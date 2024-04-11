11 Recipes We Tried And Loved This Month (2024)

Marie Telling / BuzzFeed

Tahini is everywhere lately, which makes me happy because I love it so much. I love it in hummus, I love it on my meats, but most of all, I love it in baked goods. So when I saw this tahini shortbread cookie recipe in Michael Solomonov's brilliant cookbook, Zahav, I knew I had to make it.

I know these cookies look pretty rustic and a bit messy and this is not my best presentation work. But they taste so amazingly good, so who cares how they look?

The recipe is straightforward and easy (just make sure you let the dough rest for at least an hour), and the result is just awesome. With their sesame flavor and crumbly texture, these cookies are the perfect love child of buttery shortbread cookies and nutty halva. I topped them off with a pinch of sea salt and it really sealed the deal: These are hands down the most delicious thing I've baked in months. —Marie Telling

Get the recipe here.