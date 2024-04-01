Oden (The Best and Authentic Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Recipe IndexJump to Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my privacy policy.

Oden is a Japanese stew made with hard-boiled eggs, daikon, fish cakes and dashi soup as ingredients. Easy and one of the best oden recipes with homemade dashi.





Table of Contents Japanese Oden

Other Recipes You Might Like

How to Make Oden?

Frequently Asked Questions Can I Add Miso to the Oden Soup? Where Can I Find Oden Restaurant? Can I Use Instant Pot to Make Oden? Is It Halal?

How Many Calories per Serving?

What to Serve with This Recipe?



Japanese Oden

What is Oden? It’s a Japanese stew made with hard-boiled eggs, daikon, fish cakes and dashi soup stock.

This is one of favorite fall/winter Japanese recipes and this oden recipe is easy, authentic and absolutely delicious.

Other Recipes You Might Like Miso Soup

Asari Miso Soup

Japanese Meat and Potato Stew (Nikukjaga)

How to Make Oden?

Oden ingredients are dashi, hard-boiled eggs,daikon, kombu (seaweed), and various types of Japanese fish balls and fish cakes.

Traditionally, the soup is made with homemade dashi or Japanese soup stock. Dashi is made from scratch with kombu (dried seaweed) and shaved bonito flakes.

However many home cook are using instant oden soup mix or soup base because of its convenience. The soup mix has dashi so the taste is authentic.

For the fish cakes, you can buy them from Japanese or Asian stores. There are a variety of fish balls and fish cakes, for example: chikuwa.

The fish cakes are usually pre-packaged and labeled, as pictured below.

My homemade Japanese oden is so delicious, comforting and satisfying on a cold fall/winter nights.

It’s one of the best oden recipes and tastes just like the ones served in traditional Japanese restaurants.

It’s a perfect dish to bring the entire family around the table, sharing the hearty soup for dinner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Add Miso to the Oden Soup?

Yes, you can certainly make miso oden by adding miso to the soup stock.

Where Can I Find Oden Restaurant?

Oden is usually served in izakaya, or a type of Japanese restaurants cum bars that serve a variety Japanese dishes that go well with alcohol.

The dish is seasonal so it’s usually available in fall and winter months.

Can I Use Instant Pot to Make Oden?

Yes, you sure can. Instant Pot pressure cooker will be great for this Japanese stew.

Use the Saute mode to make the recipe. DO NOT pressure cook the ingredients.

Is It Halal?

Yes, the soup mix is made from dashi, which is seaweed and dry bonito flakes. Skip the sake and mirin in the recipe and it will be halal.

The fish cakes and other ingredients are halal.

How Many Calories per Serving?

This recipe is only 157 calories per serving.

What to Serve with This Recipe?

Serve this dish with other Japanese dishes. For a healthy meal and easy Japanese weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.

Chicken Teriyaki Gyoza California Roll Tonkatsu