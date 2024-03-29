GS50 | 1080p Outdoor Projector with 2.1 CH Bluetooth Speakers, IPX2 (2024)

GS50
GS50 Portable Projector
GS50 Portable Projector
Your Outdoor Theater
Worry-free Durable Design
Engineered for lightweight durability, GS50 is ergonomically designed for rugged active lifestyles.
IPX2 Splash-Proof
Protected with splash-proof film, GS50 can withstand light splashes which are channeled away.
2.3ft (70 cm) Drop-Proof
GS50 is double-protected by a 1mm-thick TPU inner layer and drop-proof outer resin.
Booming Bass for Outdoor Parties
Delivering immersive cinematic experiences even outdoors, GS50's built-in 2.1-channel audio features dual 5W midrange tweeters with a powerful 10W woofer. GS50 keeps the music playing as a Bluetooth speaker, with deep bass rumbling from its dedicated woofer, then changes gears to deliver all-in-one cinema enjoyment as a portable projector.
Hear the Difference Now
-
DSP IC
Fine-tunes sound modes to complement diverse genres
-
Woofer
Natural, gentle, and low distortion bass
-
Midrange Tweeter
Detailed, crisp, and pure mids and highs
-
Cabinet
270-degree sound output design
Optimal Color Outdoors
Powered by BenQ CinematicColor, GS50's true colors evoke your deepest emotions and leave a lasting impression. Substantial 500-lumen brightness and 1080p Full HD clarity showcase vivid contrast and lifelike scenes in movies and streaming content.
Balanced Brightness
GS50 enhances details and contrast in bright scenes and shadowy darkness. Its ambient light sensor auto adjusts brightness and maintains theatrical image quality while ensuring a balanced display, keeping your eyes comfortable during extended viewing.
Certified Android TV Entertainment
Serving up a sea of content from your favorite apps, everything you need is neatly integrated into a single all-in-one projector with a seamless interface and Voice Assistant. *Note: Netflix is not natively available on BenQ smart home projectors. Please follow these recommended viewing procedures.
Learn More
-
One Google Account for Seamless Streaming Fun
-
5,000+ of the Latest Apps from Google Play
-
Get inspired all hands-free
Easy Device Mirroring
Full support for Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast makes mirroring your phones and tablets super easy. Enjoy games and more without hassle.
Learn More
-
AirPlay
-
Chromecast
Remote Control from Smartphone App
The show must go on, even if you can’t find the remote. Control GS50 from your phone with the BenQ Smart Control app. Download it now from Google Play or the App Store.
Learn More
Party Game Fun Anywhere
GS50 offers the lowest input lag among all portable projectors, just 22.7ms for 1080p@60Hz in Game Mode. Input lag increases slightly when keystone is enabled, but gaming smoothness is unaffected.
Non-Stop Outdoor Entertainment
Enjoy up to 150min non-stop movie time anywhere. (Battery life may vary by content type, media source, or projector settings.)
Your Family Prime Time
GS50 is designed to provide safe viewing of curated content. There’s no worries about kids watching and playing around the projector.
-
Reflected Light Projection
Reflected light on a projection screen is safer for eyes than blue light directly from TVs or monitors.
-
Keypad Lock
One button locks the projector, keeping kids from pressing buttons and changing settings.
-
Parental control
BenQ exclusive FamiLand app manages viewing times, selects only safe YouTube content and builds custom playlists.
-
Eye-Protection Sensor
Eye-Protection Sensor* automatically shuts the light down when children get near. *Detect approaching objects within 11.8 in (30cm) and automatically shuts down temporarily.
Bring It Anywhere
An accessory kit with flexible storage and partitions for your mobile, power bank, handheld game console, and more all in one easy-to-carry box. Please put the projector in a carrying bag or hold the machine with your two hands properly while moving it.
Optimal Viewing Distance and Screen Size
Just about 7 feet projection distance for 80” big screen. For ideal viewing enjoyment, we recommend screen size between 80” and 100”.
Focus in a Second
The autofocus for impromptu movie nights sharpens a thrown image in a second without manual operation.
Side Projection
Let a 2D keystone with four corner adjustment square the image so that you can project the movie from anywhere you like.
Auto Vertical Keystone
The auto vertical keystone automatically adjusts for squared images, you can easily project aligned images from various angles.
Connect with Versatility
GS50 connects you to all kinds of entertainment with universal inputs such as HDMI 2.0, Type-A for USB readers and USB-C (support DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery).
-
IPX2 Splash Proof & 2.3ft Drop Proof
-
Bluetooth Speaker with Extra Bass
-
Android TV and Wireless Casting
-
For Anywhere Game Fun
-
Autofocus & 2D Keystone
-
1080p Full HD & 500 ANSI Lumens
-
-
-
GP500
-
GP100A
-
GS50
-
GV31
-
GV30
-
-
-
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840×2160)
-
1080P (1920x1080)
-
1080P (1920x1080)
-
1080P (1920x1080)
-
720p (1280x720)
-
-
Brightness (ANSI lumens)
-
1500
-
1000
-
500
-
300
-
300
-
-
Speaker
-
(x4), 5W Chamber
-
(x2), 5W
-
(x2), 5W
-
(x2), 4W
-
(x2), 4W
-
-
Woofer
-
-
10W Chamber
-
10W Chamber
-
8W Chamber
-
8W Chamber
-
Keystone Adjustment
-
2D, (Auto) Vertical ± 40 degrees; (Auto) Horizontal ± 40 degrees
-
2D, (Auto) Vertical & Horizontal ± 30 degrees (distance to the wall by projection direction: within 2M); 2D, (Manual) Vertical & Horizontal ± 40 degrees
-
2D, (Auto) Vertical ± 40 degrees; Horizontal ± 40 degrees
-
1D, (Auto) Vertical ± 40 degrees
-
1D, (Auto) Vertical ± 40 degrees
-
-
Android TV dongle
-
QS01, (Standard)
-
QS02
-
QS01
-
QS02
-
QS01
-
-
-
-
-
1799Buy
-
Get the Answer
FAQs
Browse all related FAQs
-
Can I use the projector to watch Netflix?
Yes, it is possible to do so, please follow the instruction below.
Learn more
-
What kind of power bank does the portable projector support?
The portable projector can be charged with a power bank via USB-C that supports power delivery (45W, 15V, 3A). Please click and follow the instructions below, or read on to learn more about this topic.
Learn more
-
Can I use the projector without a screen?
Yes, you can project on a flat, white wall with the projector.
Learn more
-
Will I be able to use my Chromecast / Amazon Fire / Roku / Apple TV?
Yes. You can connect the device to the projector's HDMI port.
Learn more
-
Can the projector connect to an iPhone and project directly?
Yes, if you want to connect an iPhone directly to the projector, you need to use a Lightning-to-HDMI cable.
Learn more
-
How does keystone correction work on the projector?
Keystone correction can be set up to work instantly with the the projector's built-in auto focus and auto vertical keystone (±40 degrees) function.
Learn more
-
Can I use voice control on the projector through Google Assistant?
Yes. Google Assistant can be used to access apps in areas where its available. The projector comes with a Bluetooth remote control. Make sure the remote control is connected to the projector via Bluetooth, and then hold the mic button on the remote control to start a voice search.
Learn more
-
Can I control the projector and Android TV with the BenQ Smart Control app?
No, the projector does not support smart control capabilities with the BenQ Smart Control app.
Learn more
-
How do the 2.1 channel speakers work on the projector?
The ported cabinet design creates more output at low frequencies to deliver cinematic sound effects. The built-in 2.1 channel (4Wx2 midrange tweeter + 8W woofer) speakers by treVolo bring strong sound and a powerful bass, you can hear more details with uncompromised, immersive sound.
Learn more
-
How to use a car charger with the portable projector?
Please purchase a compatible power inverter to work with your car charger.The power inverter has to be "OUTPUT 100V-240V ~ 50/60Hz, 1.5A". Please be noted that the car charger is not designed to charge large electronic devices, and the electricity from the car charger might not be stable.
Learn more