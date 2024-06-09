61 Best Keto Thanksgiving Recipes (That Taste Delicious) - Thinlicious (2024)

These are the 61 BEST low-carb keto Thanksgiving recipes that your whole family will love.

The COMPLETE GUIDE to planning an ENTIRE low-carb Thanksgiving dinner PLUS your free keto Thanksgiving meal plan with delicious keto comfort food recipes that are simple and delicious!

You can enjoy a keto Thanksgiving feast with bacon-wrapped turkey, low-carb cornbread, keto gravy, easy side dishes, and even keto pumpkin pie.

It’s easy to plan your keto Thanksgiving dinner with these delicious healthy keto-friendly recipes.

See how easy it is to avoid the sugar and carb overload this holiday season and stay on track with your low-carb diet or keto diet with your delicious Thanksgiving family meal.

Planning your keto Thanksgiving feast

You can enjoy holiday comfort food during Thanksgiving and still stick to your keto diet with this list of keto Thanksgiving recipes (and lower-carb classic recipes).

3 top tips to stay on track during the holiday season:

Avoid the high-carb side dishes Always offer to bring a keto-friendly dessert If you can’t STOP the splurge, LIMIT the splurge.

Thanksgiving is one of those holidays where spending time with family literally revolves around eating comfort food. But luckily I have every recipe you could ever want.

Sugar-free drinks, low-carb appetizers, keto mains, side dishes, and of course, sugar-free desserts.

Broken down by categories, you can literally meal plan your entire keto Thanksgiving menu right here!

ðŸ½ Appetizers and drinks

Let your guests relax with this deliciousslow-cooker low-carb mulled wine recipe. It’s GENIUS because you can MAKE and SERVE mulled wine straight from your crockpot.

As your guests enjoy a mug of warmed wine, you can keep topping up the crockpot dish. The herbs and spices will keep it going all night.

If you are missing your keto bread, these breadsticks are perfect. They're gluten-free and can be made with almond flour or coconut flour.

Keto dieters always miss crunchy crackers, so make these keto cheese crackers and serve them with pate, cheese, or delicious dips.

A crunchy sugar-free version of a Thanksgiving staple. Roasted almonds also make a wonderful healthy Thanksgiving gift.

ðŸ¥£ Starters and entrees

All of these low-carb Thanksgiving appetizers are easy to make and ALL can be made ahead of time.

Keto Instant Pot Creamy Cauliflower Soup Recipe (Vegan Friendly) A simple and delicious keto creamy cauliflower soup made in the Instant Pot. You can also find slow cooker and stovetop directions above.

Serve these low-carb pumpkin soup recipes with a slice or two of almond flour bread.

Easy Low-Carb Caesar Salad with Chicken

Bacon-wrapped asparagus can be cooked in the oven, air fryer, or on the BBQ. They are tasty and used to dip into cream cheese or sour cream.

ðŸ¥¦ Keto Thanksgiving Side dishes

We all know Thanksgiving side dishes steal the show. Impress your guests and family with these low-carb veggies. They won’t even know they are low-carb recipes or keto recipes.

These low-carb keto-friendly comfort foods will help you avoid the high-carb side dishes that can often ruin your keto lifestyle.

The best way to serve Brussels sprouts has to be this keto version with garlic and bacon (without all the carbs).

Cheesy goodness and delicious flavors are all baked together in this baked asparagus side dish. It's a healthier version of a green bean casserole.

Keto Cheesy Baked Asparagus Recipe Your whole family will love this keto cheesy baked asparagus. This asparagus is perfect if you are looking for a tasty low-carb side.

If you don't like mashed cauliflower, then make creamy cauliflower bacon mac and cheese instead. Packed with cheddar cheese inside and on top.

Creamy Cauliflower Bacon Mac And Cheese Recipe This is THE BEST recipe for easyCreamy Cauliflower Bacon Mac And Cheese – print it off and keep this one!

Creamy cauliflower mash is an absolute staple of the keto diet. Add some fresh herbs or some parmesan cheese for an extra special alternative to mashed potatoes.

Creamed Brussels Sprouts Recipe (Garlic Parmesan) EASY tender garlic creamed Brussels sprouts with parmesan are the perfect delicious cheesy side dish.

A warm cauliflower and broccoli salad with a cheesy sauce are one of those healthy recipes that help you avoid sweet potatoes.

Every Thanksgiving dinner needs to have buttery mashed cauliflower instead of mashed potato. No one will know the difference.

A big serving of keto creamed spinach has all the flavors of garlic and bacon with a creamy sauce that is perfectly served alongside roasted turkey. Creamed spinach is the perfect substitute for green bean casserole.

Spaghetti squash is so simple to cook. It can be baked in the oven, cooked in the microwave, and served with melted butter, fresh herbs, salt, and pepper.

One of the most popular Thanksgiving recipes is whole roasted cauliflower.

ðŸ¦ƒ Keto Thanksgiving main dishes

We all love traditional roast turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving but there are other options too with these delicious keto recipes.

If your guests don’t want turkey as the main course, there are plenty of options below.

If you have never cooked a turkey before, and want to knowthe best way to cook a turkeywith bacon, or you need an easy-to-follow guide and turkey cooking schedule.

You will learn the secret to NEVER having dry turkey at your next Thanksgiving dinner, ever again.

Dark meat is my favorite, served with low-carb stuffing and a sugar-free cranberry sauce recipe.

An easy recipe for your Thanksgiving table has to be the good old pot roast.

Keto Pot Roast Recipe (Instant Pot) You will fall in love with this easy keto pot roast in the Instant Pot.

A healthy recipe alternative to roast turkey is poached salmon full of healthy fats. Discover how to cook salmon in the slow cooker so you can relax when guests arrive.

Slow Cooker Poached Salmon Recipe Cooking poached salmon is simple in a slow cooker.

One of the easiest low-carb Thanksgiving recipes has to be a whole chicken cooked in your slow cooker. Set and forget.

How To Cook a Whole Chicken in a Slow Cooker (Plus Bone Broth Recipe) Make a perfectly tender and juicy whole chicken in a slow cooker. Then turn the carcass into bone broth!

If you want to make some holiday recipes ahead of time, chicken and leek pie is freezer safe and can be defrosted and reheated on the day.

Two Cheese Pesto Chicken Recipe (keto friendly) This baked two cheese pesto chicken recipe is full of flavour. The basil flavour really comes through and is not dominated by the cheese. Low-carb and keto frienldy.

Keto Smoked Salmon Quiche (blender recipe) Fast and healthy gluten-free keto smoked salmon quiche recipe, made in the blender then baked in the oven in under 40 minutes.

Keto Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Recipe Keto Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese combines all your favorite comfort foods into one with a healthier twist!

Keto Pork Chops in Butter Garlic Sauce Keto pork chops are a tasty one pan meal that your whole family will love. Make your main dish, side dish, and sauce all in the same pan!

Keto Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Recipe This keto slow cooker pulled pork recipe is an easy prep and forget meal. The best part is no bbq sauce is needed to enjoy the flavours of pulled pork. See Also Root Vegetable Gratin Recipe | Vintage Mixer

ðŸž Keto stuffing & keto bread recipes

You can choose whether to make cornbread stuffing or pork stuffing. You can also stuff your turkey cavity or serve it in your favorite baking dish as a dressing alongside the roast turkey (or another main dish).

Others prefer just to have some bread on the dinner table.

The classic keto recipe for pork stuffing with fresh herbs. These gluten-free pork stuffing balls can be eaten all year long.

Keto Pork Sausage Stuffing Recipe The easiest Keto Stuffing (Pork Sage Sausage Stuffing) you'll ever make! Perfect for keto Thanksgiving and Christmas. Gluten-free and quick to make.

Another popular keto recipe has to be keto cornbread stuffing with all the flavors of traditional stuffing.

Low-Carb and Keto Stuffing Recipe (Cornbread) Delicious keto cornbread stuffing 3.4 g net carbs (low-carb and keto stuffing) – the perfect healthy Thanksgiving side dish the whole family will LOVE.

Easy Keto Cornbread Recipe (6 ingredients) With this tasty keto cornbread recipe, you can enjoy all the flavors and textures of cornbread (without the carbs)! You only need 6 ingredients and 5 minutes to prepare this classic Southern recipe with only 2.9g net carbs.

Don't miss out on dinner rolls, make these gluten-free keto dinner rolls instead.

Easy Keto Dinner Rolls Recipe These mozzarella dough keto dinner rolls are soft, pillowy, and delicious with a crunchy crust!

Serve sliced garlic bread with an olive oil dip and rock salt.

Keto Focaccia Bread Recipe (Gluten-Free) A traditional keto focaccia bread with olives and rosemary. Stuffed with feta and sundried tomatoes for an authentic Meditteranean taste.

Cauliflower Low-Carb Cheese Bread Recipe Easy low-carb and healthy gluten-free bread recipe. A sneaky way to help your children eat some extra vegetables.

Low-carb almond flour bread can be made with almond flour or almond meal is an easy one-bowl recipe.

ðŸŽ‚ Keto Thanksgiving desserts

My favorite part of any Thanksgiving meal has to be dessert. But this is generally the biggest source of sugar in the entire meal.

To stay on track with your ketogenic diet, you can make these healthy keto dessert recipes instead.

Keto pumpkin pie, flourless chocolate cake, and pumpkin cheesecake are all tasty, especially when served with sweetened homemade whipped cream.

Make these sugar-free Thanksgiving desserts ahead of time so you can sit back and relax while enjoying a keto dessert. Guilt-free.

TOP TIP: As with ALL recipes here, ALWAYS taste your batter BEFORE cooking to ensure you have added enough sweetener to suit YOUR tastebuds. Read the Ultimate Guide To Low-Carb Sweeteners.

Instant Pot Key Lime Cheesecake Recipe This Instant Pot Key Lime Cheesecake is perfection! It is tangy, light, creamy, and keto friendly. The best part is it is easy to make!

One of the best keto recipes has to be a low-carb Christmas fruit pie (mini keto apple pie). Instead of regular flour, it has sweet cinnamon and nutmeg pie crust made with almond flour and coconut flour.

Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Recipe (no-bake) If you love peanut butter you will love no-bake keto chocolate peanut butter cheesecake.

Slow Cooker Vanilla Berry Cheesecake Vanilla berry cheesecake is an easy slow cooker dessert that is low-carb, keto friendly, sugar-free, and gluten-free.

Sugar-Free Meringue Roulade Recipe Soft and pillowy sugar-free meringue roulade is the perfect way to use up leftover egg whites and is only 0.3g net carbs. A quick and easy family-friendly dessert recipe.

One of the most popular keto Thanksgiving desserts is lemon meringue pie. It's light, sweet, and zesty.

Keto Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake recipe Sweet delicious keto chocolate ganache cheesecake has an almond flour crust, a vanilla cream cheese filling, and is covered in dark rich chocolate ganache topping.

Keto Chocolate Lasagna Dessert Recipe (no-bake) A super easy keto chocolate lasagna dessert (no-bake recipe) that the whole family will love. Made with 4 easy layers and is creamy and delcious.

ðŸŽƒ Keto pumpkin recipes

Each of these keto-friendly desserts and sweet treats is gluten-free, sugar-free, and low in net carbs. They’re a great way to stop sugar cravings and stay on your low-carb diet or keto diet.

Low-carb pumpkin pie is a family favorite. Made with a coconut flour pie crust.

Best Chocolate Keto Pumpkin Pie (Gluten-Free) Sweet, delicious, and creamy chocolate keto pumpkin pie recipe that's only 3.4 g net carbs. Can be served hot or cold with whipped cream and keto maple syrup.

Sugar-free pumpkin fudge made with cream cheese, is perfect for after a meal served with coffee.

Easy Pumpkin Pie Keto Fudge Recipe (No Bake) Smooth and creamy no-bake pumpkin pie keto fudge (0.8g net carbs). An easy one-pot recipe made in under 10 minutes.

Every low-carb pumpkin recipe needs pumpkin pie spice. Make your own and you can avoid all unnecessary added sugar and carbs.

ðŸ« Keto chocolate recipes

Yes, you can eat chocolate on your keto diet, with these healthy recipes.

Sugar-Free Flourless Chocolate Fudge Cake Recipe Finally … an easy HEALTHY Sugar-Free Flourless Chocolate Fudge Cake Recipe the whole family will love.

Keto Mocha Truffles Recipe Mocha ice bombs are an amazing blend of coffee and chocolate, and if you like, you might want to ad some brandy too (adults only). Keep in the freezer for a little evening treat.

Keto Chocolate Walnut Brownies Recipe This is it! The PERFECT Keto Chocolate Walnut Brownies.

ðŸ—’ Keto Thanksgiving meal plan

Put these keto-friendly recipes on your meal plan and serve with some keto cranberry sauce. These family favorites will even please non-keto guests.

Main dishes

Bacon-wrapped roasted turkey

Cornbread stuffing

Pork balls stuffing

Sugar-free cranberry sauce

Side dishes

Creamed spinach

Mashed cauliflower

Roast pumpkin

Desserts and drinks

Low-carb pumpkin pie

Pumpkin pie latte

Make your own low-carb cranberry sauce.

Keto Thanksgiving FAQ

What do you eat on Thanksgiving keto? A keto Thanksgiving consists of high-protein turkey plus low-carb side dishes such as bacon Brussels sprouts, cheesy asparagus, keto cornbread stuffing, and delicious keto dessert recipes. How do I satisfy a sweet tooth on keto? You can still eat keto desserts at Thanksgiving such as keto chocolate lasagna, Instant Pot lime cheesecake, and baked keto New York cheesecake. Search all the low-carb and keto desserts to find your favorite flavor. Can I eat green beans on the keto diet? Beans are higher in net carbs so most keto followers think their green bean casserole is not allowed, but as long as you portion control your green beans and they fit within your daily carb allowance, you can get them. However, you may want to spend your carbs on a lower-carb side dish so you can eat more. Can I eat turkey on a keto? Yes, turkey is high protein meat that can be enjoyed whether you are on a low-carb diet, keto diet, or even a carnivore diet. Dark meat and turkey legs are tasty because they are high in iron. How can I make keto easier at Thanksgiving? Enjoy the high protein turkey meat, avoid the high-carb side dishes, avoid bread and choose low starch vegetables and make a yummy keto dessert recipe. Can I eat sweet potatoes on keto? Sweet potatoes (as the name suggests) are sweet and a high-carb root vegetable so generally avoided on the keto diet. However, like green beans, sweet potatoes can be enjoyed in a small amount. How do I make keto Thanksgiving stuffing? There are recipes for keto cornbread and keto pork stuffing, or you can use any leftover or stale keto bread to make your own family’s favorite stuffing recipe. Chicken broth or turkey drippings is the perfect addition that makes it extra tasty for your savory tooth.

Now you can plan out your entire healthy Thanksgiving dinner using these simple low-carb and keto recipes. There is literally everything you need to put together an amazing meal all right here on one page!

Please leave a comment below with your favorite low-carb Thanksgiving recipe.