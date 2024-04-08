Brach's Maple Nut Goodies Recipe - Naznin's Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Generations of people have enjoyed maple nut candies, and Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies are no exception.

The delectable combination of the rich flavors of nuts and maple in these delightful sweets will have you wanting more.

In this article, we will explore the history of Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies recipe, the key ingredients used in the recipe, step-by-step instructions on how to make them at home, and some creative variations to try.

So, let’s get ready to satisfy our sweet tooth with this delectable recipe!

Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies Recipe

Recipe Details:

Preparation Time : 15 minutes

: 15 minutes Cooking Time : 15 minutes

: 15 minutes Course : Dessert

: Dessert Cuisine : American

: American Yield: Approximately 24 pieces

Ingredients

1 cup maple syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 cups roasted peanuts (or any preferred nuts like pecans or almonds)

Step-By-Step Recipe

1. Preparation

Before starting, ensure you have all the ingredients ready. Grease a square baking dish with butter or use parchment paper for easy removal later.

2. Making The Maple Nut Goodies

Combine maple syrup, sugar, and corn syrup in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir gently until the sugar dissolves completely. Insert a candy thermometer into the mixture and let it boil without stirring until it reaches 300°F (150°C), the hard crack stage. Remove the saucepan from heat and quickly stir in butter, baking soda, and vanilla extract. Be cautious, as the mixture will bubble vigorously. Add the peanuts and stir until they are evenly coated with the maple candy mixture. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and spread it out evenly.

3. Cooling And Cutting

Allow the Maple Nut Goodies to cool and set at room temperature for about an hour. Once completely cooled and firm, remove the candy from the baking dish and place it on a cutting board. Cut the candy into bite-sized squares or any desired shape using a sharp knife.

Calories And Nutrition Facts (Per Serving – 1 Piece)

Calories: 150 kcal

150 kcal Total Fat: 8g

8g Saturated Fat : 2g

: 2g Cholesterol: 5mg

5mg Sodium: 60mg

60mg Total Carbohydrates: 19g

19g Dietary Fiber : 1g

: 1g Sugars: 16g

16g Protein: 3g

Creative Variations

1. Maple Pecan Goodies

For a twist on the classic recipe, replace peanuts with pecans. The buttery flavor of pecans pairs exceptionally well with the maple syrup, creating a delightful treat for pecan lovers.

2. Maple Almond Crunch

Opt for almonds as an alternative nut to introduce a nutty crunch to the candies. The combination of maple and almonds adds a unique flavor profile to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Healthier Alternatives

If you prefer a healthier version of Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies recipe, consider using natural sweeteners like honey or agave syrup. Additionally, you can use unsalted nuts and opt for organic ingredients whenever possible.

Tips For Perfect Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies Recipe

Use a candy thermometer to ensure accurate temperature readings during cooking.

Stir the candy mixture gently to prevent crystallization.

Let the candy cool properly before cutting to achieve clean and precise shapes.

Conclusion

People of all ages enjoy the classic treat known as Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies recipe. You can make your own batch of these delicious sweets at home by following the straightforward recipe and experimenting with inventive variants.

Now grab your ingredients and start cooking for a delectable treat that will make your taste buds sing!

