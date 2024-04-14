Big Mac Salad | Keto Big Mac Salad Recipe (2024)

PUBLISHED April 3, 2019 · MODIFIED February 21, 2023 · by the author listed in the recipe card 1343 words. · About 7 minutes to read this article.· This post may contain affiliate links · As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases· 163 Comments

If you're keto and are missing Big Macs, have I got the perfect Big Mac Salad and Big Mac Sauce for you! Super easy and let me tell you--it tastes EXACTLY like the real thing.

Except, of course, this low carb hamburger salad is actually good for you. Homemade Keto Fast food is an excellent choice if you ask me.

Why You'll Love This Keto Big Mac Salad Recipe

Fast. Make a salad the whole family will love in less than 30 minutes.

Easy. Cook up your ground beef, slice up your lettuce, make your sauce, and toss.

Low Carb. Only 4 net carbs per serving.

Affordable. Take out not in your budget this week? Make this for a fraction of the price of hitting your nearby fast food drive thru.

What Is In Big Mac Sauce ? Well, now. Isn't that a huge secret? Full disclosure--I used to have McDonalds (r) as a client. But they did not give me their secret recipe. So I have no real idea what's in the McDonald's Sauce Recipe. But I can tell you that whatever it is I cobbled together tastes EXACTLY like McDonald's secret sauce!

Is Big Mac Sauce the Same as Thousand Island Dressing? I know a lot of people wonder if McDonald's Big Mac Sauce is exactly like Thousand Island Dressing. Based on my experiment, I don't think it is. This keto Big Mac Sauce has far fewer ingredients than Thousand Island, which is good. Less is better as far as I'm concerned. What Does This Hamburger Salad Taste Like? Like a big mac. No, really! It does. It's been so long since I've had a Big Mac that I asked my friend Jennifer to taste test it. And then, hundreds and hundreds of people made it and they all agree--it tastes just like a Big Mac. I mean, what's not to love? Not only does it taste just like a Big Mac, but it's homemade, low carb, keto--and best of all, the various components can be made ahead of time. Anytime you can have homemade food that's essentially like Keto Fast food - I'm voting for that.

Ingredients You'll Need

Trust me when I say that this secret sauce shouldn't be a secret at all. It's so simple to make, everyone loves it, and it's made with ingredients you likely already have in your fridge.

Here's what you'll need to make this tasty Big Mac Salad recipe:

Big Mac Sauce

Salad

How To Make This Big Mac Salad Recipe

First, gather the ingredients for your hamburger salad.

2. Get the ground beef browning. I used this Le Creuset tarte tatin pan.

3. While the ground beef browns, put together the Big Mac Sauce. Start by mixing the mustard, mayo, and vinegar.

4. Dice onions and pickles that will get added to the sauce.

5. Season the ground beef.

6. Assemble the Big Mac Salad. Start with lettuce at the bottom. Add cheese, then add ground beef. Top with onions and pickles. Put the dressing on.

At this point, you can either toss the hamburger salad (as in, MIX it, not toss it into the trash) or save it like this for a while. Since the dressing is sitting on top, it won't make your lettuce all soggy and wilt.

That's it! Eat. Enjoy.

Tips for Making Big Mac Salad The sauce will keep for at least a week in the fridge so make double--or quadruple! Not only does it get better with time, but it also works well with a variety of salads and grilled meats. Great for dipping grilled chicken as well.

Use lean ground beef for this so you don't have a greasy mess in your salad.

I used plain yellow mustard for this.

You can make a layered salad in a mason jar, and take it to work.

Use a great nonstick pan to make clean up a breeze. If you're struggling with missing that fast food, this Big Mac Salad with hit the spot and satisfy those cravings.

Watch How To Make Big Mac In A Bowl

Mason Jar Big Mac Salad

I ate this salad straight from the fridge. You would think cold ground beef wouldn't taste that good, right?

It was actually MOST EXCELLENT. So one thing you could do is turn this low carb Big Mac Salad into a Mason Jar Salad and take it for lunch.

The attached video shows you how to do this. But basically layer in exactly this order: Lettuce, Cheese, Ground Beef, Onions, Pickles, Big Mac Sauce Dressing



Then, when you're ready for your Keto Big Mac Salad, either shake up that jar well or just tip everything into a bowl, stir, and enjoy.

Can I Freeze This Big Mac Salad Recipe?

Nope, you can't. That lettuce would just absolutely die if you did that. You CAN, however, make up the meat and the dressing ahead of time. The dressing will keep for a week in your refrigerator if you cover it well.

Other Keto Recipes to Consider

Beef Bulgogi Burgers - A burger with a Korean barbecue twist.

- A burger with a Korean barbecue twist. Keto Mushrooms and Bacon - a great keto side dish.

- a great keto side dish. Keto Sushi - A delightfully low carb take on a Spicy Tuna Roll.

- A delightfully low carb take on a Spicy Tuna Roll. Antipasto Salad - A delightful Italian salad.

- A delightful Italian salad. Here are all of my salad recipes . Including a Keto Tabouli

. Including a Keto Pound Cake - The perfect finishing touch to any meal.

- The perfect finishing touch to any meal. Keto Peanut Butter Bars - Taste identical to peanut butter cups.

- Taste identical to peanut butter cups. Instant Pot Butter Chicken - Trust the "Butter Chicken Lady".

- Trust the "Butter Chicken Lady". French Garlic Chicken - Sauce so good you could eat it on a boot!

- Sauce so good you could eat it on a boot! Low Carb Chocolate Chip Cookies - The perfect Keto treat!

- The perfect Keto treat! Keto Bread - the perfect bread non-eggy bread solution!

- the perfect bread non-eggy bread solution! Keto Fast Food - Stay Keto on the run.

- Stay Keto on the run. Keto Cookies - are the best treat to beat your cookie cravings.

- are the best treat to beat your cookie cravings. Keto Meatloaf - a great recipe without pork rinds.

- a great recipe without pork rinds. 20+ Low Carb Salad Dressings - There's something for everyone in this list of 20+ keto dressings.

