12 Best Projectors with WiFi and Bluetooth in 2023 (2024)

Mike Popovich UX/UI Designer at - Adobe A projector aficionado, Mike’s passion has translated into an extensive repository of knowledge. His experience spanning several projector models gives him a unique vantage point...Read more

There was a time when a projector meant a rectangular box mounted on the ceiling that required many cables to project images. But, it is the era of modern technology.

And in this era, wireless technology is ruling globally. Therefore, a projector with wifi and Bluetooth is the best compatible device for your ultra-modern devices.

However, finding the best projector that comes with wifi and Bluetooth requires you to fulfill a lot of benchmarks. So we dig deep into the market to mine the best devices. Then tested a few projectors and finally came up with this list.

In this article, I am about to present the 12 best projectors with wifi and Bluetooth support. Also, the buyer’s guide informs you how you can pick the best device that is appropriate for you.

Contents show

Our top picks

Best Overall: FANGOR 7500 Lumens Native 1080p Full HD Projector

It has wireless connections with Bluetooth audio output. Also, 1080 native video resolution and 7500 lumens of brightness

Best smart: Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart wifi Mini Projector

This projector has a built-in operating system. Also, it has superb image output capability in a darker room. Also, support HDMI input and wireless.

Best with Battery: ViewSonic M1+ Portable Projector

Viewsonic M1+ has a built-in battery that runs for six hours, is Small in size, and has better image output

Affordable daylight projector: TOPTRO wifi Bluetooth Projector 7500 Lumens

It has smooth wireless input, Bluetooth connections, 7500 Lumens, and 720p resolution

Best Bluetooth projector: Artlii HD wifi Bluetooth Projector with Smartphone

Artlii projector can do screen mirroring and wireless projecting. It also provides 720p resolution output, keystone adjustment, Bluetooth audio output, and zoom function.

Best mini projector for 720p: VILINICE 5000L Mini Bluetooth Movie Projector

It has 5000 Lumens of brightness, 720p resolution, smooth wireless connectivity, built-in speakers, and superb portability.

Best mini projector: YABER V6 5G wifi Bluetooth Projector 9500L Upgrade Full HD

YABER V6 has 9500 lumens brightness, 1080p native resolution, high-quality sound, Bluetooth, and wifi connections.

Best for iOS: WiMiUSS25 wifi Portable Mini Bluetooth Projector

It has smooth wireless output, airplay video projection, dual stereo speakers, 1080p video output, 200 ANSI lumen, and Bluetooth 5.0

Best 2 in 1: BIGASUO HD Bluetooth Projector

This projector has a built-in DVD player. It also offers 720p video output, better color contrast, built-in audio, and a tripod.

Best wireless portable projector: XGIMI MoGO Pro

It has a built-in battery that runs for two hours and has 300 ANSI brightness, 1080p resolution, and a built-in Android 9.0 operating system.

Mini projector for outdoor: Xnoogo 9600 Lux 5G wifi Bluetooth Mini projector

It has Dolby sound, 1080 resolution, 9600 lumens of brightness, and a 10000:1 color contrast ratio.

Budget wireless projector: FANGOR 230″ Portable Movie Projector with Tripod F-802

This projector has 1080p resolution, a built-in surround speaker 10000:1 contrast ratio, and micro sd card support, and it also provides a free bag and tripod.

12 best projectors with wifi and Bluetooth 2022

We picked the following projectors as the best projector with wifi and Bluetooth based on a few major criteria. Such as price, features, lumen, resolution, ease of use, connectivity, portability, and quality.

1. Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart wifi Mini Projector

Specifications:

Android 7.1 built-in projector

360-degree surrounding speaker

480p resolution

30000 hours of lamp life

This wifi Bluetooth projector has portability to carry all the time. You can use it anywhere with little source of power to enjoy with your buddies.

However, it has a lower screen resolution and brightness. So, I suggest using it for darker room conditions.

But, in a small screen size wireless projector can provide the best quality image output, that’s for sure.

Also, it comes with 360 degrees surrounding the speaker. But, most of all, it has its operating system.

It runs on Android 7.1. So, you can enjoy any Netflix show without using your smartphone or other devices.

Moreover, you can enhance your video-watching experience via an HDMI cable. You can input any video through an HDMI port to enjoy excellent video projection at any time.

And, keystone correction ensures perfect aspect ratio and rectangular video every time.

Pros

It does not require any device to project video

Better image quality in the darkroom

Longer lamp life

Runs on battery

Cons

Not suitable for a bright room

2. ViewSonic M1+ Portable Projector

Specifications:

100-inch screen size

480p resolution

M1+ Dongle

6 hours of battery

Viewsonic M1+ projector does not require an additional power source to project any video. Moreover, it has a built-in battery that can run for a maximum of six hours.

So, you can take it for an outing and watch your favorite tv shows with your friends anywhere.

If you add an M1 dongle, it can play Netflix and Amazon prime with the built-in OS. However, I suggest using a smartphone to project a video.

Using wifi, you can play a maximum of 4K videos from this smartphone projector. But, it can project lower-resolution video.

As for the connectivity has USB and HDMI ports to connect the projector to a pc, laptop, or other devices. Also, it supports wifi to connect with smartphones and other wifi-supported devices.

Moreover, it has built-in dual Bluetooth speakers that provide excellent sound quality.

If you want a portable wireless projector with better image quality and standalone video projecting capability, you can go for it.

Although it has a smaller resolution, it ensures prime image quality in dark conditions and small screen sizes. I do not think 100 inches is too small.

Pros

Longer battery life

Easy to set up

Better image quality

Cons

Lower resolution output

3. TOPTRO wifi Bluetooth Projector 7500 Lumens

Specifications:

7500 lumens of brightness

Maximum of 720p resolution

Bluetooth 5.0

60000 hours of lamp life

Do you need an affordable wifi Bluetooth projector that can work in daylight? Then I would say, you can go for this.

With better brightness, it can project images in daylight or outdoor conditions. Yet perform so well that it is impossible for some projectors in a dark room.

This portable phone projector does not need any cable to project video. Instead, it can project video from your smartphone screen via a screen mirroring feature.

Also, it has superb sound quality speakers that you can connect through Bluetooth 5.0.

This high-quality projector will provide you with crisp images and better color accuracy. The only drawback of this product is its 720p resolution, but the problem goes away if we project it in smaller display sizes!

Moreover, it has long-lasting lamp life with the help of a modern cooling system. Also, cooling fans have maximum noise reduction that does not bother during the projection time.

Pros

High brightness for a portable video projector

support android devices and ios devices

HiFi stereo speakers

Cons

Poor build quality

4. FANGOR 7500 Lumens Native 1080p Full HD Projector

Specifications:

7500 Lumens of brightness

1080p native resolution for a 250-inch screen size

4K video input

6000:1 contrast ratio

Overall, the best projector with wifi and Bluetooth may not seem that powerful in its visual outlook. But, this wireless projector has all the potential and features that you are looking for in your wifi projector.

This mini projector has 7500 lumens of brightness to allow you to enjoy anything in daylight conditions. Furthermore, you can have that brightness for a maximum of 1080p native resolution on up to 250 inches of screen size.

Overall, it ensures better image quality, whether it is a dark room or a bright one.

Surely it supports wifi and Bluetooth connectivity for all android and ios devices. Also, it has a faster data transfer rate to reduce delay time while you’re watching a movie or playing a game.

Moreover, it has USB, HDMI, and VGA ports to connect with a gaming console, pc, or other devices. However, you will only project a 4K image with a USB port.

Also, it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, high contrast ratio, and longer lamp life.

Pros

higher resolution for larger screen size

Can project in daylight

It comes with a Bluetooth speaker

Cons

It does not work on a portable device

5. Artlii HD wifi Bluetooth Projector with Smartphone Screen

Specifications:

Bluetooth connection for external speaker

1080p video input support

Keystone correction

Zoom function

If you need a portable mini projector that works perfectly with a smartphone, then this model of Artlii HD wifi Bluetooth projector is for you. It is so tiny that it seems to hold a tablet in your hand while you carry it. As a result, you can take it anywhere with you.

It has better brightness to ensure crisp images at any time. Although it supports 1080p video input, it only can project that in 720p resolution in a display of a maximum 300″ size.

You can do wireless mirroring through android or ios devices to project HD resolution video.

Wireless connections are known for easy projection anytime, anywhere. As for the wired connection, you can connect through USB, HDMI, VGA, or whatever you feel comfortable with.

Also, it has a keystone correction and zoom function. Moreover, this wifi projector has Bluetooth connectivity for sound output.

So you can connect Bluetooth speakers to enjoy better sound quality with the crisp and high-quality video-watching experience.

Although you can control this wifi projector with an android or ios smartphone yet, you can do remote control for zoom and a few other functions.

Overall, it could be an excellent choice for watching movies or playing games. However, I’d suggest using a wired connection for gaming to ensure a faster response time.

Pros

Compact projector

Support external speakers

Support wifi and Bluetooth

TV box support

Cons

Not easy to set up

6. VILINICE 5000L Mini Bluetooth Movie Projector

Specifications:

5000-lumen brightness

1080p input resolution and 720p native output

Screen Mirroring technology

SRS sound technology

VILINICE WIFI projector is a mini projector with a lot to offer that you don’t usually see in a wifi projector.

First of all, it has 5000-lumen brightness for use anywhere from darkroom to bright light. Still, it can show clear and crisp images with the help of its 1080p image projection capability.

That resolution applies up to 240″ screen size. Also, it has a better contrast ratio to ensure crisp and high-quality image projection that ensures an eye-pleasing experience.

VILINICE mini projector supports screen mirroring via android phones or iPhones. Also, it has an srs sound system with dual HiFi stereo speakers. That ensures outstanding sound quality with better image quality than you have already got.

Moreover, this wireless projector has an innovative cooling system. And, that helps to run the lamp for a long time.

Surely it has regular connectivity ports such as HDMI, VGA, and USB. You can connect a TV stick, gaming console, or DVD player through these cables.

Also, this video projector has a keystone correction feature to ensure the right proportion of video projection every time.

Pros

HDMI port for gaming consoles

High-quality sound

Better image quality

Cons

Few customers claimed wireless network connectivity

7. YABER V6 5G wifi Bluetooth Projector 9500L Upgrade Full HD

Specifications:

9500 lumen of brightness

1080p native video output

4-axis keystone correction

100000 hours of bulb life

YABER v6 is an upgraded portable projector from its predecessors. And it is the first mini projector with native full HD resolution.

First of all, it has 9500-lumen brightness to project daylight images without visibility issues. It is such a high-brightness output for a mini projector.

Also, that higher resolution projection on the big screen lets you enjoy the ultimate video-watching experience.

It also contains a higher contrast ratio for crisp and clear images, whether in a dark room or a bright outdoor one.

In addition, this mini projector has a zoom function and a 4-axis keystone correction feature. That ensures a perfect aspect ratio video every time.

As for the connectivity, it has a Bluetooth connection and wifi connection, and a wired connection.

With a smartphone, you can do screen mirroring to project video through your android and ios devices. But, I always recommend an HDMI connection for faster response time.

Moreover, it has HiFi dual stereo speakers for an excellent listening experience. Yet, you can use an external speaker via Bluetooth.

With a money-back guarantee, I can recommend this mini projector all day if you are looking for a full HD Bluetooth projector.

Pros

portable size yet best quality resolution

Highest brightness

Larger display

Cons

Poor build quality

8. WiMiUS S25 wifi Portable Mini Bluetooth Projector

Specifications:

200 ANSI lumen

1080p video output

HiFi stereo sound system

Bluetooth 5.0

WiMiUS S25 is another mini projector that offers a lot according to its size. Yet, it can project on a big screen. It also has native full HD resolution projection capability.

Because of its superb brightness, it can also be used outdoors. However, compared to YABER Y6, it seems to have better color accuracy and a sharper image.

Also, it can connect directly with iPhone devices via airplay. And this feature is not present in a lot of wireless projectors.

Indeed it can connect with android devices and Windows devices via wifi. However, if you are willing to play games, connect the HDMI cable for a faster response time.

It also has a built-in HiFi dual stereo sound system as a portable projector. Also, you can connect an extra speaker via Bluetooth 5.0 or a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Overall, this mini projector would be a great choice for watching movies in the darkroom to enjoy a similar experience as the theater.

Although it has outdoor projecting capability, the best quality result is only possible in a dark environment.

Above all, it has a money-back return policy to ensure a better user experience. You like it; you keep it, you don’t like it, you get your money returned.

Pros

Small in size

High-quality image output

Massive display size

Cons

Poor build quality

9. BIGASUO HD Bluetooth Projector Built-in DVD

Specifications:

Built-in DVD player

1:8000 contrast ratio

720p resolution

Bluetooth 5.0

If you do not want to use another device to play the video, you can get this upgraded version of the BIGASUO projector because it has a built-in DVD player.

In addition, you can insert a disk to enjoy video projection with the remote control.

This smart projector always ensures crisp and detailed images. It has higher brightness and a reasonable color contrast ratio.

Although it has a 720p resolution, it performs a lot better than some 1080p resolution-supported projectors.

As for the connectivity, it supports Bluetooth and wifi connection, that’s for sure. Also, it has popular wired connectivity options such as HDMI, USB, and VGA.

Overall, it offers many features to become the best wireless projector. In addition, this video projector comes with a tripod bag free of cost.

Pros

Versatile projector

Decent image output

Standalone entertainment device

Cons

Only for darkroom

10. XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector for Outdoor Movies

Specifications:

300 ANSI of brightness

1080p video projection resolution

2 hours of battery life

Android 9.0 built-in OS

MoGo pro is the best wireless projector in various aspects because it does not require extra devices for watching videos.

Also no need for an additional power source. It has a built-in battery that runs over two hours of projection time. But good it is?

Well, it has 300 ANSI lumen of brightness to project sharp video with the help of 1080p resolution. Also, it has a better color contrast ratio.

The manufacturer brands it as a smart projector. Because it runs on the Android 9.0 operating system, you can download the app and enjoy video on a big screen.

Also, it has automatic keystone correction. That means you do not need to fix the video aspect anymore manually. Instead, it will do it automatically.

Moreover, it has a huge size stereo speaker for excellent sound output. And, you will get additional wireless connection, HDMI, USB, and VGA connectivity options.

Pros

Built-in battery

Superb brightness and resolution

Android 9.0 operative system with native app library

Cons

Bigger size

11. Xnoogo 9600Lux 5G wifi Bluetooth Mini Projector

Specifications:

1080p resolution

9600 lumen of brightness

Dolby sound technology

10000:1 color contrast ratio

Xnoogo is one of those mini projectors that have higher lux output. Surely 9600 lux brightness is enough for indoor and outdoor light conditions. It will always provide better image output.

Also, it has a 1080p image output to ensure a sharper image. Yet, it can project on a maximum of 400″size. This is the best feature among mini projectors out in the market right now.

You can connect this projector to a smartphone or pc via wifi. Also, you can connect various devices through HDMI or VGA ports.

Still, it has one of the best sound-quality stereo speakers. However, it does not allow you to connect extra speakers because it is unnecessary.

But, the projector supports a maximum of 4K video input through the HDMI port. So, even though it cannot project a 4K resolution video, it will surely enhance the video quality.

Pros

4K video input

Dolby sound system

large display size

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivity options

12. FANGOR 230″ Portable Movie Projector with Tripod F-802

Specifications:

1080p resolution

It comes with a free bag and tripod

Built-in surround speakers

10000:1 color contrast ratio

It is another native 1080p resolution output projector that comes with a tripod. Although the manufacturer did not mention the brightness power, it is well enough for projecting in the darkroom.

Moreover, since it has 1080p resolution, you will always enjoy sharper image output in this particular device. Also, it has a better color contrast ratio to enhance video watching experience.

As for connectivity, it has the latest wireless feature for connecting any device. However, you can connect through HDMI or VGA as well.

If you connect through wifi, you may get a slower response time. But, compared to other wireless projectors, it has a minimum response time.

Also, it has a Bluetooth feature for connecting Bluetooth speakers. However, you do not need wireless speakers because it has built-in speakers with superb audio output.

Above all, it has a micro sd card port. So, you can insert an sd card to play your desired video.

Overall, FANGOR is the best wireless movie projector within its budget range.

Pros

Digital light processing for better image projection

Better color accuracy

Easy to use

Cons

Not that bright

Benefits of Projector With wifi And Bluetooth

Since you are about to buy a projector with wifi and Bluetooth, you must have a lucid idea of what its benefit is. So, first, let’s see the benefits of wireless projectors and then move into the projector’s review.

Compatibility

You don’t have to add old messy cables to connect the project to the device. Often you face impediments to connectivity with the device you have. But, a wireless projector does not require any cables.

If your device has wifi or Bluetooth, you can connect through that. Therefore, it allows a wide range of devices compatible with the projector.

Easy to control

Since it has wireless support, you do not need a remote control. Instead, you can control the projector from your smartphone, and some of the projectors also support voice commands.

That enhances user experience and makes your movie-watching experience one step further.

Portability

You do not need cables anymore. There will be no problem that occurs due to connectivity limitations.

Now, you can take it wherever you want and project your desired images to watch on the bigger screen.

That makes these projectors a perfect portable projector. You can use it to have fun with your friends or take it to the classroom for educational purposes.

How to pick the best projector with wifi and Bluetooth

A projector may be the best in the market but is it best for you? The word “best” varies among individuals based on personal preferences.

So, you need to know how to pick the best projector that suits you the most.

Lamp life

Based on a few criteria, the manufacturer provided us with an estimated lamp lifetime. So, we can understand how long it can run without changing the bulb.

You must want a longer lamp-life projector, that’s for sure. But, there is a drawback you should know.

Sometimes manufacturers estimate a lifetime of bulbs, but slowly it gets dimmer for some reason. Usually, that happens in low-quality projectors.

Wireless Connectivity

You are looking for wireless support projectors. But, make sure you have got the latest one. If it is a Bluetooth projector, it should support at least Bluetooth 4.0 or a higher version.

And, for the wifi version, five or above is suitable for you. Also, make sure it supports all kinds of OS, whether iOS, Android, or Windows.

Because the latest Bluetooth and wifi version ensures faster data transfer and minimum lag, you will see lag if your input video file size is larger than the wireless data transfer speed. In addition, the projector may not project the video in some cases.

Available Ports

Although you are getting a wireless projector, it should have connectivity ports. That is also related to the data transfer rate. Some of the modern days 4k videos have a large size.

It requires super-fast data transmission to render the file. You need a good quality port to ensure that.

For example, an HDMI cable can transfer up to 8K video to play on a projector. Also, port connectivity offers a faster response time than wireless.

Lumen

A higher-lumen projector is always a better option. However, it increases the cost of a projector. So, you have to pick a projector based on where you will use it.

If you use it in a dark room most of the time, having 2000 lumens or less is quite enough. And, it will cut some extra costs.

But, if you intend to use it outdoors, you have to pick 3000 lumens or a higher brightness projector.

Contrast

Contrast defines the difference between light and dark. If you got a higher contrast ratio projector, it would offer better clarity in the video.

If you are willing to play games using the projector, small details matter the most.

Also, an outdoor projector requires a higher contrast ratio to make it visible in bright light. Considering all the factors, you can get a 50000:1 contrast ratio or higher to get the best optimistic result.

Resolution

There are two types of meaning when using a projector: input resolution and output resolution. Input resolution means what video size it supports, and output resolution means the video projection size and quality.

For example, if it supports FHD video input, it should have some kind of wireless connectivity that can transfer data from an FHD video.

And for the projection, should have a native resolution for a larger projection size.

Having a 1080p projection image resolution is the standard so far. However, you can get a 4K projector with wifi and Bluetooth.

Portable Projector

Having a wireless connection is not enough to become a portable projector. It fulfills one of the many criteria required to become a portable projector. It should have less weight to carry in your backpack or your hand.

Portable projectors are usually good for small screen projection sizes. Also, it is best suitable for enjoying something with friends anywhere. The mini projector is the perfect example of a portable projector.

Speaker

Speakers are not mandatory for a projector. However, it is always good to have extra features. Having a dual stereo speaker ensures better sound quality with an ear-pleasing experience. But, it is one of the key features that you must seek for portable projectors.

Conclusion

That was the list of the 12 best projectors with wifi and Bluetooth. I hope you got enough information to get your desired one. We have included twelve different products that are best in their category.

However, you can check out the buying guide to know what you need. And, you should get one according to your personal preference that suits you the most.