13 Mediterranean Breakfast Recipes You’ll Want to Eat All Day (2024)

Whether you choose an easy Mediterranean breakfast recipe like a skillet or sandwich or cozy up to a casserole or Mediterranean breakfast bowl, you'll be using this region's healthy, vibrant ingredients to flavor-charge your morning meals.
Frico Fried Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches
Ever heard of a frico? These cracker-like chips are made from frying cheese until it’s ultra-crispy. Although this Italian specialty is usually served as a light appetizer, it makes a great addition to a breakfast sandwich. Here it combines with dried tomatoes, arugula, provolone cheese, and an egg for one of our most creative (yet easy) Mediterranean breakfast recipes.
Zucchini and Tomato Frittata
Try this simple and vegetable-rich Mediterranean breakfast recipe for a fresh twist on the classic egg breakfast. It’s filled with favorite Italian ingredients, including zucchini, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and red pepper flakes. You’ll also appreciate the ease—a frittata is an open-face omelet, meaning no tricky flipping is needed.
Waffle Tartines
Transform frozen waffles into a real meal with this Mediterranean breakfast idea. You’ll adore how fast it is (seriously, you can have this plate-ready in 5 minutes), as well as how you can customize each tartine to please a crowd or cure your cravings.
All three of our variations are abundant in Mediterranean tastes: avocado (a twist on avocado toast with sliced cucumber, red onion, and feta), lox (cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, and fresh dill), and chive-mushroom (herby cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and fresh chives).
Blackberry-Ginger Overnight Bulgur
This Mediterranean breakfast recipe features creamy, protein-rich Greek yogurt and bulgur, a whole-grain cereal that will help keep you satisfied all morning. And talk about simple—the entire dish takes just 10 minutes of prep the night before. When morning comes, simply stir and serve.
Sheet-Pan Chickpeas and Eggs
If you like Mediterranean cuisine, then you probably have a can of chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans) on hand for hummus or falafel. Next time you stock up on the high-protein pantry staple, invest in an extra can to use in this four-ingredient sheet-pan Mediterranean breakfast idea. Seasoned with smoky paprika and fresh herbs, this unique egg creation is ideal for sharing with gluten-free and vegetarian diners.
Sheet-Pan Greens and Feta Frittata
When you have better things to do than fry eggs and flip omelets one by one, consider this Mediterranean breakfast bake. The six-serving dish is chock-full of favorite ingredients from a trio of countries in that region: Swiss chard (beloved by the French), feta (the classic Greek cheese), and Italian herbs. PS: Think this sheet-pan breakfast is easy? See how sheet pans are changing the dinner game, too.
Steak, Egg, and Goat Cheese Pizza
We bet you can’t find anything like this Mediterranean breakfast on your delivery pizza restaurant’s menu! Adorn pizza dough with cooked roast beef, fresh kale, red bell peppers, ooey-gooey Italian mozzarella, and salty goat cheese to get this pie going. Then partway through the baking time, carefully add the eggs on top and cook until you reach your desired doneness. (Pro tip: A runny yolk acts as a luscious, vitamin-rich “condiment” for the Mediterranean veggies on this homemade pizza.)
Oatmeal with Goat Cheese, Dates, Walnuts, and Honey
Goat cheese, walnuts, dates, and honey transform plain old oatmeal into a craveable Mediterranean morning meal. Whether you use quick-cooking rolled oats, steel-cut oats, or regular rolled oats is up to you. Here’s a primer on how to cook whichever oatmeal variety you choose.
Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
Our favorite Mediterranean breakfast ideas are not only good for you but also fast, fresh, and tasty. Stacked with spinach leaves, tomato slices, a fried egg, and a sprinkle of feta cheese on a multigrain sandwich thin, this one has it all. Even better: This all can be yours in just 20 minutes.
Egg White Scramble with Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes
Prefer to hold the yolks? Try this low-cal (yet high-protein) Mediterranean diet breakfast recipe. Fresh spinach and cherry tomatoes play nicely with olive oil and garlic. Scramble in some egg whites as you toast a slice of bread, an English muffin, or a bagel, and dive right in—you’ll be well-fueled for hours.
Breakfast Ham and Egg Cups
Breakfast casseroles are great, but sometimes they take too long to bake (for a weekday, at least!). Because it uses a muffin tin, this Mediterranean breakfast bake needs less than 20 minutes in the oven. Though the pesto is optional, we highly recommend it to add Italian appeal. Either purchased or homemade pesto will do.
Asparagus and Prosciutto Frittata
This hearty Mediterranean breakfast recipe has prosciutto for extra protein and asparagus spears for a burst of fresh, earthy flavor. Just before serving, top with shredded cheese. The original lineup calls for cheddar, but if you want to stick to the Mediterranean theme, go with mozzarella or provolone.
Greek Vegetable and Feta Cheese Pie
Packed with fresh zucchini, red bell pepper, and spinach—this savory pie is fully loaded with veggies. Use phyllo dough for the flaky, crispy crust, then top with a sprinkle of feta cheese for a meatless Mediterranean breakfast casserole. Healthy, satisfying, and unexpected, this Mediterranean breakfast idea is worthy of sharing with guests or as part of a holiday brunch.