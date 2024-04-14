9 Amazing Grilled Cheese Recipes (2024)

By Lynn Andriani
Whether you're using Cheddar or Swiss, cook these sandwiches over medium-low heat for optimal ooze-to-crunch.
The Grilled Cheese For People Who Put Pickles On Everything
Juan Patiño Photography
A topping made from Italian and Greek pepperoncini peppers, cornichon pickles and a dash of white wine give this grilled treat a tangy kick. Megan Johnson, chef at Casellula Cheese & Wine Café in New York, uses a mix of Emmentaler, Gruyère and Scharfer Max, a buttery, rich Alpine cheese.
Get the recipe:Griddled Fondue Sandwich with Pickled Pepper Relish
The Grilled Cheese For Sweet Tooths
Amy Neunsinger
Giada De Laurentiis promises ham and cheese never tasted so good. She adds sautéed Granny Smith apples to give these panini a hint of sugary tartness, and chopped fresh thyme for a savory and earthy essence.
Get the recipe:Ham, Gruyère, and Apple Panini
The Grilled Cheese For Homesick Southerners
Smith Canteen
Robert Newton, a chef from Arkansas, serves this spicy sandwich at his Brooklyn café Smith Canteen. A blend of sharp white Cheddar, roasted red peppers, mayonnaise and cayenne pepper form the basis of his take on the quintessential Southern spread.
Get the recipe:Ham and Pimento Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Advertisem*nt
The Grilled Cheese For Bacon Lovers
Proof on Main
Michael Paley, chef at Proof on Main in Louisville, Kentucky, makes a jam from applewood-smoked bacon, Spanish onions, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, maple syrup and coffee--which gives this sandwich a sweet-salty element.
Get the recipe:Grilled Cheese with Sharp Cheddar, Taleggio Cheese and Bacon Marmalade
The Grilled Cheese For Someone Who'd Rather Be Eating Quiche
Ellen Silverman
Not technically a sandwich, this hand pie--which you make in a muffin tin--combines hearty farmer cheese (you can substitute ricotta or cottage cheese), subtle fresh thyme and floral honey. It's especially good with a cornmeal crust, though a butter crust works too.
Get the recipe:Farmer Cheese Pie
The Grilled Cheese For Breakfast Fiends
Thinkstock
New York City cheese shop Murray's has its own version of bacon, egg and cheese: cherrywood-smoked bacon, a fried egg and melted Fontina cheese, served on an English muffin that toasts right in the skillet or on the griddle.
Get the recipe:Murray's Breakfast Melt
Advertisem*nt
The Grilled Cheese For Minimalists
Juan Patiño Photography
This recipe proves that when you use high-quality ingredients, you don't need fancy techniques. Casellula Cheese & Wine Café chef Megan Johnson just melts salty Comté, delicate Fol Epi, fresh chèvre and 5 Spoke Creamery Tumbleweed cheese, which is akin to aged Cheddar, on sourdough with sliced tomato.
Get the recipe:Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Goat Cheese and Tomato
The Grilled Cheese For Pasta Fanatics
Adam Schneider
Adam Schneider based the signature dish at his New York grilled cheese restaurant Little Muenster on one of his favorite pastas. It's the sandwich equivalent of spaghetti carbonara.
Get the recipe:Gruyère, Chèvre, Leek Confit and Pancetta Melt
The Grilled Cheese For Anyone Who Loves Chips And Dip
Sean Olnowich
Sean Olnowich, executive chef at the New York sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club, puts caramelized onions in between layers of Cheddar cheese for extra flavor. Make sure you slice the sandwich into finger-size lengths so they're easier to dunk.
Get the recipe:Grilled Cheese Bars with Tomato Soup Dip
Advertisem*nt
Keep in touch! Check out HuffPost OWN on Facebook and Twitter .
Earlier On HuffPost: 14 No-Fail Potluck Dishes Everyone Will Want the Recipes For
Caramelized Onion and Bacon Tart
Maria Robledo
Chances are you have everything you need to make this any-time-of-day tart in your kitchen already. Keeping the dish in its removable-bottom pan during travel ensures the pastry shell won't break; just don't forget to bring the pan home when you leave the party.
Get the recipe:Caramelized Onion and Bacon Tart
Smoky Black Bean Dip
John Kernick
This versatile dip -- which goes with tortilla or pita chips, on top of nachos or in quesadillas -- will keep for two days in the refrigerator. In fact, letting it sit will help the spices (coriander and cumin) flavor the puree more deeply.
Get the recipe:Smoky Black Bean Dip
Moroccan-Spiced Roasted Cauliflower and Carrot Salad with Chickpeas and Couscous
Jeanne Kelley
The best olives for this salad are the big, meaty green ones you can find in Middle Eastern markets. They have pits, but a good whack with the side of a chef's knife makes them easy to remove. You can serve this dish warm, chilled or at room temperature.
Get the recipe:Moroccan-Spiced Roasted Cauliflower and Carrot Salad with Chickpeas and Couscous
Advertisem*nt
Killer Quinoa Salad
Colin Erricson
Quinoa, dried cranberries, dried apricots, avocados, green onions and toasted slivered almonds come together to make an ideal side for grilled chicken or pork. It can sit out on the buffet table for a little longer than most dishes, since it doesn't contain any ingredients that will spoil quickly.
Get the recipe:Killer Quinoa Salad
Lentil Ratatouille
Colin Erricson
Cutting the eggplant, zucchini and carrots into larger pieces (about an inch square) will ensure they don't become mushy as they sit, and the salad will benefit from their crunch.
Get the recipe:Lentil Ratatouille
Chickpea Plov
Leah Lizarondo
In the former Soviet republics and Russia, plov (also known as pilaf) is a hearty one-pot rice dish. This version omits the lamb and relies on chickpeas for protein, making it a perfect vegetarian entrée.
Get the recipe:Chickpea Plov
Advertisem*nt
Garden Tuna Checkerboard Sandwiches
Colin Erricson
Although all these sandwiches contain the same lemon-white wine vinegar tuna salad, their breads are different. Have a little fun and arrange them in a checkerboard pattern to keep people guessing.
Get the recipe:Garden Tuna Checkerboard Sandwiches
Shrimp-and-Avocado Sushi Rolls
Colin Erricson
Using store-bought tortillas as extra wrappers around the seaweed is the trick to turning this Japanese favorite into an easy potluck dish. A simple, homemade wasabi mayonnaise offers a nice contrast to the crunchy cucumber.
Get the recipe:Shrimp-and-Avocado Sushi Rolls
Chicken Divan Crepes with Gruyère
Thinkstock
This take on the well-known chicken-and-broccoli casserole is perfect for a large group, since each portion comes wrapped in its own crepe.
Get the recipe:Chicken Divan Crepes with Gruyère
Advertisem*nt
Cheesy Turkey Enchiladas with Tomatillo Salsa and Cilantro
Ground turkey breast, low-carb tortillas, fat-free black bean dip and reduced-fat cheeses keep this usually calorie-laden, one-dish meal healthy (so guests will have more room for guacamole and chips).
Get the recipe:Cheesy Turkey Enchiladas with Tomatillo Salsa and Cilantro
Macaroni and Many Cheeses
You can make the cheese sauce for this crowd-pleasing classic up to two days ahead of time and reheat it. Using a small pasta, like elbows, will make it easier to spoon out onto plates.
Get the recipe:Macaroni and Many Cheeses
Pineapple-Cajeta Empanadas
Thinkstock
Chef Marcela Valladolid likes to make these pockets for potlucks because they don't require serving utensils and are easy to transport. Similar to dulce de leche, cajeta is available in some Latin markets, or you can substitute caramel sauce. The empanadas are a sweet addition to a brunch buffet, or you can even serve them as dessert.
Get the recipe:Pineapple-Cajeta Empanadas
Advertisem*nt
Sunny Lemon Cake
Colin Erricson
Bright and tangy, this cake will appeal to adults and children. Once frosted, it will keep in the refrigerator, loosely wrapped in foil or waxed paper, for up to three days.
Get the recipe:Sunny Lemon Cake
Banana Pudding
Tina Rupp
This traditional Southern dessert actually improves with age, so be sure to let it sit for at least four hours (or as long as overnight) before serving. This version from Maya Angelou includes all the classic ingredients.
Get the recipe:Banana Pudding
Related
|
Submit a tip