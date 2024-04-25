The Best iPad Pro Cases (2024)

PCMag editors select and review products independently. If you buy through affiliate links, we may earn commissions, which helpsupport our testing.
Apple's latest iPad Pros have a new design and perks like Face ID and USB-C. Keep them, and the older 10.5-inch, safe with one of these cases.
Chandra Steele
June 13, 2019
iPads are really coming into their own. At this year's WWDC, they gained an eponymous OS and can now even function as a second screen for Macs.
While the iPad Pro is not exactly a laptop replacement, it's still pretty powerful. That doesn't mean it can do without some protection, though.
The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have almost edge-to-edge screens, Face ID, and USB-C. That means there's more screen to see—and shatter. Not to worry; we found a number of cases that will fit the portability needs of your Pro. Plus we've included some for older iPad Pro models, too.
Case-Mate Venture Folio
Case-Mate Venture Folio 11-inch
Apple Smart Folio
Apple Smart Folio 11-inch
This is the one that started it all. The Apple Smart Folio is the original case for the iPad and has open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. Get it for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Speck Balance Folio
Speck Balance Folio 11-inch
The Speck Balance Folio has your iPad covered. A raised bezel and a snap-shut design keep your iPad safe and a built-in adjustable stand lets you type and view in comfort. Get it for the 10.5- and first- and second-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
OtterBox Defender Series
OtterBox Defender Series 11-inch
OtterBox's Defender series extends to more than just the iPhone. This case has the series' famed drop and dirt protection and has a stand for easy viewing. Get it for all versions of the iPad Pro, including the 11-inch.
Pad & Quill Oxford Leather
Pad & Quill Oxford Leather 11-inch
The Oxford case from Pad & Quill gives your new-school iPad Pro an old-school look. It also has a document sleeve and can fit the Apple Smart Keyboard, making it the total package. Get it for the 11-inch and 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Zugu Case Muse Case
Zugu Case Muse Case 11-inch
Zugu Case's Muse keeps a low profile but provides plenty of protection from drops. It also allows for wireless charging of the Apple Pencil. Get it for the 11-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro.
Speck Balance Folio Clear
Speck Balance Folio
Case-Mate Edition Folio
Case-Mate Edition Folio 10.5 inch
Case-Mate's Edition Folio is angling to keep you organized and stylish. It has a pocket inside for papers or earbuds and securely wraps around your iPad Pro. Get it for the 10.5-inch in black or rose gold or the 11-inch in rose gold.
STM Half Shell Case
STM Half Shell Case 10.5-inch
The STM Half Shell Case is a clear winner to protect the back of your 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It works with the Apple Smart Cover and Smart Keyboard.
Tech 21 Impact Clear
Tech21 T21-5754 10.5-Inch Tablet Case
To keep your 10.5-inch iPad Pro safe but fully in sight, there's the Tech21 Impact Clear. It has a detachable holder for the Apple Pencil, too.
OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Folio Case
OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Folio Case
This OtterBox case is smart in more ways than one. First it wakes up the 11-inch iPad Pro when you open it. Second it lets you prop up the iPad Pro at multiple angles so it's perfectly adjusted for typing, reading, or viewing.
Pad & Quill Contega Thin
Pad & Quill Contega Thin 11-inch
Pad & Quill employs bookbinding techniques in making its linen-covered Contega case, which is available for the 11-inch and 2018 12.9-inch. It can accommodate an Apple Smart Keyboard.
Speck SmartShell Plus
Speck SmartShell Plus
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro clearly shines through with this Speck case but also stays safe with an impact-resistant shell. The SmartShell also accomodates the Apple Smart Keyboard and Smart Cover.
Twelve South BookBook vol. 2
Twelve South BookBook vol. 2 11-inch
Twelve South Compass Pro
Twelve South Compass Pro
If you decide to go case-free, you can still benefit from the Compass Pro, which allows for optimal viewing angles of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
