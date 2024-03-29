Complete Guide to Choose the Best Speakers for Outdoor Projector (2024)

Do you have an outdoor projector that you use to enjoy movies or sporting events outdoors? If not, now may be the time to consider purchasing one. These projectors offer a fun and unique way to enjoy your favorite activities while spending time outdoors.

However, before you can start using your projector, you'll need to select the right speakers. In this guide, we'll provide tips on how to choose the best speakers for outdoor projector. So, whether you're looking for a set of indoor-outdoor speakers or just want some advice on what to look for, read on!

What To Look For When Choosing The Perfect Speaker

A projector’s primary concern is the picture and not the sound. Thus you need a good and powerful external speakerto create a fantastic experience for all.

So, if you need to get this process right, here is what you need to look out for when shopping.

1. Great Sound Quality

Sound quality is a crucial aspect to consider when purchasing speakers for outdoor projector. After all, you want to hear all those subtle details, not just hear the movie playing. If you are going to pay for a good speaker, it should have excellent sound quality.

Sound quality can make or break an experience of watching something on your TV screen or computer monitor. However, this feature is subjective. What may seem impressive to one person could be low quality to another with different tastes in music and movies.

Nevertheless, great sound quality means more than just high volume levels. It means clarity, balance, and less distortion when listening under high volumes. So, always check for this aspect before buying a projector speaker.

2. Weatherproof

Any outdoor event is bound to be affected by sudden weather changes. And if you want the sound of your movie or video projection to remain unaffected, choose a weatherproof speaker.

Ideally, a weatherproof speaker is a projector speaker specially designed to be used outdoors and in any weather condition. Additionally, weatherproof speakers for outdoor projector means they will remain functional even in accidental liquid spills.

A weatherproof speakeris a must-havewhen you want to use your projector outside. However, do not just take adverts and sellers for their word. Go for trusted brands or check the features such as IP rating and weatherproofing technology.

An IP rating is an international standard that measures how well a product can resist water and other external elements. Some of these ratings are IPX4, which means that the device is resistant to splashing water but not immersion in water or direct contact with water. IPX5 means the product is protected from direct contact with moving water, while IPX6 means that the product is protected from strong water jets in all directions.

3. Long Battery Life

An outdoor projector speaker’s battery life is one of the essential features to look for when choosing the perfect speaker.

The longer the battery life, the better it is for your convenience and ease of use. You can use your projector speaker for long hours without worrying about charging it repeatedly.

The time a speaker lasts depends on its brand, type, and output, among other factors. Some manufacturers use lithium-ion batteries, while others use alkaline as their power source. These batteries have different capacities and thus provide different performance levels in terms of time duration compared to each other.

The quality of these batteries also affects how long they last before being recharged or replaced with new ones. So, if you want a long-lasting speaker, choose one that uses high-quality batteries that can withstand a lot of usage before needing to be replaced or recharged.

Best Projector Speakers

So which are the best speakers for outdoor projector? Here are our top recommendations.

1. soundcore3 speaker

If you are looking for a combination of long battery life, quality, and perfect sound, technology, the soundcore3speakeris your solution.

This speaker is waterproof, lightweight, and small in design. It allows you to enjoy a clear sound from your projector and be at ease because of its 24-hour battery life.

Pros

Excellent battery life

Built-in microphones for calls

Clear and crisp sound

USB for charging other devices

Cons

Echos during speaker calls

It has a generic design

2. JL Boombox 2

The JL Boombox 2 is a powerful speaker for a projector, especially if you are planning a backyard party with many guests. It has a powerful bass giving your guests a real party experience.

In addition, it has a stylish make and grip that fits your lifestyle choices and party themes.

Pros

It has a monstrous bass

It is waterproof

It has a 24-hour playtime

Cons

Relatively pricier

FAQs

What Kind Of Speakers Do I Need For An Outdoor Projector?

The kind of speaker you need for an outdoor projector is one with the appropriate connection input. Projectors usually have a 3.5mm audio output or a stereo RCA output. So any speaker with a compatible input will work fine with a projector.

Can You Connect External Speakers To A Projector?

Yes. You can connect external speakers to a projector through an HDMI or audio cable, commonly known as RCA. You will need an audio cable and a power source for the external speakers, such as an AC outlet or battery. If you're using Bluetooth, this is unnecessary unless there's no other way to power the external speakers.

Do Bluetooth Speakers Work With Projectors?

Bluetooth speakers can work with projectors. To get the best experience, choose a compatible speaker with a long battery life and good sound quality.

Conclusion

We hope this article has given you insight into what makes speakers for outdoorprojector good. Generally, you should look for an outdoor project speaker that ticks the weatherproof, high sound quality, and long battery life checklist.

Additionally, we've listed some of our favorite options to help you make a quicker decision.