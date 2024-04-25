The Best iPad Pro Cases (2024)

iPads are really coming into their own. At this year's WWDC, they gained an eponymous OS and can now even function as a second screen for Macs.

While the iPad Pro is not exactly a laptop replacement, it's still pretty powerful. That doesn't mean it can do without some protection, though.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have almost edge-to-edge screens, Face ID, and USB-C. That means there's more screen to see—and shatter. Not to worry; we found a number of cases that will fit the portability needs of your Pro. Plus we've included some for older iPad Pro models, too.