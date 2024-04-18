15 Best Leftover Cornbread Recipes That Are Easy to Make (2024)

Home › Recipes Published by Izzy on Mar 09, 2022, Updated Apr 02, 2022

Jump to RecipeRate RecipePin Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read mydisclosure policy.

Today we’re sharing 15 of the best Leftover Cornbread Recipes that are also easy to make.

Easy to make and delicious to eat, we often bake cornbread to make stuffing over the holidays, or as a side dish at barbeques and family get-togethers. If you have some leftover cornbread on hand, there are some delicious ways to use it up that may surprise you!

What Can I Make with Dry Crumbly Cornbread?

If you find yourself with dry, crumbly cornbread, don’t throw it away! You can easily turn it into a delicious cornbread pudding, use it to make crab cakes, or serve it as French toast! Keep reading for more inspiration.

Easy Leftover Cornbread Recipes

1. Southern Cornbread Dressing

It doesn’t have to be Thanksgiving or Christmas to enjoy a delicious cornbread dressing. This one is ready to enjoy in just 40 minutes and would be delicious served with pork chops or fried chicken.

Here’s a dish to serve as an appetizer at your next casual get-together. Leftover cornbread is combined with cheese, seasonings, and breadcrumbs, and is then formed into nuggets and fried to crispy perfection. Serve them with the delicious cranberry dipping sauce that’s included in the recipe.

This savory dish is a delicious alternative to macaroni and cheese. The fresh green onions, parsley, rosemary, and thyme add a hit of flavor that would be ideal with saucy meatballs, or ribs.

If you love croutons on your salad, give this recipe a try! They’re baked in the oven and come out golden and crunchy. They’d also be great for soups, or for when you’re craving a crunchy snack!

Don’t let the name fool you, this soup is filled with the delicious flavors of celery and leek. The cornbread helps to thicken the soup and is also served crumbled on top for flavor and texture.

A strata is similar to quiche, but in addition to eggs, veggies, milk, and sometimes meat, it also includes bread. This recipe features the delicious flavors of salsa and sausage, for a hearty and comforting meal.

Here’s an easy way to make eggs more filling. The crumbled cornbread is mixed with all of the ingredients for a delicious meal that’s really satisfying! And because it takes just 15 minutes to make, this is a great choice for busy weekday mornings.

This delicious salad blends leftover cornbread with diced veggies, corn, bacon and mayonnaise. It would be perfect served stuffed into bell peppers or ripe tomatoes.

Serve this hearty quiche the next time you’re having guests over for a casual lunch. Add a crisp garden salad or a creamy tomato soup for an impressive and delicious meal!

These bite-sized crab cakes would be perfect for your next get-together. The crab cakes are baked in the oven, making them super-convenient. Serve them with the tangy lemon-caper mayo that’s included in the recipe.

This delicious French toast is topped with real maple syrup, candied pecans, and dried cranberries. This dish would be perfect for brunch served on a bright, autumn day.

This recipe has everything you need for a hearty breakfast – eggs, sausage, veggies, and cornbread. It comes together in just 30 minutes and easily feeds 4 hearty appetites.

Serve this dish the next time you’re hosting Sunday brunch! It serves 8 and has just a handful of ingredients. The cornbread is served with leftover chili or stew, so this dish would be perfect for when you have leftover chili from Saturday night’s dinner. A can of good quality chili would also work in a pinch.

Grab a rotisserie chicken on your way home from work and this dish is ready to serve in just 45 minutes. Serve it with a crisp green salad for a delicious weeknight dinner.

Your family will love the flavors in this hearty chicken casserole. All you need is a bright green side of broccoli or green beans, for a meal that’s totally satisfying!

You May Also Like

3 Best Methods to Revive Leftover Fries

15 Best Leftover Salmon Recipes to Make Dinner Easy

The Best Way to Use Leftover Ham