loved how easy these were, even if thereare a few extra steps for filling them!

27.Caramelita Cookies–If you add caramel to anything (especially Rolocaramels!), you can count me in. Sweet, chewy and ooey-gooey!

28.Homemade Oreo Cookies– Diva GabbyApproved– This is pretty similar to family recipe I use! They are good last minute because they use a cake mix!

29.Chocolate Peppermint Patty Cookies–What a great idea to bring in the peppermint flavor without using candy canes!

30.Marshmallow Stuffed Cookies– Chocolate-y, marshmallow-y and delicious. The kiddos will be begging for more of these for sure.

31.Dipped Ritz Cookies–Diva PaigeApproved– Family FAV!!!

32.Homemade Crunchy Oreo Cookies– Diva BeccaApproved– Everyone knows how to do the soft homemade oreos, but this is the perfect recipe if you like a crunchy Oreo cookie. A little more time-intensive but worth the effort.

33.Salted Caramel Coconut Thumbprints–If I saw these at a Cookie Exchange, they’d be the first ones I reached for.

34.Cream Cheese Stuffed Sugar Pillows– Can you believe these are actually from a healthy cooking blog? Try her take on cookies with alternative ingredients!

35. Raspberry Almond Shortbread–Shortbread is such a classic cookie, but I love the idea of adding almond!

36.Tiramisu Cookies– I’ve got Italian roots and tiramisu? Well, it just speaks to my soul.

37.Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Lace Cookies–Well, I wouldn’t exactly call these healthy, but she has lightened up the recipe a bit so these delicate cookies are practically guilt free.

38. Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles– Diva MeganApproved– I feel like snickerdoodles are the ultimate Christmas cookie and these take it up a delicious notch! If you’ve never tried brown butter, do it – you won’t regret it!!

39. Red Velvet Whoopie Pies– Want a recipe that can help you skip a few steps? These are made with cake mix so you can whip them out in a snap.

40.Salted Caramel Stuffed ChocolateCookies–Caramel and chocolate are a match made in heaven. If you want even more caramel-infused goodness, try Rolo Stuffed Cookies – they’re Diva CarisaApproved!

Topped, Iced, Dipped and Frosted Cookie Recipes

What cookie is complete without a little topping?

41.White Chocolate Dipped Ginger Cookies – Diva FerrenApproved– I’m not the biggest fan of ginger cookies, but dipping them makes them sooooo good!

42.Santa Sugar Cookies – Diva BeccaApproved– This is a family tradition. We make them EVERY year. We like to do it assembly line style so each kid has an assignment – someone does the frosting, then passes it down to someone who does the sprinkle hat, then passes it to someone who does the chocolate chip eyes, etc. (Here’s a pic from our site!)

43.Copy-Cat SWIG Sugar Cookies – Diva ShanelleApproved– Great and it makes a TON!

44.Cranberry Bliss Cookies –Diva Amanda Approved – I took these to a Cookie Exchange and they were a HUGE hit! I made them again for Christmas. So yummy!!

45. Frosted Peppermint Brownie Cookies–Brownies. Cookies. Peppermint. Count me IN!

46.Candy Cane Kiss Cookies – Diva FerrenApproved– I haven’t tried these, but because I love kiss cookies so much, I’m going to try these this year for sure!

See Also Best Authentic Pfeffernusse Cookie Recipe

47.German Chocolate CakeCookies –The frosting on these looks likes it’s absolutely to die for! Plus, the cookies look totallyimpressive – these are sure to wow your friends!

48.White Chocolate Topped Gingerbread Cookies – Who wouldn’t be, drooling over these white-chocolate filled cookies?

49.No Bake White Chocolate Thin Mints–Longing for Girl Scout cookie season? These will do the trickand get you in the Christmas spirit!

50.Grinch Cookies –I just love the adorable little heart in the center of these Grinch-approved cookies.

51.Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies – Diva CatharineApproved– I love making these at Christmas time for the neighbors. They are always delish and always turn out so well{The candy cane kisses make these cookies to die for!}

52. Brown Sugar Cookies–I think sometimes we forget how such a simple cookie can be so delicious. Don’t skip over this one!

53.Pumpkin Sugar Cookies with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting – Diva GabbyApproved– I know these are more fall-ish, but I get TONS of compliments every time I make them!

54.Hot Cocoa Cookies –The gooey marshmallow on top just makes me want to dig right in!

55.Snowflake Meltaway Cookies– Diva CarisaApproved– These cookies literally melt in your mouth and are so easy. Only 4 ingredients!!!

Drop Cookie Recipes

My all-time favorite type of cookie – they’re so simple for large batches! Just use your stand mixer and a cookie scoop— these cookies will be ready in no time!

56.Butterscotch Toffee Cookies –Mmmm! Just the name of these cookies sounds warm and delicious!

57.Triple Chocolate Cookies – Diva ShanelleApproved– LOVE! I also replace the butter with coconut oil so that my dairy and gluten free friends can enjoy (they can have dark chocolate so I use those chips in the cookie).

58.Reese’s Peanut Butter Cookies – Diva HeatherApproved– These are one of my husband’s favorites! If you love peanut butter, you will love these!

59.Santa’s Cookies – Diva FerrenApproved– Super simple and a classic that is always tasty!

60.Mint Chip Sugar Cookies – Diva ShanelleApproved– So good! You can even call them “Grinch cookies.”

61.Hot Cocoa Cookies – Diva MeganApproved– These seriously taste just like hot cocoa, but they’re in cookie form! We actually eat them WITH hot cocoa!

62.Dark Chocolate Eggnog Cookies – It seems like lots of people have aversions to eggnog. Maybe it’s the name. It doesn’tsoundparticularly yummy, but if you put that Christmas-y flavor in cookie form then no one will turn it down.

63.Peanut Butter Nutella Cookies – Diva MeganApproved– I have never made these and NOTbeen asked for the recipe. Everyone loves them and the swirls make them look even more amazing.

64.Design Your Own Chocolate Cookies – Diva MeganApproved– In my house these are called “brownie cookies” because they taste like the chewy edges of a brownie.

65.Christmas Funfetti Cookies –Talk about an easy way to make cookies look more like Christmas!

66.The Best Soft and Chewy Cranberry White Chip Cookies –I’m always a fan of chewy cookies, and cranberries make me think of Christmas trees and Christmas dinner. The perfect Cookie Exchange recipe!

67.Melt in Your Mouth Eggnog Cookies –My favorite kind of cookie is one that’s so soft it basically disappears as you eat it – not that I really need any help making cookies disappear…

68.Nutella White Chocolate Chip Cookies –I think we can all agree that adding Nutella to anything makes for a delicious treat!

69.Double Chocolate Dream Cookies – Diva BeccaApproved – These are my go-to double chocolate recipe — PERFECT for Andes mint chipsand mint extract instead of vanilla.

70.Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cookies – Diva BeccaApproved– When I need a gluten-free, chocolate, cookie recipe for family with allergies, this is the one I use!

71.No Bake Coconut Praline Cookies – I love no bake recipes because it’s one less step before I get to eat! (The original idea we had here, which you can see in the photo collage, no longer exists — so we found another option for you!)

72.Oreo Pudding Cookies –Diva MeganApproved– My husband requests these ALL year long.

73.Pomegranate White Chocolate Chunk Cookies –Pomegranates are so much fun to eat, so feel free to snack on the fruit while you’re making this cookie. Separate the pomegranate easier with this tool!

74.Oreo Peppermint Crunch Cookies – These festive cookies will please everyone at a party and I love that they add a little crunch, too!

75.Red Velvet Gooey Butter Cookies –Have you tried any gooey butter cakes? They are my favorite crowd-pleaser, so I’m absolutely certain a red velvet cookie version won’t disappoint.

Slice and BakeCookie Recipes

Planners and procrastinators unite! These recipes are perfect for freezing ahead of time and then pulling out at the last minute to bake for fresh cookies almost instantly.

76.Cinnamon Roll Cookies – Diva MeganApproved– My nana used to always make cinnamon rolls around Christmas time and I can’t compete with her homemade recipe, but these cookies are a pretty, easy, and delicious alternative. I love how fancy they look!

77.Cinnamon French Toast Cookies – Diva MeganApproved– I love the simplicity of these cookies. They don’t look like much but if you love cinnamon, you’ll love them!

78.Christmas Swirl Cookies –How beautiful are these cookies? The only problem will be that they’re so perfect, people will have to assume they’re store-bought!

79.Butter Pecan Cookies – Think buttery and sweet. Slice and bake these cookies for a quick treat.

80.Cranberry Citrus Shortbread Icebox Cookies –For a fresh flavor during the holiday season, trythis unique recipe.

Alternatives toCookie Recipes

Maybe you’re not into cookies (What?! How can that be?!) or maybe you just want to try something a little different. These recipes are still perfect for a cookie exchange but give you some fun, new options.

81. Cookie Dough Truffles– Diva MeganApproved– Cookies are awesome, but cookie dough?! It might be my favorite part of making cookies and these taste just like the real thing without raw egg!

82.Candy Cane Bark–Candy canes are one of the most symbolic treats for the Christmas season, but I kind of think they’re a pain to eat. Problem solved with this version of the peppermint treat mixed with the perfect dose of chocolate.

83. Black Bottom Cupcakes–Diva MeganApproved– Maybe it’s just me, but these are SO Christmas – we had a neighbor that brought them to the Christmas Cookie Exchange every single year and I always looked forward to it. Use silicone cupcake wrappers so you can make them over and over!

84. No Bake Oreo Truffles– Diva FerrenApproved– My husband makes these every year and they are amazing!

85. No Bake Energy Bites– Diva SarinaApproved– We LOVE these at my house. They aren’t exactly cookies, but they look them…they are healthy – or at least healthier!

86. Cookie Dough Pretzel Bites– Everyone loves cookie dough, so these little sandwiches are tons of fun. You could even topthem with red and green sprinkles to make them the perfect treat.

87. Swedish Scorpa– Diva PaigeApproved–These are perfect for dipping in hot cocoa!

88.Chocolate Sugar Cookies – Diva BeccaApproved– Can you tell I like chocolate? These are so yummy you can eat them plain- even without frosting. 🙂

89. Peppermint Crunch Puppy Chow–There are so many varieties of puppy chow and they’re always a hit. It’s the perfect quick and easy option for a Cookie Exchange as long as you bring along some adorable bags for people to scoop their treats into.

90. Candy Cane Truffles– The bright red center of these truffles makes them the perfect bite-sized snack for a gorgeous party.

91. Gingerbread Cheesecake Bites–A twist on the traditional gingerbread cookie – these little beauties add a rich, creamy filling.

92. Maple Pecan Biscotti–Hearing the word “maple” just fills me with warmth. And I think it’s fantastic that you could totally encourage everyone to have these with the morning coffee.

93. Salted Caramel Macarons–A little French-inspired dessert that’s delicate and lighter than some of your other dessert options. These macarons will be crazy popular.

94. Sugar Cookie Squares– Diva BeccaApproved– Yummy and so much faster than cookie cutters.

95. Chocolate Peppermints–Perfect for a Cookie Exchange because at first glance they still look like a cookie.

96. Thin Mint Truffles–Just tell everyone these taste like the Girl Scout cookies and they’ll be hooked.

97. Eggnog Donut Holes–No one will be passing up donuts and these are filled with the perfect flavors for the holiday season.

98.Chocolate Chip Meringues–Such a light and delicate version of cookies, meringues are melt in your mouth delicious.

99. Cinnamon Cranberry Nut Clusters–A fantastic cookie-alternative that still fits in the cookie mold.

100. Gingerbread Macarons– White chocolate ganache and gingerbread might make for a more adventurous afternoon of baking, but it will be SO worth the effort in the end.

Good luck deciding which recipe to make this year (don’t worry, there’s always next year – especially if you pin this post now!)

Alright, you’ve got the recipes, now you just need the party! We’ve taken care of all the hard work and created the Ultimate Christmas Cookie Exchange Party Pack. It’s got invites, decor and awards, all you have to do is PRINT!!