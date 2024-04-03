25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (2024)

Published on . Updated on . By Tayo. This post may contain affiliate links. See Disclosure. Leave a Comment

Kick back with your family and loved ones on Christmas day and start the day with these easy keto brunch recipes.

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (1)

Want to Save This Recipe?

Enter your email & I'll send it to your inbox.Plus, get great new recipes from me every week!

By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Low Carb Africa.

If you're having a big dinner on Christmas day, why not skip breakfast and have brunch instead? If you have kids, there's a good chance they might be so busy opening up their presents in the morning and not bother about food.

And even if you don't, you can sleep in on Christmas morning and enjoy a delicious brunch when you wake up!

Here's a collection of delicious savory and sweet low carb and keto brunch recipes. Whether your preference is eggs, bread, biscuits, waffles or smoothies, there is something for everyone!

Don't forget to check out this handy gift guide for gift ideas your keto pals will really appreciate!

1

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (2)

Keto Biscuits

Photo Credit:kicking-carbs.com

Everyone – even those not on a low carb diet – loves these Keto Biscuits! I am not sure that there is a better way to start the day than with fresh fluffy biscuits served with sausage gravy.

2

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (3)

Low Carb Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com

Ultra moist and chocolate-infused, this low carb pumpkin bread is a delicious treat for winter brunch! It's sugar-free, ketogenic goodness at its best.

3

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (4)

Sausage and Spinach Frittata

Sausage and spinach frittata – a delectable, low carb egg dish that tastes amazing and is perfect for a holiday brunch!

4

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (5)

Low Carb Almond Coffee Cake

Photo Credit:theglutenfreeoption.com

This Low Carb Coffee Cake is not only moist but also explodes with flavor! If you like almond, then you will LOVE this breakfast treat!

5

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (6)

Keto Sausage Sauerkraut Soup

Photo Credit:www.lowcarb-nocarb.com

One of the best winter soup from Eastern Europe. This Keto Sausage Sauerkraut Soup is a perfect mixture of tanginess coming from actual sauerkraut. Together with smoky paprika taste, with the additional taste of wild mushrooms added into it.

6

Keto Eggs Benedict

Photo Credit:ketocookingchristian.com

Poached eggs and Canadian Bacon sitting atop Keto friendly bread and topped with creamy Hollandaise Sauce makes for one special breakfast!

7

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (8)

Keto Egg Loaf

Photo Credit:www.ketokeuhnnutrition.com

This Keto French Toast Loaf always makes for a great brunch recipe. Bake it ahead of time, then fry it in butter the next day.

8

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (9)

Ham and Cheese Cloud Eggs

Photo Credit:yellowglassdish.com

These ham and cheese cloud eggs are super simple to make and are ready in minutes!

9

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (10)

Low Carb Chocolate Chip Scones

Photo Credit:theglutenfreeoption.com

Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside! These chocolate chip low carb scones are the perfect complement to any breakfast or brunch!

10

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (11)

Veggie Scrambled Eggs

Made with healthy and colorful bell peppers and a dash of turmeric, this veggie scrambled eggs will leave you feeling so full and satisfied!

11

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (12)

Monte Cristo Breakfast Casserole

Photo Credit:keenforketo.com

Ham, provolone, blackberry jam--all the yummy flavors of a Monte Cristo sandwich from Disneyland, all baked together into an irresistible breakfast casserole!

12

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (13)

Red Velvet Pancakes

Photo Credit:divaliciousrecipes.com

Bright colourful pancakes that taste yummy, what a great way to start the day! Full of fibre they will keep you going all morning too! Sweet enough by themselves but feel free to pour cream, over them!

13

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (14)

Quick Spinach and Red Pepper Egg Bites

Photo Credit:www.appetiteforenergy.com

Smooth, creamy SPINACH AND RED PEPPER EGG BITES baked to perfection, are the most versatile recipe around. This easy egg muffin cup recipe can be used for brunch, a healthy grab and go breakfast, meal prep or using up leftovers.

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (15)

Vanilla Chia Seed Protein Smoothie

This delicious, vanilla chia seed protein-packed smoothie is perfect for those grab-and-go mornings when you are short on time but still need a quick, nutritious smoothie. Perfect for breakfast or brunch!

15

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (16)

Baked Eggs Florentine with Ham

Photo Credit:www.ketocookingwins.com

Impress everyone at the table with these crazy-good and super-simple Baked Eggs Florentine with Ham. Cream, ham, cheese, and eggs, what's not to love?

16

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (17)

Slow Cooker Spinach & Feta Quiche

Photo Credit:www.simplystacie.net

Try my no-fail Slow Cooker Spinach & Feta Quiche. A low carb quiche recipe that has no crust. Loaded with flavor so every bite tastes better than ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant.

17

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (18)

Keto Sausage Balls

Photo Credit:kaseytrenum.com

You are going to fall in love with this Keto Sausage Balls Recipe. It’s so easy to make and full of flavor

18

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (19)

Keto Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

Photo Credit:realbalanced.com

Do you love a delicious bacon cheeseburger and following a ketogenic diet? How about mixing it up with my keto bacon cheeseburger salad recipe! All the deliciousness of a cheeseburger without the bun.

19

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (20)

Ham and Cheese Strata for a Holiday Brunch

Photo Credit:lowcarbyum.com

Made the night before, Ham and Cheese Strata makes a delicious low carb and keto holiday brunch.

20

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (21)

Guatemalan Watercress Fritters

Photo Credit:www.atastefortravel.ca

Popular throughout Guatemala and El Salvador, these tortitas de berro con huevo (watercress pancakes) are gluten-free and vegetarian. Packed with vitamins, they’re like tiny bite-sized omelettes yet easy to whip up for a healthy breakfast or brunch.

21

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (22)

Ketogenic Gingerbread Loaf with Grass-fed Gelatin

Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com

This ketogenic loaf made with warming spices and maple flavored sweetness pairs well with all your favorite breakfast and brunch foods. From eggs to bacon to sausage it's all delicious with a piece of sugar-free, gluten-free gingerbread.

22

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (23)

Keto Blueberry Crumb Loaf

Photo Credit:ketocookingchristian.com

A moist and delicious coffee cake loaf baked with fresh blueberries and a cinnamon streusel crumb topping!

23

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (24)

Flourless Waffles

Photo Credit:www.ketokeuhnnutrition.com

These flourless waffles have become a fan favorite. They can easily become nut-free as well. Only 2 net carbs per the whole recipe.

24

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (25)

Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake

Photo Credit:yellowglassdish.com

This keto coffee cake is easy to make ahead of time. This is a gluten-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free.

25

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (26)

Cauliflower Hash Browns

Photo Credit:divaliciousrecipes.com

This is a delicious low carb alternative to potatoes using the wonderful cauliflower yet again! Enjoy with a side of sausage and eggs.

26

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (27)

Quick & Easy Low-Carb Cinnamon Roll Muffins (Keto)

Photo Credit:www.appetiteforenergy.com

Moist and delicious LOW-CARB CINNAMON ROLL MUFFINS are perfect for a snack, brunch or after-dinner treat.

27

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (28)

Keto Blueberry French Toast Casserole

Photo Credit:kaseytrenum.com

Waking up to a hearty and delicious Keto breakfast is the perfect way to start the day! This Keto Blueberry French Toast Casserole is a fantastic balance of sweet and delicious, with a nice taste of blueberry.

28

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (29)

Keto Sausage Gravy

Photo Credit:kicking-carbs.com

This rich and satisfying Sausage Gravy is the kind of comfort food that never gets old.

More All Keto & Low Carb Recipes

  • Fried Turkey Wings
  • Keto Pumpkin Pie
  • Keto Roasted Turkey (Thanksgiving Turkey)
  • Air Fryer Turkey Thighs

Reader Interactions

Comments

No Comments

Leave a Reply

25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Weekend Braised Beef Ragu with Pappardelle Recipe | Little Spice Jar
Spaghetti alla Norma | Jamie Oliver spaghetti recipes
Why bonds are falling?
Is it good to buy bonds now?
Latest Posts
Circlek Hr email address & phone number | Circle K Human Resources Manager contact information - RocketReach
Chinese Chews Recipe (Date-Nut Bars)
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 5941

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.