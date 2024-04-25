The Best iPad Pro Cases (2024)

Apple's latest iPad Pros have a new design and perks like Face ID and USB-C. Keep them, and the older 10.5-inch, safe with one of these cases.

Chandra Steele

June 13, 2019

iPads are really coming into their own. At this year's WWDC, they gained an eponymous OS and can now even function as a second screen for Macs.

While the iPad Pro is not exactly a laptop replacement, it's still pretty powerful. That doesn't mean it can do without some protection, though.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have almost edge-to-edge screens, Face ID, and USB-C. That means there's more screen to see—and shatter. Not to worry; we found a number of cases that will fit the portability needs of your Pro. Plus we've included some for older iPad Pro models, too.

Case-Mate Venture Folio

The Best iPad Pro Cases (3)

Case-Mate Venture Folio 11-inch

$39.99 at AmazonCheck Stock

You can tuck papers, your earbuds, and, of course, your iPad Pro into the Case-Mate Venture Folio, which is available for the 10.5-, 11-, and 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple Smart Folio

The Best iPad Pro Cases (4)

Apple Smart Folio 11-inch

$24.95 at AmazonSee It

This is the one that started it all. The Apple Smart Folio is the original case for the iPad and has open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. Get it for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Speck Balance Folio

The Best iPad Pro Cases (5)

Speck Balance Folio 11-inch

$34.64 at AmazonSee It

The Speck Balance Folio has your iPad covered. A raised bezel and a snap-shut design keep your iPad safe and a built-in adjustable stand lets you type and view in comfort. Get it for the 10.5- and first- and second-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

OtterBox Defender Series

The Best iPad Pro Cases (6)

OtterBox Defender Series 11-inch

$39.05 at AmazonSee It

Pad & Quill Oxford Leather

The Best iPad Pro Cases (7)

Pad & Quill Oxford Leather 11-inch

The Oxford case from Pad & Quill gives your new-school iPad Pro an old-school look. It also has a document sleeve and can fit the Apple Smart Keyboard, making it the total package. Get it for the 11-inch and 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Zugu Case Muse Case

The Best iPad Pro Cases (8)

Zugu Case Muse Case 11-inch

$64.99 at AmazonCheck Stock

Zugu Case's Muse keeps a low profile but provides plenty of protection from drops. It also allows for wireless charging of the Apple Pencil. Get it for the 11-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Speck Balance Folio Clear

The Best iPad Pro Cases (9)

Speck Balance Folio

$44.95 at AmazonCheck Stock

If you want a balance between a clear case and one that has you covered, there's the Speck Balance Folio Clear. It has a clear back and a color cover that snaps securely in place. Get it for the 10.5- and 11-inch iPad Pro.

Case-Mate Edition Folio

The Best iPad Pro Cases (10)

Case-Mate Edition Folio 10.5 inch

$34.99 at AmazonSee It

Case-Mate's Edition Folio is angling to keep you organized and stylish. It has a pocket inside for papers or earbuds and securely wraps around your iPad Pro. Get it for the 10.5-inch in black or rose gold or the 11-inch in rose gold.

STM Half Shell Case

The Best iPad Pro Cases (11)

STM Half Shell Case 10.5-inch

$29.95 at AmazonSee It

The STM Half Shell Case is a clear winner to protect the back of your 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It works with the Apple Smart Cover and Smart Keyboard.

Tech 21 Impact Clear

The Best iPad Pro Cases (12)

Tech21 T21-5754 10.5-Inch Tablet Case

$9.99 at AmazonCheck Stock

To keep your 10.5-inch iPad Pro safe but fully in sight, there's the Tech21 Impact Clear. It has a detachable holder for the Apple Pencil, too.

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Folio Case

The Best iPad Pro Cases (13)

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Folio Case

$89.95 at OtterBoxSee It

This OtterBox case is smart in more ways than one. First it wakes up the 11-inch iPad Pro when you open it. Second it lets you prop up the iPad Pro at multiple angles so it's perfectly adjusted for typing, reading, or viewing.

Pad & Quill Contega Thin

The Best iPad Pro Cases (14)

Pad & Quill Contega Thin 11-inch

Pad & Quill employs bookbinding techniques in making its linen-covered Contega case, which is available for the 11-inch and 2018 12.9-inch. It can accommodate an Apple Smart Keyboard.

Speck SmartShell Plus

The Best iPad Pro Cases (15)

Speck SmartShell Plus

$12.33 at AmazonSee It

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro clearly shines through with this Speck case but also stays safe with an impact-resistant shell. The SmartShell also accomodates the Apple Smart Keyboard and Smart Cover.

Twelve South BookBook vol. 2

The Best iPad Pro Cases (16)

Twelve South BookBook vol. 2 11-inch

$127.34 at AmazonCheck Stock

If old tomes are more your style but you have to live in modern times, get the BookBook vol. 2 to hold your 11- or 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Twelve South Compass Pro

The Best iPad Pro Cases (17)

Twelve South Compass Pro

$50.85 at AmazonSee It

If you decide to go case-free, you can still benefit from the Compass Pro, which allows for optimal viewing angles of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

  • Which Amazon Kindle Is Right for You?
  • The Best MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Cases for 2024
  • 14 Top-Rated Standing Desks to Elevate Your Work-From-Home Setup
  • The Best Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra Cases
  • Essential Apps to Make 2024 Your Best Year Ever
  • More from Chandra Steele
