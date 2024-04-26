14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2024)

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (1)

If you’re a lover of Japanese food, you know that there is an impressive balance between protein, vegetables, and starch, making this one of the healthier cuisines to indulge in on a regular basis. But we’re not just talking sushi, sashimi, and chicken teriyaki. Low in calories and extremely nutritious, Japanese dishes don’t use a lot of processed foods or sugar, so if you are trying to focus more on fresh, whole foods, adding a few Japanese recipes to your weekly repertoire is in your best interest. If you do want to make Japanese food a staple in your household, stocking up on a few ingredients that can be used in just about every recipe is important; soy sauce, miso paste, kombu, sake, mirin, and rice vinegar are all easy to find in most grocery stores, and will provide all the flavor and balance you need in any recipe you whip up.

From a humble bowl of miso soup to a deeply flavored pot of marinated beef, Japanese cooking is all about making the protein the star of the show, while using fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables, and rice to prop it up. If you’ve struggled to find a cuisine that fits into your weight loss goals, check out our list of 14 healthy Japanese recipes that are high in protein, low in calories, and bursting with flavor.

Miso Soup

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2)

Credit: pickledplum.com

A simple soup of onion, water, dashi, and miso paste make this not only an easy soup to make, but a healthy one too.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (3) 15 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (4) 75 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (5) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (6) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Miso Soup.

Baked Chicken Katsu

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (7)

Credit: pickledplum.com

Baking the chicken in this katsu recipe instead of frying it means less oil, but the same amount of flavor and crunch.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (8) 30 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (9) 300 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (10) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (11) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Baked Chicken Katsu.

Ginger Rice

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (12)

Credit: www.justonecookbook.com

Flavorful and simple to make, this ginger rice can be served with the protein of your choice or even on its own.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (13) 50 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (14) 150 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (15) Easy

V Vegetarian 14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (16) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Ginger Rice.

Onigirazu

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (17)

Credit: fifthfloor.kitchen

Liven up your office lunch with colorful onigirazu, which can be filled to the brim with just about any protein or vegetable you can imagine.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (18) 30 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (19) 175 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (20) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (21) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Onigirazu.

Shabu Shabu

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (22)

Credit: themissinglokness.com

Cook your dinner right at the table in this flavorful, boiling broth, that allows you to choose just about any meat and protein you want.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (23) 10 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (24) 100 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (25) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (26) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Shabu Shabu.

Yakitori

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (27)

Credit: www.chopstickchronicles.com

The deeply flavorful Teriyaki sauce in this recipe takes the standard grilled chicken to a whole new place.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (28) 30 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (29) 150 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (30) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (31) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Yakitori.

Oyakodon

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (32)

Credit: rasamalaysia.com

Packed with protein, this simple rice dish with eggs and chicken is a perfect main course for dinner any night of the week.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (33) 10 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (34) 380 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (35) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (36) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Oyakodon.

Goma-ae Japanese Greens

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (37)

Credit: www.bbcgoodfood.com

Serve these flavorful greens on the side of grilled chicken and warm Japanese sticky rice for a perfectly well-rounded meal.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (38) 15 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (39) 120 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (40) Easy

V Vegetarian 14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (41) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Goma-ae Japanese Greens.

Instant Pot Chawanmushi

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (42)

Credit: www.justonecookbook.com

While chawanmushi, a traditional Japanese egg custard, is typically made in a steamer or hot water bath, using an Instant Pot cuts down on the time and effort.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (43) 40 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (44) 200 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (45) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (46) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Instant Pot Chawanmushi.

Japanese Chicken Curry

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (47)

Credit: dishnthekitchen.com

Unlike Indian curry, Japanese curry is sweet and savory, and not at all spicy. Make this with the protein and veggies of your choice and serve over a bowl of warm rice.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (48) 30 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (49) 250 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (50) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (51) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Japanese Chicken Curry.

Yasai Itame

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (52)

Credit: www.greedygourmet.com

Yasai Itame, or vegetable stir fry, is simple to throw together on a weeknight and destined to become a weekly favorite.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (53) 35 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (54) 220 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (55) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (56) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Yasai Itame.

Omurice

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (57)

Credit: pickledplum.com

Omurice, or Japanese omelette rice, is simple and delicious for a breakfast, lunch, or dinner packed with protein.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (58) 25 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (59) 500 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (60) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (61) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Omurice.

Japanese Salmon with Mirin and Soy Sauce

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (62)

Credit: www.recipetineats.com

The simple, flavorful marinade for this salmon can be used time and time again for any meat or fish you like to make at home.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (63) 10 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (64) 300 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (65) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (66) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Japanese Salmon with Mirin and Soy Sauce.

Gyudon

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (67)

Credit: thewoksoflife.com

Beef over rice doesn’t have to be boring, and in this recipe, it absolutely isn’t. Soy sauce, mirin, and stock make for a simply delicious marinade for this simmered beef.

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (68) 30 minutes14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (69) 600 calories14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (70) Easy

14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (71) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Gyudon.

