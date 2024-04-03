20 Sourdough Discard Recipes (2024)

From the digestion benefits to the flavor and texture, you’re going to adore this amazing list of 20 deeply flavorful and creative Sourdough Discard Recipes. Plus, if you already have a sourdough starter, it’s a great way to cut down on food waste.

Here are a few examples of what you can expect.

There’s a Sourdough Cheesecake Brownie recipe, a Sourdough Discard Naan recipe, and even a Sourdough Onion Rings recipe. That last one caught us by surprise! So are you ready to discover the tasty?

Let’s dive in!

Sourdough Pancakes

These Sourdough Pancakes are so Organically Addison. Who knew you could use sourdough discard to make the most deliciously fluffy, thick, and buttery flapjacks? The flavor is deeper and richer than the buttermilk variety. What’s more, they are incredibly versatile, as Addison provides optional instructions for making them sugar-free, gluten-free, and dairy free.

Sourdough Discard Tortillas

After going on a sourdough bread-making spree, Sarita of An Off Grid Life tried her hand at Sourdough Discard Tortillas. The results? Amazing! As in five-star-rated-across-dozens-of-reviews amazing. And you’ll love it too. Here’s why. With just 30 minutes and five ingredients, including salt and water, you can produce a large batch of the deeply flavorful flatbread.

Sourdough Soft Pretzels

So these Sourdough Soft Pretzels by Kim are so good they remind her of the ones you get from the ballpark. They aren’t sour at all, but rather, the taste is elevated thanks to the fermented discard. The Kickass Baker gives you tips on shaping, salting, and even a substitution for the discard.

Sourdough Pumpkin Roll with Freshly Milled Flour

Kara of Grains In Small Places is another baker, kicking butt and taking names with her in-depth tutorials and ingenious recipes. Enter this Sourdough Pumpkin Roll with Freshly Milled Flour. She’s made this dessert with spelt and soft white wheat but has recommendations for other grains as well.

But some advanced planning is required. The flour, brown sugar, starter, and pumpkin get mixed the night before. Then you add the other ingredients the following morning. Finally, bake, add the filling, and roll it up.

Cheesecake Brownies

As one day melts into the next, and winter refuses to give way to spring, Samantha of East Pine Home makes these Sourdough Cheesecake Brownies. They are decadent with swirls of sourdough brownie base, chocolate chips, and cheesecake. All you need is a glass of milk, some good t.v., and suddenly the cold season isn’t so bad.

Sourdough Pizza Dough

Okay, so Chef Lindsay Farr is breaking all the “rules” today with her Sourdough Pizza Dough recipe. First, real sourdough pizza crust can only be had at those pizzerias will a large oven, right? Also, and this is a biggie, you’re supposed to be kneading the dough all day.

Well, not with this recipe. The Chef shows us how to make the most chewy yet crispy pizza dough the easy way. Which is right in your food processor.

Sourdough Apple Muffins

At the request of a reader, Joanne of Ugly Duckling Bakery developed these Sourdough Apple Muffins. Now, I know you’re thinking, “I can close my eyes and find an apple muffin recipe.” Yeah, but not this one. First, it’s packed with a ton of chopped apples. There is over one cup of fruit in this eight-serving recipe. Also, it’s filled with Joanne’s tips, like choosing the right kind of apple and browning the butter.

Sourdough Banana Bread

Savor The Best‘s Dahn crowns this Sourdough Banana Bread, the tastiest banana bread she’s ever had. That’s a bold statement, as she has several such recipes on her blog. But despite the exceptionally deep flavor and noteworthy texture, it’s still easy to make with common ingredients. And with Dahn’s tips, you can’t go wrong.

Sourdough Chocolate Cake

If you want the most flavorful, moist, and tender cake you’ve ever had, you must try this Sourdough Chocolate Cake by Tati of Milk & Pop. As shown, she bakes it in a bundt pan, but you can also use this recipe to make layer cakes. But it’s not just an approachable dessert recipe with 10 minutes of preparation. The breakfast and brunch enthusiast shares her other tips, such as fresh hot coffee to enhance that chocolatey flavor.

Everything Sourdough Crackers

Once you make these Everything Sourdough Crackers from The Suburban Soapbox, you’ll never reach for the prepared stuff at the store again. In fact, Kellie goes a step further, “you’ll be craving them 24/7.”

Surprisingly, they’re not difficult to make with simple ingredients: flour, salt, and butter. You simply mix the ingredients, knead, roll, cut, bake, and sprinkle with everything seasoning.

Rye Sourdough Discard Chocolate Chip Cookies

Marta of Sense and Edibility knows better than to throw away that unfed sourdough starter. Instead, the professional chef and former catering business owner makes these Rye Sourdough Discard Chocolate Chip Cookies. They are chewy and slightly tart, with chopped chunks of cacao throughout rather than uniform chips. What a great way to jazz up basic chocolate chip cookies.

Sourdough Scones with Blueberries and Lemon

Traditional Scones are delicious all their own, but these Sourdough Scones with Blueberries and Lemon by Home Grown Happiness are special. The sourdough discard adds tenderness to the crumb as the acidic quality breaks down the gluten in the flour. So they are light, airy, and bursting with juicy blueberries and the brightness of lemon.

Sourdough Discard Naan

The diplomatic Meenakshi of The Flavor Bells says there’s no way to mess up this Sourdough Discard Naan recipe. Others might call it “dummy proof.” Here’s why. Not including the garnish, it’s an easy six-ingredient flatbread made with AP flour, whole milk, sourdough discard, oil, water, and salt. Plus, there’s no hand-kneading involved. Your stand mixer does all the work for you.

Sourdough Discard Donuts

While donuts come in different sizes, flavors, and shapes, there’s just something to appreciate about a classic yeasted glazed donut. It’s subtle in flavor with a perfect texture that seems to just melt away with every bite.

Well, perhaps Mary, The Goodie Godmother, improved on that simplicity with this Sourdough Discard Donuts Recipe. Multiple taste testers declared it the best donut they’d ever had. At first, it may seem a pretty standard write-up with the usual ingredients. Only this time, there’s the unfed starter for a bolder flavor.

Sourdough Onion Rings

I gotta tell ya! We certainly weren’t expecting to discover a Sourdough Onion Rings recipe during our search for exciting sourdough discard recipes. But inventive, gorgeous, and delicious is just what you can expect from Eat The Love.

For this recipe, Lin shows you how to make the crispiest, crunchiest onion rings you’ve ever had in your life. You know, the kind of food that has you daydreaming about it. It works so well because sourdough discard gets crusty quickly, and its viscous quality makes for an onion ring that stays crispy long after you fry it.

Soft Sourdough Dinner Rolls

Soft Sourdough Dinner Rolls by Rebecca of Sugar And Soul are pillowy soft, satisfyingly tender, and subtly sweet with that characteristic mild tang. And while homemade bread making is usually a labor of love, with some types requiring multiple kneading and resting cycles, this one is different. There are just 30 minutes of hands-on time. So, you’ll want them around for din-din, but if they’re in sight, you’ll snack on them any time.

Sourdough Discard Cornbread

Sourdough Discard Cornbread is a Lynns Way Of Life favorite you’ll want to serve with chili, stews, and soups. Or you’ll just keep it around for snacking and serve it with apple butter or strawberry jam. And in addition to a well-tested recipe, Lynn also teaches you how to safely store your cornbread so it doesn’t go bad prematurely.

Jumbo Blueberry Sourdough Muffins

Tangy sourdough and sour cream contrast perfectly with sweet and juicy berries in this Jumbo Blueberry Sourdough Discard Muffins recipe by Kayla of Broken Oven Baking. And we’re not just talking about fresh berries here. You can use frozen fruit, too, for year-round enjoyment. However, what gives the muffins that sweet crunch on top and bakehouse quality is the demerara sugar.

Sourdough Discard Waffles

These Sourdough Discard Waffles by Kristin of Dirt & Dough are light and fluffy on the inside (thanks to the whipped egg whites) and crispy on the outside. Flavorwise? They have a hint of tanginess. So could these be the best waffles you’ve ever made at home? We’d say that’s a strong possibility. The best part is that you can mix the batter and have four scrumptious servings on the table in less than 30 minutes.

Cheesy Sourdough Discard Crackers

For a tasty and fun-to-make snack, check out these Cheesy Sourdough Discard Crackers from Barley & Sage. It’s Kyleigh’s favorite way to use unfed sourdough starter. The seven-ingredient, 30-minute snack is herby and cheesy with a slightly sharp flavor. But that’s her delicious version. The pup-loving blogger also gives you plenty of examples to switch it up, including using cheddar instead of parmesan cheese.

Which Sourdough Discard Recipe Will You Try First?

By now, you’ve discovered many tasty sourdough recipes. From sourdough waffles to sourdough cornbread, there were so many tasty options to choose from. So, which ones are you most excited to try? We’d love to know!