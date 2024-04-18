15 Best Leftover Cornbread Recipes That Are Easy to Make (2024)

Home › Recipes
Izzy
Mar 09, 2022
Today we’re sharing 15 of the best Leftover Cornbread Recipes that are also easy to make.
Easy to make and delicious to eat, we often bake cornbread to make stuffing over the holidays, or as a side dish at barbeques and family get-togethers. If you have some leftover cornbread on hand, there are some delicious ways to use it up that may surprise you!
What Can I Make with Dry Crumbly Cornbread?
If you find yourself with dry, crumbly cornbread, don’t throw it away! You can easily turn it into a delicious cornbread pudding, use it to make crab cakes, or serve it as French toast! Keep reading for more inspiration.
Easy Leftover Cornbread Recipes
1. Southern Cornbread Dressing
It doesn’t have to be Thanksgiving or Christmas to enjoy a delicious cornbread dressing. This one is ready to enjoy in just 40 minutes and would be delicious served with pork chops or fried chicken.
2. Cornbread Dressing Fritters
Here’s a dish to serve as an appetizer at your next casual get-together. Leftover cornbread is combined with cheese, seasonings, and breadcrumbs, and is then formed into nuggets and fried to crispy perfection. Serve them with the delicious cranberry dipping sauce that’s included in the recipe.
3. Cornbread Pudding
This savory dish is a delicious alternative to macaroni and cheese. The fresh green onions, parsley, rosemary, and thyme add a hit of flavor that would be ideal with saucy meatballs, or ribs.
4. Cornbread Croutons
If you love croutons on your salad, give this recipe a try! They’re baked in the oven and come out golden and crunchy. They’d also be great for soups, or for when you’re craving a crunchy snack!
5. Cornbread Buttermilk Soup
Don’t let the name fool you, this soup is filled with the delicious flavors of celery and leek. The cornbread helps to thicken the soup and is also served crumbled on top for flavor and texture.
6. Mexican Sausage Cornbread Strata
A strata is similar to quiche, but in addition to eggs, veggies, milk, and sometimes meat, it also includes bread. This recipe features the delicious flavors of salsa and sausage, for a hearty and comforting meal.
7. Fried Cornbread and Eggs
Here’s an easy way to make eggs more filling. The crumbled cornbread is mixed with all of the ingredients for a delicious meal that’s really satisfying! And because it takes just 15 minutes to make, this is a great choice for busy weekday mornings.
8. Cornbread Salad
This delicious salad blends leftover cornbread with diced veggies, corn, bacon and mayonnaise. It would be perfect served stuffed into bell peppers or ripe tomatoes.
9. Cornbread Sausage Quiche
Serve this hearty quiche the next time you’re having guests over for a casual lunch. Add a crisp garden salad or a creamy tomato soup for an impressive and delicious meal!
10. Cornbread Crab Cakes
These bite-sized crab cakes would be perfect for your next get-together. The crab cakes are baked in the oven, making them super-convenient. Serve them with the tangy lemon-caper mayo that’s included in the recipe.
11. Maple Bacon Cornbread French Toast
This delicious French toast is topped with real maple syrup, candied pecans, and dried cranberries. This dish would be perfect for brunch served on a bright, autumn day.
12. Cornbread With Scrambled Eggs and Sausage
This recipe has everything you need for a hearty breakfast – eggs, sausage, veggies, and cornbread. It comes together in just 30 minutes and easily feeds 4 hearty appetites.
13. Leftover Cornbread Breakfast Casserole
Serve this dish the next time you’re hosting Sunday brunch! It serves 8 and has just a handful of ingredients. The cornbread is served with leftover chili or stew, so this dish would be perfect for when you have leftover chili from Saturday night’s dinner. A can of good quality chili would also work in a pinch.
14. Cowboy Cornbread Casserole
Grab a rotisserie chicken on your way home from work and this dish is ready to serve in just 45 minutes. Serve it with a crisp green salad for a delicious weeknight dinner.
15. Cornbread Chicken Bake
Your family will love the flavors in this hearty chicken casserole. All you need is a bright green side of broccoli or green beans, for a meal that’s totally satisfying!
Leftover Cornbread Dressing
By: Izzy
It doesn’t have to be Thanksgiving or Christmas to enjoy a delicious cornbread dressing. This one is ready to enjoy in just 40 minutes and would be delicious served with pork chops or fried chicken.
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Cook: 30 minutes mins
Total: 40 minutes mins
Servings: 12
Ingredients
- 8 cups cubed cornbread
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter cut into small cubes
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 2 medium onion chopped
- 2 eggs beaten
- 1½ cups chicken stock
- 2 teaspoons dried sage
- salt and pepper to taste, I used 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 8-inch square baking dish and set aside.
Add oil to a large pan over medium heat. Once hot, add celery and onions. Cook until soft.
Add sage, salt, and pepper to the pan. Mix well.
In a large mixing bowl add cubed cornbread, beaten eggs, and chicken stock.
Add celery and onion mixture. Mix until combined. (Add more chicken stock if needed).
Transfer the mixture to a greased baking dish. Spread the cubed butter on top of the dish.
Bake for about 30-40 minutes or until the dressing is cooked though in the center and turns brown on the top.
Notes
- Make it ahead: You can make this recipe ahead of time for up to 2 days and refrigerate it.
- Use store-bought or homemade cornbread for this recipe.
- To reheat the leftover, it’s best to remove it from the fridge and bring it to room temperature first. If you prefer moist cornbread dressing, you can add a small amount of chicken stock, and then cover the pan with foil and bake it at 350F for about 30 minutes.
Nutrition information provided is an estimate only and will vary based on ingredient brands and cooking methods used.
