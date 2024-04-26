14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2024)

Modified: Oct 30, 2020 by TheDiabetesCouncil Team · This post may contain affiliate links ·

If you’re a lover of Japanese food, you know that there is an impressive balance between protein, vegetables, and starch, making this one of the healthier cuisines to indulge in on a regular basis. But we’re not just talking sushi, sashimi, and chicken teriyaki. Low in calories and extremely nutritious, Japanese dishes don’t use a lot of processed foods or sugar, so if you are trying to focus more on fresh, whole foods, adding a few Japanese recipes to your weekly repertoire is in your best interest. If you do want to make Japanese food a staple in your household, stocking up on a few ingredients that can be used in just about every recipe is important; soy sauce, miso paste, kombu, sake, mirin, and rice vinegar are all easy to find in most grocery stores, and will provide all the flavor and balance you need in any recipe you whip up.

From a humble bowl of miso soup to a deeply flavored pot of marinated beef, Japanese cooking is all about making the protein the star of the show, while using fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables, and rice to prop it up. If you’ve struggled to find a cuisine that fits into your weight loss goals, check out our list of 14 healthy Japanese recipes that are high in protein, low in calories, and bursting with flavor.

Miso Soup Credit: pickledplum.com A simple soup of onion, water, dashi, and miso paste make this not only an easy soup to make, but a healthy one too. 15 minutes 75 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Miso Soup.

Baked Chicken Katsu Credit: pickledplum.com Baking the chicken in this katsu recipe instead of frying it means less oil, but the same amount of flavor and crunch. 30 minutes 300 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Baked Chicken Katsu.

Onigirazu Credit: fifthfloor.kitchen Liven up your office lunch with colorful onigirazu, which can be filled to the brim with just about any protein or vegetable you can imagine. 30 minutes 175 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Onigirazu.

Shabu Shabu Credit: themissinglokness.com Cook your dinner right at the table in this flavorful, boiling broth, that allows you to choose just about any meat and protein you want. 10 minutes 100 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Shabu Shabu.

Yakitori Credit: www.chopstickchronicles.com The deeply flavorful Teriyaki sauce in this recipe takes the standard grilled chicken to a whole new place. 30 minutes 150 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Yakitori.

Oyakodon Credit: rasamalaysia.com Packed with protein, this simple rice dish with eggs and chicken is a perfect main course for dinner any night of the week. 10 minutes 380 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Oyakodon.

Goma-ae Japanese Greens Credit: www.bbcgoodfood.com Serve these flavorful greens on the side of grilled chicken and warm Japanese sticky rice for a perfectly well-rounded meal. 15 minutes 120 calories Easy V Vegetarian Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Goma-ae Japanese Greens.

Instant Pot Chawanmushi Credit: www.justonecookbook.com While chawanmushi, a traditional Japanese egg custard, is typically made in a steamer or hot water bath, using an Instant Pot cuts down on the time and effort. 40 minutes 200 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Instant Pot Chawanmushi.

Japanese Chicken Curry Credit: dishnthekitchen.com Unlike Indian curry, Japanese curry is sweet and savory, and not at all spicy. Make this with the protein and veggies of your choice and serve over a bowl of warm rice. 30 minutes 250 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Japanese Chicken Curry.

Yasai Itame Credit: www.greedygourmet.com Yasai Itame, or vegetable stir fry, is simple to throw together on a weeknight and destined to become a weekly favorite. 35 minutes 220 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Yasai Itame.

Omurice Credit: pickledplum.com Omurice, or Japanese omelette rice, is simple and delicious for a breakfast, lunch, or dinner packed with protein. 25 minutes 500 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Omurice.

Japanese Salmon with Mirin and Soy Sauce Credit: www.recipetineats.com The simple, flavorful marinade for this salmon can be used time and time again for any meat or fish you like to make at home. 10 minutes 300 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Japanese Salmon with Mirin and Soy Sauce.