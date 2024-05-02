12 Easy Tofu Recipes Perfect For People Who Have Never Tried It (2024)

Tofu is one of the best plant-based proteins out there, but finding easy tofu recipes to start out with can be difficult.

For years, I never knew how to properly cook tofu, and would rarely ever order it when I ate out. I was all about the jackfruit, seitan, and beans, or truly anything besides tofu.

Maybe I let tofu’s reputation for blandness color my judgment, or maybe it’s just an intimidating ingredient to cook with. Probably both. But I faced my fears and I made a whole lot of tofu, and I learned how to make it rock my world.

What is the easiest way to eat tofu?

Tofu is basically a curd made from soy milk. When cooking with and eating tofu, it’s best to start with firm or extra firm. In the quick video below, we’ll show you how to drain the water out of it (without fancy equipment) which is a super important step!

So, without further ado: nine tofu recipes that are guaranteed to take your tofu to the next level.

Easy Tofu Recipes for Beginners:

Easy Tofu Breakfast Scramble – WWL

If you’re vegan or simply don’t eat eggs, tofu is one of the best substitutes to use in their place! The texture is really similar, and as you can see above, it can even take on the color of eggs! This is the perfect recipe to ease you into cooking with tofu because all you have to do is scramble it!

Easy Marinated Tofu — Simple Vegan Blog

I love that this recipe is relatively simple and quick to make without compromising on flavor — I really liked it! It reheats really well, too, although for meal prep purposes, if you’re going to use chives, chop those up and store them in a separate container to be sprinkled on post-microwave. It’s versatile in that it can be the main event in a dish — I ate it over rice, for example — or a tasty supporting player in a salad, buddha bowl, sandwiches, etc.

Egg Roll in a Bowl – WWL

This meal is inspired by the popular Chinese-American dish: the egg roll. If you’ve never had it, it’s generally a cabbage and meat-stuffed wheat wrap that’s deep-fried. It’s delicious. we’ve ditched the wraps here and swapped out the ground meat for tofu. This recipe is perfect to test out your tofu-making skills because the tofu is simply broken up into chunks, so it doesn’t have to be perfect.

Honey Ginger Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry — Pinch of Yum

Oh my god. This will ABSOLUTELY elevate your tofu. I’m getting hungry just thinking about it. I think this recipe was the turning point for me, the one that made me genuinely love tofu. I mean, that texture! Incredible. I didn’t have asparagus or carrots (unusual because carrots are maybe my favorite vegetable), so I used broccoli and sweet potato. Would recommend.

Veggie Ramen With Tofu and Marinated Eggs -WWL

This veggie-packed ramen is super flavorful, and meal prep friendly! In this recipe, you’ll be coating the tofu in cornstarch and soy sauce and cooking it in a skillet! When it’s time to eat, the tofu will soak up some of that delicious homemade broth and ooze with flavor!

Vegan Nashville Hot Tofu Nuggets — Rabbit and Wolves

As a Nashvillian, I couldn’t not try this recipe. It was definitely one of the more work-intensive ones. It’s hard to get anything to stick to tofu, but I managed alright. And it definitely hit the spot, although I doubled the amount of hot sauce in the sauce mixture and also added cayenne powder. I’d recommend taste testing and judging it for yourself based on how much spice you can handle and what kind of hot sauce you have on hand (I had Cholula, which is a bit milder on the spectrum). It also meal prepped surprisingly well! It wasn’t as crispy after being reheated in the microwave, of course, but it remained very good.

Peanut Tofu Stir Fry With Broccoli, Peppers, And Quinoa – WWL

If you like peanut butter, or any nut butter in general this is the recipe for you! It comes together in less than 30 minutes and is packed with flavor. If you’re not a fan of quinoa, I’ve made this recipe with noodles before and it was incredible.

Spicy Baked Tofu Burrito Bowl – Eat With Clarity

If you’re craving something spicy- you have to give this burrito bowl a try. This recipe has it all, spicy baked tofu, cilantro lime rice, roasted veggies, and you can top it off however you like! I would add avocado, hot sauce, and some cheese. Soyrizo would also be fantastic in this!

Tofu Stir-Fry with Garlic Sauce — Connoisseurs Veg

This was so delicious, so crispy, so magical. Seriously. The texture of the tofu was amazing, and the sauce was delicious. Truly, I have zero complaints. It reheats well, the sesame seeds were a perfect garnish, the consistency of the sauce was neither runny nor globby. 10/10.

Crispy Fried Tofu — Martha Stewart

I was actually a little shocked by how much I loved this super-simple recipe. It’s basically French fries, but tofu. I didn’t have sriracha or mayonnaise on hand, so I just ate it with my preferred french fry condiment, mustard. And it was really good! All the satisfaction of biting into a crispy french fry, is compounded by the satisfaction of a denser, more fulfilling (to me, anyway) texture. It was so quick to make, too — definitely the easiest and fastest one on this list, something you can throw together from a bare-bones fridge and pantry.

Vegetarian Tofu Cashew Coconut Curry — Ambitious Kitchen

Curry is, in general, one of my favorite meals to meal prep: it’s incredibly versatile — I can basically use any and every vegetable in my fridge — and, in part because of that, I can eat it multiple times a week while still feeling like I’m getting enough variety. Plus, the longer it sits, the better the flavor. For some reason, I’ve never used tofu in my curry before this experiment, but this particular recipe is certain to elevate your tofu — the flavors are subtle and layered, so it’s a really enjoyable eating experience. A note: this recipe does seem to be sponsored by a specific brand of tofu, one that I’m sure is great, but I used my zero-waste tofu from Precycle to great success.

Homemade Miso Soup — Just One Cookbook

I couldn’t make a list of tofu recipes without including the tofu dish I’ve always loved most: miso soup. It’s one of the most comforting comfort foods of all time, and it’s beautifully simple, although if you want to truly make it from scratch, it does require a significant amount of prep. What I love most about miso soup is how much flexibility it has, and this recipe gives a really comprehensive overview of the dish without being overly specific about the ingredients. I feel cozier just thinking about it.

I hope you make one of these delicious tofu recipes at home! Comment below which one you try. And if you’re feeling adventurous, check out our collection of meal prep-friendly tempeh recipes next!

