Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto with Pumpkin | Recipes From A Pantry (2024)

The easiest ever, best and creamiest Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto is just a few ingredients and minimal effort away. Comfort food, quick weeknight dinners and lazy lunches is at your fingertips with this awesome Mushroom Risotto recipe. Suitable for Vegan and Gluten Free diets. Post includes Weight Watchers points.

This rich, creamy and luxurious Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto recipe is a total risotto game changer. For real foodies, for real.

Iknow, I know. It is a bold statement, so let me explain why……

Thereason why I (and probably you) don’t cook risotto regularly is that I can sometimesfind it to be a rather a lot of stress. All that time standing next to the stoveand stirring constantly, adding a little bit of stock at a time, to get thatperfect texture.

Nowenter the Instant Pot………

Making Mushroom Risotto in the Instant Pot takes away all the time-consuming pressure. Yeap, you still have a tiny bit of stirring here and there. But then you dump all the rest of the ingredients in, lock and press start. Open up for the best ever Instant Pot Risotto.

As in even better than restaurant-quality Mushroom Risotto. And just as awesome as all Italian grandmothers make it.

I upgraded this vegan mushroom by adding in some pumpkin purée, both for color and flavor. And you can always add in an extra tablespoon or more of the purée – it is that flexible. This is a such great fall recipe, but since it is easily adaptable you can serve it up during any season or occasion.

Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto – Why You’ll Love It

A quick yet satisfying weeknight supper ✅

Super elegant date night eat ✅

A luxurious dinner treat that is perfect for entertaining ✅

This is comfort food at its best ✅

So, are you ready to find out just how simpleit is to make mushroomrisotto Instant Pot? Gather upyour ingredients and I will show you……

InstantPot Mushroom Risotto Ingredients

mushrooms

risottorice

white

green onions

pumpkin puree

vegetablestock

gratedvegan Parmesan, or regular Parmesan

choppedparsley

HowTo Make Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto

Select the sauté setting on the Instant Pot and add oil into the insert. Add mushrooms and cook until they have released moisture and start to brown. Mix in the rice and stir until rice starts to turn translucent, approximately 2-3 minutes. Then add wine, deglaze the insert and cook until it is mostly evaporated. Next, add the green onions, pumpkin purée, and vegetable stock. Do not mix! Cover, seal, high pressure, manual 5 minutes (al dente) or 6 minutes for softer rice. Cook till done, switch off and then perform a quick pressure release. At this stage, the risotto might look a little bit soupy. But that is okay, just stir with a wooden spoon, add in Parmesan and adjust seasoning. Serve the Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto warm and topped with extra Parmesan and freshly chopped parsley.

MushroomRisotto Instant Pot Tips

Add aaaaaaaaaaaaall the cheese you want to your taste. The more cheese the merrier , I alway say.

I find it quicker and easier to fry the mushrooms on the stove top and then add to the Instant Pot once cooked.

Feel free to change up the stock you use to suit your taste. You can use chicken stock if you are not vegan.

If you prefer you can use water instead of stock.

Feel free to use different types of mushrooms – see below for more information.

– see below for more information. Make sure to serve your Pressure Cooker Risotto hot as it is unappealingly stodgy if served cold.

as it is unappealingly stodgy if served cold. Don’t use your posh wine for this, and definitely use leftover wine if you have it.

if you have it. If you don’t have wine, you can use a mix of vinegar and water instead.

Non-VeganMushroom Risotto

Feel free to change up the stock you use to your taste. You can use chicken or beef stock if you are not vegan.

if you are not vegan. You can also add regular Parmesan cheese if you prefer.

if you prefer. Add diced chicken breast to make this into a hearty entrée.

WhatType Of Mushrooms Are Used In Pressure Cooker Risotto

You can use whichever fresh mushrooms you like. For this particular recipe I used chestnut mushrooms as that is what I had available.

You can also use button mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, cremini mushrooms. Try them all and see which you like best.

InstantPot Risotto Variations

The beauty of this dish is that it is highly adaptable to whatever veggies you have around. So you could use butternut squash purée, sweet potato purée or carrot purée instead.

You can also add in quick cook veggies or greens like spinach, arugula, peas and sugar snap peas at the end, allow them to wilt and then serve.

RisottoRice

A word about risotto rice……. To make risotto you need to use short grain Italian rice. The two variety I use very often are Aborio but you can use Carnaroli and Vialone Nano varieties.

Serving Suggestions

This recipe is a great stand-alone main meal recipe and can be served as is. However, feel free to serve alongside:

Spinach Salad .

. Cucumber and Tomato Salad .

. Instant Pot Whole Chicken if not vegan.

if not vegan. Air Fryer Salmon (if not vegan).

MoreInstant Pot Recipes You Might like

Instant Pot Rutabaga Mash.

Vegan Instant Pot Mushroom Ramen .

. Easy Instant Pot Steak Fajitas (if not vegan).

(if not vegan). Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas (if not vegan).

Plus you might like this Gluten Free Mushroom Pasta recipe.

Weight Watchers Points

There are 8 Freestyle SmartPoints in one serving of Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto.

