25+ Keto Christmas Brunch Recipes (2024)

Kick back with your family and loved ones on Christmas day and start the day with these easy keto brunch recipes.
If you're having a big dinner on Christmas day, why not skip breakfast and have brunch instead? If you have kids, there's a good chance they might be so busy opening up their presents in the morning and not bother about food.
And even if you don't, you can sleep in on Christmas morning and enjoy a delicious brunch when you wake up!
Here's a collection of delicious savory and sweet low carb and keto brunch recipes. Whether your preference is eggs, bread, biscuits, waffles or smoothies, there is something for everyone!
1
Keto Biscuits
Photo Credit:kicking-carbs.com
Everyone – even those not on a low carb diet – loves these Keto Biscuits! I am not sure that there is a better way to start the day than with fresh fluffy biscuits served with sausage gravy.
2
Low Carb Chocolate Pumpkin Bread
Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com
Ultra moist and chocolate-infused, this low carb pumpkin bread is a delicious treat for winter brunch! It's sugar-free, ketogenic goodness at its best.
3
Sausage and Spinach Frittata
Sausage and spinach frittata – a delectable, low carb egg dish that tastes amazing and is perfect for a holiday brunch!
4
Low Carb Almond Coffee Cake
Photo Credit:theglutenfreeoption.com
This Low Carb Coffee Cake is not only moist but also explodes with flavor! If you like almond, then you will LOVE this breakfast treat!
5
Keto Sausage Sauerkraut Soup
Photo Credit:www.lowcarb-nocarb.com
One of the best winter soup from Eastern Europe. This Keto Sausage Sauerkraut Soup is a perfect mixture of tanginess coming from actual sauerkraut. Together with smoky paprika taste, with the additional taste of wild mushrooms added into it.
6
Keto Eggs Benedict
Photo Credit:ketocookingchristian.com
Poached eggs and Canadian Bacon sitting atop Keto friendly bread and topped with creamy Hollandaise Sauce makes for one special breakfast!
7
Keto Egg Loaf
Photo Credit:www.ketokeuhnnutrition.com
This Keto French Toast Loaf always makes for a great brunch recipe. Bake it ahead of time, then fry it in butter the next day.
8
Ham and Cheese Cloud Eggs
Photo Credit:yellowglassdish.com
These ham and cheese cloud eggs are super simple to make and are ready in minutes!
9
Low Carb Chocolate Chip Scones
Photo Credit:theglutenfreeoption.com
Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside! These chocolate chip low carb scones are the perfect complement to any breakfast or brunch!
10
Veggie Scrambled Eggs
Made with healthy and colorful bell peppers and a dash of turmeric, this veggie scrambled eggs will leave you feeling so full and satisfied!
11
Monte Cristo Breakfast Casserole
Photo Credit:keenforketo.com
Ham, provolone, blackberry jam--all the yummy flavors of a Monte Cristo sandwich from Disneyland, all baked together into an irresistible breakfast casserole!
12
Red Velvet Pancakes
Photo Credit:divaliciousrecipes.com
Bright colourful pancakes that taste yummy, what a great way to start the day! Full of fibre they will keep you going all morning too! Sweet enough by themselves but feel free to pour cream, over them!
13
Quick Spinach and Red Pepper Egg Bites
Photo Credit:www.appetiteforenergy.com
Smooth, creamy SPINACH AND RED PEPPER EGG BITES baked to perfection, are the most versatile recipe around. This easy egg muffin cup recipe can be used for brunch, a healthy grab and go breakfast, meal prep or using up leftovers.
Vanilla Chia Seed Protein Smoothie
This delicious, vanilla chia seed protein-packed smoothie is perfect for those grab-and-go mornings when you are short on time but still need a quick, nutritious smoothie. Perfect for breakfast or brunch!
15
Baked Eggs Florentine with Ham
Photo Credit:www.ketocookingwins.com
Impress everyone at the table with these crazy-good and super-simple Baked Eggs Florentine with Ham. Cream, ham, cheese, and eggs, what's not to love?
16
Slow Cooker Spinach & Feta Quiche
Photo Credit:www.simplystacie.net
Try my no-fail Slow Cooker Spinach & Feta Quiche. A low carb quiche recipe that has no crust. Loaded with flavor so every bite tastes better than ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant.
17
Keto Sausage Balls
Photo Credit:kaseytrenum.com
You are going to fall in love with this Keto Sausage Balls Recipe. It’s so easy to make and full of flavor
18
Keto Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
Photo Credit:realbalanced.com
Do you love a delicious bacon cheeseburger and following a ketogenic diet? How about mixing it up with my keto bacon cheeseburger salad recipe! All the deliciousness of a cheeseburger without the bun.
19
Ham and Cheese Strata for a Holiday Brunch
Photo Credit:lowcarbyum.com
Made the night before, Ham and Cheese Strata makes a delicious low carb and keto holiday brunch.
20
Guatemalan Watercress Fritters
Photo Credit:www.atastefortravel.ca
Popular throughout Guatemala and El Salvador, these tortitas de berro con huevo (watercress pancakes) are gluten-free and vegetarian. Packed with vitamins, they’re like tiny bite-sized omelettes yet easy to whip up for a healthy breakfast or brunch.
21
Ketogenic Gingerbread Loaf with Grass-fed Gelatin
Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com
This ketogenic loaf made with warming spices and maple flavored sweetness pairs well with all your favorite breakfast and brunch foods. From eggs to bacon to sausage it's all delicious with a piece of sugar-free, gluten-free gingerbread.
22
Keto Blueberry Crumb Loaf
Photo Credit:ketocookingchristian.com
A moist and delicious coffee cake loaf baked with fresh blueberries and a cinnamon streusel crumb topping!
23
Flourless Waffles
Photo Credit:www.ketokeuhnnutrition.com
These flourless waffles have become a fan favorite. They can easily become nut-free as well. Only 2 net carbs per the whole recipe.
24
Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake
Photo Credit:yellowglassdish.com
This keto coffee cake is easy to make ahead of time. This is a gluten-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free.
25
Cauliflower Hash Browns
Photo Credit:divaliciousrecipes.com
This is a delicious low carb alternative to potatoes using the wonderful cauliflower yet again! Enjoy with a side of sausage and eggs.
26
Quick & Easy Low-Carb Cinnamon Roll Muffins (Keto)
Photo Credit:www.appetiteforenergy.com
Moist and delicious LOW-CARB CINNAMON ROLL MUFFINS are perfect for a snack, brunch or after-dinner treat.
27
Keto Blueberry French Toast Casserole
Photo Credit:kaseytrenum.com
Waking up to a hearty and delicious Keto breakfast is the perfect way to start the day! This Keto Blueberry French Toast Casserole is a fantastic balance of sweet and delicious, with a nice taste of blueberry.
28
Keto Sausage Gravy
Photo Credit:kicking-carbs.com
This rich and satisfying Sausage Gravy is the kind of comfort food that never gets old.
