29 Yummy Vegan Weight Loss Recipes for Dinner [Healthy, Fat Burning] (2024)

Vegan weight loss recipes for dinner that are flavorful and everything a healthy vegan dinner should be. They are super filling, packed with protein, veggies and healthy fats that help you with your diet.

Vegan Recipes for Weight Loss

1. Smoky Lentil Soup

Easily one of my favorite recipes. It’s easy, it’s light, it’s a dieter’s dream — lentil soup is the answer to those mid-week meal blues. Lentils provide the protein, potatoes are the substance and the carrots and parsnip are packed with vitamins.

2. Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Something so filling that tastes so fresh! Quinoa is the perfect vehicle for all kinds of freshly chopped veggies in this simple and delicious salad. The oil and vinegar dressing has just enough lemon zing to bring the whole dish together.

Say goodbye to soggy tofu! This recipe presses the tofu’s moisture out and welcomes the teriyaki flavor in. Find a sheet pan for roasting the tofu and broccoli, whip up the sauce and voila! An amazing, low-calorie meal.

Nothing beats curling up with a hot bowl of soup on a cool evening. This is a “clean out the veggie drawer” recipe that is so wholesome and tasty, you won’t even realize how good it is for you.

It doesn’t get much more diet-friendly than this. Chickpea salad made with creamy avocados with celery and bell pepper for crunch. Take the whole delicious concoction and stuff it into a collard leaf wrap. Guilt-free lunch du jour.

A cutting board full of colorful chopped vegetables is a promise that your recipe is going to be healthy. This spicy black bean soup also tastes amazing because it has a natural balance of salt, acid and a little bit of heat.

This is the kind of lentil soup that is completely customizable. Don’t like something in the recipe? Leave it out and put something else in that you love. Don’t have enough carrots? No problem! Add some extra mushrooms. You do you!

Usually anything with noodles is a dieting no-no. Not this time! Try vegan and gluten-free Parmesan Cauliflower Steaks with Hemp Pesto Zoodles. Zucchini lends itself to all of the fork-twisting fun without any of the calories and carbs.

The key to this salad is a balance of diverse ingredients. You’ve got Kalamata olives next to creamy avocados. Baby spinach and cucumbers sharing the stage with mint and basil, all in perfect taste harmony. The world could learn a lesson from this salad.

Attention all paleo, low-carb, gluten-free vegans who are trying to slim down and eat healthy! This is the meal for you. Cauliflower rice risotto is creamy and flavorful with garlicky mushrooms. Indulgent, yes, but in a good way.

Cauliflower devotees know that roasting this versatile veggie is the way to coax out the most flavor. Add some aromatics and two types of paprika and your creamy cauliflower soup graduates from good to gourmet.

One of the most frustrating things about losing weight is feeling like you’re giving something up. This is one of those recipes that solves that problem. It’s got all of the Asian flavor, the crunch, the restaurant-style appeal without being high in calories and fat.

Attention all tofu skeptics! One taste of this dish and you will fall to your knees and atone. I challenge anyone not fall in love with this Asian-inspired tofu, eggplant and mushroom flavor bomb. Serve it over rice and you’ll be a convert.

Lemon-tahini dressing makes everything better, so when you add it to roasted cauliflower, red onions and chickpeas, you really have something special. For lunch or for a light dinner, this is non-guilt inducing food at its best.

Some people think vegan food can’t be hearty. I challenge them to eat a bowl of this barley and mushroom soup. Chock full of onions, carrots, celery and spoonful after spoonful of mushrooms and barley — it’ll stick to your ribs and them some.

If you told someone you were enjoying a meal of Pasta Alfredo, they’d think that you blew your diet up into a million pieces. What they wouldn’t guess is that you mean Vegan Zucchini Pasta Alfredo, a guiltless and modern interpretation of a classic dish.

Add some spice to your weeknight menu and give these quinoa stuffed peppers a try. They are colorful, delicious and surprisingly hearty for such a waistline-friendly meal. Pro tip—save the leftover stuffing! It makes a great breakfast side.

How fun is it to go to a potluck that has a variety of fresh and innovative salads? This cauliflower salad would be a welcome addition to just such an event — it’s so unique and really yummy.

The problem with soups is that they usually have to simmer for hours before they develop those deep flavors. Not this white bean and kale soup. It comes together in 20 minutes but tastes like it took all day to make.

Attention dieters! Pick up a couple extra cans of chickpeas at the grocery store. They’re the perfect vehicle for a decadent curry and are packed with nutrients and enough fiber to leave you feeling completely satisfied.

The key to this recipe is the roasted chickpeas — their crunchy texture next to the succulent veggies makes this bowl eat like a restaurant meal. Know what else is amazing? It comes together with ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.

We’re talking low-calorie, super satisfying and crazy good. That’s a total package of a meal! Make this cabbage soup when you’re ready to start taking your health and wellness as seriously as you should — your body will thank you.

Slimming down doesn’t mean giving up those take-out food favorites. Indian-inspired Butter Cauliflower packs all of the flavor of the restaurant dish into a veganized and slimmed version that is part of a healthier way to eat.

Travel to the coast of Spain without leaving your kitchen. This version of paella, their national dish, is lighter and healthier than the real thing, using artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes and smoked tofu.

The warmth of the maple-carrots combined with the cumin roasted chickpeas are a match made in vegan heaven. Add the pomegranate pop of color and flavor, the mint leaves and chili flakes and you have a symphony of savory you won’t soon forget.

Y’all, what can’t you do with tofu? In this recipe, it’s baked and comes out crispy and yet will totally soak up that sticky, sweet and sour pineapple sauce. Add in the freshness of the snow peas, carrots and ginger and you’re there, Baby!

It’s fall and in preparation for the holidays, who doesn’t want to shed a little weight? Make it easy on yourself with these loaded sweet potatoes! All of the autumn flavors of wild rice, cranberries, mushrooms and pumpkin seeds stuffed inside a sweet potato.

Simmer just about any vegetable in a Thai coconut curry sauce and you automatically have a winner. This recipe takes only 30 minutes and uses everyday supermarket veggies. It’s perfect for the Instant Pot or on top of the stove.

Why bother with delivery when you can create an enchilada bowl right in your own kitchen? The secret is oven-baked tofu tossed in an enchilada sauce. Serve on rice next to some homemade guacamole and salsa and you are good to go.

Sometimes you just need to do right by your body. Especially after all of those late nights, ridiculous meals and grown up beverages. All can be forgiven and forgotten as soon as you polish off this detox salad.

Bowls are such a popular way to eat now. They’re genius, really, because all you have to do is throw everything together and make it healthy, pretty and tasty. A winner of a dinner and a tasty one at that.

In this flavorful dish, curry takes your simple broccoli salad from ho-hum to hummin’ as the flavors of chickpeas, broccoli, and curry twirl together artfully.

With this Instant Pot vegetable soup, you’ll plant a garden of zesty goodness in your mouth with each bite of zucchini, mushroom, and cauliflower. Dip your favorite vegan bread into it for some extra yum!

If you love vegetable stew but want to try something a little different, there’s this Mediterranean Buddha bowl. It combines uncooked versions of your favorite stew vegetables and mixes in avocados for a delish twist!

A little bit sweet, a little bit savory, and a whole lotta veggie-laden goodness go into each bite of this hoisin tofu stir fry, and for an extra touch, we recommend adding a sprinkle of black sesame seeds for a kiss of extra flavor.

If you think that going vegan means missing out on all that fire-grilled goodness you’ve grown to love, this Mediterranean grilled tofu recipe will bring that BBQ-grill goodness back to your table.

Eggplant, which often gets associated with Italian cooking, gets a decidedly Asian and most certainly delectable twist in this tofu and eggplant stir fry combo. Serve over rice for extra heartiness!

If you want the fun of noodles and also the goodness of vegetables, vegetables, and even more vegetables, it’s hard to go wrong with this dish! Try eating the zucchini noodles raw instead of cooked for something a little different.

Want a to-die-for vegan salad but just can’t face another lettuce leaf? If so, it’s impossible to go wrong with this broccoli and cauliflower number that tastes great hot or cold! Mmmmm…..

If you love the spiciness of dishes like General Tso’s tofu but want to try tastes from China’s neighbor next door, put on your travel shoes and try this lightly braised Korean tofu recipe. A side helping of kimchi completes your Korean taste tour!

This seitan steak is for all the vegans who miss the succulent, juicy taste and texture of a good beef steak but who vowed vegan for life. A little love combined with a little more liquid smoke is the secret to making this plant-based steak taste great!

With this chickpea shawarma bowl, Middle Eastern street food got a little more vegan and a little more refined. We bet you won’t miss the flour wrap nor the chicken when you bite into this veganized dish!

If you thought you’d be giving up creamy, stick-to-the-ribs soups when you went vegan, this soup will have you dreaming of creamy soups on cold winter days again.

On hot days, this chickpea lentil salad, with its zesty lemon taste and garlicky goodness, feels like a cool breeze on your tongue and in your tummy.

It’s hard to get more superfood than this salad. It’s chock full of all kinds of nutritious goodness, from the edamame to the quinoa. And fresh avocado dressing gives it its secret, superfood sauce!

f you can’t quite bring yourself to eat an apple a day to keep the doctor away, try diving into this vegan Waldor salad instead. It has all the fruity goodness of the original recipe, minus the meat, making it a tasty, healthier option.

Three-bean anything has always meant a delicious meal at a price that’s delicious to the wallet, and this three-bean veggie soup is no exception. A trio of beans plus an array of spices make it a go-to recipe for the health and budget-conscious among us.

Portobello mushrooms’ meaty texture, savory flavor, and gigunda size make going meatless on steak night easy peasy for vegans. And this vegan mushroom steak goes down easiest of all with just a dash of steak sauce to add a spicy kick!

This salad is big on taste and low on calories. It combines the succulent meatiness of baby bella mushrooms with the light, refreshing crispness of romaine lettuce in only 98 good-to-the-last-bite calories!

Beef and broccoli equal Asian comfort food for many non-vegans. Now, this comfort-on-a-plate dish is available even to those who love the meatless side of life, care of some savory seasonings and a few cleverly re-imagined soy curls.

What do you get when you add a little green to a little gold? These out-of-the-box delish kale falafels, that’s what. Fresh-in-season kale adds a superfood boost to this popular Middle Eastern recipe. So yum!

Little cherry tomatoes, slices of seasoned tempeh, and slices of creamy avocado on a bed of spinach get a dose of Mediterranean wildness when quinoa joins the party in this multi-culti dish!

This zesty lentil salad equals a protein-power punch in every bite. Each bite is an infusion of contrasting, yet complementary flavors with plump kalamata olives, dijon mustard, and fresh squeezes of lemon juice providing a tangy out-of-this-world zesty taste.

In fairy tales and on cool fall nights, goodness from the cabbage patch means warmth and comfort as only a fairy godmother could make, and these cabbage rolls, with their garden-fresh stuffing, are pure godmother enchantment!

In this dish, fresh green beans get a bit of beanstalk magic when some balsamic vinegar and tangy tofu squares take lunch from the workaday world and elevate it to something heavenly.

Even the best-made egg rolls fall apart on their way from the plate to the mouth. Fortunately, this tasty egg roll in a bowl eliminates the cause of spillage by introducing a fork and a bowl to the mix. You’re welcome!

Move over seaweed salad! There’s a new Japanese-inspired salad that combines the best part of a sushi meal – the miso soup and salad appetizers – into one hearty bowl of Konnichiwa.

This low-carb seasoned Mexi cauliflower rice comes with all the attitude of Mexican street fare but has been lightened up with a cauliflower-for-rice substitution to make this one viva caliente dish!

It’s a powerfully good thing that zucchinis and tomatoes grow so prolifically in your summer garden because once you try this zucchini tomato casserole, you’ll be raiding your garden every night of the week!

If you know you should eat just a few more vegetables but don’t know where to squeeze them in, riced cabbage is the savory dish that squeezes more veggies into your diet and your tummy.

These magical meatballs have all the flavorful, meaty texture of your once-favorite beefy meatballs without the meat. Can’t beat ‘em when you’re hankering for some meatballs to tangle with your favorite spaghetti dish!

