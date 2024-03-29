GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (2024)

GS50

{{currency + finalPrice.final | numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint}}

{{currency + regularPrice.final | numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint}}

Buy

  • Overview
  • Spec
  • Compare
  • FAQ
  • Buy
GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (1)

GS50 Portable Projector

GS50 Portable Projector

Your Outdoor Theater

Worry-free Durable Design

Engineered for lightweight durability, GS50 is ergonomically designed for rugged active lifestyles.

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (2)

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (3)

IPX2 Splash-Proof

Protected with splash-proof film, GS50 can withstand light splashes which are channeled away.

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (4)

2.3ft (70 cm) Drop-Proof

GS50 is double-protected by a 1mm-thick TPU inner layer and drop-proof outer resin.

IPX2 Splash-Proof

Protected with splash-proof film, GS50 can withstand light splashes which are channeled away.

2.3ft (70 cm) Drop-Proof

GS50 is double-protected by a 1mm-thick TPU inner layer and drop-proof outer resin.

Booming Bass for Outdoor Parties

Delivering immersive cinematic experiences even outdoors, GS50's built-in 2.1-channel audio features dual 5W midrange tweeters with a powerful 10W woofer. GS50 keeps the music playing as a Bluetooth speaker, with deep bass rumbling from its dedicated woofer, then changes gears to deliver all-in-one cinema enjoyment as a portable projector.

Hear the Difference Now

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (5)

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (6)

    DSP IC

    Fine-tunes sound modes to complement diverse genres

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (7)

    Woofer

    Natural, gentle, and low distortion bass

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (8)

    Midrange Tweeter

    Detailed, crisp, and pure mids and highs

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (9)

    Cabinet

    270-degree sound output design

Optimal Color Outdoors

Powered by BenQ CinematicColor, GS50's true colors evoke your deepest emotions and leave a lasting impression. Substantial 500-lumen brightness and 1080p Full HD clarity showcase vivid contrast and lifelike scenes in movies and streaming content.

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (10)

Balanced Brightness

GS50 enhances details and contrast in bright scenes and shadowy darkness. Its ambient light sensor auto adjusts brightness and maintains theatrical image quality while ensuring a balanced display, keeping your eyes comfortable during extended viewing.

Certified Android TV Entertainment

Serving up a sea of content from your favorite apps, everything you need is neatly integrated into a single all-in-one projector with a seamless interface and Voice Assistant. *Note: Netflix is not natively available on BenQ smart home projectors. Please follow these recommended viewing procedures.

Learn More

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (13)

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (14)

    One Google Account for Seamless Streaming Fun

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (15)

    5,000+ of the Latest Apps from Google Play

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (16)

    Get inspired all hands-free

Easy Device Mirroring

Full support for Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast makes mirroring your phones and tablets super easy. Enjoy games and more without hassle.

Learn More

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (17)

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (18)

    AirPlay

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (19)

    Chromecast

Remote Control from Smartphone App

The show must go on, even if you can’t find the remote. Control GS50 from your phone with the BenQ Smart Control app. Download it now from Google Play or the App Store.

Learn More

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (20)

Party Game Fun Anywhere

GS50 offers the lowest input lag among all portable projectors, just 22.7ms for 1080p@60Hz in Game Mode. Input lag increases slightly when keystone is enabled, but gaming smoothness is unaffected.

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (21)

Non-Stop Outdoor Entertainment

Enjoy up to 150min non-stop movie time anywhere. (Battery life may vary by content type, media source, or projector settings.)

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (22)

Your Family Prime Time

GS50 is designed to provide safe viewing of curated content. There’s no worries about kids watching and playing around the projector.

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (23)

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (24)

    Reflected Light Projection

    Reflected light on a projection screen is safer for eyes than blue light directly from TVs or monitors.

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (25)

    Keypad Lock

    One button locks the projector, keeping kids from pressing buttons and changing settings.

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (26)

    Parental control

    BenQ exclusive FamiLand app manages viewing times, selects only safe YouTube content and builds custom playlists.

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (27)

    Eye-Protection Sensor

    Eye-Protection Sensor* automatically shuts the light down when children get near. *Detect approaching objects within 11.8 in (30cm) and automatically shuts down temporarily.

Bring It Anywhere

An accessory kit with flexible storage and partitions for your mobile, power bank, handheld game console, and more all in one easy-to-carry box. Please put the projector in a carrying bag or hold the machine with your two hands properly while moving it.

See Also
Best outdoor projectors 2023

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (28)

Optimal Viewing Distance and Screen Size

Just about 7 feet projection distance for 80” big screen. For ideal viewing enjoyment, we recommend screen size between 80” and 100”.

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (29)

Focus in a Second

The autofocus for impromptu movie nights sharpens a thrown image in a second without manual operation.

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (30)

Side Projection

Let a 2D keystone with four corner adjustment square the image so that you can project the movie from anywhere you like.

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (31)

Auto Vertical Keystone

The auto vertical keystone automatically adjusts for squared images, you can easily project aligned images from various angles.

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (32)

Connect with Versatility

GS50 connects you to all kinds of entertainment with universal inputs such as HDMI 2.0, Type-A for USB readers and USB-C (support DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery).

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (33)

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (34)

    IPX2 Splash Proof & 2.3ft Drop Proof

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (35)

    Bluetooth Speaker with Extra Bass

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (36)

    Android TV and Wireless Casting

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (37)

    For Anywhere Game Fun

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (38)

    Autofocus & 2D Keystone

  • GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (39)

    1080p Full HD & 500 ANSI Lumens

Related Products

      • GP500

      • New

        GP100A

      • GS50

      • New

        GV31

      • GV30

    • Native Resolution

      • 4K UHD (3840×2160)

      • 1080P (1920x1080)

      • 1080P (1920x1080)

      • 1080P (1920x1080)

      • 720p (1280x720)

    • Brightness (ANSI lumens)

      • 1500

      • 1000

      • 500

      • 300

      • 300

    • Speaker

      • (x4), 5W Chamber

      • (x2), 5W

      • (x2), 5W

      • (x2), 4W

      • (x2), 4W

    • Woofer

      • 10W Chamber

      • 10W Chamber

      • 8W Chamber

      • 8W Chamber

    • Keystone Adjustment

      • 2D, (Auto) Vertical ± 40 degrees; (Auto) Horizontal ± 40 degrees

      • 2D, (Auto) Vertical & Horizontal ± 30 degrees (distance to the wall by projection direction: within 2M); 2D, (Manual) Vertical & Horizontal ± 40 degrees

      • 2D, (Auto) Vertical ± 40 degrees; Horizontal ± 40 degrees

      • 1D, (Auto) Vertical ± 40 degrees

      • 1D, (Auto) Vertical ± 40 degrees

    • Android TV dongle

      • QS01, (Standard)

      • QS02

      • QS01

      • QS02

      • QS01

      • 1799

        Buy

      • {{currency}}{{ n[1]| numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint }} {{currency}}{{ n[2]| numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint }}

        Buy

      • {{currency}}{{ n[1]| numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint }} {{currency}}{{ n[2]| numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint }}

        Buy

      • {{currency}}{{ n[1]| numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint }} {{currency}}{{ n[2]| numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint }}

        Buy

      • {{currency}}{{ n[1]| numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint }} {{currency}}{{ n[2]| numberThousandsCommas | numberDecimalPoint }}

        Buy

Explore Other Portable Projectors

Accessories

Recommended Accessories

Discover

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (45)

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (46)

Best Gaming Projectors

Learn More

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (47)

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (48)

Reviews

Reviews and Videos

Check Out

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (49)

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (50)

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (51)

FAQ

Have a question?

Get the Answer Learn more

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (52)

Download

Find the latest user manual

Go Download Learn more

FAQs

Browse all related FAQs

  • Can I use the projector to watch Netflix?

    Yes, it is possible to do so, please follow the instruction below.

    Learn more

  • What kind of power bank does the portable projector support?

    The portable projector can be charged with a power bank via USB-C that supports power delivery (45W, 15V, 3A). Please click and follow the instructions below, or read on to learn more about this topic.

    Learn more

  • Can I use the projector without a screen?

    Yes, you can project on a flat, white wall with the projector.

    Learn more

  • Will I be able to use my Chromecast / Amazon Fire / Roku / Apple TV?

    Yes. You can connect the device to the projector's HDMI port.

    Learn more

  • Can the projector connect to an iPhone and project directly?

    Yes, if you want to connect an iPhone directly to the projector, you need to use a Lightning-to-HDMI cable.

    Learn more

  • How does keystone correction work on the projector?

    Keystone correction can be set up to work instantly with the the projector's built-in auto focus and auto vertical keystone (±40 degrees) function.

    Learn more

  • Can I use voice control on the projector through Google Assistant?

    Yes. Google Assistant can be used to access apps in areas where its available. The projector comes with a Bluetooth remote control. Make sure the remote control is connected to the projector via Bluetooth, and then hold the mic button on the remote control to start a voice search.

    Learn more

  • Can I control the projector and Android TV with the BenQ Smart Control app?

    No, the projector does not support smart control capabilities with the BenQ Smart Control app.

    Learn more

  • How do the 2.1 channel speakers work on the projector?

    The ported cabinet design creates more output at low frequencies to deliver cinematic sound effects. The built-in 2.1 channel (4Wx2 midrange tweeter + 8W woofer) speakers by treVolo bring strong sound and a powerful bass, you can hear more details with uncompromised, immersive sound.

    Learn more

  • How to use a car charger with the portable projector?

    Please purchase a compatible power inverter to work with your car charger.The power inverter has to be "OUTPUT 100V-240V ~ 50/60Hz, 1.5A". Please be noted that the car charger is not designed to charge large electronic devices, and the electricity from the car charger might not be stable.

    Learn more

GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (2024)
Top Articles
42 Small-Batch Recipes from the Midwest
Easy onion soup recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes
Perfect New York Strip Steak - Healthy Recipes Blog
50 Best Country Cooking Style Recipes
Latest Posts
Beer, Bacon, Cheese and Thyme Dressing Recipe - This Is How I Cook
Classic German Pancake Recipe | Love and Olive Oil
Article information

Author: Terrell Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 5632

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terrell Hackett

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Suite 453 459 Gibson Squares, East Adriane, AK 71925-5692

Phone: +21811810803470

Job: Chief Representative

Hobby: Board games, Rock climbing, Ghost hunting, Origami, Kabaddi, Mushroom hunting, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Terrell Hackett, I am a gleaming, brainy, courageous, helpful, healthy, cooperative, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.