9 Amazing Grilled Cheese Recipes (2024)

The Grilled Cheese For People Who Put Pickles On Everything

Juan Patiño Photography

A topping made from Italian and Greek pepperoncini peppers, cornichon pickles and a dash of white wine give this grilled treat a tangy kick. Megan Johnson, chef at Casellula Cheese & Wine Café in New York, uses a mix of Emmentaler, Gruyère and Scharfer Max, a buttery, rich Alpine cheese.

Get the recipe:Griddled Fondue Sandwich with Pickled Pepper Relish