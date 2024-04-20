13 Best Sauces for Noodles (+ Easy Recipes) (2024)

Step up your noodle game with these easy sauces for noodles.

Noodles wouldn’t be anything without the sauce. It’s the one thing that can make or break your meal.

So don’t settle for just any random condiment from the store. Make your sauces pop by whipping them up at home.

They’re super easy to make no matter your level of cooking expertise.

Whether you’re looking for something garlicky or umami, these sauces are the solution for all your noodle needs.

Pick out your favorite condiment because it’s noodle time!

Soy sauce is so versatile, and you can use it for any type of Asian noodles.

But did you know there are different types of soy sauce?

Soy sauce can be dark, light, thick, sweet, and then some. Depending on the region, you’ll find an even longer list too.

For your instant noodles, go with this foolproof sauce. It combines light and dark soy sauce with fish sauce and Sriracha.

It’s better than just dousing your noodles in soy sauce. Plus, you can use it in all sorts of Asian dishes.

This comforting sauce is a quick fix for plain pasta.

Aside from parmesan and butter, you need chopped herbs and pepper.

Add salt if you desire or dried herbs if you’re out of fresh. Then pour it all over your favorite type of pasta.

It’s a great sauce to have on hand for feeding fussy eaters. It’s also a lifesaver for busy work nights.

Italian or Asian noodles, this garlic sauce has some range.

It’s umami, sweet, savory, buttery, and very garlicky.

Add it to al dente angel hair or succulent lo mein noodles. Then feel free to customize your fillings.

Caramelized onions and chicken will be great with spaghetti.

For an Asian dish, try a colorful assortment of veggies with tofu.

Creating the perfect Asian sauce entails balancing out all the flavors.

You need savory, sweet, spicy, umami, and salty. So really, you need this sauce.

Braggs is a fantastic alternative to soy sauce that’s non-GMO and gluten-free.

For the rest, mix in sesame oil, sugar, chili garlic sauce, and garlic powder.

This 15 minute sauce is completely meat and dairy-free. So you can use it for all your vegan noodle recipes.

The next time you’re longing for chicken chow mein, you’ll be ready with this sauce.

The ingredients and ratios elevate your noodles to restaurant-quality status.

The key ingredient is Shaoxing wine. It’s a staple in Chinese cuisine and a must for chow mein.

Also, be sure to use a legit oyster sauce. Sometimes they can be loaded with a ton of sugar.

Now that we’ve covered that, let’s get to your noodles.

This chow mein has the best combo of veggies and it comes with juicy chicken.

Of course, you can use any type of protein. Tofu, shrimp, or beef strips are some ideas for you.

If you love spicy Asian food, you probably know all about gochujang.

If not, let me tell you all about it. Gochujang is a thick fermented Korean chili paste.

It’s obviously spicy. It’s savory and sweet, too.

From tacos to chicken wings, gochujang sauce is more versatile than you may think.

Yet, there’s no denying it was made for noodles.

Meld it with hoisin sauce, lime, garlic, and sesame oil. Savory, spicy, sweet, and zesty, this fiery sauce is mouthwatering.

This is the only sauce you need for lo mein. It’s super quick and the flavor is impeccable.

Like all Asian sauces, it’s well-balanced.

That’s thanks to the two types of soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sugar, sesame oil, and black pepper.

For thickening, use a handful of cornstarch.

Once you have that all squared away, you can finish with the rest of your meal.

Pick out your protein, chop some veggies, and grab your noodles.

Your lo mein noodles will be hot on the table in less than 10 minutes.

Unlike soy sauce or teriyaki, tsuyu isn’t as well known here in the States.

But I have a feeling you’re about to spread the word!

Tsuyu is a type of Japanese soy sauce that features sake.

The soy sauce and bonito flakes make it very umami. Kelp also gives it an extra salty kick.

As for the noodles, it’s excellent with cold rice noodles. It’s also perfect for a brothy Asian noodle soup.

Teriyaki sauce is so much better when it’s homemade. It’s not full of preservatives and tastes super fresh.

Making it at home may sound daunting at first. But it’s so easy, an amateur can make it.

How easy do you ask? You mix soy sauce, mirin, and sugar.

If you want to keep the effortless theme going, add it to oil and garlic in a skillet. All that’s missing now are the noodles.

My mouth is already watering just thinking about this spicy Szechuan.

Any noodles you add to it automatically become too good to resist. So prepare to slurp until your heart’s content!

It’s no doubt spicy. The sauce is also garlicky, savory, and perfectly sweetened.

Forget all the extra accouterments. You just need noodles and this sauce.

Out of all the types of curry, Thai red curry sauce is my personal favorite.

And this recipe knows just how to balance it out for noodles.

You fashion a sauce out of Thai red curry paste, soy sauce, coconut milk, ginger, and garlic.

It also has tomato paste and maple syrup, which aren’t your typical Asian ingredients. And yet, it totally works!

Sesame peanut sauce is a heavenly delight. It tastes indulgent, but it’s a rather healthy-ish sauce.

Peanut butter, gluten-free tamari, sesame oil, and Sriracha make up the bulk of it.

It’s also naturally sweetened with coconut sugar.

Give it a try and you may have just found your new favorite sauce. I know I did!

13. Yakisoba Sauce

How do you make your yakisoba taste like takeout? The answer lies within this sauce.

While I don’t like giving away all my cooking secrets, I can’t help myself with yakisoba.

The trick is to start by heating oil in the skillet. Then, you build the umami layers from there.

Once it’s ready, add the veggies, chicken, and noodles.

It takes only 15 minutes and yields quite the servings. So it’s more affordable than takeout, too!

